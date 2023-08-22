N/A Beverages

NA Beverages

CAPPUCCINO

$5.00

COFFEE

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00

JUICE

$5.00

LATTE

$5.00

Redbull

$6.00

Redbull (Sugar Free)

$6.00

Redbull (Tropical)

$6.00

San Pellegrino 750mL

$9.00

SODA

$5.00

TEA - HOT

$4.00

TEA - ICED

$4.00

WATER - SPARKLING

$3.00

WATER - STILL

$3.00

Breakfast

Entrees

Bagel

$7.00

Griffith Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

Eloy's Chilaquiles

$15.00

Denae's Slam

$14.00

Dodger Slam

$19.00

Grand Central Stack

$12.00

Hello L.A.

$14.00

La Brea

$12.00

Sunset Bouley

$29.00

The Black Dahlia

$13.00

The Bradbury

$11.00

Wilshire BEC

$11.00

Sides / Ala carte

Biscuit

$5.00

Pancakes Short Stack (3)

$5.00

Toast - Sourdough

$2.00

Toast - Honey Wheat

$2.00

Toast - White

$2.00

Waffle - Single

$3.00

Braised Greens

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Corn Salad

$5.00

Fruit

$8.00

Fruit Parfait

$8.00

Grilled Avocado

$3.00

Oatmeal

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Sauce

$1.50

French Fries

$5.00

Hash Browns

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Thick-cut Bacon

$6.00

Chicken Apple Sausage

$7.00

Egg - single

$2.00

Country Ham

$7.00

Breakfast Sausage

$6.00

Rest of the Day

Handhelds

Delphi Double Smash

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Fish Taco

$5.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$12.00

House Hot Beef

$17.00

The Mushroom Melt

$13.00

Brisket Reuben

$14.00

Turkey Club

$16.00

Soup & Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Greek Salad

$14.00

Chili

$8.00

Tomato Soup

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$7.00

Mains

Caviar Bump

$49.00

Caviar Full Line

$59.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.00

Flower Street Fried Chicken

$29.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Bacon-Wrapped Meatloaf

$15.00

Potato Crusted Cod

$16.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.00

Add-Ons

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$6.00

Brisket

$10.00

Cheese

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$7.00

Meatballs (2)

$7.00

Dessert

Shakes

Shake - Banana Split

$8.00

Shake - Birthday Cake

$9.00

Shake - Chocolate

$8.00

Shake - Double Chocolate Peanut Butter

$9.00

Shake - Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Shake - Vanilla

$8.00

Pies & Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.00

Pie - Apple

$7.00

Pie - Meemaw's Blueberry Cheese

$7.00

Pie - Chocolate

$7.00

Pie - Key Lime

$7.00

Ice Cream/Sorbet

Ice Cream

$5.00

Sorbet

$5.00