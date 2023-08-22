Restaurant info

Denae’s Diner is a modern take on a retro Hollywood diner that seamlessly blends the classic charm of the past with contemporary flair. Nestled in the heart of downtown Los Angeles Denae’s Diner captures the essence of vintage Hollywood glamour while providing a trendy and nostalgic dining experience. Denae’s Diner offers a modern twist on classic American diner fare, with a menu that showcases both nostalgic favorites and innovative culinary creations. Diners can indulge in dishes such as the signature smash burger, house Hot Beef, over the top milkshakes, and traditional diner breakfast items. Cocktails will include classic twists and even a frozen drink machine serving an all fresh Havana Vice.