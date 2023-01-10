Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Delta

135 S 6th Ave

Tucson, AZ 85701

HONKY TONK TAPAS

BACON, ROSEMARY, CARAMEL POPCORN

$8.00

house-made and highly addictive- this ain't no cracker jack!

CAST IRON CORNBREAD

$8.00

house-made fresh out of the oven cornbread served with fermented candied pecan honey butter

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

$10.00

with local honey and Tennessee buttered saltines

BAKED BRIE

$15.00

whipped pork belly, fines herbs, black& blueberry pickled onions and served with Barrio Bread crostini

BLACK N BLUE HOT WINGS

$14.00

1/2 dozen, grilled then fried and tossed in the Parish's signature black & blueberry hot sauce, fermented garlic honey

CRISPY PIG TAIL CONFIT

$14.00

bottom end riblets tossed in Carolina Gold sauce, habanero pickled peaches, blueberry pickled onions

HILLBILLY BRUSSELS

$12.00

tossed with Delta's signature hillbilly chili crunch, fermented garlic honey & candied pecans

TEXAS POUTINE

$13.00

tater tots smothered in Texas chili, pimento cheese wiz, chiles toreados, blueberry pickled onion and a sunny up egg

BRINE & BONE

LOCAL BEEF TARTARE

$16.00Out of stock

local duck yolk, beef tendon crisps, hot pickled kelp, smoked trout roe, local bread

ROASTED BONE MARROW

$16.00Out of stock

roasted and topped with crispy garlic, chili oil, maldon salt and cilantro; served with Barrio Bread crostini

HH KOOL AID PICKLES

$5.00

HOLY DIVER

CHILLED LOUISIANA SHRIMP

$15.00

half dozen seasoned peel-n-eats with garlic confit, shrimp oil, grilled lemon, topped with cilantro, spicy green goddess dressing on the side

SALAD DAYS

baby arugula, panela cheese, fresh berries, bee pollen, smoked cashews, pickled berry onions, fine herbs tossed in a fermented honey garlic vinaigrette

THE POLLINATOR

$15.00

baby arugula, panela cheese, bee pollen, fermented garlic honey vinaigrette, fresh berries, smoked cashews, pickled blueberry onions, fines herbs

GREEN TOMATO SALAD

$14.00

marinated green tomatoes with pea tendril greens, garlic confit, everything bagel seasoning and tossed in our charred mustard green chimichurri vinaigrette

WATERMELON SALAD

$16.00

baby arugula with fresh berries and candied pecans tossed in a tamarind candy vinaigrette and topped with local goat cheese, crispy braised pork belly and compressed watermelon

DIRTY DEEDS

MUFFULETTA

$18.00

A New Orleans sandwich classic! Stuffed with salami, mortadella, hot copa, capicola, pepperoni, swiss, provolone, mozzarella with traditional Italian olive topping, Kool-aid pickle and Zapps potato chips

QUESO BIRRIA SMASH BURGER

$18.00

double smash patty topped with El Rustico's famous birria, queso, pico de gallo, avacado salsa on a local brioche bun; with birria broth on the side

SONO HOT FRIED CHICKEN

$16.00

chiltepin hot tossed, habanero pickles, mustard greens, local tomato and Delta sauce- move over Nashville!

LAST IN LINE

BOWL TEXAS CHILI

$15.00

topped with onions and served with cornbread

BOWL SEAFOOD GUMBO

$18.00

dark roux gumbo made with lobster stock , Gulf shrimp, crawfish and topped with white rice

WATERMELON 'BRISKET'

$19.00Out of stock

mesquite smoked WATERMELON heart, served with a spicy tamarind candy glaze, salt crusted fingerling potatoes, charred mustard green chimichurri, grilled corn and cilantro lime butter

SHISHITOS & SHRIMP PASTA

$26.00

Gulf shrimp and Shishido peppers tossed with garlic confit, cream sherry, green goddess sauce, wild salmon roe and served with squid ink linguini

BLACKBERRY BBQ TROUT

$26.00

grilled Idaho trout topped with our blackberry bbq sauce and served with lemon tossed pea tendrils and zesty citrus rice

DR PEPPER TRI-TIP

$26.00

12 oz steak with mesquite smoked pan jus, salt crusted fingerling potatoes, charred mustard green chimichurri, marinated pea tendrils

THE BIG D

$39.00

GIANT fork-n- knife bone- in short rib sandwich; mesquite smoked and Dr. Pepper glazed with crispy mushroom crumbles, chicharron dust, pickled vegetables, spicy pickled pineapple, garlic habanero pickles, cilantro and Delta sauce with a Kool- Aid pickle on a toasted local baguette

STUFFED PORK RIB CROWN

$45.00Out of stock

smoked full rack with a tamarindo candy glaze and served with salt crusted fingerling potatoes, grilled corn and cilantro lime butter

THE SWEET LIFE

MOLTEN LAVA CHOC CAKE

$8.00

BREAD PUDDING

$8.00

BOUGIE DOUGHNUT

$9.50

a large house-made fresh donut stuffed with sweet foie gras cream and topped with a slightly spicy mole glaze and sesame-peanut crunch

PEANUT BUTTER TWIX PIE

$11.00Out of stock

a delicious slice of pie made with house-made peanut butter, sea salt caramel, chocolate ganache and cinnamon honey shortbread

PICKLE BERRY PIE

$9.50

a wonderful house-made slice of pie made with sweet pickled black & blue berries, a brown sugar crumble & topped with tarragon goat cheese whip

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Genuine Southern hospitality with a healthy dose of playful swagger. The Delta is a locally owned Southern glam inspired bar and grill. Complete with full bar, diverse hand-made cocktails, local and Southern beers and wine as well as and unique scratch food.

135 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701

Directions

