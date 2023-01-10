The Delta
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Genuine Southern hospitality with a healthy dose of playful swagger. The Delta is a locally owned Southern glam inspired bar and grill. Complete with full bar, diverse hand-made cocktails, local and Southern beers and wine as well as and unique scratch food.
Location
135 S 6th Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701
