The Delta Chicago 2023 1745 West North Ave
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
The Delta is a restaurant and cocktail bar in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood that is an ode to the food, beverage, and culture of the Mississippi Delta region. The Mississippi Delta region is widely known for beginning in the lobby of the Peabody Hotel in Memphis, Tennessee, and stretches due south -- ending at Catfish Row in Vicksburg, Mississippi. The Delta specializes in Mississippi Red Hot tamales and craft cocktails. The Mississippi Delta’s rich and often complex history is a focal point of The Delta here in Chicago. Owner Eldridge Williams, a Memphis native, grew up eating Mississippi Red Hot tamales and his father even worked at a tamale factory when he was a child.
1745 West North Ave, Chicago, IL 60622