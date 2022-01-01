American
The Den Cape Cod
82 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
A fun local bar serving great food and drinks! 508-258-0805
Location
697 Main St, Dennis Port, MA 02639
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Sailing Cow Cafe - Dennis Port, MA
No Reviews
170 Old Wharf Road Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurant