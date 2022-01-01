Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

The Den Cape Cod

82 Reviews

697 Main St

Dennis Port, MA 02639

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Den's Wings
Tuna Poke Bowl
Classic Bistro Burger

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Cape Harvest

$13.00

Mixed Greens, bacon bits, craisins, candied walnuts, crumbled blue cheese & balsamic vinaigrette

House salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, sliced cucumber, cherry tomato, red onion & balsamic vinaigrette

Ranch Wedge

$12.00

Romaine wedge, cherry tomato, red onions, bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese & ranch dressing

Burrata Caprese

$15.00

Whole Milk Burrata, marinated roasted cherry tomato, fresh basil, basil oil, balsamic glazed

SOUPS & SIDES

Chowder Bowl

$8.00

New England clam chowder w/ oyster crackers

Curly Fries

$9.00

Seasoned curly fries

Onion Rings

$8.00

Fried battered onion rings

Regular Fries

$8.00

Regular but awesome fries

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Broccoli

$5.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing

Side House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, diced red onions, cherry tomato w/ balsamic vinaigrette

Side Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Mash Potato

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Waffle cut sweet potato fries

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Shoe-string fries, w/ grated parmesan, parsley and truffle oil

BURGERS

Classic Bistro Burger

$15.00

Flamed grilled beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & side of fries

Etzys Burger

$17.00

Flamed grilled beef, blue cheese crumbles, cheddar, bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, onions and side of fries

Pilot House Burger

$18.00

Flame grilled beef, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, onion rings and side of fries

Smokehouse Burger

$17.00

Flame grilled beef, cheddar cheese, double bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, bbq sauce and side of fries

SANDWICHES

Cape Cod Sandwich

$17.00

Fried corn flake crusted Cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, coleslaw and side of fries

Chicken B.L.A.T.

$17.00

Grilled marinated chicken, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato and side of fries

Falafel Wrap

$16.00

Fried falafel, tabouleh, hummus, garlic aioli, tomato and side of fries

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$16.00

Philly steak, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, American cheese

HANDROLLED PIZZA

House signature dough, hand rolled to order with your favorite toppings.

Cheese

$12.00

Signature dough, marinara, cheese

Italian Flag

$15.00

Signature dough, marinara, cheese, mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil

The Backyard

$15.00

Signature dough, marinara, cheese, sweet grilled corn, scallions, applewood smoked bacon

Truffle Mash

$18.00

Signature dough, garlic aioli, cheese, creamy potato, truffle oil, sliced grilled steak tips, caramelized onion

The Figawi

$17.00

Signature dough, garlic aioli, cheese, fig, prosciutto, fresh arugula, balsamic glaze

Maui Rooster

$16.00

Grilled sweet pineapple & BBQ Chicken

Dutton

$18.00

House BBQ sauce, sausage, pepperoni, grilled chicken

SMALL PLATES

Den's Crab Cakes

$14.00

Classic crab cake served w/ garlic aioli

Den's Tenders

$15.00

Fresh chicken tenders 3pc battered and fried served w/ your favorite sauce

Den's Wings

$15.00

Fried marinated chicken wings 6 pc served w/ your favorite sauce

Lobster Arancini

$15.00

Maine lobster meat, arborio rice, parmesan w/ lobster crema [3pc]

Scallop Wrapped Bacon

$18.00

Fresh sea scallops wrapped in bacon served w/ wasabi mayo [5pc]

Tuna Wonton

$17.00

Seared Ahi tuna w/ seaweed salad on wonton crisps & wasabi mayo [5pc]

Den Calamari

$18.00

Crispy calamari tossed in cotija, parsley, sliced peperoncini and fresh lemon wedges, garlic aioli

OUR FAMOUS TACOS

Korean BBQ Pork Taco

$18.00

Slow cooked pulled pork marinated in Korean BBQ sauce topped w/ spicy mayo, shredded lombok, scallions, cilantro, ponzu ginger dressing and side of fries

Fish Taco

$17.00

Grilled fish taco, lettuce, roasted corn salsa, spicy mayo, pickled onion, served w/ side of fries and pico de gallo

Steak Taco

$17.00

Grilled steak, sautéed green peppers, spicy mayo, pickled onion, served w/ fries and side of pico de gallo

Chicken Taco

$17.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, pickled onions, spicy mayo, served w/ side of fries and pico de gallo

ENTREES

Bibimbap

$24.00

Bulgogi beef, shitake mushrooms, baby bok choy, bean sprouts, carrots, gochujang sauce, fried egg sunny side up over hot jasmine rice

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Chicken tenders, prosciutto, sliced mushroom, marsala wine sautéed over linguine pasta

Fish & Chips

$23.00

Battered fresh fried cod served w/ fries, coleslaw and lemon wedges

Grilled Steak Tips

$24.00

Flame grilled marinated steak tips, mashed potatoes w/ seasonal vegetables

Salmon Wok On Green

$25.00

Grilled salmon w baby bok choy w/ seasonal vegetables sautéed w/ ginger, vegetarian stir fry sauce served over jasmine rice

Shrimp Scampi Amalfi

$25.00

Jumbo shrimp, fresh cherry tomato, garlic butter sautéed in white wine base served with linguine pasta.

Thai Basil Chicken

$24.00

Crispy fried chicken on jasmine rice w/ seasonal greens and our Thai chili basil sauce

The Den NY Steak

$37.00

Grilled New York strip w/ rosemary garlic butter, mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, roasted grapes, sautéed bella mushrooms

Tuna Poke Bowl

$22.00

Seared tuna, steamed jasmine rice, tamari, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, sesame seeds

Wok On Green

$14.00

Baby bok choy w/ seasonal vegetables sautéed w/ ginger, vegetarian stir fry sauce served over jasmine rice

Kids Menu

K - Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Battered and fried chicken tenders [3pc] w/ side of fries

K - Cheese Burger & Fries

$9.00

Grilled beef 4oz, American cheese, brioche bun served w/ side of fries

K - Mac n' Cheese

$7.00

Classic simple mac and cheese

K - Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Signature dough, marinara sauce, cheese

K - Pasta & Butter

$7.00

DESSERTS

Cheesecake - Raspberry Donut

$11.00

Raspberry Donut cheesecake served w/ fresh berries and raspberry sauce

Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Triple truffle chocolate cake served w/ fresh berries and chocolate sauce

Red Velvet Cake

$11.00

Double layered Red Velvet cake served w/fresh berries and raspberry sauce

Specials

Mussels Bianco

$20.00

Local Cape Cod mussels sautéed in garlic butter and white wine

Limited Specials

Brazilian Fish Stew - Tomato broth with coconut milk, fresh cod, peppers and Onions served over hot jasmine rice

Coxinhas

$15.00

Home made by Chef Rubens - spiced chicken croquette with cheese wrapped in yuca dough panko fried 2pc

Grilled Fresh Linguica

$15.00

Grilled home-made linguica served with fresh cucumber slices and lemon wedges

Pina-Gouda

$10.00

Melted smoked gouda, grilled fresh pineapple, habanero bacon jam, honey, micro greens

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

Flash fried shishito peppers with crushed sesame seeds and sea salt

Soft Shell Crab

$22.00

Crispy fried soft shell crab served w/ tumeric chilli jam

Merchandise

Den T-Shirt

$20.00

Den Pint Glasses 4Pack

$16.00

Den Hat

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A fun local bar serving great food and drinks! 508-258-0805

Location

697 Main St, Dennis Port, MA 02639

Directions

Gallery
The Den Cape Cod image
The Den Cape Cod image
The Den Cape Cod image

Similar restaurants in your area

Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port
orange star4.1 • 809
673 Main St Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Ocean House Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
425 Old Wharf Road Dennisport, MA 02660
View restaurantnext
Jake Rooney's Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 652
119 Brooks Rd Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
The Sailing Cow Cafe - Dennis Port, MA
orange starNo Reviews
170 Old Wharf Road Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Capeside Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 148
86 Sea Street Harwich Port, MA 02646
View restaurantnext
Sea Dog Brew Pub
orange star4.0 • 746
23 Whites Path South Yarmouth, MA 02664
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dennis Port

Red Nun Bar & Grill - Dennis Port
orange star4.1 • 809
673 Main St Dennis Port, MA 02639
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dennis Port
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Orleans
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston