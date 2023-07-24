The Depot Green Bay 200 Dousman Street
200 Dousman Street
Green Bay, WI 54303
FOOD
Appetizers
Cheese Curds
Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds served with a side of house made ranch
Pork Belly Ends
Crispy pork belly tossed in Burbon sauce topped with a drizzele of honey and sesame seeds.
Bavarian Pretzel
Jumbo soft salted pretzel served with beer cheese fondue and honey mustard
Fried Pickle Chips
Breaded and fried spicy pickle chips served with a side of house made chipotle ranch
Brussel Sprouts
Crispy fried brussel srouts tossed in house made hot applewood smoked bacon dressing and topped with prmesan cheese
Boneless Wings
12 oz of fried boneless wings plain or tossed in a sauce of yoru choice. Served with celery and and optional side of ranch or blue cheese.
Traditional Wings
10 bone-in jumbo wings plain or tossed in a a sauce of your choice. Served with celery and an optional side of ranch or blue cheese.
Salads
Tossed Caesar
Fresh chopped romaine tossed in our house made cesar dressing topped with cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, croutons, and shaved parmesan
House Salad
Mixed greens topped with cherry tomatoes, red onions, chredded carrots, cucumber slices, croutons, and a dressing of yoour choce.
Southwest Salad
Chopped romaine topped with roasted red peppers, roasted sweet corn, avocado, queso fresco, pico de gallo, tortilla trips, and house made chipotle ranch
Roasted Beet Salad
Arugula and roasted beets topped with toasted almonds, goat cheese, avocado and house made vinaigrette
Burgers / Sandwiches
Bacon Brisket Burger
100% Angus beef with smoked & sliced brusket topped with cheddar cheese, crispy fried onions, smoked applewood bacon and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche bun
BBQ Pulled Pork
Marinated and slow roasted pulled pork topped with fried onions and house made coleslaw and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun
Bison Burger
Navarino ranch bison topped with goat cheese, carmelized onions, mushrooms, and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Black Bean Burger
Caesar Wrap - Chicken
Tender chicken with parmesan cheese, chopped romaine, caesar dressing and croutons. Wrapped and served cold.
Caesar Wrap - Shrimp
Cranberry Turkey
Smoked turkey breast with provolone, cranberry onion marmalade, spinach on our house made zuchini bread
Depot Burger
100% Angus beef with romaine, tomato, red onion and a choice of cheese; gouda, swiss, cheddar, american, beer cheese fondue and provolone on a brioche bun
Nashville Fried Chicken
Southern style fried chicken tossed in nashville hot sauce, topped with pickles and a drizzle of honey on a brioche bun.
PB & B Burger
100% Angus beef with all natural peanut butter, applewood smoked bacon and carmelized onions on a ciabatta
Pesto Chicken Melt
Flacorful char-grilled chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon, fresh mozzarella, tomato and pesto on a brioche bun
Spicy Elk Burger
Chipotle peppered navarino ranch elk patty topped with smoked gouda, cheddar jalapenos, spinach and roasted garlic aioli on a brioche bun.
Pizza
Chicken Bacon Pizza
Chipotle rench sauce topped with seasoned chicken, smoked bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese and a drissle of sour cream
Margherita Pizza
Garlic oil, vine ripened tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, balasmic reduction and parmesan
Mushroom Pizza
spinach artichoke sause topped with carmelized onions, mushrooms, goat cheese and arugula with an her vinaigrette
Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza
Tomato basil pizza sauce topped with mozarella, sausage and pepperoni
Cheese Pizza
Pasta
House Mac N' Cheese
Cavatappi pasta tossed with beer cheese fondue topped with bread crumbs and shredded chaddar. Served with a breadstick
Pesto Pasta
Bucatini pasta, smoked bacon and sundried tomatoes tossed in a creamy pesto sauce. topped with shaved parmesan. Served with a breadstick.
Cajun Shrimp Pasta
Cavatappi pasta and sauteed shrimp tossed in a creamy cajun sauce topped with roasted red peppers and scallions. Served with a breadstick.
Pasta Alfredo
Bucatini pasta tossed in a rich creamy alfredo sauce and topped with shaved parmesan. Served with a breadstick.
Entrees
Blackened Salamon
Blacked salmon topped with large seasoned & sauteed shrimp, pico de gallo, cajun butter saurce then served with a side of wild rice and seasonal vegetables.
Baked Haddock
Lemon pepper seasoned haddock served with wild rice, seasonal vegetables and a side drawn butter
Tenderloin
8oz tenderloin topped with hermbed garlic butter compound served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Fish & Chips
One large beer battered filled served with rye bread, onions, lemon, house made tartar, house made coleslaw and a side of battered fries
Chicken & Waffles
three large hand breaded tenders served with pear sugar waffles and a side of maple syrup
Brunch
Friday Fish
Walleye
Lighly breaded pan seared walley served with remoulade, lemon, wild rice and seasonal vegetables.
Perch Plate
Three hand breaded & fried butterfly perch fillets served with rye bread, onions, lemon, house made soleslaw, house made tartar and a side of battered fries.
Perch Sandwich
one hand breaded & fried perch fillet served on a choice of rye bread or a brioche bun topped with onion, lettuce and a side of house made tartar
