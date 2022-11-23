The Depot imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

The Depot Leavenworth

833 Reviews

$$

781 Shawnee St

Leavenworth, KS 66048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Depot Classics

Main Railway

$10.00

Casey Jones

$10.00

Gravy Train

$11.00

Iron Horse

$11.00

Super Chief

$12.00

Mixed Grill

$14.00

Casey Waffle

$10.00

Trainwreck

$10.00

Casey French Toast

$10.00

Blueberry Casey Jones

$10.50

Blueberry Casey Waffle

$10.50

Chocolate Casey Jones

$10.50

Chocolate Casey waffle

$10.50

Omelets & Scrambles

Farmer's

$10.00

Western

$10.00

Gringo

$10.00

Spinach

$10.00

Create your own omelet

$11.00

Ham & Cheese

$10.00

Depot Signatures

chicken hash

$12.00

CornBeefHash

$12.00

Egg Benedict

$12.00

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00

Chorizo Ranchero

$13.00

1/2 chicken hash

$7.00

1/2 corned beef hash

$7.00

Depot Fast Fares

Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Waffle

$9.00

French Toast

$9.00

Pancakes

$9.00

B&G

$9.00

1/2 B&G

$6.00

Chocolate chip pancakes

$9.50

Blueberry pancakes

$9.50

Blueberry waffle

$9.50

Chocolate Waffle

$9.50

Baggage

6 Donut Muffins

$3.00

Oatmeal cup

$4.00

Oatmeal bowl

$6.00

Grits cup

$3.00

Grits Bowl

$5.00

Side Egg

$2.00

2 Side egg

$4.00

Side sausage Gravy

$2.00

Fruit Smoothie

$6.00

Granola Parfait

$6.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Ham

$3.00

Chicken Sausage

$3.00Out of stock

Turkey Sausage

$3.00

Cinnamon roll

$4.00

Gunslinger

$6.00

Coffee mug

$5.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Single French toast

$2.50

Single Pancake

$2.50

waffle

$4.00

side holly 2 oz.

$2.00

extra holly 1oz.

$1.00

add gravy

$1.00

Flank steak

$8.00

side toast

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Frappucino

$3.00

chocolate chips

$0.50

Blueberries

$0.50

sub fries

no hash browns

Fruit cup

$4.00

sub fruit

$2.00

add jalapeno

$0.50

grilled tomato

$1.00

add strawberries

$1.00

Gluten free

side corn beef hash

$5.00

side chicken hash

$5.00

add peppers and onions

$1.00

Add white gravy

$1.00

add brown gravy

$1.00

Depot Starters

Dry Rubbed Wings

$10.00

Chips & Dip

$8.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Buffalo Wings

$10.00

BBQ wings

$10.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl soup

$6.00

Depot Favorites

Mac Stack - Chicken

$12.00

Mac Stack - Pork

$12.00

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$13.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.00

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

Daily Special

$10.00

Special special

$12.00

Conductor Tossed Salads

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Chicken Caesar

$11.00

Miso Chicken Salad

$11.00

Steak Salad

$14.00

Side salad

$4.00

side caesar

$4.00

Seasonal Salad

$11.00

Our Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.00

Lady Marmalade Burger

$13.00

Smokestack Burger

$13.00

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$11.00

Turkey Burger

$11.00

cheese burger

$10.00

Sandwiches

Reubano

$11.00

Tiny's Ticket

$11.00

Classic Club

$10.00

Pork Tenderloin

$10.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork sandwich

$10.00

BLT

$9.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Smoked Chx Salad

$10.00

Sidecars

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00

Cheese Curds

$4.00

Mac N CHz

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Tom Cuke Salad

$4.00

Green Bean Fries

$4.00

Onion Straws

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

side pork

$4.00

chicken breast

$4.00

burger patty

$4.00

extra dressing

$0.50

green beans

$3.00

side white gravy

$2.00

side brown gravy

$2.00

chip dip

$2.00

Sweets

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Mason Jar Dessert

$6.00

cookie

$1.00

1/2 doz cookie

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Large Milk

$4.00

Small Milk

$2.00

LG Juice

$4.00

SM Juice

$2.00

Soft Drink

$2.50

HOT CHOC

$2.50

TOGO Drink

$1.00

Alcohol

Domestic Beer

$3.50

Craft Import

$5.00

Red Wine

$6.00

White Wine

$6.00

Champagne

$6.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Mimosa Pitcher

$35.00

Five Farms

$7.00

Double Mimosa

$10.00

Call

$6.00

Top shelf

$7.00

Breakfast

KID Pancake

$6.00

Kid scrambler

$6.00

Kid French toast

$6.00

cereal

$3.50

Lunch

Kid Grilled cheese

$6.00

Kid sliders

$6.00

kid tender

$6.00

kid mac n cheese

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

781 Shawnee St, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Directions

Gallery
The Depot image

Similar restaurants in your area

Country Cafe - Tracy - Tracy Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
101 Tracy Drive Tracy, MO 64079
View restaurantnext
Bee Creek Cafe & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
242 Main Street Platte City, MO 64079 PLATTE CITY, MO 64079
View restaurantnext
Scott's Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 1,392
11920 N Ambassador Dr Kansas City, MO 64153
View restaurantnext
MockingBird Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
204 Orchard Street Kansas City, KS 66101
View restaurantnext
Tribe Street Kitchen - 316 Delaware Street
orange starNo Reviews
316 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Leavenworth

Bailey's Irish Pub
orange star4.7 • 312
312 N 2nd St Leavenworth, KS 66048
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Leavenworth
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Platte City
review star
No reviews yet
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (224 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kearney
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston