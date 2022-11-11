The Depot on Main

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Conductor's Choice 10oz Sirloin
Chef Salad
Loaded Potato Skins

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.89

Diet Pepsi

$2.89

Mountain Dew

$2.89

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.89

Seven Up

$2.89

Lemonade

$2.89

Dr Pepper

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Iced Tea

$2.89

Coffee

$2.89

Water

Togo drink

$1.49

Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.99

NY Style Cheesecake

$5.99

Godiva Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Creme Brulee

$6.99Out of stock

Birthday Sundae

Ice Cream

$1.99

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Caramel lava Cake

$5.99Out of stock

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$29.99

8oz Barrel Cut Filet

$32.99

New York Strip

$30.99

Cowboy Ribeye

$32.99

Beef Tips

$19.99

Conductor's Choice 10oz Sirloin

$19.99

Pan Seared Pork Chop

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$13.99

Fried Chicken Strips

$11.99

Cedar Plank Salmon

$20.99

Cherry BBQ Pork Chop

$15.99

Add Meat

Meatloaf

$12.99

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99

Kids Pasta Marinara

$5.99

Kids Sirloin

$7.99

Lunch

BLT

$7.99

Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$7.99

6oz Beef Tips

$9.99

Fried Chicken Strips

$8.99

Soup and Salad

$8.99

Reuben

$10.99

Chicken Carbonara

$10.99

Add chicken

$5.99

Pasta

Primavera Pasta

$10.99

same meat options as salads

New Orleans Alfredo

$10.99

same meat options as salads

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$16.99

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$12.99

Sandwiches

Depot Burger

$9.99

needs mods for cheese, bacon and mushrooms

Railroad Burger

$11.99

Black-N-Bleu Burger

$11.99

Bloody Mary Burger

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

L&N Club

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Steak Philly Sandwich

$10.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$11.99

Seafood

Grilled 8oz Wild Salmon

$18.99

Fried Shrimp

$16.99

All You Can Eat Catfish

$13.99

Lemon Pepper Tilapia

$13.99

Sides

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$1.99

Baked Potato

$1.99

French Fries

$1.99

Sweet Potato

$1.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99Out of stock

Broccoli

$1.99

Vegetable Medley

$1.99

Green Beans

$1.99

Mushrooms

$1.99

Rice

$1.99

Potato Chips

$1.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$3.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded Sweet Potato

$3.99

Mushrooms

$1.99

Extra Dressings

$0.50

Bread 3

$1.00

Slaw

$1.99

Soup & Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Chef Salad

$13.99

Depot Salad

$9.99

soup of the day bowl

$6.99

soup of the day cup

$3.99

Starters

Bleu Cheese Chips

$7.99

Boneless Wings

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Buffalo Wings

$13.99Out of stock

Cheese Fries

$9.99

Coconut Fried Shrimp

$11.99

Crab Cakes

$12.99

Fried Banana Peppers

$9.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.99

Fried Oysters

$10.99Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Loaded Potato Skins

$9.99

Oysters on the Half Shell 1/2 Dozen

$12.99Out of stock

Oysters on the Half Shell One Dozen

$24.99Out of stock

Pot Stickers

$10.99

Pretzels with Craft Beer Cheese

$8.99

Sausage Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.99

Waffle Cheese Fries

$11.99

Fried Mozzarella

$8.99

Fried Deviled Eggs

$8.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.99

Fried Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Extras

Horseradish

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Mayonaise

$0.25

Tiger Sauce

$0.50

Bloody Mary Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Egg

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

Bacon

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Bourbon BBQ

$0.50

Atomic

$0.50

24K

$0.50

Stinging Honey

$0.50

Liquors

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Absolut Citron

$7.00

Absolut Mandarin

$7.00

Tito's

$7.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.50

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay Saphire

$8.50

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bacardi Dark

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$8.00

Malibu Passion

$8.00

Malibu Mango

$8.00

Cruzan

$7.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Avion

$8.00

818

$10.00

818 Gold

$10.00

1800

$8.00

Teremana Silver

$10.00

Teremana Gold

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bushmills

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$11.00

Jameson

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$7.50

Crown

$7.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Bulliet

$7.00

46 & Change

$9.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Jim Beam Orange

$7.00

Jim Beam Peach

$7.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Larceny

$8.00

Dewars

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

Glenlivet

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.50

4 Roses

$7.50

Blade & Bow

$10.50Out of stock

Blanton's

$15.00Out of stock

Elijah Craig

$9.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00Out of stock

1792

$8.00

Weller's 12

$12.00Out of stock

Woodford

$10.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$12.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$12.00

Baily's

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$4.00

Chambourd

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Creme de Cocao

$4.00

Christian Brothers

$8.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Fireball

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Green Tea Shot

$7.00

Cocktails

Adult Root Beer

$8.00

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Appletini

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Berry Peach Sangria

$8.00

Black N Stormy

$7.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Lagoon

$7.00

Bourbon Crush

$8.50

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Candy Apple

$8.00

Carousel

$6.00

Corbin L&N

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Cotton Candy Martini

$8.00

Daquiri

$8.00Out of stock

Depot Sunset

$8.00

Depotini

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Gimlet

$5.00

Gin Martini

$7.00

Godiva Choc Martini

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Jeager Bomb

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Kamikaze

$6.00

Kentucky Mule

$7.00

Key lime Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

$5.00

Magarita

$8.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Melon Ball

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mini Beer

$5.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$6.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Pixie Martini

$8.00

Planter Punch

$7.00

Premium Martini

$10.00

Red Headed Slut

$5.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Redhound Martini

$7.00

Salty Dog

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Seabreeze

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Soft n Sweet

$7.00

Sweet Peach Tea

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Tropical Splash

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Virginsunset

$6.00

Vodka Martini

$7.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

Watermelon Martini

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Chocolate Truffle

$8.00

White peach mojito

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Sling Shot

$5.00

Apple Pie Sparkler

$8.00

Wipeout Punch

$5.00

Beer

Bud Light 16

$3.50

Coors Light 16

$3.50

Miller Lite 16

$3.50

Mich Ultra 16

$3.50

Blue Moon 16

$4.25

Amberbock 16

$4.25

Couger Bait 16

$4.25

West 6th IPA 16

$4.25

Bud Light 24

$4.25

Coors Light 24

$4.25

Miller Lite 24

$4.25

Mich Ultra 24

$4.25

Blue Moon 24

$5.25

Amberbock 24

$5.25

Couger Bait 24

$5.25

West 6th IPA 24

$5.25

Budweiser Bottle

$3.25Out of stock

Bud Light Bottle

$3.25

Bud Light Lime Bottle

$3.25

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.25

Yuengling Bottle

$4.50Out of stock

Angry Orchard Bottle

$4.50

White Claw Bottle

$4.50Out of stock

Amstel Light Bottle

$4.50Out of stock

Corona Bottle

$4.50

Dos Equis Bottle

$4.50

Guiness Bottle

$4.50

Heiniken Bottle

$4.50

Land Shark Bottle

$4.50Out of stock

Modelo

$4.50Out of stock

Sam Adams Bottle

$4.50Out of stock

Stella Artois Bottle

$4.50

Coors

$3.25

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$3.25Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$3.25

Sample Canned

$6.00

White Claw

$4.25

Wine

Mondavi Cabernet

$7.00

Mondavi Merlot

$7.50Out of stock

Cavit Pinot Noir

$7.00

Cupcake Merlot

$7.00

Villa Pozzi Merlot

$7.00

14 Hands Cabernet

$7.50

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$7.00

Open wine

$8.00

14 Hands Red Blend

$7.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$8.00Out of stock

Mondavi Cabernet Bottle

$24.00

Mondavi Merlet Bottle

$24.00

Cavit Pinot Noir Bottle

$24.00Out of stock

Cupcake Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Villa Pozzi Merlot Bottle

$24.09

14 Hands Cabernet Bottle

$26.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir Bottle

$24.00

14 Hands Red Blend

$24.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$24.00Out of stock

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Beringer White Zinfandel

$7.00

Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Champagne

$6.00

Mondavi Chardonnay

$7.00Out of stock

Cupcake Muscato

$7.00

14 Hands Chardonnay

$7.50

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$8.00

Reisling

$7.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Chardonnay

$5.00Out of stock

Cavit Pinot Grigio Bottle

$22.00

Beringer White Zinfandel Bottle

$22.00

Cupcake Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$22.00Out of stock

Champagne Bottle

$20.00

Mondavi Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Cupcake Muscato Bottle

$22.00

14 Hands Chardonnay Bottle

$26.00Out of stock

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Reisling Bottle

$22.00

Prosecco Bottle

$23.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for dining with us, we hope to see you again soon!

Location

101 North Main Street, Corbin, KY 40701

Directions

Gallery
The Depot on Main image
The Depot on Main image
The Depot on Main image

