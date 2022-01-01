The Depot sports bar and grill 4122 Emory St NW

Main picView gallery

Appetizers

Southern Fried Pickles

$6.00

Pickles fried to perfection

Fresh Fried Pork Rinds

$5.00

fresh rinds fried until crispy

Fried Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Fried cheese sticks with alot of heat

Chips and salsa

$4.00

Classic tortilla chips and chunky salsa

Sides

Basket of Fries

$4.00

Crinkle cut fries

Basket of Onion Rings

$4.99

Onions fried crispy

Basket of Tots

$3.99

potatos fried until golden brown

Build-a-Build

Build-a-Burger

$11.00

Fresh hand pattied ground beef, cooked just how you like it. All burgers come with lettace, tomoto, onions, and pickle

Double Stack Burger

$15.00

Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.00

Baked hoagie bun, with your choice of meat, cheese, grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms

Chicken Sandwhich

$10.00

Classic chicken standwich with mayo, and your choice of side.

Classic B.L.T.

$8.00

Bacon, lettace, tomato sanwhich with mayo and your choice of a side.

Grouper Po Boy

$9.00

Fried green blt

$9.00

Wings and Tenders

6 Wings

$9.00

Traditional bone in chicken wings

12 Wings

$15.00

Traditional bone in chicken wings

18 Wings

$21.00

Traditional bone in chicken wings

24 Wings

$27.00

Traditional bone in chicken wings

30 Wings

$30.99

Traditional bone in chicken wings

40 Wings

$40.99

Traditional Bone in chicken wings

Tenders 4 pc

$8.00

Served with your choice of side and dipping sauce

Tenders 6 pc

$10.00

Bar Favorites

Quesadillas

$8.99

Choice of chicken or steak. Comes with lettace, salsa, and sour cream

Trainwreck Nachos

$9.99

Comes with lettace, tomotes, onions, black olives, and jalapenos on top. Salsa and sour cream served on the side

Shrimp and Grits

$9.00

Salads

Side Salad5.00

$5.00

Chicken Salad

$10.00

Tiffanys

Smokehouse

$9.00

S.o.d

$5.00

BBQ shrimp

$8.00

Collard dip

$6.00

Fried green blt

$11.00

Liquors

Well Gin

$5.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Amaretto

$7.25

Baileys Irish Cream

$7.25

Frangelico

$7.25

Goldschlager

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$7.25

Kahlua

$7.25

Peach Snapps

$5.50

Triple Sec

$5.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Don Q

$9.50

Malibu

$8.25

Malibu Watermelon

$8.25

Myers

$7.25

Well Rum

$5.50

1800 Gold

$8.50

1800 Silver

$8.50

Casadorez

$9.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Casamigos Gold

$14.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.25

Cuervo Silver

$7.25

Don Julio

$11.00

Kevin Hart

$13.50

Patron

$12.00

Well Tequila

$6.50

Absolute

$7.25

Absolute Citron

$7.25

Absolute Vanilla

$7.25

Grey Goose

$12.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.50

Flippin Bird

$8.00

Kettle One Citron

$9.00

Bulleit

$9.50

Crown

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Fireball

$6.50

Hennessy

$14.00

Jack Apple

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jack Fire

$7.50

Jack Honey

$7.50

Jameson

$8.50

Jim Beam

$7.25

Johnny Walker BLack Label

$10.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Ole Smokey Peach

$7.50

Ole Smokey Watermelon

$7.50

Red Stag

$7.25

Sagamore Rye

$10.00

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Gentleman Jack

$10.50

Jim Beam Peach

$7.25

Tulluamore Dew

$10.00

Skrewball

$7.50

Cocktails

4 Horseman

$14.00

In a cocktail glass pour .5 oz Jack Daniels .5 oz Johnny Walker Black .5 oz Jose Curvo Gold .5 oz Jim Beam Serve Neat/Straight up

Amaretto Sour

$7.50

Fill pint glass up with ice. 1.5 oz of Amaretto Fill the rest of glass with sour mix/sprite

American Badass

$12.00

Baby Guiness

$10.00

Fill a shot glass 2/3 full of Kahlua and then, using the back of a spoon, gently pour Irish cream on top of the Kahlua.

Bahama Mama

$8.50

In a pint glass filled with ice pour 1.5 oz well rum .5 oz banana liquor .5 oz peach shnapps 1.5 oz orange juice 1.5 oz cranberry juice .5 oz grenadine

Bloody Mary

$9.00

In a pint glass filled with ice pour 1.5 oz. vodka 3.5 oz. tomato juice .5 oz of Tabasco ¼ tsp. Worcestershire sauce .5 oz. lemon juice 2 pinches black pepper 1 pinch salt Garnish with lemon, olives and celary

Blow Job

$6.50

In a shot glass pour .5 Baileys .5 Kahlua Top with whip cream

Buttery Nipple

$7.50

In a shaker pour 1.5 oz well vodka 1 oz butterscotch 1.5 oz Baileys Shake and strain into a rocks glass Can also be served over ice.

Irish Car Bomb

$11.00

Fill a pint glass half way with Guiness in a shot glass pour .5 Jameson .5 Baileys Serve like a dropper shot. The shot glass is dropped in the pint glass.

Cherry Bomb

$7.50

in a shaker pour 1.5 oz cherry vodka 1.5 oz sprite shake and strain into a rocks glass and top with Red Bull

CranApple Bomb

$8.00

In a shaker filled with ice pour 1.5 oz of Crown Apple .5 oz of peach shnapps 1.5 oz of cranberry juice Shake and strain into a rocks glass and top with Red Bull

Crown Apple Margarita

$8.50

In a shaker filled with ice pour 1.5 oz of crown apple .5 oz triple sec .5 oz lime juice splash of orange juice 1.5 oz sour mix .5 oz sprite Shake and strain into pint glass filled with ice. Served with salt or sugar rim

Electric Lemonade

$7.50

In a pint glass filled with ice pour 1.5 oz well vodka 1.5 oz pineapple 1.5 oz sour/sprite 1.5 oz blue caraco Splash of grenadine

Blue Motherfucker

$10.00

In a pint glass filled with ice pour .5 oz well vodka .5 oz well rum .5 oz well gin .5 oz well tequila .5 oz triple sec 1.5 oz sour mix/sprite 1.5 oz blue caraco

Grateful Dead

$10.00

In a pint glass filled with ice pour .5 oz well vodka .5 oz well rum .5 oz well gin .5 oz well tequila .5 oz triple sec 1.5 oz sour/sprite mix 1 oz razzmatazz 1 oz blue caraco

Green Tea

$8.50

Hennessey Margarita

$14.50

Ask the customer if they want salt or sugar rim. Fill pint glass with ice and pour 1.5 oz Hennessy .5 oz triple sec .5 oz lime juice .5 oz orange juice 1.5 oz sour mix 1.5 oz sprite Garnish with a lime.

Jager Bomb

$8.00

In a shaker filled with ice pour 1.5 oz Jager Shake and strain into a shot glass and top with 1.5 oz of Red Bull

Jager Shorty

$3.50

Jolly Rancher

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$7.50

In a shaker filled with ice pour 1.5 oz well vodka .5 oz triple sec .5 oz lemonade .5 oz sour mix .5 oz sprite Shake and strain into a sugar rimmed rocks glass and garnish with a lemon.

Liquid Marajiuana

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea Top Shelf

$14.50

Margarita

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Pineapple Upside Down

$7.50

Razzmatazz Margarita

$10.00

Red Snapper

$8.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

RumpleShits

$8.50

Scooby Snack

$8.25

Screwdriver

$8.00

In a rocks glass filled with ice pour 1.5 oz well vodka fill the rest of the glass with orange juice.

Sex on the Beach

$7.75

Sucker Punch

$8.50

Surfer on Acid

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

In a pint glass filled with ice pour 1.5 oz tequila 3 oz orange juice .5 oz grenadine served with a lime

Vegas Bomb

$8.00

Fill shaker with ice and pour 1.5 oz Crown .5 oz Peach Snhapps 1.5 oz cranberry juice Shake and strain into shot glass Pour 1.5 oz of 28 Black on top

Washington Apple

$8.00

In a shaker filled with ice pour 1.5 oz of crown .5 oz sour apple 1.5 oz cranberry juice Shake and strain into a rocks glass

Water Mocossin

$8.50

In a shaker filled with ice pour 1.5 oz crown .5 oz peach snapps 1.5 oz sour/sprite mix Shake and strain into a rocks glass

White Tea

$8.50

In a shaker filled with ice pour 1.5 oz well vodka .5 oz of peach shnapps 1.5 oz sour/sprite mix Shake and strain into a rocks glass

Beer

Natty Light

$2.50

Bud Light

$3.25

Michalob Ultra

$3.25

Yuengling

$4.25

Blue Moon

$4.25

Angry Orchard

$4.25

Basement POG

$6.25

Guiness

$6.25

P Natty

$8.50

P Bud Light

$11.00

P Mich Ultra

$11.00

P Angry Orchard

$18.00

P Guiness

$18.00

P Scofflaw Pog

$25.00

P Yuengling

$18.00

P Blue Moon

$18.00

Blue Moon BTL

$4.50

Bud Light BTL

$3.25

Bud Lime

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Busch Lite

$3.00

Coors Lite

$3.25

Corona

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.50

Heiniken

$4.50

Michalob Ultra BTL

$3.25

Miller High Life

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Modelo

$4.50

Night on Ponce

$5.50

PBR

$3.00

Rapturous

$5.50

Stella

$4.50

Sweetwater G-13

$5.50

Tropicalia

$5.50

Yuengling BTL

$4.50

Long Drink

$7.25

Truly

$5.00

B Bud light

$13.00

B Bud Lime

$13.00

B Budweiser

$13.00

B Mich Ultra

$13.00

B Yuenling

$18.00

B Stella

$18.00

B Corona

$18.00

B Modelo

$18.00

B Busch

$11.00

B XXX

$18.00

B PBR

$11.00

B Coors

$13.00

B Miller

$13.00

B Heineken

$18.00

Wine

Merlot

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Moscoto

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

28 Black Energy Drink

$4.00

Halloween

Blood bag

$10.00

Test tube shots

$2.50

Witches brew

$5.00

Liquor (HH)

Well Vodka (HH)

$3.50

Well Gin (HH)

$3.50

Well Rum (HH)

$3.50

Well Tequila (HH)

$3.50

Well Whiskey (HH)

$3.50

Beer (HH)

Natty Light (HH)

$1.50

Bud Light (HH)

$2.00

Michalob Ultra (HH)

$2.00

Yuengling (HH)

$3.50

Pool

Quarters

$1.00

30 MIn

$5.00

1 Hour

$10.00

Tiffanys

S.o.d.

$6.00

Corn chowder

$7.00

Jambalaya

$7.00

Collard green dip

$6.00

BBQ shrimp

$8.00

Fried green tomatoes

$5.00

Chicken and waffles

$7.00

Depot burger

$11.00

Grouper sandwich

$9.00

Fried green blt

$11.00

Smokehouse chicken sandwich

$9.00

Catfish

$13.00

Shrimp and grits

$16.00

Honey hot chicken

$13.00

Pork chops

$15.00

Braised chicken

$13.00

Southern pasta

$14.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4122 Emory St NW, Covington, GA 30014

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

