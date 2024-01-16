Restaurant info

The Derby is a local spot for all to come and feel at home. We offer a large menu, support our community and aim to have something for everyone. Join us for everything from a casual date night to a family night out with the kids. Our extensive menu has something for everyone. Available for dine-in, carryout and delivery. Don't miss Happy Hour in the bar, live music inside and out; as well as a huge outdoor space, outdoor crush bar and our very own ice cream parlor Spring through Fall!