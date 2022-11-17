A map showing the location of The Derby Room Victorville 14800 7th StreetView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Derby Room Victorville 14800 7th Street

14800 7th Street

Victorville, CA 92395

Food

Burrito

$4.14

Cheese

$1.38

Cheeseburger

$9.89

Chili

$1.38

Chili Bowl

$5.29

Chips

$1.38

Danish

$1.15

Extra Cheese

$1.38

Extra Chili

$1.38

Ham Sandwich

$9.20

Hot Dog

$4.14

Nachos

$4.83

Pizza

$4.14

Special

$5.52

Special

$9.20

Turkey Sandwich

$9.20

$8.50 Special

$8.50

Slice of Pizza

$4.00

Drinks

Coffee

$2.07

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.14

Sprite

$2.99

Water

$2.99

Alcohol

Bacardi

$8.05

Bloody Mary

$8.05

Chardonnay

$5.53

Cocktails (2 oz liquor)

$8.05

Corvoiser

$9.20

Jack Daniel’s

$8.05

Michalada

$8.05

Patrone

$9.20

Special

$9.89

Tito’s Vodka

$8.05

White Zinfandel

$5.53

Extra

Admission

$5.00

Bobs

$5.00

Digest

$12.00

Forms

$11.00

Nightline

$5.00

Programs

$4.00

Silicates

$1.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.83

Budweiser

$4.83

Coors Light

$4.83

Corona

$5.75

Modelo

$5.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

14800 7th Street, Victorville, CA 92395

Directions

