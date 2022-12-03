Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers

The Derby Spalding

No reviews yet

7716 Spalding Drive

Peachtree corners, GA 30092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Cheese Sticks

$10.95

House Made Cheese Sticks made from Whole Milk Mozzerella, rolled in our own blend of seasonings and fried to crispy brown perfection.

Chips & Queso

$8.95

House Made Queso served with White Corn Tortilla Chips and a side of Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Loaded Tots

$11.95

Soup of the Day

$8.95

Pretzel Bites

$11.95

Potato Skins

$11.95

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.95

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.95

Wings

12 Boneless Wings

$13.95
12 Wings

$13.95

20 Boneless Wings

$21.95

20 Wings

$21.95

6 Boneless Wings

$9.95

6 Wings

$9.95

South of the Border

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$13.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.95

Beef Fajita Nachos

$13.95

Sandwiches

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Club Sandwich

$13.95

Fish Sandwich

$12.95
French Dip Sandwich

$12.95
Grilled Chicken Club

$13.95
Cheese Steak

$12.95
Shrimp Po Boy

$13.95
NY Strip Steak Sandwich

$14.95

Reuben

$13.95

Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.95

Classic Burger

$14.95

Cowboy Burger

$14.95

Patty Melt Burger

$14.95

Soup/Salads

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.95
Bleu Cheese Wedge Salad

$9.95
Bowl Soup

$8.95
Cup Soup

$4.95
Fajita Chicken Salad

$13.95

Southwest Seasoned Chicken, Grilled Onions and Peppers, Fajita Strips, Cheddar Jack Cheese, all on a bed of Mixed Greens. Your Choice of Dressing or Salsa.

Side Caesar

Side Salad

$5.95
Club Salad

$12.95

The House Salad

$10.95

Bowl Chili

$8.95

Cup Chili

$4.95

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$15.95

Shrimp Basket

$15.95

Stoned Goat

$15.95

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.95

2 Chili Cheese Dogs

$10.99

Sides

Potato Chips

$4.95
Fries

$4.95
Onion Rings

$4.95
Black Beans and Rice

$4.95
Tots

$4.95
Vegetable

$4.95

Cole Slaw

$4.95

Cajun fries

$4.95

Gift Cert- 12

$12.00

Queso

$4.95

Ranch

$0.95

Blue Cheese

$0.95

Salsa

$0.95

Dessert

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Key Lime Pie

$7.99

Cheesecake

$7.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
7716 Spalding Drive, Peachtree corners, GA 30092

