Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Desserterie

525 Reviews

$$

6161 Harbourside Centre Loop

Midlothian, VA 23112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Saturday & Sunday Brunch

Kid.Belg.Waffles

$5.99

Kid.Ched.Chee.Omelette

$6.99

Kid.Pancakes

$5.99

Kid.Scram.Eggs

$5.99

Lunch

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kids Grilled Chicken Panini

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla Cheese

$4.99

Dinner

Kid's Macaroni and Cheese

$4.99

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Penne Pasta

$4.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.99

Absolut

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Firefly

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Jeremiah Weed

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Titos

$8.00

Three Olives Rose

$9.00

Dbl Well Vodka

Dbl Absolut

Dbl Belvedere

Dbl Chopin

Dbl Ciroc

Dbl Firefly

Dbl Grey Goose

Dbl Grey Goose Citron

Dbl Jeremiah Weed

Dbl Ketel One

Dbl Titos

Dbl Three Olives Rose

Well Gin

$7.99

Beefeater

$8.99

Bombay Saphire

$7.99

Gordons

$7.99

Hendricks

$8.99

Tanqueray

$7.99

Dbl Well Gin

Dbl Beefeater

Dbl Bombay Saphire

Dbl Gordons

Dbl Hendricks

Dbl Tanqueray

Well Rum

$7.99

Admiral Nelson

$9.99

Bacardi

$7.99

Bacardi Limon

$7.99

Captain Morgan

$8.99

Gosling'S

$9.99

Meyers

$7.99

Meyers Silver

$7.99

Mount Gay

$8.99

Malibu Coconut

$8.99

10 Cane

$9.99

Dbl Well Rum

Dbl Admiral Nelson

Dbl Bacardi

Dbl Bacardi Limon

Dbl Captain Morgan

Dbl Gosling'S

Dbl Meyers

Dbl Meyers Silver

Dbl Mount Gay

Dbl Malibu Coconut

Dbl 10 Cane

Well Tequila

$7.99

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$9.99

Casa Noble

$9.99

Corazon Reposado

$9.99

Cuervo Silver

$8.99

Don Julio Anejo

$9.99

Patron Anejo

$10.99

Patron Café

$11.99

Patron Gran Platinum

$12.99

Patron Reposado

$13.99

Patron Silver

$10.99

Patron Xo Café

$13.99

Dbl Well Tequila

Dbl Cabo Wabo Blanco

Dbl Casa Noble

Dbl Corazon Reposado

Dbl Cuervo Silver

Dbl Don Julio Anejo

Dbl Patron Anejo

Dbl Patron Café

Dbl Patron Gran Platinum

Dbl Patron Reposado

Dbl Patron Silver

Dbl Patron Xo Café

Well Whiskey

$7.99

Angels Envy

$7.99

Basil Hayden

$9.99

Bulliet Rye

$9.99

Diabolique

$9.99

Jack Daniels

$8.99

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

$9.99

Makers 46

$9.99

Makers Mark

$8.99

Wild Turkey

$9.99

Woodford Reserve

$10.99

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$9.99

Glenlivet 15 Yr

$9.99

Crown Royal

$8.99

Jameson

$8.99

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.99

Southern Comfort

$8.99

Dbl Well Whiskey

Dbl Angels Envy

Dbl Basil Hayden

Dbl Bulliet Rye

Dbl Diabolique

Dbl Jack Daniels

Dbl Jim Beam

Dbl Knob Creek

Dbl Makers 46

Dbl Makers Mark

Dbl Wild Turkey

Dbl Woodford Reserve

Dbl Glenfiddich 12 Yr

Dbl Glenlivet 15 Yr

Dbl Crown Royal

Dbl Jameson

Dbl Rittenhouse Rye

Dbl Southern Comfort

Chivas Regal

$10.99

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$10.99

Dewars

$9.99

Dewars 12Yr

$10.99

J & B

$9.99

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.99

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.99

Dbl Chivas Regal

Dbl Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dbl Dewars

Dbl Dewars 12Yr

Dbl J & B

Dbl Johnnie Walker Black

Dbl Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.99

Amaro Averna

$8.99

Aperol

$8.99

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.99

Campari

$8.99

Chartreuse, Green

$8.99

Cointreau

$9.99

Courvoisier VSOP

$9.99

Drambuie

$8.99

Frangelico

$8.99

Godiva Chocolate

$8.99

Grand Marnier

$9.99

Irish Mist

$7.99

Jagermeister

$7.99

Kahlua

$8.99

Lemoncello

$8.99

Licor 43

$9.99

Mathilde Cassis

$9.99

Molly's Irish Cream

$9.99

Pallini Limoncello

$8.99

Remy Martin VSOP

$9.99

Sambuca

$9.99

St. Germain Liqueur

$9.99

Dbl Amaretto Di Saronno

Dbl Aperol

Dbl Campari

Dbl Chartreuse, Green

Dbl Cointreau

Dbl Drambuie

Dbl Frangelico

Dbl Godiva Chocolate

Dbl Grand Marnier

Dbl Irish Mist

Dbl Jagermeister

Dbl Kahlua

Dbl Lemoncello

Dbl Licor 43

Dbl Mathilde Cassis

Dbl Molly's Irish Cream

Dbl Amaro Averna

Dbl Remy Martin VSOP

Dbl Sambuca

Dbl Baileys Irish Cream

Dbl St. Germain Liqueur

Dbl Courvoisier VSOP

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.99

Appletini

$8.99

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.99

Carafe Seas.Sangria

$22.99

Champagne Cocktail

$5.99

Choc.Pepp.Martini

$10.99

Cosmopolitan

$7.99

Cranberry Sangria

$7.99

Daiquiri

$7.99

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.99

Gimlet

$7.99

Greyhound

$7.99

Hot Cocoa Punch

$7.99

Carafe mimosa

$22.99

Irish Coffee

$8.99

Lemon Drop

$7.99

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.99

Madras

$7.99

Mai Tai

$7.99

Manhattan

$8.99

Margarita

$7.99

Martini

$8.99

Mimosa

$5.99

Mimosa carafe

$22.99

Mint Julep

$9.99

Mojito

$8.99

Moscow Mule

$8.99

Mudslide

$7.99

Old Fashioned

$9.99

Rob Roy

$7.99

Rum and Coke

$7.99

Sazerac

$7.99

Screwdriver

$7.99

Sea Breeze

$7.99

Seas. Sangria Glass

$5.99

Sidecar

$8.99

Tequila Sunrise

$8.99

The Grinch

$7.99

Tom Collins

$7.99

Whiskey Smash

$7.99

Whiskey Sour

$7.99

Wh.Choc.Martini

$10.99

White Russian

$7.99

Beer

Miller Lite

$4.99

Corona

$4.99

Corona Light

$4.99

Corona Premier

$5.99

Lagunitas IPA

$5.99

Angry Orchard

$4.99

Blue Moon

$4.99

Heineken

$5.99

Bud Light

$4.99

Budweiser

$4.99

Busch

$4.99

Michelob Ultra

$3.99

O'Douls

$3.99

Rolling Rock

$4.99

Shock Top

$4.99

Starr Hill

$4.99

Stella Artois

$4.99

Coors Light

$4.99

Glass Wine

Grayson Cab.Sauv.

$7.99

Illusion Lodi

$8.99

McManis Merlot

$7.99

Lapis Luna Cab. Sauv.

$8.99

Grayson Pinot Noir

$7.99

Llama Malbec

$8.99

Cavazza Pinot Grigio

$6.99

Doktor Mango Moscato

$7.99

McManis Chardonnay

$6.99

Charles Dupuy Sauv.Bla.

$7.99

Esser Sauv.Bl

$8.99

Lone Birch Riesling

$8.99

Canelle Prosecco

$8.99

Mango Moscato

$7.99

Lapis Luna Chard.

$8.99

Tarrica Chardonnay

$7.99

Vinho Verde Rose

$7.99

Bottle Wine

Chateau Belles Graves

$32.00

Chateau Davril Rouge

$32.99

Gray.Cab.Sauv

$23.99

Grayson Pinot Noir

$35.99

Illusion Lodi

$36.99

McManis Merlot

$31.99

Lapis Luna Cab. Sauv

$36.99

Mango Moscato

$28.00

Sample Red

$32.00

Llama Malbec

$35.99

Btl Sample White

$52.00

Cavazza Pinot Grigio

$27.99

Champagne

$21.99

Charles Dupuy Sauvignon Blanc

$23.99

Doktor Mango Moscato

$27.99

La Gioisa et Amorosa Prosecco

$23.99

Lapis Luna Chardonnay

$36.99

Lone Birch Riesling

$23.99

McManis Chardonnay

$20.99

Prima Perla Prosecco

$6.99

Prima Perla prosecco big bottle

$32.99

Esser Sauvignon Blanc

$36.99

Tarrica Chardonnay

$36.99

Btl Sample Rose

$40.00

Vinho Verde Rose

$31.99

Btl Gerard Bertrand Cote des Roses

$17.99

NA Beverages

Afagato

$6.99

Americana

$2.99

Apple Cider

$4.59

Cafe Mocha Grande

$4.69

Cafe Mocha Tall

$4.29

Cappuccino Grande

$4.69

Cappucino Tall

$4.29

Caramel Mocha Grande

$4.69

Chai

$4.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Coffee Decaf

$2.89

Coffee Regular

$2.89

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Espresso Double

$2.89

Espresso Single

$2.49

Extra Shot

$0.50

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Golden Milk Lg

$4.99

Golden Milk Sm

$3.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Latte

$4.29

Latte Grande

$4.29

Latte Tall

$3.99

Latte with Flavor

$3.64

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.49

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pellegrino

$3.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Strawberry Daiquiri No ALCOHOL

$4.99

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.09

Water Glass

White Chocolate Mocha Grande

$4.69

White Chocolate Mocha Tall

$4.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6161 Harbourside Centre Loop, Midlothian, VA 23112

Directions

Gallery
The Desserterie image
The Desserterie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coco + Hazel - · Bon Air
orange starNo Reviews
2733 McRae Road Richmond, VA 23235
View restaurantnext
Hatch Cafe - Pop Up 2
orange starNo Reviews
2601 Maury St Building 2 Richmond, VA 23224
View restaurantnext
Coco + Hazel
orange starNo Reviews
411 Ridge Road Richmond, VA 23229
View restaurantnext
ChumChum Onigiri and Boba
orange starNo Reviews
2820 W Cary St Richmond, VA 23221
View restaurantnext
Sally Bell's Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 447
2337 W Broad St Richmond, VA 23220
View restaurantnext
Shortys Diner RICHMOND
orange starNo Reviews
5625 West Broad Street Henrico, VA 23230
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Midlothian

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2,145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
orange star4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 916
4824 Market Square Ln Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midlothian
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston