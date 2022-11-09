The Devil's Advocate Minneapolis
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Passion to challenge the expected and confront the unconfronted we offer a menu of approachable and rustic east coast tuta da ginnastica or "tracksuit" style Italian dishes. Old-school meets new school and East Coast meets Midwest. Devil's Advocates serves healthy and devious food with elegant flavors that are often made with locally sourced ingredients
1070 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403
