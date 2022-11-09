Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Devil's Advocate Minneapolis

1070 Nicollet Mall

Minneapolis, MN 55403

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza

STARTERS

Giant Stuffed Meatball

Giant Stuffed Meatball

$14.00

red sauce, mozzarella cheese, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, fresh basil

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

roasted brussel sprouts, garlic aioli, ricotta

Roasted Garlic White Bean Hummus

Roasted Garlic White Bean Hummus

$10.00

pesto, toasted pine nuts, pizza doug breadsticks

Crispy Artichoke Hearts

Crispy Artichoke Hearts

$10.00

roasted garlic, pickled peppers mint pesto, honey

Dry Rubbed Wings - Full Order

$16.00

Soup of the day

$6.00

Seasonal Soup of the Day

Side Greens Salad

$6.00

Tender greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, garlic, cucumbers, croutons, house vinaigrette

Side Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan gremolata croutons, black peper, parmesan

PICK TWO

Meatball Hoagie Lunch

$12.00

Hoagie, sliced stuffed meatball, roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella

Italian Pork Lunch

$12.00

Hoagie, roasted port, braised tomatoes, broccoli, provolone

Caprese Grilled Cheese Lunch

$12.00

Ciabatta, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, tomatoes, balsamic reduction, sea salt

Pesto Chicken Sandwich Lunch

$12.00

Ciabatta, roasted pulled chicken, pesto, tomatoes, basil, arugula

Italian Chopped Salad

$12.00

White beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, artichokes, salami, romaine, red pepper, lemon vinaigrette

Minnesota Grain Bowl

$12.00

Wild rice, barley, arugula, roasted chicken, apple, walnuts, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons, parmesan, black pepper

Chunky Veg

$12.00

Brussels sprouts, roasted carrots, zucchini, charred broccoli, peas, ricotta cheese

Soup of the day

$12.00

Seasonal Soup of the Day

Mixed Greens

$12.00

Tender Greens, grape tomatoes, red onion, garlic, cucumbers, croutons, house vinaigrette

Steak Sandwich Special

$12.00

ENTREES

the Ozzie Burger

the Ozzie Burger

$15.00

double smash burger patties with caramelized onions, cheddar, mustard aioli,

STUFFED MEATBALL SPAGHETTI

$16.00

Spaghetti noodles, giant mozzarella stuffed meatball, marinara, fresh basil

PIZZA

Pepperoni PIzza

$13.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

classic mozzarella and pizza sauce

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil, basil

Sausage Pizza

Sausage Pizza

$13.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Passion to challenge the expected and confront the unconfronted we offer a menu of approachable and rustic east coast tuta da ginnastica or "tracksuit" style Italian dishes. Old-school meets new school and East Coast meets Midwest. Devil's Advocates serves healthy and devious food with elegant flavors that are often made with locally sourced ingredients

1070 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403

