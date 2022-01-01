The Devil's Diet Dessert Bar imageView gallery

The Devil's Diet Dessert Bar

18 Reviews

$$$

1245 Chapel St

New Haven, CT 06511

Order Again

Hot Coffee

Affogatto

$8.00

Affogatto w/ Amaretto

$13.00

Americano 8oz

$3.00

Americano 12oz

$3.50

Americano 16oz

$4.00

Cafe Latte 8oz

$3.50

Cafe Latte 12oz

$4.00

Cafe Latte 16oz

$4.50

Cappuccino 8oz

$3.50

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.00

Caramel Latte 8oz

$4.00

Caramel Latte 12 oz

$4.50

Caramel Latte 16oz

$5.00

Cortado

$3.00

Drip Coffee 8oz

$2.50

Drip Coffee 12oz

$3.00

Drip Coffee 16oz

$3.50

Espresso Single

$3.00

Espresso Double

$3.50

French Press

$4.00

French Press for 2

$5.50

Mocha Latte 8oz

$4.00

Mocha Latte 12oz

$4.50

Mocha Latte 16oz

$5.00

Vanilla Latte 8oz

$4.00

Vanilla Latte 12oz

$4.50

Vanilla Latte 16oz

$5.00

Iced Coffee

Iced Americano 8oz

$3.00

Iced Americano 12oz

$3.50

Iced Americano 16oz

$4.00

Iced Latte 8oz

$3.50

Iced Latte 12oz

$4.00

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.50

Iced Caramel Latte 8oz

$4.00

Iced Caramel Latte 12oz

$4.50

Iced Caramel Latte 16oz

$5.00

Iced Mocha Latte 8oz

$4.00

Iced Mocha Latte 12oz

$4.50

Iced Mocha Latte 16oz

$5.00

Iced Vanilla Latte 8oz

$4.00

Iced Vanilla Latte 12oz

$4.50

Iced Vanilla Latte 16oz

$5.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$7.00

Cold Brew

Cold Brew 12oz

$4.00

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew 12oz

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew 16oz

$4.75

Hot Tea

Blood Orange Hibiscus 8oz

$3.50

Blood Orange Hibiscus 12oz

$4.00

Blood Orange Hibiscus 16oz

$4.50

Chai Latte 8oz

$4.00

Chai Latte 12oz

$4.50

Chai Latte 16oz

$4.75

Decaf English Breakfast 8oz

$3.50

Decaf English Breakfast 12oz

$4.00

Decaf English Breakfast 16oz

$4.50

Golden Green 8oz

$3.50

Golden Green 12oz

$4.00

Golden Green 16oz

$4.50

Jade Nantou Oolong 8oz

$3.50

Jade Nantou Oolong 12oz

$4.00

Jade Nantou Oolong 16oz

$4.50

Keemun Moa Feng 8oz

$3.50

Keemun Moa Feng 12oz

$4.00

Keemun Moa Feng 16oz

$4.50

Lapsang Souchong 8oz

$3.50

Lapsang Souchong 12oz

$4.00

Lapsang Souchong 16oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte 8oz

$4.00

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte 16oz

$4.75

Moroccan Mint 8oz

$3.50

Moroccan Mint 12oz

$4.00

Moroccan Mint 16oz

$4.50

Iced Tea

Blood Orange Iced Tea

$4.50

Chai Latte Iced 8oz

$4.00

Chai Latte Iced 12oz

$4.50

Chai Latte Iced 16oz

$4.75

Matcha Latte Iced 8oz

Match Latte Iced 12oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte Iced 16oz

$4.75

Red Zen Iced Tea

$4.50

Hot Chocolate and Mulled Cider

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.50

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.75

Mulled Apple Cider 8oz

$4.00

Mulled Apple Cider 12oz

$4.50

Mulled Apple Cider 16oz

$4.75

Fever Tree Soda

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lime Yuzu

$3.00

Pink Grapefruit

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Sodas

Blood Orange Soda

$4.50

Clementine Soda

$4.50

Cola

$4.50

Lemon Soda

$4.50

Arandano Red Lingonberry

$7.00

Arandano Blueberry

$7.00

Sauco Elderflower

$7.00

Sparkling Water

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$4.00

Small San Pellegrino

$3.00

Large San Pellegrino

$6.00

Water

Smelderina Artisan Water

$5.50

Evian Bottled Water

$4.00

Boxed Water

$2.50

Breakfast Pastries

Almond Croissant

$3.50

Cinnamon Swirl

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Pain au Chocolat

$3.50

Pistachio Pain au Raisin

$3.50

Choclate Chip Scone

$3.00

Vanilla Scone w/ Jam and Butter

$3.50

Pastries (Inside Case)

Creme Brulee

$9.00

Macarons

$12.00

Petit Four

$2.50

Petits Fours (4 for $8)

$8.00

Small Cake

$9.00

Small Tart

$9.00

Smores Kit

$10.00

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Pastries (Outside Case)

Brownie

$5.00

Cookie

$2.50

Cookies (4)

$8.00

Financier

$2.00

Financiers (3)

$5.50

Ganola w/ Yogurt

$5.00

Granola w/ Milk

$4.50

Madeleine

$2.50

Madeleine (5)

$12.00

Vegan Muffin

$5.00

Lunch

Artichoke, Feta&Chickpeas w/ Sides

$16.00

Asian Pear and Blue Cheese Salad

$13.00

Cheese Plate

$17.00

Chicken and Sun-dried Tomato Sandwich w/ Sides

$18.00

Coca of the Day w/ Side

$16.00

Empanada of the Day w/ Sides

$16.00

Garbanzos and Spinach w/ Sides

$15.00

Iberico Ham &Manchego Sandwich w/ Sides

$20.00

Mahon Grilled Cheese w/ Sides

$18.00

Mushrooms and Eggs

$12.00

Roasted Eggplant Sandwich

$12.00

Smoked Salmon and Tomato Tartine

$13.00

Sobrassada and Cheese Sandwich w/ Sides

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Soup of the Day and Half Sandwich

$18.00

Spanish Tuna Salad Sandwich w/ Sides

$18.00

Tapas

Asian Pear and Blue Cheese Salad

$13.00

Charcuterie Plate

$20.00

Cheese Plate Five

$20.00

Cheese Plate Three

$17.00

Coca of the Day

$9.00

Croquettes Cheese

$14.00

Croquettes Iberico Ham

$15.00

Croquettes Salted Cod

$13.00

Fried Goat Cheese

$13.00

Green Beans

$14.00

Jamon Iberico de Bellota

$20.00

Paella

$18.00

Paella for 2

$35.00

Pasta and Mushrooms in Truffle Sauce

$18.00

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

Piri Piri Chicken

$14.00

Rainbow Chard Gratin

$13.00

Roasted Kabocha Squash

$12.00

Soup of the Day

$9.00

Spanish Tortilla with Aioli

$10.00

Cocktails

Agua de Valencia

$13.00

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Apple Bourbon

$13.00

Bee's Knees

$13.00

Bouquet of Roses

$13.00

Cocktail Special

$13.00

Continental Sour

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Hugo

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Jungle Bird

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa glass

$13.00

Neat spirits 2 oz.

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Paloma

$13.00

Rebujito

$13.00

Salted Caramel Espresso Martini

$13.00

Sangria glass

$13.00

Shot of Liquor 1 oz.

$7.00

The Alba

$13.00

The Devil Made Me Do It

$13.00

The Sherman

$13.00

Pitcher Drinks

Sangria

$35.00

Mimosa

$35.00

Red Wine

Donna Toscana

$12.00

2017 Donna Toscana Bottle

$48.00

Ramon Bilboa Crianza

$15.00

2016 Ramon Blibao Crianza Bottle

$47.00

Hacienda de Arinzano

$13.00

2015 Hacienda de Arinzano Bottle

$52.00

Coste di Brenta Monte

$11.00

2019 Coste di Brenta Montepulciano Bottle

$44.00

Rosé & Sparkling

Piaugier Sablet Rose

$12.00

2020 Piaugier Sablet Rose Bottle

$44.00

Hacienda De Arianzano Rose

$12.00

2020 Hacienda De Arianzano Rose Bottle

$44.00

Rosa Regale Bottle

$12.00

Bertha

$10.00

Bertha Nature Reserve Brut Bottle

$40.00

Nicolas Feuillatte

$65.00

Sherry/Vermouth

Hartley and Gibson Amontillado

$9.00

Hartley and Gibson Manzanilla

$9.00

Hartley and Gibson Pedro Ximenez

$10.00

Vermut Lustau White

$9.00

Vermut Lustau Red

$9.00

White Wine

Coste di Brenta Elisio

$10.00

2018 Coste di Brenta Elisio Abruzzo Bottle

$40.00

Domaine du Tariquet

$8.00

2020 Domaine du Tariquet Bottle

$28.00

Weissburgunder

$12.00

2020 St. Anthony Weissburgunder Bottle

$48.00

Ramon Bilbao

$12.00

2019 Ramon Bilbao Bottle

$44.00

Chalk Hill Savy B

$9.00

2019 Chalk Hill Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00

Conservas

Cod Fish in Bicayne Sauce

$12.00

Lobster Pate

$12.00

Mussels in Pickled Sauce

$12.00

Octopus in Olive Oil

$15.00

Piquillo Peppers Stuffed with Spider Crab

$26.00

Piquillo Peppers Stuffed with Tuna

$26.00

Red Scorpion Fish Pate

$12.00

Sardines in Hot Sauce

$12.00

Scallops in Sauce

$18.00

Squid in American sauce

$13.00

Squid in Own Ink

$14.00

White Tuna Belly in Olive Oil

$40.00

Wild Bluefin Belly (Atun Rojo)

$26.00

Ice cream

Single scoop

$3.50

Double scoop

$6.00

Triple scoop

$9.50

Plated Desserts

Plated Desserts

$13.00

Bag of Coffee

Coffee

$13.00

Chips

Chips with Sea Salt

$4.00

Chocolate Box

Chocolate Box

$12.00

Conservas

Lobster Pate

$11.00

Muscles in Escabeche

$11.00

Octopus in Olive Oil

$14.00

Piquillo Peppers Stuffed with Spider Crab

$24.00

Red Scorpion Fish Pate

$11.00

Sardines in Hot Sauce

$11.00

Scallops in Sauce

$16.00

Squid in American Sauce

$12.00

Squid in Ink

$12.00

Sweet Piquillo Peppers Stuffed with Tuna

$24.00

White Tuna Belly in Olive Oil

$36.00

Wild Bluefin Tuna in Olive Oil

$24.00

Cod Fish in Biscayne Sauce

$11.00

Dog Treats

Cheese

$2.00

Hazelnut Spread

Hazelnut Spread

$12.00

Honey (Wingdance)

Jar of Honey

$12.00

Mitica Tomato Jam

Mitica Tomato Jam

$10.00

Custom Cakes, Trays, Etc

Custom Cake 45.00

$45.00

Custom Cake 55.00

$55.00

Custom Cake 65.00

$65.00

Custom Cake 75.00

$75.00

Custom Cake 85.00

$85.00

Custom Cake 100.00

$100.00

Custom Cake 120.00

$120.00

Picnic Box for 2

$45.00

Coffee Tote

$15.99

Cheese & Meat Tray

$35.00

Cheese Plates

$30.00

Medium Cheese Plate

$25.00

Large Cheese & Wine Plate

$50.00

Pastry Tray

$25.00

Pastry Tray 2

$30.00

Petit Four Boxes

$7.00

Pastries by 1/2 Dozen and Dozen

Cinnamon Swirl 6

$17.00

Cinnamon Swirl Dozen

$34.00

Croissant 6

$17.00

Croissant Dozen

$34.00

Pain au Chocolat 6

$20.00

Pain au Chocolat Dozen

$40.00

Pistachio Pain au Raisin 6

$20.00

Pistachio Pain au Raisin Dozen

$40.00

Vegan Blueberry Muffin 6

$28.00

Vegan Blueberry Muffin Dozen

$57.00

Brownie 6

$28.00

Brownie Dozen

$57.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie 6

$14.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dozen

$28.00

Madeleine 6

$14.00

Madeleine Dozen

$28.00

Petit Four 6

$14.00

Petit Four Dozen

$28.00

Yogurt Parfait 6

$31.00

Yogurt Parfait Dozen

$63.00

Wine Night

Wine Night

$65.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

From French pastries to Spanish tapas, all with a New Haven twist. Share dessert and drinks with your friends or meet new ones. Relax. We'll make it special.

