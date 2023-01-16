Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Dienger Trading Co

1,214 Reviews

$$

210 N Main St

Boerne, TX 78006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee Bar

Affogato

$4.75

Americano

$4.00

Brew of the Day

$3.25

Café au Lait

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.25

Cappuccino

$5.00

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75

Cold Brew

$4.25Out of stock

Cortado

$4.25

Espresso

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$3.75

John Wayne

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.25

Premium Tea Custom

$4.00

Tea Latte

$4.25

House-made

Ice Tea

$3.00

OJ Fresh Squeezed

$4.00

Strawberry Topo Chico

$4.75

Raz Berry Topo Chico

$4.75

Strawberry Topo Chico

$4.75

Razz Berry Topo Chico

$4.75

Bottled

Bottled Water

$2.75

Pellegrino

$4.25

Topo Chico

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Rootbeer

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Red Cola

$3.25

Dublin Root Beer

$3.25

Hibiscus Tea

$4.50

Pomberry Tea

$4.50

Keep It Symplr Tea

$4.50

Dienger Rita

Dienger Rita

$6.75

Breakfast Pastries

Croissant

$4.25

Chocolate Croissant

$3.95

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$4.75

Big Danish

$4.25

Cheddar & Jalapeño Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Spinach & Feta Crx

$3.95

Small Muffin

$2.25

Parfait Cup

$6.00Out of stock

Ham Jalapêno

$4.25Out of stock

Bacon Egg Cheese Crx

$4.25Out of stock

Sweets Box

Sweets box

$26.00

Power Balls by the Dozen

Power Balls 12 ct

$28.00

Boxed strawberries

9 strawberris

$23.00

Plates

Breakfast Croissant

$13.00

Hill Country

$16.00

Griddled Flapjacks

$12.00

French Toast

$15.00

Quiche of the Day

$14.00

Texas Street Taco's

$13.00

"CFS" Benedict

$17.00

Buttermilk Biscuts & Peppered Gravy

$13.00

Southern Fried Sticky Bun

$9.00

Lighter Fare

The Joseph Omelet

$16.25

Dienger Egg White Frittata

$14.00

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$9.25

Farmers Fruit

$10.00

Avocado Ciabatta (1 slice)

$7.00

Avocado Ciabatta (2 slice)

$13.00

Steel Cut Oatmeal Brulee

$9.00

Market fruit Smoothie

$9.00

Pick Two

Breakfast Pick Two

$13.00

Breakfast Pick Three

$15.00

Breakfast Sides

Egg (1)

$2.50

Eggs (2)

$4.00

Bacon

$4.50

Sausage

$4.50

Potatoes

$4.50

Toast

$3.00

Pancake

$6.00

House-made Granola

$6.00Out of stock

Yogurt Granola Cup

$6.00

Waffle

$7.00Out of stock

Verde Sauce 8oz.

$5.00

ON THE FLY!!!

Fresh fruit Cup

$3.50

Avacado

$2.50

Biscuit

$3.00

Ham

$5.00

Kids Breakfast

Kids Mini Pancakes

$8.00

Kids Protein

$8.00

French Toast Dippers

$8.00

Yogurt & Granonla

$8.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

SB&J

$8.00

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Simple Chicken

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Pick Two

Pick Two

$15.00

Salads

PINT - Chicken Salad

$17.50

QUART - Chicken Salad

$30.00

PINT - Egg Salad

$17.50

QUART - Egg Salad

$30.00

Caesar

$15.00

Shrimp Louie

$19.00

Small Garden Salad

$5.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Salad Croissant

$15.00

Turkey Wrap

$15.00

Egg Croissant

$15.00

Opn Face Turkey

$17.00

BLAT

$14.00

The Dienger Burger

$15.00

Blackened Salmon

$17.00

Griddled Ham

$15.00

Open Face Ribeye

$19.00

Fried Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Rueben

$15.00

Sides

Chips

$4.25

Sm Side Fruit

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Avocado Slices

$2.50

Chicken Salad Scoop

$5.00

Egg salad soop

$5.00

ON THE FLY!!!

Sm Garden Salad

$5.00

Fries

$2.50

Soups

Cup Soup

$6.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Quart of Soup

$23.50

Quiche of the Day

Quiche of the Day

$14.00

Wine

Alex valley Chard Glass

$12.00

Jadot Pinot Noir Glass

$12.00

Benvolio Prossecco

$10.00

Liberty School Cab

$10.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Cloud Chaser Glass

$15.00Out of stock

Studio rosé

$14.00

Parmeson PN Gl

$15.00

Parmeson Chardonnay Gl

$18.00

Parmeson Rose Gl

$14.00

Parmeson Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Moscato

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Gl

$8.00

APPETIZERS

CHEESE & CHARCUTERIE

$19.00

FRIED BRUSSELS

$8.00

DEVILED EGGS

$10.00

CF QUAIL

$14.00

GREEN TOMATOES

$10.00

GOAT CHEESE BRULEE'

$12.00

NACHOS

$16.00

LOADED FRIES

$16.00

CRAB CAKE

$16.00

CHIPOTLE SHRIMPS

$16.00

SOUP & SALADS

SIMPLE GREENS

$8.00

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

BABY WEDGE

$10.00

TOMATO BASIL BISQUE

$8.00

HOUSE SPECIALS

Red Snapper

$36.00

Seafood Pappardelle

$33.00

Veggie Pappardelle

$19.00

Meatloaf

$19.00

Chix Fried Steak

$21.00

Dienger Burger

$15.00

FROM THE GRILL

HALF CHICKEN

$24.00

PORK CHOP

$27.00

SEA SCALLOP

$36.00

SALMON

$31.00

PORK RIBS

$28.00

BEEF TENDERLOIN

$36.00

NY STRIP

$38.00

RIBEYE

$42.00

SIDES

Loaded mac

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Cheddar Grits

$7.00

Braised Broccolini

$7.00

Cilantro rice

$7.00

Creamed Corn

$7.00

Mom's Mashers

$7.00

Crispy Brussels

$7.00

House Fries

$7.00

Fried Tomatoes

$7.00

WINE

GLASS

BOTTLE

SWEETS

Creme brulee

$8.00

Coffee donuts

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Pies

$7.00

Apple cobbler

$8.00

Choc Souffle For 2

$15.00

Kids

Chicken tenders

$8.00

Simple chicken

$8.00

Kids tenderloin

$8.00

Kids mc cheese

$8.00

Kids pasta

$8.00

Kids grilled cheese

$8.00

Kids cheeseburger

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome!

Website

Location

210 N Main St, Boerne, TX 78006

Directions

Gallery
The Dienger Trading Co image
The Dienger Trading Co image
The Dienger Trading Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

259 Brantley's Bistro
orange star4.3 • 545
259 S Main St Boerne, TX 78006
View restaurantnext
The Point Park & Eats
orange star4.5 • 149
24188 Boerne Stage Rd San Antonio, TX 78255
View restaurantnext
Revolucion Coffee and Juice @ The Rim
orange starNo Reviews
5846 Worth Parkway San Antonio, TX 78257
View restaurantnext
Sweet Paris - La Cantera
orange starNo Reviews
15900 La Cantera pkw Suite 19160 San Antonio, TX 78256
View restaurantnext
High's Cafe & Store
orange star4.6 • 577
726 High St Comfort, TX 78013
View restaurantnext
Reveille Coffee Company - 6333 DeZavala Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
6333 DeZavala Rd. San Antonio, TX 78249
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Boerne

Cypress Grille - Boerne
orange star4.4 • 1,753
170 S. Main St # A Boerne, TX 78006
View restaurantnext
Dog & Pony - 1481 S Main Street
orange star4.0 • 1,444
1481 S Main Street Boerne, TX 78006
View restaurantnext
259 Brantley's Bistro
orange star4.3 • 545
259 S Main St Boerne, TX 78006
View restaurantnext
Nico's Gourmet Burgers
orange star4.5 • 423
109 Waterview Parkway Boerne, TX 78006
View restaurantnext
Richter - Boerne
orange star4.5 • 363
153 S Main St Boerne, TX 78006
View restaurantnext
Richter Tavern
orange star4.5 • 363
153 S Main St Boerne, TX 78006
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boerne
San Antonio
review star
Avg 4.4 (408 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Kerrville
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Fredericksburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
New Braunfels
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston