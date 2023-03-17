Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Diner 114 N Buffalo

No reviews yet

114 N Buffalo

Warsaw, IN 46580

BREAKFAST

Breakfast

Two Eggs Meal

$5.00

Two Eggs and Choice of Meat

$9.00

Two Eggs, Choice of Meat with Potatoes

$10.00

French Toast 1 Slice

$3.00

French Toast 2 Slices

$5.00

Pancakes 1

$3.00

Pancakes 2

$5.00

Oatmeal

$3.00

Steak & Eggs with Hash Browns

$18.00

Corned Beef and Hash

$7.00

Omelets

Omelette

$6.50

Western

$9.50

Our Western omelets come with ham, cheese, onion, and green pepper.

Carnivore

$8.75

2 egg omelet with bacon, sausage, and ham.

A la Carte

1 Egg

$2.00

White Toast

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

Rye Toast

$1.50

English Muffin

$1.50

Bagel

$1.50

Biscuit

$1.50

Meats

$5.00

Gravy Cup

$2.00

Potatoes

$3.00

Gravy Bowl

$3.00

Half Meat

$2.50

1 PC Toast

$0.90

Raisin Bread

$1.50

Favorites

1/2 & 1/2

$7.00

SOS

$5.00

B & G

$7.00

Half B & G

$4.50

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

Hillbilly Breakfast

$11.00

Choice of egg, covered with hashbrowns, and topped with a biscuit, then smothered in gravy.

Half Hillbilly

$6.00

Drinks

Juices

Tomato Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Grape Juice

$2.50

Child's Juice

$1.50

Milk

White

$2.50

Chocolate

$2.50

Child's Milk

$1.50

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Child's Soda

$1.50

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Green Tea

$2.50

Black Tea

$2.50

Child's Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Lunch

Sandwiches

Hamburger

$7.50

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Breaded Cheeseburger

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Double Cheeseburger

$11.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.25

BLT

$7.00

Breaded Tenderloin

$8.50

Grilled Tenderloin

$8.00

Breaded Chicken

$8.50

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Ham & Cheese

$7.00

Reuben

$8.50

Appetizers

Breaded Cauliflower

$7.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Garlic Cheese Curds

$7.00

Jalapeño Cheese Curds

$7.00

Jalapeño Poppers

$7.00

Breaded Pickles

$7.00

Broccoli Cheese Bites

$7.00

Soup

Call for today's soups!!

Cup

$3.50

Bowl

$5.00

Sandwich Alternatives

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.00

Clams

$6.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Dino Nuggets

$5.00

Steak

$11.00

Country Fried Steak

$6.50

Chef Salad

$11.00

2 Pc Alaskan Pollock

$8.00

3 Pc Alaskan Pollock

$10.00

All You Can Eat Alaskan Pollock

$12.00

Sides

Applesauce

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

Season Fries

$4.00

Shoestring Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Steak Fries

$4.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are carrying on the 75 year history of the family run restaurants that have been in the building. The owner is a local born and raise. He has worked in this building for 20 years under two different owners. Our customers are our family and friends.

Location

114 N Buffalo, Warsaw, IN 46580

Directions

