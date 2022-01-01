Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

The Diner At 11 North Beacon

1,080 Reviews

$

11 North Beacon Street

Watertown, MA 02472

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Two Egg and Cheese Sandwich
Create Your Own Omelette
The Diner

Eggs

Two Farm Fresh Eggs

$6.99

Any style with home fries and toast.

Eggs Benedict

$13.49

2 poached eggs with thick cut homestyle ham and Hollandaise sauce on an English muffin.

Steak & Eggs

$14.99

2 eggs any style with tender cut sirloin tips with home fries and toast.

The Diner

$12.79

2 eggs any style with home fries and your choice of bacon, thick-cut homestyle ham, breakfast sausage or sweet Italian sausage with 2 buttermilk pancakes or 2 pieces of French toast.

Omelettes

Italian Omelette

$11.99

Sweet Italian sausage, roasted green pepper and onions and Provolone. 3 egg omelette served with home fries and toast.

Mediterranean Omelette

$11.99

Baby spinach, fire roasted red pepper, artichoke hearts and Feta cheese. 3 egg omelette served with home fries and toast.

The BBT Omelette

$10.99

Imperial center-cut bacon, basil, tomato and Cheddar cheese. 3 egg omelette served with home fries and toast.

Denver Omelette

$10.99

Ham, green pepper, onion and American cheese. 3 egg omelette served with home fries and toast.

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Spinach, tomato, mushroom, onion, peppers, broccoli and Provolone. 3 egg omelette served with home fries and toast.

Supreme Omelette

$13.99

Sausage, bacon, ham, peppers, mushrooms, onion and American cheese. 3 egg omelette served with home fries and toast.

Create Your Own Omelette

$7.99

Egg Sandwiches

Two Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Served on a bagel, an English muffin or toast and served with home fries.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Pancakes & Waffles

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.49+

Delicious light and fluffy buttermilk pancakes.

French Toast

$6.50+

White Italian scali with butter and cinnamon

Multigrain French Toast

$5.99+

Multigrain with butter and cinnamon.

Belgian Waffles

$9.29

Specials

Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.99

Benedict Special

$19.99

Todays Benny special, check Facebook or Instragram, changes daily

Omelet Special

$13.99

Todays Omelette special, check Facebook or Instragram, changes daily

Special Pancakes

$14.29

Todays pancake special, check Facebook or Instragram, changes daily

AVOCADO TST

$9.99

Special Breakfast Sandwich

$17.99

Lunch Special,

$16.99

Diner Kids

Coleman

$5.99

1 egg any style with bacon or sausage.

Juliette

$5.99

2 pieces of French toast or 2 pancakes or a half sized waffle.

Junior Omelette

$4.99

Egg and cheese omelette.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Chicken Fingers

$5.99

Sides

Farm Fresh Egg Any Style

$1.99

Home Fries

$3.79

Toast

$2.99

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$2.99

Homemade Muffins & Breads by Lisa Marie

$3.79

Bacon

$3.79

Ham

$3.79

Sweet Italian Sausage

$3.79

Breakfast Sausage

$3.79

Homemade Corned Beef Hash

$7.99

Black Bean Salad

$2.99

Homemade Salsa

$2.49

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.79

Fresh Fruit Bowl (Small)

$3.99

Fresh Fruit Bowl (Large)

$6.99

Hot Quaker Oatmeal

$3.89

Organic 100% Pure Maple Syrup

$2.39

Side Avocado.

$3.50

Condiments

Cutlery

Sandwiches & Wraps

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

Thick cut homestyle ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and spicy mustard aioli on grilled multigrain bread. Served with your choice of side.

House Burger

$10.99

8 oz. Certified Angus beef patty with Romaine lettuce and tomato on a toasted bulkie roll. Served with your choice of side.

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$10.99

Shaved steak with American cheese served on a sub roll. Served with your choice of side.

Smoke BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken tenders, Imperial center-cut bacon and American cheese topped with barbecue sauce served on a grilled sub roll. Served with your choice of side.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.29

Chicken tenders tossed with buffalo sauce and Blue cheese, served with lettuce and tomato in a white or wheat wrap. Served with your choice of side.

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.29

Baby spinach, Feta cheese, fire roasted red peppers, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts in a white or wheat wrap. Served with your choice of side.

Turkey Club

$11.99

Grilled Rueban

$14.99

Turkey Cobbler

$11.29

Monte Cristo

$10.79

BLT

$8.99

Chopped Salads

Chopped Garden Salad

$5.99

Fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, green pepper and onion.

Greek Salad

$8.99

Imported Feta cheese, Kalamata olives and sliced cherry peppers over fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, green pepper and onion.

Cran-Apple Salad

$9.69

Fresh green Granny Smith apples, walnuts and dried cranberries over fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, green pepper and onion.

Chef Salad

$10.99

Oven roasted turkey, thick-cut homestyle ham and Swiss cheese over fresh Romaine lettuce, tomato, green pepper and onion.

Smoothies

Chocolate Dream Smoothie

$3.99+Out of stock

Oreo and Hershey's chocolate syrup. All smoothies are made with a vanilla milk base, real Oreo cookies and served with whipped cream.

All American Smoothie

$2.99+Out of stock

Strawberries, blueberries and bananas. All smoothies are made with a vanilla milk base, fresh fruit served with whipped cream.

Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

With whipped cream.

Soda

$3.99

Juice

$2.99+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.99+

Coffee & Tea

Boston's Best Coffee

$3.99

Mighty Leaf Tea

$3.99

A lovely selection of organic artisanal teas.

Iced Tea

$3.99

Fresh brewed Mighty Leaf iced teas.

Iced Coffee

$3.99

Regular or flavored.

Condiments

Condiments

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

fresh, hearty, homemade

Website

Location

11 North Beacon Street, Watertown, MA 02472

Directions

Gallery
The Diner At 11 North Beacon image
The Diner At 11 North Beacon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cabot's Ice Cream & Restaurant - 743 Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
743 Washington St Newton, MA 02460
View restaurantnext
Gigi's Pizza Co.
orange star4.7 • 91
129 Waltham St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Sofra Bakery & Cafe
orange star4.0 • 834
1 Belmont St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Cafe Landwer - Cleveland Circle
orange star4.7 • 1,405
383 Chestnut Hill Ave Boston, MA 02135
View restaurantnext
Johnnys Luncheonette Inc - 30 Langley Road
orange starNo Reviews
30 Langley Road Newton, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Jinny's Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
1231 Centre Street Newton Centre, MA 02459
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Watertown

Branch Line
orange star4.5 • 3,191
321 Arsenal St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Uncommon Grounds - Watertown
orange star4.1 • 405
575 Mt Auburn St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
The Halfway Cafe Watertown
orange star4.2 • 384
394 Main St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Ritcey East
orange star4.6 • 376
208 Waverley Avenue Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Gigi's Pizza Co.
orange star4.7 • 91
129 Waltham St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Ravello Italian Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 61
136 Belmont St Watertown, MA 02472
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Watertown
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (178 restaurants)
Brookline
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston