The Diner Boys
2221 Jerusalem Avenue
Merrick, NY 11566
Starters
Boneless Wings
Buffalo Chicken Empanadas
Cheese Quesadilla
Served with sour cream & salsa
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadillas
Served with sour cream & salsa
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Classic Wings
Hangover Fries
Mac & Cheese
Mac & Cheese Bites
Mozzarella Fries
Served with brown gravy
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with tomato sauce
Nachos
Served with tortilla chips, house chili, jalapeños, jack cheese, sour cream, salsa
Potato Skins
Pretzel Sticks
Served with cheese sauce
Reuben Spring Rolls
Served with Russian dressing
Spicy Jack Fries
Served with curly fries, jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, ranch dressing
Spicy Jack Tots
Served with jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, ranch dressing
Spinach Pie Appetizer
Steak Quesadilla
Served with sour cream & salsa
Texas Chili
Served with jack cheese, tortilla chips
Classic Sandwiches & Triple Deckers
BLT Sandwich
Served with pickle & slaw.
Carving Board Corned Beef
Served with pickle & slaw.
Carving Board Roast Beef
Served with pickle & slaw.
Carving Board Roast Turkey
Served with pickle & slaw.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served with pickle & slaw.
Chicken Salad Triple Decker
Bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with pickle, slaw & fries.
Grilled American Cheese Sandwich
Served with pickle & slaw.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served with pickle & slaw.
Grilled Chicken Triple Decker
Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato. Served with pickle, slaw & fries.
Roast Turkey Triple Decker
Bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with pickle, slaw & fries.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served with pickle & slaw.
Tuna Salad Triple Decker
Bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with pickle, slaw & fries.
Gourmet Grilled Cheeses
Paninis
Cuban Chicken Panini
Chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard. On ciabatta & served with fries.
Honey BBQ Panini
Chicken cutlet, cheddar, bacon, sauteed onions, avocado. On ciabatta & served with fries.
Honey Mustard Chicken Panini
Chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard. On ciabatta & served with fries.
Italian Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella. On ciabatta & served with fries.
Sriracha Chicken Panini
Chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, sriracha aioli. On ciabatta & served with fries.
Specialty Burgers
All American Burger
(2) 8 oz. patties, american cheese, bacon, mayo and served with fries
California Burger
Sriracha aioli, avocado, swiss and served with fries
Classic 8oz Burger
Includes pickle, slaw
Godfather Burger
Mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce and served with fries
Lonestar Burger
Cheddar & pepperjack, bacon, fried onions, bbq sauce, Texas toast and served with fries
New Mexico Burger
Cajun spice, pepper jack, guac, sriracha aioli and served with fries
Steakhouse Burger
Bleu cheese, bacon, fried onions, A-1 steak sauce and served with fries
Texas Burger
BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar and served with fries
Breakfast Burger
The Fili Burger
Robbie’s Burger
Peter Luger Burger
Bacon, cheddar, tomato, Peter Luger steak sauce and served with fries
The Mac Burger
Bacon, mac n’cheese and served with fries
Specialty Sandwiches
Brooklyn's Finest
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, cole slaw, Russian dressing grilled rye. Served with fries.
Buffalo Chicken Hero
Chicken cutlet, bleu cheese , buffalo sauce. Served with fries.
Chicken Cutlet BLT Hero
Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.
Chicken Vodka Parm Hero
Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, vodka sauce. Served with fries.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Chicken tenders, pepperjack, bacon, sriracha aioli on a pretzel bun. Served with fries.
French Dip Melt
Roast beef, mozzarella, au jus. Served with fries.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Chicken tenders, mozzarella, Nashville Hot sauce on a pretzel bun. Served with fries.
Philly Cheese Steak
Roast beef, peppers, onions, cheese sauce. Served with fries.
Reuben Sandwich
Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, grilled rye. Served with fries.
Sliced Steak Melt
Skirt steak, mozzarella. Served with fries.
South of the Border
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, crumbled bleu cheese. Served with fries.
California Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Chicken cutlet, L&T, mozzarella, ranch. Served with fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, romaine lettuce. Served with fries.
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken feta, peppers, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.
Gyro Wrap
Gyro meat, feta, peppers, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.
Honey BBQ Wrap
Chicken cutlet, cheddar, bacon, sauteed onions, avocado. Served with fries.
Napoli Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, bruschetta, balsamic glaze. Served with fries.
Shrimp Caesar Wrap
Fried shrimp, romaine, shaved parmesan. Served with fries.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips, southwest ranch. Served with fries.
Sriracha Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, sriracha aioli. Served with fries.
Sriracha Shrimp Wrap
Fried shrimp, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, sriracha aioli. Served with fries.
TDB Burger Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese, thousand island dressing. Served with fries.
Tuna Salad Wrap
Lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.
Turkey BLT Wrap
Roast turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Greek Treats
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, tomato, peppers, cucumber, buffalo sauce
Caesar Salad
Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Chef's Salad
Roast beef, roast turkey, ham, swiss, american, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg
Chicken Cobb Salad
Avocado, tomato, cheddar, bacon, hard boiled egg
Greek Salad
Feta, cherry tomato, cucumber, peppers, grape leaves, olives
Southwest Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, tortilla chips, southwest ranch
Steakhouse Salad
Skirt steak, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, crumbled bleu cheese
Turkey Cobb Salad
Avocado, tomato, cheddar, bacon, hard boiled egg
Country Eggs & Omelettes
Bronx Tale Omelette
Grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella.
CYO Omelette
Choice of one ingredient.
Capone Omelette
Roasted peppers, basil, mozzarella.
Farmers Omelette
Garden Omelette
Greek Omelette
Mexican Omelette
Pepperjack, jalapeños, bacon
TDB Omelette
Sausage, tomato, onion, mozzarella
Two Eggs
Western Omelette
Bennys
Specialty Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, sour cream
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, sausage, American cheese, home fries
Skinny Burrito
Whole wheat tortilla, egg whites, chicken sausage, peppers, onions, jack cheese, salsa
The BEC Breakfast Sandwich
Bacon, egg over medium, cheddar, sriracha ketchup, brioche bun with home fries
The End Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, cheddar, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, brioche bun with home fries
The Hangry Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, home fries on, American, cheddar, on a hero with home fries on the side
Griddle
Banana Foster Pancakes
Bananas Foster French Toast
Belgian Waffle
Buttermilk Pancakes
Challah French Toast
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Cinn Swirl Pancakes
With vanilla icing
Old Fashioned French Toast
Oreo Pancakes
Short Stack
Silver Dollar Pancakes
Sunrise Pancakes
TDB Pancakes
Chocolate chips, banana
Cookies & Cream Pancakes
Cookie dough & Oreo
Nutella French Toast Bites
Egg Sandwiches
Vegan Appetizers
Vegan Impossible Chili
Served with tortilla chips.
Vegan Impossible Nachos
Cheese sauce, chili, guac, salsa, ranch.
Vegan Impossible Tots
Vegan Mac & Cheese
Vegan Pretzel Sticks
Vegan Cheese Fries
Vegan Chick'n Quesadilla
Peppers, onions, salsa, ranch.
Vegan Impossible Beef Quesadilla
Peppers, onions, salsa, ranch.
Vegan Cheese Quesadilla
Peppers, onions, salsa, ranch.
Side Vegan Caesar Salad
Homemade Vegan Cheese Sauce
Vegan Entrees
Vegan BYO Burger & Fries
All burgers include lettuce & tomato
Vegan Chick'n Sandwich & Fries
Lettuce & tomato, ranch, on a roll
Vegan Philly Cheese & Fries
impossible meat, peppers, onions, cheese sauce on a roll
Vegan Buffalo Chick'n Wrap & Fries
Lettuce & tomato, cheese sauce, buffalo sauce, ranch
Vegan Sriracha Chick'n Wrap & Fries
Lettuce & tomato, guac, tomato, sriracha sauce
Vegan Chick'n Caesar Wrap & Fries
Vegan Chick'n Caesar Salad
Vegan Buffalo Chick'n Salad
Iceberg, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, buffalo sauce, ranch
Vegan Caesar Salad
Vegan New Mexico Burger & Fries
Vegan Mac & Cheese Burger & Fries
Vegan Breakfast
Sides
Side of Bacon
Side of Turkey Bacon
Corned Beef Hash
Cup of Brown Gravy
Cup Of Marinara Sauce
Cup Of Vodka Sauce
Side of Fries
Side of Home Fries
Homemade Cheese Sauce
Side of Pork Sausage
Side of Seasoned Curly Fries
Side Caesar Salad
Side Greek Salad
Side of Broccoli
Side of Pickles
Side Tossed Salad
Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Side of Tater Tots
Side Dressing
Shakes
Strawberry Short Cake: Shake of the Month
Banana Peanut Butter Shake
chocolate ice cream, bananas, peanut butter, chocolate sauce
Black & White Shake
Caramel Brownie Shake
chocolate ice cream, brownie bites, caramel sauce
Cookies and Cream Shake
vanilla ice cream, cookie dough, oreos, caramel sauce
Cotton Candy Shake
vanilla ice cream, colored sprinkles, cotton candy sauce
Fresh Berry Shake
strawberry ice cream, mixed fresh berries, berry sauce
Nutella Peanut Butter Shake
vanilla ice cream, nutella, peanut butter, chocolate sauce
Nutella Strawberry Shake
chocolate ice cream, nutella, strawberries, strawberry sauce
Peanut Butter Oreo Shake
chocolate ice cream, peanut butter, oreo, chocolate sauce
Vanilla Milk Shake
Chocolate Milk Shake
Strawberry Shake
Beverages
