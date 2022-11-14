Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Burgers
Chicken

The Diner Boys

660 Reviews

$

2221 Jerusalem Avenue

Merrick, NY 11566

Popular Items

Classic 8oz Burger
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Boneless Wings

Starters

Boneless Wings

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas

$13.25

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Served with sour cream & salsa

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$15.75

Chicken Quesadillas

$14.75

Served with sour cream & salsa

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$15.50

Classic Wings

$13.50

Hangover Fries

$13.25

Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Mac & Cheese Bites

$11.75

Mozzarella Fries

$10.00

Served with brown gravy

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with tomato sauce

Nachos

$16.75

Served with tortilla chips, house chili, jalapeños, jack cheese, sour cream, salsa

Potato Skins

$12.00

Pretzel Sticks

$14.00

Served with cheese sauce

Reuben Spring Rolls

$13.00Out of stock

Served with Russian dressing

Spicy Jack Fries

$14.00

Served with curly fries, jack cheese, bacon, jalapeños, ranch dressing

Spicy Jack Tots

$14.00

Served with jack cheese, bacon, jalapenos, ranch dressing

Spinach Pie Appetizer

$11.50

Steak Quesadilla

$18.75

Served with sour cream & salsa

Texas Chili

$11.75

Served with jack cheese, tortilla chips

Soups

Pint of Soup

$7.00

Quart Of Soup

$10.50

Classic Sandwiches & Triple Deckers

BLT Sandwich

$8.25

Served with pickle & slaw.

Carving Board Corned Beef

$11.45

Served with pickle & slaw.

Carving Board Roast Beef

$11.45

Served with pickle & slaw.

Carving Board Roast Turkey

$11.45

Served with pickle & slaw.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Served with pickle & slaw.

Chicken Salad Triple Decker

$13.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with pickle, slaw & fries.

Grilled American Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

Served with pickle & slaw.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Served with pickle & slaw.

Grilled Chicken Triple Decker

$14.50

Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato. Served with pickle, slaw & fries.

Roast Turkey Triple Decker

$14.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with pickle, slaw & fries.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.50

Served with pickle & slaw.

Tuna Salad Triple Decker

$13.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with pickle, slaw & fries.

Gourmet Grilled Cheeses

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.75

Chicken cutlet, blue cheese, mozzarella, buffalo sauce. Served with fries, pickle, & slaw.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Grilled Cheese

$14.75

With mozzarella. Served with fries, pickle & slaw.

Vodka Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.75

Paninis

Cuban Chicken Panini

$15.25

Chicken cutlet, ham, Swiss, pickles, mustard. On ciabatta & served with fries.

Honey BBQ Panini

$15.25

Chicken cutlet, cheddar, bacon, sauteed onions, avocado. On ciabatta & served with fries.

Honey Mustard Chicken Panini

$15.25

Chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, honey mustard. On ciabatta & served with fries.

Italian Panini

$15.25

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella. On ciabatta & served with fries.

Sriracha Chicken Panini

$15.25

Chicken cutlet, bacon, cheddar, sriracha aioli. On ciabatta & served with fries.

Specialty Burgers

All American Burger

$20.25

(2) 8 oz. patties, american cheese, bacon, mayo and served with fries

California Burger

$15.95

Sriracha aioli, avocado, swiss and served with fries

Classic 8oz Burger

$10.25

Includes pickle, slaw

Godfather Burger

$14.95

Mozzarella, basil, tomato sauce and served with fries

Lonestar Burger

$14.95

Cheddar & pepperjack, bacon, fried onions, bbq sauce, Texas toast and served with fries

New Mexico Burger

$15.95

Cajun spice, pepper jack, guac, sriracha aioli and served with fries

Steakhouse Burger

$16.95

Bleu cheese, bacon, fried onions, A-1 steak sauce and served with fries

Texas Burger

$16.95

BBQ sauce, bacon, cheddar and served with fries

Breakfast Burger

$15.95

The Fili Burger

$19.95

Robbie’s Burger

$19.95

Peter Luger Burger

$15.75

Bacon, cheddar, tomato, Peter Luger steak sauce and served with fries

The Mac Burger

$14.95

Bacon, mac n’cheese and served with fries

Specialty Sandwiches

Brooklyn's Finest

$16.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, cole slaw, Russian dressing grilled rye. Served with fries.

Buffalo Chicken Hero

$15.50

Chicken cutlet, bleu cheese , buffalo sauce. Served with fries.

Chicken Cutlet BLT Hero

$16.50

Bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.

Chicken Vodka Parm Hero

$15.00

Chicken cutlet, mozzarella, vodka sauce. Served with fries.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.75

Chicken tenders, pepperjack, bacon, sriracha aioli on a pretzel bun. Served with fries.

French Dip Melt

$16.00

Roast beef, mozzarella, au jus. Served with fries.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$16.25

Chicken tenders, mozzarella, Nashville Hot sauce on a pretzel bun. Served with fries.

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.50

Roast beef, peppers, onions, cheese sauce. Served with fries.

Reuben Sandwich

$15.75

Grilled corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, grilled rye. Served with fries.

Sliced Steak Melt

$18.50

Skirt steak, mozzarella. Served with fries.

South of the Border

Fried Chicken Tacos (3)

$16.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, shredded jack cheese, thousand island dressing

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$16.75

Flour tortillas, fried shrimp, guacamole, jack cheese, sriracha aioli

Steak Tacos (3)

$17.75

Flour tortillas, skirt steak, guacamole, jack cheese

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Chicken cutlet, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, crumbled bleu cheese. Served with fries.

California Wrap

$15.50

Grilled chicken, avocado, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$15.50

Chicken cutlet, L&T, mozzarella, ranch. Served with fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.75

Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, romaine lettuce. Served with fries.

Greek Chicken Wrap

$14.50

Grilled chicken feta, peppers, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.

Gyro Wrap

$15.50

Gyro meat, feta, peppers, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.

Honey BBQ Wrap

$15.50

Chicken cutlet, cheddar, bacon, sauteed onions, avocado. Served with fries.

Napoli Wrap

$15.50

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, bruschetta, balsamic glaze. Served with fries.

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$16.50

Fried shrimp, romaine, shaved parmesan. Served with fries.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Grilled chicken, jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, tortilla chips, southwest ranch. Served with fries.

Sriracha Chicken Wrap

$15.50

Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, sriracha aioli. Served with fries.

Sriracha Shrimp Wrap

$16.50

Fried shrimp, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pepperjack, sriracha aioli. Served with fries.

TDB Burger Wrap

$16.50

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese, thousand island dressing. Served with fries.

Tuna Salad Wrap

$14.50

Lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.

Turkey BLT Wrap

$14.50

Roast turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with fries.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$13.75

Greek Treats

Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich

$13.25

Onion, lettuce, tomato, pita.

Gyro Sandwich

$13.25

onion, lettuce, tomato, pita

Spinach Pie Dinner

$17.00

Greek Salad

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.45

Chicken cutlet, bleu cheese, tomato, peppers, cucumber, buffalo sauce

Caesar Salad

$10.45

Romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Chef's Salad

$15.45

Roast beef, roast turkey, ham, swiss, american, tomato, cucumber, hard boiled egg

Chicken Cobb Salad

$15.45

Avocado, tomato, cheddar, bacon, hard boiled egg

Greek Salad

$13.45

Feta, cherry tomato, cucumber, peppers, grape leaves, olives

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.45

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, tortilla chips, southwest ranch

Steakhouse Salad

$19.45

Skirt steak, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, crumbled bleu cheese

Turkey Cobb Salad

$15.45

Avocado, tomato, cheddar, bacon, hard boiled egg

Country Eggs & Omelettes

Bronx Tale Omelette

$13.50

Grilled chicken, onions, mozzarella.

CYO Omelette

$11.50

Choice of one ingredient.

Capone Omelette

$13.50

Roasted peppers, basil, mozzarella.

Farmers Omelette

$12.75

Garden Omelette

$12.75

Greek Omelette

$13.00

Mexican Omelette

$13.50

Pepperjack, jalapeños, bacon

TDB Omelette

$13.50

Sausage, tomato, onion, mozzarella

Two Eggs

$9.75

Western Omelette

$12.75

Bennys

Eggs Benedict

$13.45

With Canadian bacon. Served with home fries

Avocado Eggs Benedict

$14.45

Served with home fries

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$14.45

Served with home fries

Specialty Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$11.50

Breakfast Burrito

$12.45

Scrambled eggs, jack cheese, black bean & corn salsa, sour cream

Breakfast Quesadilla

$12.45

Scrambled eggs, sausage, American cheese, home fries

Skinny Burrito

$12.45

Whole wheat tortilla, egg whites, chicken sausage, peppers, onions, jack cheese, salsa

The BEC Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Bacon, egg over medium, cheddar, sriracha ketchup, brioche bun with home fries

The End Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Scrambled eggs, cheddar, caramelized onions, sriracha aioli, brioche bun with home fries

The Hangry Breakfast Sandwich

$12.45

Scrambled eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, home fries on, American, cheddar, on a hero with home fries on the side

Griddle

Banana Foster Pancakes

$12.25

Bananas Foster French Toast

$12.25

Belgian Waffle

$9.45

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.45

Challah French Toast

$9.45

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$12.25

Cinn Swirl Pancakes

$12.25

With vanilla icing

Old Fashioned French Toast

$9.45

Oreo Pancakes

$12.25

Short Stack

$8.45

Silver Dollar Pancakes

$9.45

Sunrise Pancakes

$12.25

TDB Pancakes

$12.25

Chocolate chips, banana

Cookies & Cream Pancakes

$12.25Out of stock

Cookie dough & Oreo

Nutella French Toast Bites

$12.25

Egg Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.75

Vegan Appetizers

Vegan Impossible Chili

$13.50

Served with tortilla chips.

Vegan Impossible Nachos

$17.50

Cheese sauce, chili, guac, salsa, ranch.

Vegan Impossible Tots

$17.50

Vegan Mac & Cheese

$9.50

Vegan Pretzel Sticks

$14.95

Vegan Cheese Fries

$11.50

Vegan Chick'n Quesadilla

$13.50

Peppers, onions, salsa, ranch.

Vegan Impossible Beef Quesadilla

$15.50

Peppers, onions, salsa, ranch.

Vegan Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Peppers, onions, salsa, ranch.

Side Vegan Caesar Salad

$9.25

Homemade Vegan Cheese Sauce

$3.25

Vegan Entrees

Vegan BYO Burger & Fries

$14.50

All burgers include lettuce & tomato

Vegan Chick'n Sandwich & Fries

$14.50

Lettuce & tomato, ranch, on a roll

Vegan Philly Cheese & Fries

$17.50

impossible meat, peppers, onions, cheese sauce on a roll

Vegan Buffalo Chick'n Wrap & Fries

$17.50

Lettuce & tomato, cheese sauce, buffalo sauce, ranch

Vegan Sriracha Chick'n Wrap & Fries

$17.50

Lettuce & tomato, guac, tomato, sriracha sauce

Vegan Chick'n Caesar Wrap & Fries

$17.50

Vegan Chick'n Caesar Salad

$21.50

Vegan Buffalo Chick'n Salad

$21.50

Iceberg, shredded mozzarella, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, buffalo sauce, ranch

Vegan Caesar Salad

$13.50

Vegan New Mexico Burger & Fries

$19.95

Vegan Mac & Cheese Burger & Fries

$20.95

Vegan Breakfast

Vegan Avocado Toast

$11.25

Vegan Birthday Cake Pancakes

$14.50

Vegan Buttermilk Pancakes

$13.50

Vegan Chocolate Chip & Banana Pancakes

$14.50

Vegan Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$14.50

Vegan Cookie Dough Pancakes

$14.50Out of stock

Vegan Oreo Pancakes

$14.50

Sides

Side of Bacon

$6.50

Side of Turkey Bacon

$6.50

Corned Beef Hash

$6.95

Cup of Brown Gravy

$2.00

Cup Of Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Cup Of Vodka Sauce

$2.50Out of stock

Side of Fries

$6.25

Side of Home Fries

$6.25

Homemade Cheese Sauce

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Pork Sausage

$6.50

Side of Seasoned Curly Fries

$7.95

Side Caesar Salad

$6.95

Side Greek Salad

$6.95

Side of Broccoli

$4.25

Side of Pickles

$4.50

Side Tossed Salad

$5.95

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Side of Tater Tots

$7.95

Side Dressing

$0.75

Shakes

Strawberry Short Cake: Shake of the Month

$9.95

Banana Peanut Butter Shake

$9.95

chocolate ice cream, bananas, peanut butter, chocolate sauce

Black & White Shake

$9.95

Caramel Brownie Shake

$9.95

chocolate ice cream, brownie bites, caramel sauce

Cookies and Cream Shake

$9.95

vanilla ice cream, cookie dough, oreos, caramel sauce

Cotton Candy Shake

$9.95

vanilla ice cream, colored sprinkles, cotton candy sauce

Fresh Berry Shake

$9.95

strawberry ice cream, mixed fresh berries, berry sauce

Nutella Peanut Butter Shake

$9.95

vanilla ice cream, nutella, peanut butter, chocolate sauce

Nutella Strawberry Shake

$9.95

chocolate ice cream, nutella, strawberries, strawberry sauce

Peanut Butter Oreo Shake

$9.95

chocolate ice cream, peanut butter, oreo, chocolate sauce

Vanilla Milk Shake

$6.95

Chocolate Milk Shake

$6.95

Strawberry Shake

$6.95

Beverages

Aquafina

$2.75

Blue Gatorade

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Flavored Seltzer

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Mountain Dew Code Red

$2.95Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Dessert

Salted Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95
