Popular Items

Breakfast Sides
Hash Brown Bowl
The Diner Royale

Weekly Specials

Cup Diner Chili

$5.49

With Onion, Shredded Cheddar and Sour Cream

Bowl Diner Chili

$7.49

With Onion, Shredded Cheddar and Sour Cream

Breakfast Favorites

Buttermilk Pancakes

$11.95

Plain, Blueberry, or Chocolate Chip (V)

Challah French Toast

$11.95

With Powdered Sugar, Butter and Syrup (V)

Bread Pudding French Toast

Bread Pudding French Toast

$12.95

House Made Bread Pudding, Dipped in French Toast Batter Topped with Powdered Sugar and Fresh Berries (V)

Monte Cristo

$14.95

Swiss, Cheddar, Turkey and Ham on Challah Bread with Home Fries and a side of Syrup with Home Fries

Fried Chicken & French Toast

$16.95

Crispy Boneless Chicken over Challah French Toast Drizzled with Bacon Bourbon Syrup

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Scrambled eggs with spicy chorizo, hash browns, scallions, and cheddar, wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with ranchero and sour cream

Migas

$14.95

Scrambled Eggs, Tex-Mex Corn, Chorizo, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Cheddar Cheese, Guacamole and Avocado over Fried Corn Tortillas (GF)

Hash Brown Bowl

$12.95

Hash Browns with Sauteed Onions and Mushrooms, Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapenos and Two Eggs Any Style (GF)

Diner Hash

$12.95

Two Eggs Any Style and Corned Beef Hash with Toast

The Diner Royale

The Diner Royale

$15.50

Two Eggs Any Style, Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage, with French Toast or Pancakes, Grits or Home Fries and Toast

The Ponderosa Stomp Omelet

$15.95

Three Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Green Onions and Pepper Jack Cheese. With Home Fries or Grits and Choice of Toast.

Vegetable Omelet

$12.95

Mushroom, Tomato, Onion and Black Beans with Pepper Jack Cheese. With Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Western Omelet

$14.95

Three Egg Omelet with Cheddar, Peppers, Onions and Ham with a Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Two Crispy Corn Tortillas with Black Beans, Two Eggs Over Easy, Queso Fresco, Brown Rice and Ranchero Sauce (V)

Two Eggs Any Style

$12.50

Two Eggs Any Style, Bacon, Sausage or Chicken Sausage, Homefries or Grits, Choice of Toast.

Egg Sandwich

$11.95

Two Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Choice of Breakfast Meat on an English Muffin with Home Fries.

Greek Omelet

$10.95

Spinach, Tomato and Feta

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Sides

Appetizers

Buffalo Wings

$11.00

Fried Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce with a side of Bleu Cheese.

Grilled Chicken Wings

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Wings with Ranch Dipping Sauce.

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$13.95

Grilled Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Black Beans, Pico de Gallo and Sour Cream

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

with Ranch or Honey Mustard Dip

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

Cholula Cheese Sauce and Diner Chili

Chili Cheese Tots

$9.95Out of stock

Cholula Cheese Sauce and Diner Chili

Burgers

the Diner Classic

$13.95

8oz Angus Beef Patty with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Potato Bun with a side of Mayo and French Fries.

the Cowboy Burger

$14.95

8oz Angus Beef Patty with Pepper Jack, Bacon, Fried Onion Ring and BBQ Sauce (Lettuce, Tomato and Onion)

Columbia Road Burger

$14.95

8oz Angus Beef Patty with Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon (Lettuce, Tomato and Onion)

Nacho Burger

$15.95

8oz Angus Beef Patty with Pico de Gallo, Avocado, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a Potato Bun with French Fries

Sandwiches & Salads

Caesar Salad

$10.95

Chopped Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Cobb Salad

$16.95

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Tomato, Bleu Cheese, Cucumber, Mushroom, Hard-Boiled Egg, Red Onion and Choice of Dressing (GF)

Greek Salad

$10.95

Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Red Onions and Feta over Mixed Greens with Red Wine Vinaigrette (GF, V)

BLT

$10.95

Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato with Mayo on Sourdough with Potato Chips

Mushroom Rueben

$13.95

Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Sauerkraut, Swiss and 1000 Island on Rye (V)

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Melted Cheddar Cheese on Choice of Bread with French Fries (V)

Cheesesteak

$13.95

Beef or Chicken, Onions, Peppers and Provolone on a Sub Roll with Fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Basil Aioli on a Potato Bun with Fries

Turkey Club

$13.95

Roast Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on Sourdough with Chips

Main Plates

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Crispy Cod with Pico de Gallo, Lettuce and Cilantro Lime Crema in Flour Tortillas

Meatloaf

$13.95

Classic Meatloaf with Mushroom Gravy, Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans

Chicken Alfredo

$14.95

Seasonal Vegetables, Buttery Cream Sauce and Parmesan with Grilled Chicken

Salmon Dinner

Salmon Dinner

$17.95

Grilled Salmon with Garlic Lemon Butter, Steamed Broccoli and Wild Rice.

Lunch & Dinner Sides

Lunch & Dinner Sides

Dessert

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

House Made Brownie, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream

Traditional Apple Pie

$7.00

Classic Apple Pie with Cinnamon

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Classic Bread Pudding served A La Mode

Milkshakes & Floats

Peanut's Revenge Shake

$9.50

Peanut Butter, Chocolate Sauce, Vanilla Ice Cream

Cookies 'n' Cream Shake

$8.50

Oreo Cookies and Vanilla Ice Cream

Strawberry Shake

Strawberry Shake

$7.50

Strawberries and Vanilla Ice Cream

Chocolate Shake

$7.50

Chocolate Sauce and Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Shake

$7.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream and IBC Root Beer

Orangesicle Float

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream and Sunkist Orange Soda

Beverages

Coffee

Coffee

Tea

Tea

Juices

Juices

Canned Soda

Other Drinks

Other Drinks

Choose Your To Go Order Items Here:

Zero Waste DC ♻ A new initiative in DC requires we only supply you with disposable food service items that you request. Please choose any items you need for your order here:

Zero Waste DC ♻

Zero Waste DC ♻ A new initiative in DC requires we only supply you with disposable food service items that you request. Please choose any items you need for your order here:

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 5:59 am
Must be 21 or older to purchase alcohol. Please present proper ID upon pickup.

Website

Location

2453 18th St. NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

