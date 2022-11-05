- Home
The Dining Car Cafe & Market
4-8 Hartford
Newton, MA 02461
Bialys, Rolls, Bread
Cookies
Miscellaneous
Chocolate Babka
Banana Choc Mini Loaf
Cinnamon Roll
Plain Donut
Jelly Donut
Maple Glazed Donut
Boston Cream Donut
Apricot Pop Tart
Strawberry Pop Tart
Spinach Feta Tart
Sugar Brioche
Muffins
Scones
Bottled Beverages
Bottled Water
San Pellegrino Sparkling Water
San Pellegrino Origin
Izze Apple
Izze Blackberry
Izze Clementine
Izze Pomegranate
Orange Juice
Stubborn Black Cherry
Stubborn Root Beer
Stubborn Vanilla Creme
Coca-Cola
Diet Coke
Canada Dry Ginger Ale
Fazenda Nitro Cold Brew
San Pell Aranciata (Orange) Soda
San Pell Limonata (Lemon) Soda
Hot Beverages
Brewed Coffee
We proudly serve Fazenda Coffee. Colombia is our Medium Roast. Mexico is our Dark Roast and is fair trade & organic.
Latte
Americano
Espresso diluted with hot water
Cappuccino
Espresso
Cafe Au Lait
Chai Latte
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Macchiato
Espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk
Matcha Latte
Mocha
Cold Beverages
Breakfast Sandwiches
Bialy & Lox
House-baked bialy, made fresh daily. Served toasted with our house-cured, hand-sliced Nova-style smoked salmon, house-made plain or scallion cream cheese, and thinly sliced tomato and red onion.
Toasted Bialy
House-baked bialy, made fresh daily. Comes toasted with your choice of plain or scallion cream cheese or butter.
Egg & Cheese
Vermont cheddar, tomato, herb mayo on a house baked roll
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, tomato, herb mayo on a house baked roll
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Entrees
Avocado Toast
Mashed avocado, Israeli salad, crumbled French feta on Iggy's toasted sourdough or whole wheat Pullman. 2 slices or 1 slice and sharp cheddar omelette
Huevos Rancheros
2 fresh eggs, salsa roja, refried black beans, with shredded cheddar, avocado
Pain Perdu
New Orleans-style French toast with fresh fruit and pancake syrup
Cheddar Omelette
French Omelette
Our thin and tender, French-style omelette made with gruyere and sautéed mushrooms. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Sandwiches
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Avocado Sandwich
Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, crisp Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, and herbed mayo on Iggy's sourdough pullman.
Chicken on Goat Sandwich
Thinly sliced chicken breast, tender greens, herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, and sherry vinaigrette on ciabatta.
Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread
Thinly sliced, house-made char siu pork, sautéed mustard greens and hot sesame mayo on toasted garlic bread.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk marinated white meat chicken, stone-ground mustard slaw, house-made pickles, on a house-made toasted roll.
Honey Truffle Goat Cheese Sandwich
Herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, tender greens with sherry vinaigrette on ciabatta.
Mediterranean Sandwich
House-made hummus, Israeli salad, pickled carrots, and crispy chickpeas on flatbread. Add chicken $3
OG Chicken Sandwich
Our maki-inspired sandwich with thinly sliced chicken breast, avocado, English cucumber, and wasabi aioli on whole wheat.
Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, and herbed mayo.
Tender Platter
Our buttermilk fried tenders served with french fries and your choice of spicy ranch, barbecue, honey mustard, or Buffalo sauce.
Salad
Honey Truffle Goat Cheese Salad
Tender greens, herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, sherry vinaigrette. Vegetarian, Tree nuts Add chicken $3
Highland House Salad
Tender greens, cherry tomato, English cucumber, avocado, truffled pecorino cheese, balsamic vinaigrette Vegetarian, Gluten Free
Mediterranean Salad
Creamy, Israeli-style hummus, romaine lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, tomato, crispy chickpeas, lemon vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, English cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, red wine and fresh herb vinaigrette
Shaved Caesar Salad
Soups
Sides
Crispy Cauliflower
Fresh florets dredged in our corn flour coating, then quickly fried until nutty and crisp. Served with a drizzle of curry aioli.
Fancy French Fries
French fries served with Persillade, our Parisian sauce made with parsley, garlic, butter and fresh lemon.
French Fries
Flatbread
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Scratch bakery, coffee, sandwiches, and prepared foods!
4-8 Hartford, Newton, MA 02461