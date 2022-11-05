Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dining Car Cafe & Market

4-8 Hartford

Newton, MA 02461

OG Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Honey Truffle Goat Cheese Salad

Bars

Raspberry Shortbread

$3.00

Lemon Bar

$3.50Out of stock

Bialys, Rolls, Bread

Bialy

$2.00

House baked bialy, made fresh daily.

House Roll

$2.00

Focaccia

$2.50

Karen's Bubble Loaf

$18.00Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Double Chocolate Cookie

$3.75

Ginger Molasses Cookie

$3.75

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.75

Cookie, Cranberry Oatmeal

$3.00Out of stock

Miscellaneous

Chocolate Babka

$4.25

Banana Choc Mini Loaf

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Plain Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Jelly Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Maple Glazed Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Boston Cream Donut

$4.00Out of stock

Apricot Pop Tart

$3.75Out of stock

Strawberry Pop Tart

$3.75

Spinach Feta Tart

$4.50Out of stock

Sugar Brioche

$4.00Out of stock

Muffins

Cider Donut Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Carrot Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Scones

Jalapeño Cheddar Scone

$3.50

Lemon Ginger Scone

$3.50

Maple Pecan Scone

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Scone

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.75

San Pellegrino Origin

$3.00

Izze Apple

$3.25

Izze Blackberry

$3.25

Izze Clementine

$3.25

Izze Pomegranate

$3.25

Orange Juice

$2.75

Stubborn Black Cherry

$4.00

Stubborn Root Beer

$4.00

Stubborn Vanilla Creme

$4.00

Coca-Cola

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.50

Fazenda Nitro Cold Brew

$4.00

San Pell Aranciata (Orange) Soda

$3.00Out of stock

San Pell Limonata (Lemon) Soda

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Beverages

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

We proudly serve Fazenda Coffee. Colombia is our Medium Roast. Mexico is our Dark Roast and is fair trade & organic.

Latte

$4.25+

Americano

$3.50+

Espresso diluted with hot water

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Espresso

$3.25

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.75

Espresso with a dash of frothy steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$4.75+

Cold Beverages

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Iced Latte

$4.75+

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Iced Black Tea

$3.50+

Unsweetened

Iced Seasonal Herbal Tea

$3.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Rosemary Lemonade

$3.50+

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bialy & Lox

$13.00

House-baked bialy, made fresh daily. Served toasted with our house-cured, hand-sliced Nova-style smoked salmon, house-made plain or scallion cream cheese, and thinly sliced tomato and red onion.

Toasted Bialy

$3.00

House-baked bialy, made fresh daily. Comes toasted with your choice of plain or scallion cream cheese or butter.

Egg & Cheese

$9.00

Vermont cheddar, tomato, herb mayo on a house baked roll

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$11.00

Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, tomato, herb mayo on a house baked roll

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast Entrees

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Mashed avocado, Israeli salad, crumbled French feta on Iggy's toasted sourdough or whole wheat Pullman. 2 slices or 1 slice and sharp cheddar omelette

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

2 fresh eggs, salsa roja, refried black beans, with shredded cheddar, avocado

Pain Perdu

$10.25

New Orleans-style French toast with fresh fruit and pancake syrup

Cheddar Omelette

$8.00

French Omelette

$12.00

Our thin and tender, French-style omelette made with gruyere and sautéed mushrooms. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Three slices hardwood smoked bacon.

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Toast

$2.00

Sandwiches

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Avocado Sandwich

$12.00

Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, crisp Romaine lettuce, sliced tomato, and herbed mayo on Iggy's sourdough pullman.

Chicken on Goat Sandwich

$14.00

Thinly sliced chicken breast, tender greens, herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, and sherry vinaigrette on ciabatta.

Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread

$13.00

Thinly sliced, house-made char siu pork, sautéed mustard greens and hot sesame mayo on toasted garlic bread.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Buttermilk marinated white meat chicken, stone-ground mustard slaw, house-made pickles, on a house-made toasted roll.

Honey Truffle Goat Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, tender greens with sherry vinaigrette on ciabatta.

Mediterranean Sandwich

$12.00

House-made hummus, Israeli salad, pickled carrots, and crispy chickpeas on flatbread. Add chicken $3

OG Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Our maki-inspired sandwich with thinly sliced chicken breast, avocado, English cucumber, and wasabi aioli on whole wheat.

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, and herbed mayo.

Tender Platter

$13.00

Our buttermilk fried tenders served with french fries and your choice of spicy ranch, barbecue, honey mustard, or Buffalo sauce.

Salad

Honey Truffle Goat Cheese Salad

$10.00

Tender greens, herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, sherry vinaigrette. Vegetarian, Tree nuts Add chicken $3

Highland House Salad

$11.00

Tender greens, cherry tomato, English cucumber, avocado, truffled pecorino cheese, balsamic vinaigrette Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

Creamy, Israeli-style hummus, romaine lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, tomato, crispy chickpeas, lemon vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, English cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, red wine and fresh herb vinaigrette

Shaved Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Soups

Curried Red Lentil Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Thai red curry, coconut milk, garlic and ginger, toasted pumpkin seeds

Chicken Vegetable

$7.00

Cream Of Tomato

$7.00Out of stock

White Bean & Sausage Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Crispy Cauliflower

$6.00

Fresh florets dredged in our corn flour coating, then quickly fried until nutty and crisp. Served with a drizzle of curry aioli.

Fancy French Fries

$5.00

French fries served with Persillade, our Parisian sauce made with parsley, garlic, butter and fresh lemon.

French Fries

$4.00

Flatbread

$2.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Tote Bags

$10.00

Hats

$15.00

T-shirts

$15.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$8.95

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$8.95

Egg & Cheese

$6.95

Vegan Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Breakfast Entrees

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Mashed avocado, Israeli salad, crumbled French feta on Iggy's toasted sourdough or whole wheat Pullman. 2 slices or 1 slice and sharp cheddar omelette

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

2 fresh eggs, salsa roja, refried black beans, with shredded cheddar, avocado

Pain Perdu

$10.25

New Orleans-style French toast with fresh fruit and pancake syrup

Cheddar Omelette

$8.00

French Omelette

$12.00

Our thin and tender, French-style omelette made with gruyere and sautéed mushrooms. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.00

Three slices hardwood smoked bacon.

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.50

Toast

$2.00

Sandwiches

Chicken on Goat Sandwich

$12.95

Thinly sliced chicken breast, tender greens, herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, and sherry vinaigrette on ciabatta.

Chinese Roast Pork on Garlic Bread

$11.95

Thinly sliced, house-made char siu pork, sautéed mustard greens and hot sesame mayo on toasted garlic bread.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Buttermilk marinated white meat chicken, stone-ground mustard slaw, house-made pickles, on a house-made toasted roll.

Honey Truffle Goat Cheese Sandwich

$9.95

Herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, tender greens with sherry vinaigrette on ciabatta.

Mama'a Meatball Sub

$11.95

Meatballs made with ground beef and pork, house marinara, and provolone on a toasted sub roll

Mediterranean Sandwich

$9.95

House-made hummus, Israeli salad, pickled carrots, and crispy chickpeas on flatbread. Add chicken $3

OG Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Our maki-inspired sandwich with thinly sliced chicken breast, avocado, English cucumber, and wasabi aioli on whole wheat.

Slow Roasted Lamb Sandwich

$14.95

Leg of lamb slow-cooked with rosemary, garlic, and red wine until fall-apart tender. Served with whipped feta, tender greens, and pomegranate vinaigrette on ciabatta.

Herb Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$11.95

House-roasted turkey, Applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, and herbed mayo served on sourdough.

Tender Platter

$11.95

Our buttermilk fried tenders served with french fries and your choice of spicy ranch, barbecue, honey mustard, or Buffalo sauce.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, house-made croutons, Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, English cucumber, kalamata olives, crumbled feta, red wine and fresh herb vinaigrette

Highland House Salad

$9.95

Tender greens, cherry tomato, English cucumber, avocado, truffled pecorino cheese, balsamic vinaigrette Vegetarian, Gluten Free

Honey Truffle Goat Cheese Salad

$9.95

Tender greens, herb-marinated goat cheese, toasted walnuts tossed with wildflower honey and truffle oil, sherry vinaigrette. Vegetarian, Tree nuts Add chicken $3

Mediterranean Salad

$9.95

Creamy, Israeli-style hummus, romaine lettuce, pickled carrots, cucumber, tomato, crispy chickpeas, lemon vinaigrette

Soups

Lamb and Black Bean Chili

$7.95

Ground lamb and beef, black beans, ancho and chipotle chiles, dark beer, tomato and onion. Served with our fresh jalapeño cornbread.

Curried Red Lentil Soup

$6.95

Thai red curry, coconut milk, garlic and ginger, toasted pumpkin seeds

Sides

Crispy Cauliflower

$4.95

Fresh florets dredged in our corn flour coating, then quickly fried until nutty and crisp. Served with a drizzle of curry aioli.

French Fries

$3.95

Fancy French Fries

$4.95

French fries served with Persillade, our Parisian sauce made with parsley, garlic, butter and fresh lemon.

Deep River Chips

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Scratch bakery, coffee, sandwiches, and prepared foods!

Website

Location

4-8 Hartford, Newton, MA 02461

Directions

