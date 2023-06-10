Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dinner Bell

No reviews yet

15 Center Street PO Box 75

Frewsburg, NY 14738

Breakfast Sat-Thur

Scramblers

Cajun Hog

$10.99

Ham, bacon, American, cheddar, spicy Cajun seasoning and eggs all scrambled together on top of hash browns

Greek scrambler

Greek scrambler

$9.99

Spinach, tomatoes, onions, black olives, lots of feta and eggs scrambled together on top of hash browns

Jacked Up

$10.99

Sausage, green peppers, onions, cheddar and spicy pepper jack cheese scrambled with eggs on top of hash browns.

Tater Scrambler

Tater Scrambler

$11.99

Bacon, ham, cheddar, American, eggs all scrambled together on top of crispy tater tots, then smothered by sausage gravy.

Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$10.99

Bacon, Ham, Sausage, American, Cheddar, Onions, Eggs, Scrambled all together on top of hash browns.

Breakfast Favorites

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

$8.99

Creamy sausage gravy on top of 2 biscuits

Small Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

Small Sausage Gravy and Biscuits

$7.99

Creamy sausage gravy over 1 biscuit.

Breakfast Quesadilla

Breakfast Quesadilla

$11.99

Eggs scrambled with ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, cheddar, and American cheese, all in a crispy tortilla shell, comes with salsa, sour cream, small home fries

Build a Burrito

Build a Burrito

$8.99

Build your own masterpiece, choose 1 meat all the veggies you want and 1 cheese, scrambled with eggs and folded into a soft burrito shell, comes with salsa, sour cream and side of potatoes of your choice.

Breakfast Sandwiches

McJoey

$6.49

Your choice of meat and bread with American cheese and over hard egg,

California Joey

$11.99

Our Joey with a twist, bacon, over-easy egg, avocado, toasted bagel, cheddar, veggie cream cheese and small home fries

Combos

2 eggs toast, coffee

$5.99

2 eggs, toast, coffee

1 egg toast coffee

$4.99

1 egg toast, coffee

2 eggs toast coffee meat

$9.59

2 eggs toast coffee choice of meat

1 egg toast coffee meat

$8.99

1 egg toast coffe choice of meat

Ultimate Breakfast

Ultimate Breakfast

$11.99

2 eggs toast coffee choice of meat, hash browns or home fries

Steak n Eggs

Steak n Eggs

$13.99

steak 2 eggs, home fries or hash browns toast coffee

2 eggs, toast, hash, coffee

$10.59

2 eggs, SMALL Hash, tst, coffee

$9.59

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

3 eggs, american, toast

Chorizo Omelet

Chorizo Omelet

$12.99

chorizo, peppers, onions, cheddar, mozzerella, hash browns, eggs, hollandaise, avocado, toast

Farmers

$9.99

peppers, onions, homefries, bacon, sausage, ham, american, toast, 3 eggs

ham and cheese omelet

$8.59

3 eggs, american, toast

hash and cheese omelet

$8.99

corned beef hash, american 3 eggs toast

Lite n Fit Omelet

$9.99

egg whites, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, sausage, cheddar, mozzerella, toast

mushroom and cheese

$7.99

mushrooms, american 3 eggs, toast

sausage and cheese omelet

$8.59

3 eggs, american, toast

SOS omelet

$10.99

sausage, hash browns, 2 eggs, american, sausage gravy, toast

Veggie Omelet

$8.99

peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, 3 eggs toast

Western Omelet

$8.99

ham, peppers, onions, american, 3 eggs, toast

Hot Mess Omelet

Hot Mess Omelet

$10.99

Cheese and hash brown omelet, topped with homemade chili, cheddar and raw onions, comes with toast

Plain Omelet

$5.99

Build Omelet

$5.99

Pancakes

GIANT

$7.99
Small

Small

$5.99

Medium

$6.99
Stack of Pancakes (3)

Stack of Pancakes (3)

$6.99

3 saucer pancakes

Saucer

$2.99
Strawberry shortcake pancake

Strawberry shortcake pancake

$7.99

small cake, cup sweetened strawberries, whip topping

Raspberry Delight pancake

$7.29

small pancake white and milk chocolate chips raspberries

The Works

$8.99

French Toast

3 Texas French Toast

$6.99

French Toast

3 Country French Toast

$7.99
L.A. Cinnamon French Toast

L.A. Cinnamon French Toast

$5.99

la, egg, glaze

2 Texas FT

$5.99

1 Texas FT

$4.99

2 Country French Toast

$6.99

1 Country French Toast

$5.99

Breakfast Add Ons

Breakfast Meat

Breakfast Potato

Toast

Add Egg

Breakfast Steak

$8.99

LA cinnamon toast

$4.59

Breakfast Condiments and Extras

1/2 cup sausage gravy

$1.50

avocado

$3.99

berries for oatmeal

$1.99

Bowl of Sausage Gravy

$4.99

Brown Gravy

$1.00

Brown Sugar

Cream Cheese

$0.50

Cup of Sausage gravy

$2.99

Hollandaise

$2.49

honey

$1.00

milk for oatmeal

$0.99

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Raisins

$0.50

salsa

$0.50

side mayo

$0.50

small honey

$0.50

small side ranch

$0.25

sour cream

$0.50

Lunch

Burgers and Sandwiches

Armeliwich

Armeliwich

$10.99

american cheese, 1000 island dressing, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, rye

Bear's Blue Burger

$13.99

1/2 pound burger, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, on a brioche comes with chips

BLT

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of bread comes with chips

Buffalo Chicken Burger

$10.99

breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, swiss, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, brioche, chips

Bun Size Fish Sandwich

Bun Size Fish Sandwich

$11.99

bun sized battered fish, lettuce, tomato, tarter, brioche comes with chips

Burger Melt

$10.59

1/2 burger, American cheese, sautéed onions, 1000 island dressing, on grilled rye, comes with chips

Cape Cod Reuben

Cape Cod Reuben

$12.99

battered fish, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island dressing, on grilled rye, comes with chips

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.59

1/2 pound burger, American Cheese on a brioche comes with chips

Chicken Finger Sub

$8.99
Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Creamy chicken salad on your choice of bread comes with chips

Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.99

Spicy Spanish chorizo, peppers, onions, cheddar, comes with lettuce, salsa, sour cream

Club

Club

$10.99

2 meats of choice, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bread

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$11.99

bacon, cheddar, onion rings, slaw, bbq sauce, chips

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.59

breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, brioche

Grilled cheese

$5.99

American cheese on grilled white, comes with chips

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.59

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, brioche

Hamburger

$8.99

1/2 pound burger on a brioche bun, comes with chips

Hank

Hank

$15.99

1/2 pound burger, pulled pork, cheddar deep fried pickles, slaw, honey mustard, on a brioche comes with chips

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

Hot Meatloaf Sandwich

$9.99

Homemade meatloaf on white bread covered in gravy

King Burger

$10.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese, brioche, chips

Meddi Melt

$11.99

grilled chicken, feta, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, sour dough

Our Shrimp PO'Boy

Our Shrimp PO'Boy

$13.99

breaded popcorn shrimp, tomatoes, lettuce, Cajun mayo, avocado on a grilled sub roll, comes with chips

Philly Sub

Philly Sub

$9.99

Shredded Beef, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss on a grilled sub roll, comes with chips

Pork Poutine

$12.99

House made pulled pork, deep fried cheese curds, all on top of fries covered in brown gravy

Pulled Pork Sammie

$13.99

House made pulled pork, bacon, bbq, onion rings, cheddar, slaw, on a pretzel bun, comes with chips

Regular Size Fish Sandwich

Regular Size Fish Sandwich

$13.99

large battered fish, lettuce, tomato, tarter, brioche and chips

Reuben

Reuben

$10.99

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island dressing, on grilled rye comes with chips

Shroom Burger

Shroom Burger

$10.99

mushrooms, sautéed onions, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche and chips

Steak n Cheese Sub

$7.99

Shredded Beef, American cheese, grilled sub roll and chips

The Joey Burger

The Joey Burger

$13.99

Double burger, American cheese with sautéed peppers and onions on a brioche comes with chips

Tuna Overload

$10.99

Our made in house tuna salad on grilled sourdough with American, lettuce, tomato and onion, comes with chips,

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

Homemade Tuna salad on your choice of bread comes with chips

Veggie Stacker

$10.99

Eggplant, onion, peppers, tomato, mushrooms, spinach, grilled sourdough, cheddar, mozzarella comes with chips

Western Sandwich

$8.99

Sautéed peppers, onions, ham, American cheese scrambled with eggs on bread of your choice, comes with chips

Baskets

Chicken Finger Basket (3 Piece)

Chicken Finger Basket (3 Piece)

$10.59

3 fingers, dipping sauce, regular fries

Shrimp Basket

$10.59

Breaded baby shrimp, regular fries, cocktail sauce

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Sides

applesauce

$3.49

Asparagus

$3.49Out of stock

baked potato

$3.49Out of stock

bakes, sour cream, butter

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$3.49
coleslaw

coleslaw

$3.49

cottage cheese

$3.49
cuke salad

cuke salad

$3.49

cucumber, feta, onion, dressing, tomato

Fries

Hash Browns

Home Fries

jalapeno corn

$3.49

large side salad

$8.99

loaded tater tots

$5.99

tots, bacon, cheddar, sourcream

mashed potatoes with gravy

$3.49

Onion Rings

Potato salad

Out of stock

Sautéed spinach and mushrooms

$3.49

side salad

$4.99

steamed vegetable

$3.49

tater tots

$3.49

Macaroni Salad

Dinner

Dinner Entrees

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$14.99

battered fish, 2 sides, roll, tarter

Small Fish Fry

Small Fish Fry

$12.99

small portion fish, 2 sides, roll, tarter

Broiled Fish

$14.99

cooked in butter sauce, 2 sides, dinner roll, tarter

Small Broiled Fish

$12.99

small piece fish cooked in butter sauce, 2 sides, roll, tarter

Grilled Fish

$14.99

grilled fish 2 sides, roll, tarter

Small Grilled Fish

$12.99

small grilled fish 2 sides, roll, tarter

Grilled Fish and Shrimp

Grilled Fish and Shrimp

$17.99

grilled fish, grilled shrimp, 2 sides, roll, cocktail, tarter

Constantino Cod

$18.99

grilled fish, sauteed veggies, hollandaise, 1 side, roll, tarter

Seafood platter

$16.99

battered fish, popcorn shrimp, breaded butterflied shrimp, 2 sides, roll, tarter, cocktail

Scallops

Scallops

$16.99

breaded scallops, roll, 2 sides, cocktail

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

breaded shrimp, 2 sides, cocktail, roll

Hamburger Steak

$15.99

2 sides, gravy, roll

Meatloaf Dinner

$13.99

2 sides, gravy, dinner roll

Cowboy Meatloaf

Cowboy Meatloaf

$16.99

meatloaf on Texas toast, with cheddar, peppers, onions, mushrooms, special BBQ, onion rings, 1 side

Chicken Finger Dinner (5)

$13.99

5 fingers, 2 sides, dipping sauce, roll

Mediterranean Chicken

$15.99

grilled chicken, sautéed olives, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, feta, roll, 2 sides

Smothered Chicken

$14.99

sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzerella, roll, 2 sides

Ham Steak

$13.99

Virginia ham comes with 2 sides, roll

Salads

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

breaded chicken, fries, cheddar, croutons, tomatoes, dressing, dinner roll

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.99

chili, cheddar, tomato, onion, olives, banana peppers, crispy shell, salsa, sour cream

Philly Salad

$13.99

peppers, onions, cheddar, croutons, tomato, dressing, Philly steak, dinner roll

Small Philly Salad

$10.99

peppers, onions, cheddar, croutons, tomato, dressing, Philly steak, dinner roll

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

mix of steamed veggies together broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, zucchini, squash croutons, grilled chicken, dressing, croissant

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$14.99

croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled chicken, olives, onions, feta, dinner roll

Cali Cobb Salad

$14.99

croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, hard boiled egg, onions, dinner roll

Grilled Cajun Shrimp Salad

$15.99

Tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, croutons, onions, grilled Cajun shrimp, dinner roll

Chef Salad

$13.99

ham, turkey, cheddar, tomato, onion, crouton, dinner roll, dressing

Small Chef Salad

$11.99

ham, turkey, cheddar, tomato, onion, crouton, roll, dressing

Sides

applesauce

$3.49

Asparagus

$3.49Out of stock

baked potato

$3.49Out of stock

bakes, sour cream, butter

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$3.49
coleslaw

coleslaw

$3.49

cottage cheese

$3.49
cuke salad

cuke salad

$3.49

cucumber, feta, onion, dressing, tomato

Fries

Hash Browns

Home Fries

jalapeno corn

$3.49

large side salad

$8.99

loaded tater tots

$5.99

tots, bacon, cheddar, sourcream

mashed potatoes with gravy

$3.49

Onion Rings

Potato salad

Out of stock

Sautéed spinach and mushrooms

$3.49

side salad

$4.99

steamed vegetable

$3.49

tater tots

$3.49

Macaroni Salad

Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.99

Bowl of Soup

$5.99

Cup of Chili

$4.99

Bowl of Chili

$5.99

Kids Menu Sat, Mon-Thur

Kids

For children 12 years and under

kids shake

$3.99

kids fish

$10.99

battered fish, 2 sides, tarter, roll

kids chicken fingers

$7.99

2 fingers, 2 sides, dipping sauce, roll

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

bread of choice, 3 american, 1 side

kids hot dog

$5.99

1 dog, bun, 1 side

Kid Pancake

$4.99

saucer cake, 2 bacon, 2 links, 1 pattie

Kids Egg

$4.59

1 egg, 2 bacon, or 1 pattie, or 2 linkds toast

Kids Little Helper Meal

$5.99

1 egg, 2 bacon, or 1 pattie, or 2 linkds toast 1/4 home fries or hashbrowns

Desserts

Slice Of Pie

Slice of pie

Cream Puff

Cream Puff

Cream Puff

$4.99

Churros with chocolate sauce

Churros with Chocolate Sauce

$5.99

Ice Cream Sundae

Ice Cream Sundae

$2.99

Scoop of ice cream only

Scoop of ice cream only

$1.99

Drinks

Coffee

$1.99
Hot cocoa

Hot cocoa

$2.59

Hot Tea

$1.99

ICE Tea

$2.39

Large Chocolate milk

$2.49

Large Juice

$2.49

Large WHITE Milk

$2.29

MIlkshake

$4.99

Small Chocolate milk

$1.59

Small Juice

$1.49

Small WHITE Milk

$1.49

Soda

$2.39

Vanilla Cappuccino

$2.49

Water

Weekly Specials

Breakfast Specials

Big Bully Omelet

$10.99Out of stock

Prime Rib Omelet

$10.99
Strawberry shortcake pancake

Strawberry shortcake pancake

$7.99

small cake, cup sweetened strawberries, whip topping

Prime Breakfast

$14.99Out of stock

Stuffed blueberry French

$7.99

hot mess omelet

$10.99

3 eggs, chili, cheddar, hash browns, american, onions, toast

Caramel Pecan pancake

$6.99

Appetizers

Deep Fried Pickles

$6.99

Deep Fried Cheese Curds

$6.99
Come in and enjoy! It's Time to Eat

15 Center Street PO Box 75, Frewsburg, NY 14738

