The Dinner Bell
15 Center Street PO Box 75
Frewsburg, NY 14738
Breakfast Sat-Thur
Scramblers
Cajun Hog
Ham, bacon, American, cheddar, spicy Cajun seasoning and eggs all scrambled together on top of hash browns
Greek scrambler
Spinach, tomatoes, onions, black olives, lots of feta and eggs scrambled together on top of hash browns
Jacked Up
Sausage, green peppers, onions, cheddar and spicy pepper jack cheese scrambled with eggs on top of hash browns.
Tater Scrambler
Bacon, ham, cheddar, American, eggs all scrambled together on top of crispy tater tots, then smothered by sausage gravy.
Tres Amigos
Bacon, Ham, Sausage, American, Cheddar, Onions, Eggs, Scrambled all together on top of hash browns.
Breakfast Favorites
Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Creamy sausage gravy on top of 2 biscuits
Small Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
Creamy sausage gravy over 1 biscuit.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Eggs scrambled with ham, sausage, mushrooms, onions, peppers, cheddar, and American cheese, all in a crispy tortilla shell, comes with salsa, sour cream, small home fries
Build a Burrito
Build your own masterpiece, choose 1 meat all the veggies you want and 1 cheese, scrambled with eggs and folded into a soft burrito shell, comes with salsa, sour cream and side of potatoes of your choice.
Breakfast Sandwiches
Combos
2 eggs toast, coffee
2 eggs, toast, coffee
1 egg toast coffee
1 egg toast, coffee
2 eggs toast coffee meat
2 eggs toast coffee choice of meat
1 egg toast coffee meat
1 egg toast coffe choice of meat
Ultimate Breakfast
2 eggs toast coffee choice of meat, hash browns or home fries
Steak n Eggs
steak 2 eggs, home fries or hash browns toast coffee
2 eggs, toast, hash, coffee
2 eggs, SMALL Hash, tst, coffee
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
3 eggs, american, toast
Chorizo Omelet
chorizo, peppers, onions, cheddar, mozzerella, hash browns, eggs, hollandaise, avocado, toast
Farmers
peppers, onions, homefries, bacon, sausage, ham, american, toast, 3 eggs
ham and cheese omelet
3 eggs, american, toast
hash and cheese omelet
corned beef hash, american 3 eggs toast
Lite n Fit Omelet
egg whites, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, sausage, cheddar, mozzerella, toast
mushroom and cheese
mushrooms, american 3 eggs, toast
sausage and cheese omelet
3 eggs, american, toast
SOS omelet
sausage, hash browns, 2 eggs, american, sausage gravy, toast
Veggie Omelet
peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, 3 eggs toast
Western Omelet
ham, peppers, onions, american, 3 eggs, toast
Hot Mess Omelet
Cheese and hash brown omelet, topped with homemade chili, cheddar and raw onions, comes with toast
Plain Omelet
Build Omelet
Pancakes
French Toast
Breakfast Add Ons
Breakfast Condiments and Extras
1/2 cup sausage gravy
avocado
berries for oatmeal
Bowl of Sausage Gravy
Brown Gravy
Brown Sugar
Cream Cheese
Cup of Sausage gravy
Hollandaise
honey
milk for oatmeal
Peanut Butter
Raisins
salsa
side mayo
small honey
small side ranch
sour cream
Lunch
Burgers and Sandwiches
Armeliwich
american cheese, 1000 island dressing, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, rye
Bear's Blue Burger
1/2 pound burger, crumbled bleu cheese, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, on a brioche comes with chips
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on your choice of bread comes with chips
Buffalo Chicken Burger
breaded chicken, buffalo sauce, swiss, blue cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, brioche, chips
Bun Size Fish Sandwich
bun sized battered fish, lettuce, tomato, tarter, brioche comes with chips
Burger Melt
1/2 burger, American cheese, sautéed onions, 1000 island dressing, on grilled rye, comes with chips
Cape Cod Reuben
battered fish, sauerkraut, Swiss, 1000 island dressing, on grilled rye, comes with chips
Cheeseburger
1/2 pound burger, American Cheese on a brioche comes with chips
Chicken Finger Sub
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Creamy chicken salad on your choice of bread comes with chips
Chorizo Quesadilla
Spicy Spanish chorizo, peppers, onions, cheddar, comes with lettuce, salsa, sour cream
Club
2 meats of choice, american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, bread
Cowboy Burger
bacon, cheddar, onion rings, slaw, bbq sauce, chips
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
breaded chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, brioche
Grilled cheese
American cheese on grilled white, comes with chips
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo, brioche
Hamburger
1/2 pound burger on a brioche bun, comes with chips
Hank
1/2 pound burger, pulled pork, cheddar deep fried pickles, slaw, honey mustard, on a brioche comes with chips
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Homemade meatloaf on white bread covered in gravy
King Burger
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, American cheese, brioche, chips
Meddi Melt
grilled chicken, feta, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, olives, tomatoes, sour dough
Our Shrimp PO'Boy
breaded popcorn shrimp, tomatoes, lettuce, Cajun mayo, avocado on a grilled sub roll, comes with chips
Philly Sub
Shredded Beef, sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, Swiss on a grilled sub roll, comes with chips
Pork Poutine
House made pulled pork, deep fried cheese curds, all on top of fries covered in brown gravy
Pulled Pork Sammie
House made pulled pork, bacon, bbq, onion rings, cheddar, slaw, on a pretzel bun, comes with chips
Regular Size Fish Sandwich
large battered fish, lettuce, tomato, tarter, brioche and chips
Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss, 1000 island dressing, on grilled rye comes with chips
Shroom Burger
mushrooms, sautéed onions, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, brioche and chips
Steak n Cheese Sub
Shredded Beef, American cheese, grilled sub roll and chips
The Joey Burger
Double burger, American cheese with sautéed peppers and onions on a brioche comes with chips
Tuna Overload
Our made in house tuna salad on grilled sourdough with American, lettuce, tomato and onion, comes with chips,
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Homemade Tuna salad on your choice of bread comes with chips
Veggie Stacker
Eggplant, onion, peppers, tomato, mushrooms, spinach, grilled sourdough, cheddar, mozzarella comes with chips
Western Sandwich
Sautéed peppers, onions, ham, American cheese scrambled with eggs on bread of your choice, comes with chips
Baskets
Sides
applesauce
Asparagus
baked potato
bakes, sour cream, butter
Brussel Sprouts
coleslaw
cottage cheese
cuke salad
cucumber, feta, onion, dressing, tomato
Fries
Hash Browns
Home Fries
jalapeno corn
large side salad
loaded tater tots
tots, bacon, cheddar, sourcream
mashed potatoes with gravy
Onion Rings
Potato salad
Sautéed spinach and mushrooms
side salad
steamed vegetable
tater tots
Macaroni Salad
Dinner
Dinner Entrees
Fish Fry
battered fish, 2 sides, roll, tarter
Small Fish Fry
small portion fish, 2 sides, roll, tarter
Broiled Fish
cooked in butter sauce, 2 sides, dinner roll, tarter
Small Broiled Fish
small piece fish cooked in butter sauce, 2 sides, roll, tarter
Grilled Fish
grilled fish 2 sides, roll, tarter
Small Grilled Fish
small grilled fish 2 sides, roll, tarter
Grilled Fish and Shrimp
grilled fish, grilled shrimp, 2 sides, roll, cocktail, tarter
Constantino Cod
grilled fish, sauteed veggies, hollandaise, 1 side, roll, tarter
Seafood platter
battered fish, popcorn shrimp, breaded butterflied shrimp, 2 sides, roll, tarter, cocktail
Scallops
breaded scallops, roll, 2 sides, cocktail
Shrimp Dinner
breaded shrimp, 2 sides, cocktail, roll
Hamburger Steak
2 sides, gravy, roll
Meatloaf Dinner
2 sides, gravy, dinner roll
Cowboy Meatloaf
meatloaf on Texas toast, with cheddar, peppers, onions, mushrooms, special BBQ, onion rings, 1 side
Chicken Finger Dinner (5)
5 fingers, 2 sides, dipping sauce, roll
Mediterranean Chicken
grilled chicken, sautéed olives, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms, feta, roll, 2 sides
Smothered Chicken
sautéed peppers, onions, mushrooms, grilled chicken, cheddar, mozzerella, roll, 2 sides
Ham Steak
Virginia ham comes with 2 sides, roll
Salads
Crispy Chicken Salad
breaded chicken, fries, cheddar, croutons, tomatoes, dressing, dinner roll
Taco Salad
chili, cheddar, tomato, onion, olives, banana peppers, crispy shell, salsa, sour cream
Philly Salad
peppers, onions, cheddar, croutons, tomato, dressing, Philly steak, dinner roll
Small Philly Salad
peppers, onions, cheddar, croutons, tomato, dressing, Philly steak, dinner roll
Grilled Chicken Salad
mix of steamed veggies together broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes, zucchini, squash croutons, grilled chicken, dressing, croissant
Greek Salad
croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled chicken, olives, onions, feta, dinner roll
Cali Cobb Salad
croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, grilled chicken, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, hard boiled egg, onions, dinner roll
Grilled Cajun Shrimp Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella, croutons, onions, grilled Cajun shrimp, dinner roll
Chef Salad
ham, turkey, cheddar, tomato, onion, crouton, dinner roll, dressing
Small Chef Salad
ham, turkey, cheddar, tomato, onion, crouton, roll, dressing
Kids Menu Sat, Mon-Thur
Kids
kids shake
kids fish
battered fish, 2 sides, tarter, roll
kids chicken fingers
2 fingers, 2 sides, dipping sauce, roll
Kids Grilled Cheese
bread of choice, 3 american, 1 side
kids hot dog
1 dog, bun, 1 side
Kid Pancake
saucer cake, 2 bacon, 2 links, 1 pattie
Kids Egg
1 egg, 2 bacon, or 1 pattie, or 2 linkds toast
Kids Little Helper Meal
1 egg, 2 bacon, or 1 pattie, or 2 linkds toast 1/4 home fries or hashbrowns
Desserts
Slice Of Pie
Cream Puff
Churros with chocolate sauce
Ice Cream Sundae
Scoop of ice cream only
Weekly Specials
Breakfast Specials
Big Bully Omelet
Prime Rib Omelet
Strawberry shortcake pancake
small cake, cup sweetened strawberries, whip topping
Prime Breakfast
Stuffed blueberry French
hot mess omelet
3 eggs, chili, cheddar, hash browns, american, onions, toast
Caramel Pecan pancake
15 Center Street PO Box 75, Frewsburg, NY 14738