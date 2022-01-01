Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dip Net Restaurant 2 Cold Storage Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2 Cold Storage Rd

PORT CLYDE, ME 04855

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Hot Maine Crab Dip

$18.00

Cheesy, fresh Maine crab dip with a kick. Served with house made tortilla chips

St. George Steamers

$20.00

Steamer clams served with broth and drawn butter.

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Seasoned Maine crab meat with smoked bacon, parmesan, roasted red peppers and scallions. Pan seared and served with honey srirachi aioli.

Fried Cheese Curds

$12.00

Fresh cheddar cheese curds dipped in buttermilk, hand-breaded and fried. Served with Maine maple mustard.

Maine Mussels

$15.00

Local mussels sauteed in a white wine cream sauce with shallots, garlic and butter topped with diced tomato and fresh herbs. Served with toasted bread.

Fried Oyster App

$18.00

Hand-breaded and served with a spiced aioli and lemon wedges.

Cajun Fries

$10.00

House fries dusted with cajun spices, served with aioli

Cajun Popcorn Shrimp

$16.00

Fried native pink shrimp lightly dusted with cajun seasoning. Served with tartar and lemon.

Fried Whole-belly Clams

$28.00

Maine whole-belly clams, hand-breaded and lightly fried. Served with house tartar and lemon wedges.

Haddock Bites

$14.00

Served with house tartar and lemons

Fried Mushrooms

$12.00

Dusted Fries

$10.00

Calamari

$14.00

Soup & Salad

Chowder

$8.00

Lobster Bisque

$10.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp romaine tossed with shaved parmesan, house made creamy caesar dressing and croutons.

Farmhouse Salad

$8.00

Crisp greens with tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell peppers and shredded cheddar

Quarter Pound Rolls

Lobster Roll

$28.00

Fresh picked Port Clyde lobster served your way. Traditional, Hot n' Toasty or Naked

Crabby Lobster Roll

$26.00

The perfect blend of fresh picked Port Clyde lobster and crab lightly tossed with mayo.

Maine Crab Roll

$24.00

Fresh Maine crab tossed with mayo.

Port Clyde Po'boy

$18.00

Fresh fried oysters on a toasted top-slied brioche with lettuce and spiced aioli.

Shrimp Po'Boy

$16.00

Native pink popcorn shrimp on a toasted top-sliced brioche with lettuce and tartar.

Tacos

Haddock Tacos

$18.00

Fried or Blackened haddock on crispy corn tortilla with slaw, cheddar jack & spiced aioli. Add fresh guacamole.

Lobster Taco

$26.00

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$20.00

Chicken Taco

$14.00

Handheld Favorites

Dockside BLT

$14.00

Crispy bacon, tomato slices and romaine served on grilled sourdough bread with spicy mayo.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk dipped, hand-breaded and fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche roll with slaw, pickles and spiced aioli.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled chicken served on grilled sourdough bread with melted mozzarella, pesto mayo and tomato

Double Dogs

$12.00

All-natural hot dogs, grilled, topped with sauteed onions, served in a toasted brioche bun

Maine Haddock Sandwich

$18.00

Burgers

The Big Caldwell

$28.00

Double decker eight ounces Certified Angus beef burgers with layers of cheddar, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our secret sauce served on a toasted brioche roll.

Traditional Burger

$15.00

8 ounces of Certified Angus beef burger served on a brioche rolls with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of cheese.

Port Clyder

$18.00

8oz of Certified Angus beef burger topped with house bourbon BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato, served on a toasted brioche roll.

Mushroom Swiss

$16.00

Fry Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$14.00

Small Haddock Basket

$17.00

Large Haddock Basket

$28.00

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$22.00

Fried Oyster Basket

$24.00

Fried Scallop Basket

$28.00

Whole Belly Clams

$28.00

The Fisherman

$35.00

Sides

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Corn on the Cob

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

House Tortilla Chips

$5.00

Grilled Bread (2 slices)

$2.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House

$6.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.50

Drawn Butter

$2.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Kids

Kids Grilled Hotdog

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Fish n' Chips

$14.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Dessert

Blueberry Pie

$5.50

Chocolate Lava Cake

$7.00

Ice Cream (2 scoops)

$4.00

Blueberry Float

$6.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

LIQUOR

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Black Cap

$9.00

Cold River

$12.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Pinnacle Vanilla

$10.00

Stoli Raz

$10.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Mossy Espresso

$12.00

Absolut

$6.00

Absolut Citron

$6.00

Black Cap

$5.00

Cold River

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Pinnacle Vanilla

$6.00

Stoli Raz

$6.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Mossy Espresso

$8.00

Back River

$12.00

Bombay

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Back River

$8.00

Bombay

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Gosling's

$10.00

Malibu

$10.00

Mossy Ledge

$12.00

Tashtego

$12.00

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Gosling's

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Mossy Ledge

$8.00

Tashtego

$8.00

Hornitos

$10.00

Jose Silver

$10.00

Patron

$12.00

Tanteo

$12.00

Hornitos

$6.00

Jose Silver

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

Tanteo

$8.00

Blueshine

$12.00

Bulliet Rye

$12.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jack Honey

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Stroudwater

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Blueshine

$8.00

Bulliet Rye

$8.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Stroudwater

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Dewars

$10.00

Dewars

$6.00

Allens Coffee

$9.00

Baileys

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$10.00

Allens Coffee

$5.00

Baileys

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$6.00

COCKTAILS

Maine Blueberry Lemonade

$13.00

Dockside Mojito

$14.00

Port Clyde Mule

$12.00

Black Cap Bay Breeze

$10.00

Coastal Margarita

$12.00

Somerset Old Fashion

$12.00

Fishermans Iced Tea

$12.00

Black Cap Bloody

$11.00

Citrus Cove

$12.00

Mossy Espresso Martini

$13.00

Whoppie Pie

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$10.00

Dipnet Punch

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Madras

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

BEER

16oz Shipyard Summer

$8.00

16oz Bigalow Brown

$8.00

16oz Seadog Sunfish

$8.00

16oz Allagash White

$8.00

16oz Thirsty Botanist

$8.00

16oz Coastal Haze

$8.00

16oz Funky Bow

$8.00

16oz Happy Hour Pilsner

$8.00

16oz Fry's Leap

$8.00

20oz Shipyard Summer

$10.00

20oz Bigalow Brown

$10.00

20oz Seadog Sunfish

$10.00

20oz Allagash White

$10.00

20oz Thirsty Botanist

$10.00

20oz Coastal Haze

$10.00

20oz Funky Bow

$10.00

20oz Happy Hour Pilsner

$10.00

20oz Fry's Leap

$10.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

High Noon Watermelon

$5.00

Nutrl Pinapple

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$5.00

Downeast Cider

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.00

WINE

Freakshow Cabernet

$11.00+

Domaine Bousquet Malbec

$10.00+

Underwood Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Blue Lobster Blueberry

$7.00

1/2 J Lohr Chardonnay

$20.00

Seasun Chardonnay

$11.00+

Stella Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

J Lohr Riesling

$10.00+

Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Aveleda Vinho Verde

$7.00+

La Belle Etoile

$10.00+

Lamberti Prosecco

$7.00

NA DRINKS

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Gingerale

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Seltzer

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Rootbeer bottle

$4.00

Blueberry soda bottle

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Coffee

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Hot Tea

$2.75

Sun Tea

$2.75

Virgin Blueberry Lemonade

$3.50

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Bottled water

$2.75

Apple Juice

Barn Cocktails

Maine Blueberry Lemonade

$13.00

Blueberry Bramble

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$11.00

Raspberry Lime Sparkler

$10.00

Port Clyde Punch

$11.00

Summertime Sangria

$11.00

Cadillac Margarita

$14.00

Gold Rush

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Peach Blossom

$12.00

Barn Wine

J Lohr Chardonnay

$11.00+

Zenato Pinot Grigo

$12.00+

Ferrari Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00+

Aveleda Vinho Verde

$7.00+

Freakshow Cabernet

$11.00+

Domaine Malbec

$10.00+

Sea Sun Pinot Noir

$11.00+

La Belle Rose

$10.00+

Lamberti Prosecco

$7.00

Food

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Mac & Cheese Entree

$12.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$6.00

Chowder

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dockside Dining at its best. Serving fresh seafood and local favorites May-October. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2 Cold Storage Rd, PORT CLYDE, ME 04855

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Monhegan House + The Novelty
orange starNo Reviews
300 Monhegan Ave Monhegan, ME 04852
View restaurantnext
CAFE MIRANDA - presents PIZZA ON THE STREET Fundraiser for the KNOX COUNTY GLEANERS
orange star4.4 • 1,246
15 Oak Street Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
ADAS KITCHEN
orange star4.3 • 515
449 Main St Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
In Good Company - 415 Main StreetRockland, ME 04841
orange starNo Reviews
415 Main StreetRockland, ME 04841 Rockland, ME 04841
View restaurantnext
King Eider's Pub & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2 Elm Street Damariscotta, ME 04543
View restaurantnext
salt + pepper social - 67 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
67 Main St Newcastle, ME 04553
View restaurantnext
Map
More near PORT CLYDE
Bath
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
South Portland
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston