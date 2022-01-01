- Home
The Dip Net Restaurant 2 Cold Storage Rd
2 Cold Storage Rd
PORT CLYDE, ME 04855
Appetizers
Hot Maine Crab Dip
Cheesy, fresh Maine crab dip with a kick. Served with house made tortilla chips
St. George Steamers
Steamer clams served with broth and drawn butter.
Crab Cakes
Seasoned Maine crab meat with smoked bacon, parmesan, roasted red peppers and scallions. Pan seared and served with honey srirachi aioli.
Fried Cheese Curds
Fresh cheddar cheese curds dipped in buttermilk, hand-breaded and fried. Served with Maine maple mustard.
Maine Mussels
Local mussels sauteed in a white wine cream sauce with shallots, garlic and butter topped with diced tomato and fresh herbs. Served with toasted bread.
Fried Oyster App
Hand-breaded and served with a spiced aioli and lemon wedges.
Cajun Fries
House fries dusted with cajun spices, served with aioli
Cajun Popcorn Shrimp
Fried native pink shrimp lightly dusted with cajun seasoning. Served with tartar and lemon.
Fried Whole-belly Clams
Maine whole-belly clams, hand-breaded and lightly fried. Served with house tartar and lemon wedges.
Haddock Bites
Served with house tartar and lemons
Fried Mushrooms
Dusted Fries
Calamari
Soup & Salad
Quarter Pound Rolls
Lobster Roll
Fresh picked Port Clyde lobster served your way. Traditional, Hot n' Toasty or Naked
Crabby Lobster Roll
The perfect blend of fresh picked Port Clyde lobster and crab lightly tossed with mayo.
Maine Crab Roll
Fresh Maine crab tossed with mayo.
Port Clyde Po'boy
Fresh fried oysters on a toasted top-slied brioche with lettuce and spiced aioli.
Shrimp Po'Boy
Native pink popcorn shrimp on a toasted top-sliced brioche with lettuce and tartar.
Tacos
Handheld Favorites
Dockside BLT
Crispy bacon, tomato slices and romaine served on grilled sourdough bread with spicy mayo.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk dipped, hand-breaded and fried chicken breast served on a toasted brioche roll with slaw, pickles and spiced aioli.
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken served on grilled sourdough bread with melted mozzarella, pesto mayo and tomato
Double Dogs
All-natural hot dogs, grilled, topped with sauteed onions, served in a toasted brioche bun
Maine Haddock Sandwich
Burgers
The Big Caldwell
Double decker eight ounces Certified Angus beef burgers with layers of cheddar, bacon, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our secret sauce served on a toasted brioche roll.
Traditional Burger
8 ounces of Certified Angus beef burger served on a brioche rolls with lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of cheese.
Port Clyder
8oz of Certified Angus beef burger topped with house bourbon BBQ sauce, crisp bacon, cheddar, caramelized onions, lettuce, and tomato, served on a toasted brioche roll.
Mushroom Swiss
Fry Baskets
Sides
Kids
Dessert
LIQUOR
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Black Cap
Cold River
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Pinnacle Vanilla
Stoli Raz
Smirnoff
Titos
Mossy Espresso
Back River
Bombay
Tanqueray
Hornitos
Jose Silver
Patron
Tanteo
COCKTAILS
Maine Blueberry Lemonade
Dockside Mojito
Port Clyde Mule
Black Cap Bay Breeze
Coastal Margarita
Somerset Old Fashion
Fishermans Iced Tea
Black Cap Bloody
Citrus Cove
Mossy Espresso Martini
Whoppie Pie
Cosmopolitan
Dark and Stormy
Dipnet Punch
Long Island Iced Tea
Lemon Drop
Madras
Margarita
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Sangria
BEER
16oz Shipyard Summer
16oz Bigalow Brown
16oz Seadog Sunfish
16oz Allagash White
16oz Thirsty Botanist
16oz Coastal Haze
16oz Funky Bow
16oz Happy Hour Pilsner
16oz Fry's Leap
20oz Shipyard Summer
20oz Bigalow Brown
20oz Seadog Sunfish
20oz Allagash White
20oz Thirsty Botanist
20oz Coastal Haze
20oz Funky Bow
20oz Happy Hour Pilsner
20oz Fry's Leap
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
High Noon Watermelon
Nutrl Pinapple
Corona
Corona Light
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Downeast Cider
Twisted Tea
Sam Adams Boston Lager
WINE
Freakshow Cabernet
Domaine Bousquet Malbec
Underwood Pinot Noir
Blue Lobster Blueberry
1/2 J Lohr Chardonnay
Seasun Chardonnay
Stella Pinot Grigio
J Lohr Riesling
Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc
Aveleda Vinho Verde
La Belle Etoile
Lamberti Prosecco
NA DRINKS
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Sierra Mist
Gingerale
Lemonade
Tonic
Seltzer
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Shirley Temple
Rootbeer bottle
Blueberry soda bottle
Ginger Beer
Coffee
Decaf
Hot Tea
Sun Tea
Virgin Blueberry Lemonade
Hot Cocoa
Bottled water
Apple Juice
Barn Cocktails
Barn Wine
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Dockside Dining at its best. Serving fresh seafood and local favorites May-October. Come in and enjoy!
2 Cold Storage Rd, PORT CLYDE, ME 04855