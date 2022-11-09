Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dirty Bird

34 Reviews

$

124 South Maple Street

Sycamore, IL 60178

Order Again

Popular Items

Mama Bird Basket
Cheese Curds
Baby Bird Basket

Specials

WEDNESDAY Wing Special

20% off all Smoked Jumbo Traditional Wings!

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$13.95

WEEKLY SPECIAL! Dirty Bird chicken strips on top of our delicious white cheddar mac and cheese. Smothered in buffalo sauce and topped with cheddar cheese.

Chicken Strips

Baby Bird Basket

Baby Bird Basket

$9.95

3 chicken strips with choice of Bird Sauce and your choice of side - fries, coleslaw or homemade chips.

Mama Bird Basket

Mama Bird Basket

$12.95

5 chicken strips with choice of Bird Sauce and your choice of side - fries, coleslaw or homemade chips.

Papa Bird Basket

Papa Bird Basket

$14.95

7 chicken strips with choice of Bird Sauce and your choice of side - fries, coleslaw or homemade chips.

Chicken Strip bucket

Chicken Strip bucket

$16.95

10 chicken strips with NO sides and 2 cups of Bird Sauce - Carry Out Only

Family Meal Deal

Family Meal Deal

$54.95

20 chicken strips with 4 fries, 4 Bird Sauce, 4 coleslaws and 4 rolls - Carry Out Only

Fried Chicken

1/4 Chicken - White

1/4 Chicken - White

$11.95

One breast and one wing with fries, coleslaw and a roll.

1/4 Chicken - Dark

1/4 Chicken - Dark

$10.95

One thigh and one leg with fries, coleslaw and a roll.

1/2 Chicken - White

1/2 Chicken - White

$14.95

2 breasts, 2 wings, fries, coleslaw and a roll

1/2 Chicken - Dark

1/2 Chicken - Dark

$13.95

2 thighs, 2 legs, fries, coleslaw and a roll

1/2 Chicken - Mixed

1/2 Chicken - Mixed

$13.95

Breast, wing, thigh, leg, fries, coleslaw and a roll

12 Piece Mixed

12 Piece Mixed

$39.95

3 breasts, 3 wings, 3 thighs, 3 legs, 3 fries, 3 coleslaw and 3 rolls - Carry Out Only

16 Piece Mixed

16 Piece Mixed

$52.95

4 breasts, 4 wings, 4 thighs, 4 legs, 4 fries, 4 coleslaw and 4 rolls - Carry Out Only

20 Piece Mixed

20 Piece Mixed

$64.95

5 breasts, 5 wings, 5 thighs, 5 legs, 4 fries, 4 coleslaw and 4 rolls - Carry Out Only

12 Piece Dark - NO SIDES

12 Piece Dark - NO SIDES

$24.95

6 legs and 6 thighs - NO SIDES - Carry Out Only

12 Piece Mixed - NO SIDES

12 Piece Mixed - NO SIDES

$32.95

3 breast, 3 wings, 3 legs, 3 sides - no sides Carry Out Only

16pc Mixed - NO SIDES

16pc Mixed - NO SIDES

$43.95

4 legs, 4 wings, 4 thighs, 4 breast - NO SIDES - Carry Out Only

20pc Mixed - NO SIDES

20pc Mixed - NO SIDES

$53.95

5 legs, 5 wings, 5 thighs, 5 breast - NO SIDES - Carry Out Only

Wings

6pc Smoked Jumbo Wings

6pc Smoked Jumbo Wings

$8.95

6 smoked jumbo wings with your choice of sauce. **These wings are large (6-8 wings per pound)

12pc Smoked Jumbo Wings

12pc Smoked Jumbo Wings

$15.95

12 smoked jumbo wings with your choice of sauce. **These wings are large (6-8 wings per pound)

24pc Smoked Jumbo Wings

24pc Smoked Jumbo Wings

$27.95

24 smoked jumbo wings with your choice of sauce. **These wings are large (6-8 wings per pound)

6pc Boneless Wings

6pc Boneless Wings

$6.95

6 boneless wings with your choice of sauce.

12pc Boneless Wings

12pc Boneless Wings

$12.95

12 boneless wings with your choice of sauce.

24pc Boneless Wings

24pc Boneless Wings

$24.95

24 boneless wings with your choice of sauce.

Sandwiches & More

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$15.95

Massive flattened pork tenderloin served on a white bun with lettuce and pickle slices. Your choice of side - fries, coleslaw or homemade chips

Dirty Bird Sandwich

Dirty Bird Sandwich

$11.95

Deep fried hand battered chicken breast served on a bun with your choice of Bird Sauce and choice of side - Fries, coleslaw or homemade chips.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled chicken breast seasoned with Dirty Bird seasoning. Served on a bun with lettuce and tomato. Choice of side - fries, coleslaw or homemade chips.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

A large flour tortilla with lettuce, Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and your choice of grilled chicken or Dirty Bird strips. Choice of side - Fries, coleslaw or homemade chips

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.95

A large flour tortilla with lettuce, cheddar cheese, ranch and your choice of grilled chicken or Dirty Bird strips in buffalo sauce. Choice of side - fries, coleslaw or homemade chips

Dirty Bird Quesadilla

Dirty Bird Quesadilla

$10.95

Large flour tortilla with an ooey gooey cheese blend and Dirty Bird Chicken strips made into a delicious quesadilla. Served with Spicy Bird Sauce. Choice of side - fries, coleslaw or homemade chips.

The Filthy Hog

Razorback Sandwich

Razorback Sandwich

$12.95

Smoked pork butt pulled and smothered in our house BBQ sauce and served on a large BBQ roll. Choice of side - fries, coleslaw or homemade chips.

Filthy Fries

Filthy Fries

$14.95

Waffle fries topped with Filthy Hog pulled pork, cheese, jalapenos, sour cream and Filthy Hog BBQ sauce.

Filthy Nachos

Filthy Nachos

$13.95

Homemade potato chips topped with our pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheese, jalapenos, and sour cream.

Piggy Mac

Piggy Mac

$13.95

Mac & Cheese topped with our pulled pork, BBQ sauce, cheese, and jalapenos.

Burgers

Cheese Burger Basket

Cheese Burger Basket

$11.95

Smash burger patty topped with cheese, lettuce and tomato. Make it a double! Add $3 for an additional patty. Your choice of side - fries, coleslaw or homemade chips.

Filthy Burger Basket

$13.95

Smash burger topped with Filthy Hog pulled pork, BBQ sauce and fried jalapeno slices. Make it a double! Add $3 for an additional patty.

Appetizers

Onion Rings - HALF

Onion Rings - HALF

$5.95

Half order of hand sliced; hand battered deep fried onion rings.

Onion Rings - FULL

$8.95

Full Order of hand sliced, hand battered onion rings.

Fried Pickles - HALF

Fried Pickles - HALF

$5.95

Half order of hand cut, hand battered deep fried dill pickles.

Fried Pickles - FULL

$8.95

Full order of hand cut, hand battered deep fried dill pickles.

Fried Mushrooms - HALF

Fried Mushrooms - HALF

$5.95

Half order of hand battered deep fried button mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms - FULL

$8.95

Full order of hand battered deep fried button mushrooms

Fried Cauliflower - HALF

Fried Cauliflower - HALF

$5.95

Half order of hand cut hand battered deep fried cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower - FULL

$8.95

Full order of hand cut hand battered deep fried cauliflower

Appetizer Combo Basket

Appetizer Combo Basket

$15.95

A half order of each of our signature hand cut, hand battered sides: onion rings, fried pickles, fried mushrooms and fried cauliflower.

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$8.95

deep fried wisconsin cheese curds

Fried Gizzards

Fried Gizzards

$9.95

Hand battered deep fried gizzards

Chicken Livers

Chicken Livers

$9.95

Deep fried chicken livers

Sides

Extra Bird Sauce

Extra Bird Sauce

$0.99

Your choice of regular or spicy

Extra Ranch

Extra Ranch

$0.49

2oz cup of ranch dressing

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.95

Side of creamy coleslaw

Dinner Roll

Dinner Roll

$0.99

Brioche dinner roll

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.95

5oz house made baked beans

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

5oz side of mac & cheese

Small Fry

Small Fry

$2.95

Small crinkle cut or waffle fries with our special salt seasoning

Large Fry

Large Fry

$4.95

Large order of crinkle cut or waffle fries

Homemade Potato Chips - SIDE

Homemade Potato Chips - SIDE

$2.95

Homemade fresh cut potato chips

Cup of BBQ Sauce

Cup of BBQ Sauce

$0.99

Cup of house made BBQ sauce

Extra Bun

$1.79

Extra large bun - perfect for if you need to take some of your pork tenderloin home!

Blue cheese

$0.49

Dessert

Fried Twinkie

Fried Twinkie

$3.95

deep fried twinkie smothered in powdered sugar

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$3.95

3 deep fried oreos smothered in powdered sugar

Fried Chocolate Chip Cookies

Fried Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.95

3 fried chocolate chip cookies

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.95

coca-cola product

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Voted DeKalb County's BEST Chicken 2020, 2021 and 2022! PELASE NOTE: Our new restaurant address is 124 S. Maple Street, Sycamore IL.

Website

Location

124 South Maple Street, Sycamore, IL 60178

Directions

Main pic

