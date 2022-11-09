The Dirty Bird
34 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Voted DeKalb County's BEST Chicken 2020, 2021 and 2022! PELASE NOTE: Our new restaurant address is 124 S. Maple Street, Sycamore IL.
Location
124 South Maple Street, Sycamore, IL 60178
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sycamore Dairy Ripple - 675 East State Street
No Reviews
675 East State Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurant
The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1 - The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1
No Reviews
630 Plaza Drive #5 Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurant
The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2 - The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2
No Reviews
630 Plaza Drive, Suite 5 Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurant