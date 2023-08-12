Popular Items

Talya's Dirty Italian

Talya's Dirty Italian

$12.99+

Peppered Ham, Mortadella, Hot Capicola, Hot Sopressata, Hot Mix, Asiago cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, EVOO & Vinegar

PESTOlano

$12.99+

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Imported Prosciutto, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Arugula, and Pesto Dressing

The DOM

$12.99+

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Melted Asiago & Pecorino Cheese, Fresh Arugula, & Lemon Dressing


Hot Sandwiches

Carnivore

Carnivore

$12.99+

Roast Beef with melted Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Choice of Horseradish or Garden Dressing

The DOM

$12.99+

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Melted Asiago & Pecorino Cheese, Fresh Arugula, & Lemon Dressing

Kickin' Chicken

Kickin' Chicken

$12.99+

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Bacon, Melted Cheddar, Kickin’ Sauce with Lettuce & Tomato

Eddie Boy's Eggplant

Eddie Boy's Eggplant

$12.99+

Fried Eggplant, Homemade Marinara, and Melted Mozzarella

Hometown Hero

Hometown Hero

$12.99+

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Melted American Cheese, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard with Lettuce & Tomato

The Boss

The Boss

$12.99+

Italian Sweet or Hot Sausage, Homemade Marinara Sauce, & Melted Mozzarella

Southie Special

Southie Special

$12.99+

Homemade Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, & Melted Mozzarella

Chicken Pahm

Chicken Pahm

$12.99+

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Homemade Marinara Sauce, and Melted Mozzarella

PESTOlano

$12.99+

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Imported Prosciutto, Melted Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Arugula, and Pesto Dressing

Cold Sandwiches

Downtown

Downtown

$12.99+

Roast Beef with Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, and EVOO & Vinegar

The Frigo Classic

The Frigo Classic

$12.99+

Deluxe Ham, Mortadella, Sweet Capicola, Genoa Salami, Banana Peppers, Sharp Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, EVOO & Balsamic Vinegar

Talya's Dirty Italian

Talya's Dirty Italian

$12.99+

Peppered Ham, Mortadella, Hot Capicola, Hot Sopressata, Hot Mix, Asiago cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, EVOO & Vinegar

Old Colony

Old Colony

$12.99+

Deluxe Baked Ham, Swiss Cheese, & Honey Mustard with Lettuce and Tomatoes

Iron Works

Iron Works

$12.99+

Boar’s Head Turkey, Deluxe Ham, Muenster cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, & Garden Dressing

Joe's Panino

Joe's Panino

$12.99+

Imported Prosciutto, Cured Capicola, Asiago Cheese, Roasted Red Peppers, EVOO & Balsamic Vinegar

The Red Line

$12.99+

Hot Capicola, Genoa Salami, Hot Mix, Sharp Provolone Cheese, and Choice of Dressing

Mother Theresa's Turkey

Mother Theresa's Turkey

$12.99+

Boar’s Head Turkey, Asiago Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onion, and Choice of Dressing

The Godmother

The Godmother

$12.99+

Cracked Peppermill Turkey, Dill Havarti Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Garden Dressing

The Godfather

The Godfather

$12.99+

Boar’s Head Turkey, Imported Prosciutto, Asiago Cheese, & Roasted Red Peppers, EVOO and Balsamic Vinegar

Sal's Chicken Salad

Sal's Chicken Salad

$12.99+

Fresh Chicken Salad, Chopped Cranberries, Celery, Red Onion, Crispy Bacon, Muenster Cheese and Tomatoes

Castle Island Tuna Salad

Castle Island Tuna Salad

$12.99+

White Tuna Salad, Celery, Pickles, Asiago Cheese, Fresh Arugula, and Tomatoes

The TD Garden

$12.99+

Chopped Marinated Eggplant, Artichokes, Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, Olives, and Melted Provolone Cheese

Roma

Roma

$12.99+

Fresh Mozzarella, Sliced Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Roasted Red Peppers, EVOO, & Balsamic Glaze

Create Your Own!

$12.99+

Select any 2 meats with choice of cheese

Desserts

Cookie

$2.99

Cheesecake Brownie

$3.99

Community Chips

$1.99