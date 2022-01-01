The Dirty Burgers

Restaurant info

We are a bar located in Wynwood Miami that offers locals and tourists a different and unique option in rumba and craft cocktails. Here you can enjoy an old-school urban musical concept, combined with passion, sensuality, power and ingenuity. Our Dirty Burgers restaurant next door brings you the best kind of porn - food porn. Featuring hard to-resist burgers, fires and other late-night bites, get ready to indulge in gastronomical experience that's out of this world..

Website