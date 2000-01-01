- Home
- /
- Burlington
- /
- American
- /
- The Dish Room - 218 S Lincoln
American
Italian
Burgers
The Dish Room 218 S Lincoln
930 Reviews
$$
218 South Lincoln Street
Burlington, CO 80807
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
N/A Beverage
Apple Juice
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$2.25
Bottle Water
$1.00
Cherry Coke
$2.25
Club Soda
Coffee
$2.95
Coke
$2.25
Cranberry Juice
$3.00
Decaf
$1.95
Diet Coke
$2.25
Dr. Pepper
$2.25
Grapefruit Juice
$3.00
Hot Chocolate
$2.25
Hot Tea
$1.95
Iced Tea
$1.99
Infused Water
$1.99
Kids Drink
$1.50
Kids Juice
$2.00
Lemonade
$2.25
Mellow Yellow
$2.25
Milk
$2.25
Orange Juice
$3.00
Pineapple Juice
$3.00
Root Beer
$2.25
Roy Rogers
$2.25
Shirley Temple
$2.25
Sparkling Water
$3.25
Sprite
$2.25
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.00
Tomato Juice
$3.00
Tonic
$2.19
All Cocktails
$10 Special
$10.00
Black Russian
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Car Bomb
$8.00
Chocolate Cake
$6.00
CO Aviation
$10.00
Colorado Bulldog
$8.00
D-O Double Marg
$12.00
Dish Sazerac
$12.00
Fuzzy Navel
$6.00
GinNTreuse
$10.00
Just Peachy
$10.00
Kahlua & Cream
$6.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$12.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$10.00
Manhattan
$8.50
Martini
$8.50
Mojito
$10.00
New York Sour
$10.00
Old Fashioned
$8.50
OurBloodSand
$9.00
Pina Colada
$10.00
Sex on the Beach
$8.00
Strawberry Daquiri
$10.00
Sundowner
$10.00
TDR Sangria
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise
$5.00
Washington Apple
$7.00
White Negroni
$10.00
White Russian
$7.50
Beer
Amber 16oz
$6.50
Blonde 16oz
$6.00
Bud Lt 16oz
$4.50
Cider 16oz
$6.00
Coors Lt 16oz
$4.50
Guinness 16oz
$7.00
Import 16oz
$6.00
IPA 16oz
$6.50
Mich Ultra 16oz
$4.50
Sam Adams 16oz
$6.00
Seasonal 16oz
$6.00
Smithwick 16oz
$6.00
Stella 16oz
$6.50
Stout 16oz
$6.00
Vanilla Porter 16oz
$6.50
White Ale 16oz
$5.50
Amber 25oz
$8.00
Blonde 25oz
$7.50
Bud Lt 25oz
$6.00
Cider 25oz
$7.50
Coors Lt 25oz
$6.00
Import 25oz
$7.50
IPA 25oz
$8.00
Mich Ultra 25oz
$6.00
Sam Adams 25oz
$7.50
Seasonal 25oz
$7.50
Smithwick 25oz
$7.50
Stella 25oz
$8.00
Vanilla Porter 25oz
$8.00
White Ale 25oz
$7.00
BTL Blue Moon
$4.50
BTL Bud
$4.00
BTL Bud Lt
$4.00
BTL Coors
$4.00
BTL Coors Lt
$4.00
BTL Corona
$4.50
BTL Dos X
$4.50
BTL Heineken
$4.50
BTL Heineken N/A
$4.00
BTL Laughing Lab
$4.50
BTL Mich Ultra
$4.00
BTL Miller Lt
$4.00
BTL Modelo Esp
$4.50
BTL Shiner Bock
$4.25
BTL Summer Shandy
$4.50
Ptr Bud Lt
$16.00
Ptr Mich Ultra
$16.00
Ptr Coors Lt
$16.00
Ptr White Ale
$20.00
Ptr Blonde
$22.00
Ptr Import
$22.00
Ptr Sam Adams
$22.00
Ptr Seasonal
$22.00
Ptr Smithwick
$22.00
Ptr Cider
$22.00
Ptr Amber
$24.00
Ptr IPA
$24.00
Ptr Stella
$24.00
Ptr Vanilla Porter
$24.00
Brunch Cocktails
Alpapulca Gold
Aperol Sprits
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Blue Breeze
Blue Lagoon
Blue Smoke
Bramble & Tonic
Brewmosa
Cape Cod
Captain Mo Cooler
Caramel Coke
Cherry Cheesecake
Cran Orange Mimosa
Cranberry Mimosa
Cubra Libre
Day in the Sun
Day In The Shade
Electric Lemonade
Fuzzy Navel
Girl Scout Cookie
Grapefruit Mimosa
Caribbean Breeze
Greyhound
Havana Cocktail
Hibiscus Mimosa
Jackhammer
Kentucky Coffee
Lemosa
Melon Ball
Mandrin Madras
Mimosa
Morning Marg
Orange Blossom
Orange Crush
Paloma
Peach Sangria
Pineapple Mimosa
Purple Rain
Red Sangria
Red Snapper
Screw Driver
Sea Breeze
Shady Lady
Spicy Bloody Mary
Spiked Arnold
Spiked Lemonade
Strawberry Shortcake
Sunrise Mimosa
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Upside Down Cake
Vanilla Daisy
Vodka Sunrise
Washington Apple
Watermelon Mimosa
Watermelon Sangria
White Sangria
White Wine Cooler
Woo Woo
Xango
Current Cocktails
6 Island Swizzle
$12.00
Aperol Spritz
$9.00
Barefoot Pilot
$10.00
Bee's Knees
$10.00
Blueberry Mojito
$12.00
Castaway
$10.00
Dish Marg
$12.00
French 75
$10.00
Haji Lane
$9.00
Hati Hati
$14.00
House Marg
$10.00
Jenna Southside
$10.00
Jungle Bird
$12.00
Little Red Dot
$10.00
Mai Tai
$14.00
Rain Vortex
$10.00
SideCar
$10.00
Singapore Sling
$12.00
Strawberry Marg
$12.00
TDR Bloody Mary
$10.00
Whiskey Sour
$10.00
$5 Special
$5.00
Event Cocktails
Liquor
Well Vodka
$4.00
Absolut
$5.50
Absolut Vanilla
$5.50
Breck Vodka
$5.50
Goose
$6.25
Ketel 1
$6.00
Ketel 1 Citroen
$6.00
Titos
$5.50
DBL Well Vodka
$6.50
DBL Ketel 1
$9.00
DBL Ketel 1 Citroen
$9.00
DBL Goose
$10.00
DBL Breck Vodka
$8.50
DBL Titos
$8.50
DBL Absolut
$8.50
DBL Absolut Vanilla
$8.50
Well Gin
$4.00
Bombay Sapphire
$6.00
Breck Gin
$5.75
Boulder Ginsky
$6.00
Haymans OT Gin
$5.25
Hendricks
$6.25
Tanqueray
$5.25
Deviation
$5.00
DBL Well Gin
$6.50
DBL Beefeater
$8.00
DBL Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
DBL Boulder Ginsky
$9.00
DBL Breck Gin
$8.75
DBL Deviation
$8.00
DBL Hendricks
$10.00
DBL Old Tom Gin
$8.50
DBL Tanqueray
$8.50
Well Rum
$4.00
Bacardi
$5.00
Captain
$5.50
Don Q 151
$6.00
Malibu
$5.50
Myers Rum
$5.50
Appleton
$5.00
Goslings Blk
$6.00
Wray & Nephew
$6.00
Smith & Cross
$6.00
DBL Well Rum
$6.50
DBL Bacardi
$8.00
DBL Captain
$8.75
DBL Don Q 151
$8.75
DBL Malibu
$8.75
DBL Myers
$8.75
DBL Appleton
$8.00
DBL Goslings Blk
$9.00
DBL Wray & Nephew
$9.00
DBL Smith & Cross
$9.00
Well Tequila
$4.00
Cuervo 1800
$5.75
Hornitos
$6.00
Patron Silver
$6.25
Don Julio
$6.50
Mezcal
$5.75
Casamigos Rep
$8.50
Avion Anejo
$6.00
DBL Well Tequila
$6.50
DBL 1800
$8.50
DBL Hornitos
$9.00
DBL Patron Silver
$9.00
DBL Don Julio
$10.00
DBL Mezcal
$8.50
DBL Casamigos Rep
$13.50
DBL Avion Anejo
$10.00
Well Whiskey
$4.00
Well Bourbon
$4.00
Basil Hayden
$7.00
Breck Bourbon
$6.50
Bulleit
$6.00
Bulleit Rye
$6.00
Crown
$5.00
Crown Apple
$5.00
Crown Peach
$5.00
Crown Salt Caramel
$5.00
Crown Vanilla
$5.00
Dead Guy Whiskey
$8.00
Fireball
$5.00
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Jameson
$6.00
Jim Beam
$5.00
Laws Rye
$6.00
Maker's Mark
$5.50
Mile High Dbl Rye
$5.00
Peach St Bourbon
$5.50
Pendleton
$5.00
Rendevous Rye
$6.00
Screwball
$5.00
Seagram's 7
$5.00
Seagram's VO
$5.00
Stranahan
$7.00
Templeton Rye
$5.00
Windsor
$5.00
Woodford Reserve
$6.50
DBL Well Whiskey
$6.50
DBL Well Bourbon
$6.50
DBL Basil Hayden
$10.00
DBL Breck Bourbon
$10.00
DBL Bulleit
$9.50
DBL Bulleit Rye
$9.50
DBL Crown
$8.75
DBL Crown Apple
$8.75
DBL Crown Peach
$8.75
DBL Crown Salt Caramel
$8.75
DBL Crown Vanilla
$8.75
DBL Dead Guy Whiskey
$12.00
DBL Fireball
$8.75
DBL Jack Daniels
$8.75
DBL Jameson
$9.50
DBL Jim Beam
$8.75
DBL Laws Rye
$9.50
DBL Maker's Mark
$8.75
DBL Mile High Rye
$8.00
DBL Peach St Bourbon
$8.75
DBL Pendleton
$8.75
DBL Rendevous Rye
$9.50
DBL Screwball
$8.00
DBL Seagram's 7
$8.00
DBL Seagram's VO
$8.00
DBL Stranahan
$10.00
DBL Templeton Rye
$8.00
DBL Windsor
$8.75
DBL Woodford Reserve
$10.00
Dewars
$6.00
Chivas
$6.25
Glenfiddich
$8.00
Glenlivit
$8.00
Macallan 18 yr
$36.00
Oban
$8.00
JW Red
$7.00
JW Black
$8.00
JW Blue
$27.00
DBL Dewars
$10.00
DBL Chivas
$10.00
DBL Glenfiddich
$12.00
DBL Glenlivit
$12.00
DBL Macallan 18 yr
$57.00
DBL Oban
$12.00
DBL JW Red
$11.00
DBL JW Black
$12.00
DBL JW Blue
$43.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$6.00
Apple Pucker
$5.00
Baileys
$6.00
Brandy
$6.00
Campari
$8.00
Courvoisier
$7.00
Frangelico
$6.25
Grand Marnier
$7.00
Green Chartreuse
$12.50
Jagermeister
$6.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Midori
$6.00
Peach Shnapps
$5.00
Sambuca
$6.00
St. Germain
$6.00
Tuaca
$5.50
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
$10.00
DBL Baileys
$10.00
DBL Brandy
$11.00
DBL Courvoisier
$12.00
DBL Grandma
$12.00
DBL Jager
$11.00
DBL Kahlua
$11.00
DBL Midori
$11.00
DBL Peach Schnapps
$8.00
DBL Tuaca
$10.00