Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian
Burgers

The Dish Room 218 S Lincoln

930 Reviews

$$

218 South Lincoln Street

Burlington, CO 80807

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A Beverage

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Bottle Water

$1.00

Cherry Coke

$2.25

Club Soda

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf

$1.95

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.95

Iced Tea

$1.99

Infused Water

$1.99

Kids Drink

$1.50

Kids Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Milk

$2.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.25

Roy Rogers

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$3.25

Sprite

$2.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$2.19

All Cocktails

$10 Special

$10.00

Black Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Car Bomb

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

CO Aviation

$10.00

Colorado Bulldog

$8.00

D-O Double Marg

$12.00

Dish Sazerac

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

GinNTreuse

$10.00

Just Peachy

$10.00

Kahlua & Cream

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.50

Martini

$8.50

Mojito

$10.00

New York Sour

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$8.50

OurBloodSand

$9.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Strawberry Daquiri

$10.00

Sundowner

$10.00

TDR Sangria

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$5.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Negroni

$10.00

White Russian

$7.50

Beer

Amber 16oz

$6.50

Blonde 16oz

$6.00

Bud Lt 16oz

$4.50

Cider 16oz

$6.00

Coors Lt 16oz

$4.50

Guinness 16oz

$7.00

Import 16oz

$6.00

IPA 16oz

$6.50

Mich Ultra 16oz

$4.50

Sam Adams 16oz

$6.00

Seasonal 16oz

$6.00

Smithwick 16oz

$6.00

Stella 16oz

$6.50

Stout 16oz

$6.00

Vanilla Porter 16oz

$6.50

White Ale 16oz

$5.50

Amber 25oz

$8.00

Blonde 25oz

$7.50

Bud Lt 25oz

$6.00

Cider 25oz

$7.50

Coors Lt 25oz

$6.00

Import 25oz

$7.50

IPA 25oz

$8.00

Mich Ultra 25oz

$6.00

Sam Adams 25oz

$7.50

Seasonal 25oz

$7.50

Smithwick 25oz

$7.50

Stella 25oz

$8.00

Vanilla Porter 25oz

$8.00

White Ale 25oz

$7.00

BTL Blue Moon

$4.50

BTL Bud

$4.00

BTL Bud Lt

$4.00

BTL Coors

$4.00

BTL Coors Lt

$4.00

BTL Corona

$4.50

BTL Dos X

$4.50

BTL Heineken

$4.50

BTL Heineken N/A

$4.00

BTL Laughing Lab

$4.50

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller Lt

$4.00

BTL Modelo Esp

$4.50

BTL Shiner Bock

$4.25

BTL Summer Shandy

$4.50

Ptr Bud Lt

$16.00

Ptr Mich Ultra

$16.00

Ptr Coors Lt

$16.00

Ptr White Ale

$20.00

Ptr Blonde

$22.00

Ptr Import

$22.00

Ptr Sam Adams

$22.00

Ptr Seasonal

$22.00

Ptr Smithwick

$22.00

Ptr Cider

$22.00

Ptr Amber

$24.00

Ptr IPA

$24.00

Ptr Stella

$24.00

Ptr Vanilla Porter

$24.00

Brunch Cocktails

Alpapulca Gold

Aperol Sprits

Bay Breeze

Bloody Mary

Blue Breeze

Blue Lagoon

Blue Smoke

Bramble & Tonic

Brewmosa

Cape Cod

Captain Mo Cooler

Caramel Coke

Cherry Cheesecake

Cran Orange Mimosa

Cranberry Mimosa

Cubra Libre

Day in the Sun

Day In The Shade

Electric Lemonade

Fuzzy Navel

Girl Scout Cookie

Grapefruit Mimosa

Caribbean Breeze

Greyhound

Havana Cocktail

Hibiscus Mimosa

Jackhammer

Kentucky Coffee

Lemosa

Melon Ball

Mandrin Madras

Mimosa

Morning Marg

Orange Blossom

Orange Crush

Paloma

Peach Sangria

Pineapple Mimosa

Purple Rain

Red Sangria

Red Snapper

Screw Driver

Sea Breeze

Shady Lady

Spicy Bloody Mary

Spiked Arnold

Spiked Lemonade

Strawberry Shortcake

Sunrise Mimosa

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Upside Down Cake

Vanilla Daisy

Vodka Sunrise

Washington Apple

Watermelon Mimosa

Watermelon Sangria

White Sangria

White Wine Cooler

Woo Woo

Xango

Brunch Juices

Brunch Apple

Brunch Cranberry

Brunch Grapefruit

Brunch O J

Brunch Pineapple

Brunch Tomato

Current Cocktails

6 Island Swizzle

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

Barefoot Pilot

$10.00

Bee's Knees

$10.00

Blueberry Mojito

$12.00

Castaway

$10.00

Dish Marg

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

Haji Lane

$9.00

Hati Hati

$14.00

House Marg

$10.00

Jenna Southside

$10.00

Jungle Bird

$12.00

Little Red Dot

$10.00

Mai Tai

$14.00

Rain Vortex

$10.00

SideCar

$10.00

Singapore Sling

$12.00

Strawberry Marg

$12.00

TDR Bloody Mary

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

$5 Special

$5.00

Event Cocktails

Pomtini

$12.00

Bittersweet

$10.00

Feisty Lover

$12.00

Sandia Beach

$12.00

Call Me OF

$12.00

Btl Cab

Btl Merlot

Btl 19 Crimes

Btl Trouble

Btl Malbec

Btl Chard

Btl White Zin

Btl Grigio

Btl Sauv Blanc

Btl Riesling

Pomtini

Bittersweet

Feisty Lover

Sandia Beach

Call Me OF

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Absolut

$5.50

Absolut Vanilla

$5.50

Breck Vodka

$5.50

Goose

$6.25

Ketel 1

$6.00

Ketel 1 Citroen

$6.00

Titos

$5.50

DBL Well Vodka

$6.50

DBL Ketel 1

$9.00

DBL Ketel 1 Citroen

$9.00

DBL Goose

$10.00

DBL Breck Vodka

$8.50

DBL Titos

$8.50

DBL Absolut

$8.50

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$8.50

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Breck Gin

$5.75

Boulder Ginsky

$6.00

Haymans OT Gin

$5.25

Hendricks

$6.25

Tanqueray

$5.25

Deviation

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$6.50

DBL Beefeater

$8.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

DBL Boulder Ginsky

$9.00

DBL Breck Gin

$8.75

DBL Deviation

$8.00

DBL Hendricks

$10.00

DBL Old Tom Gin

$8.50

DBL Tanqueray

$8.50

Well Rum

$4.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Captain

$5.50

Don Q 151

$6.00

Malibu

$5.50

Myers Rum

$5.50

Appleton

$5.00

Goslings Blk

$6.00

Wray & Nephew

$6.00

Smith & Cross

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$6.50

DBL Bacardi

$8.00

DBL Captain

$8.75

DBL Don Q 151

$8.75

DBL Malibu

$8.75

DBL Myers

$8.75

DBL Appleton

$8.00

DBL Goslings Blk

$9.00

DBL Wray & Nephew

$9.00

DBL Smith & Cross

$9.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Cuervo 1800

$5.75

Hornitos

$6.00

Patron Silver

$6.25

Don Julio

$6.50

Mezcal

$5.75

Casamigos Rep

$8.50

Avion Anejo

$6.00

DBL Well Tequila

$6.50

DBL 1800

$8.50

DBL Hornitos

$9.00

DBL Patron Silver

$9.00

DBL Don Julio

$10.00

DBL Mezcal

$8.50

DBL Casamigos Rep

$13.50

DBL Avion Anejo

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Basil Hayden

$7.00

Breck Bourbon

$6.50

Bulleit

$6.00

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

Crown

$5.00

Crown Apple

$5.00

Crown Peach

$5.00

Crown Salt Caramel

$5.00

Crown Vanilla

$5.00

Dead Guy Whiskey

$8.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Laws Rye

$6.00

Maker's Mark

$5.50

Mile High Dbl Rye

$5.00

Peach St Bourbon

$5.50

Pendleton

$5.00

Rendevous Rye

$6.00

Screwball

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$5.00

Seagram's VO

$5.00

Stranahan

$7.00

Templeton Rye

$5.00

Windsor

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$6.50

DBL Well Whiskey

$6.50

DBL Well Bourbon

$6.50

DBL Basil Hayden

$10.00

DBL Breck Bourbon

$10.00

DBL Bulleit

$9.50

DBL Bulleit Rye

$9.50

DBL Crown

$8.75

DBL Crown Apple

$8.75

DBL Crown Peach

$8.75

DBL Crown Salt Caramel

$8.75

DBL Crown Vanilla

$8.75

DBL Dead Guy Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Fireball

$8.75

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.75

DBL Jameson

$9.50

DBL Jim Beam

$8.75

DBL Laws Rye

$9.50

DBL Maker's Mark

$8.75

DBL Mile High Rye

$8.00

DBL Peach St Bourbon

$8.75

DBL Pendleton

$8.75

DBL Rendevous Rye

$9.50

DBL Screwball

$8.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$8.00

DBL Seagram's VO

$8.00

DBL Stranahan

$10.00

DBL Templeton Rye

$8.00

DBL Windsor

$8.75

DBL Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Dewars

$6.00

Chivas

$6.25

Glenfiddich

$8.00

Glenlivit

$8.00

Macallan 18 yr

$36.00

Oban

$8.00

JW Red

$7.00

JW Black

$8.00

JW Blue

$27.00

DBL Dewars

$10.00

DBL Chivas

$10.00

DBL Glenfiddich

$12.00

DBL Glenlivit

$12.00

DBL Macallan 18 yr

$57.00

DBL Oban

$12.00

DBL JW Red

$11.00

DBL JW Black

$12.00

DBL JW Blue

$43.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$5.00

Baileys

$6.00

Brandy

$6.00

Campari

$8.00

Courvoisier

$7.00

Frangelico

$6.25

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Green Chartreuse

$12.50

Jagermeister

$6.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Midori

$6.00

Peach Shnapps

$5.00

Sambuca

$6.00

St. Germain

$6.00

Tuaca

$5.50

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

DBL Baileys

$10.00

DBL Brandy

$11.00

DBL Courvoisier

$12.00

DBL Grandma

$12.00

DBL Jager

$11.00

DBL Kahlua

$11.00

DBL Midori

$11.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$8.00

DBL Tuaca

$10.00

Mocktails

Stingray

$6.00