Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
American

The Distillery - Henrietta

review star

No reviews yet

3010 Winton Rd S

Rochester, NY 14632

Order Again

Popular Items

*(10) Wings
*Natural Cut Fries
*Quesadillas

Shareables & Appetizers

*(10) Wings

*(10) Wings

$18.00

served with your choice of ONE of our signature sauces (NO HALF SAUCES), celery and bleu cheese dressing

*(10) Grilled Wings

*(10) Grilled Wings

$19.00

marinated & grilled

*Boneless Wings

*Boneless Wings

$17.00

lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery

*Buffalo Chicken Dip

*Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.00

housemade with baked chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh corn tortilla chips

*Buffalo Chicken Tenders

*Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$18.00

tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces, served with fries, bleu cheese dressing & celery

*Buffalo Fry'd Broccoli

*Buffalo Fry'd Broccoli

$9.00

battered broccoli florets fry’d golden, tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, celery

*Chicken Tenders

*Chicken Tenders

$16.00

hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with fries and your choice of bbq sauce or brewpub mustard

*Crispy Green Beans

*Crispy Green Beans

$9.50

battered green beans fry’d crispy golden, served with spicy ranch

*Frickles

*Frickles

$9.00

buttermilk-battered dill pickle slices, spicy ranch

*Giant Pretzel

*Giant Pretzel

$13.00

baked fresh, served with housemade queso, brown mustard

*Loaded Potato Skins

*Loaded Potato Skins

$15.00

topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sour cream

*Mozzarella Sticks

*Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

served with marinara sauce

*Quesadillas

*Quesadillas

$14.00

flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo

*Spinach 'n Artichoke Dip

*Spinach 'n Artichoke Dip

$13.00

baby spinach, artichoke hearts, creamy cheese blend, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips

Daily Soups

*French Onion Soup

*French Onion Soup

$7.00

caramelized onions in a rich beef broth with melted cheese and crispy crouton

*Crock Homemade Chili

*Crock Homemade Chili

$10.00

with cheddar cheese, jalapeño slice, corn tortilla chips

Salads

add a cup of today’s soup to any entrée salad +2.5
*Chicken Caesar Salad

*Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan

*Chicken Cobb Salad

*Chicken Cobb Salad

$20.00

salad greens, cajun-spiced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette

*Chicken Greek Salad

*Chicken Greek Salad

$17.00

grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette

*Caesar Salad

$11.00

fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, croutons and grated parmesan

*Greek Salad

$12.00

fresh salad greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, red wine herb vinaigrette

Hand-Crafted Sandwiches

served with our homemade potato chips and pickle slices. sub sweet potato fries or tater tots or onion rings +1 add a cup of today's soup to any sandwich +2.5
*Blackened Chicken Sandwich

*Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli, toasted brioche roll

*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing sub grilled chicken at no additional charge

*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap

*Philly Cheesesteak

*Philly Cheesesteak

$17.50

grilled thinly sliced usda choice grass-fed sirloin steak, peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms, mozzarella, toasted sub roll / sub chicken at no additional charge

*Reuben

*Reuben

$16.00

corned beef brisket slow-cooked on premise, freshly sliced, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese, grilled marble rye

Burgers

fresh half pound ground sirloin & chuck blend, cooked to your specifications, served on a toasted brioche roll with natural cut fries and pickle slices. sub sweet potato fries or tater tots or onion rings +1
*Bacon Cheddar-Burger

*Bacon Cheddar-Burger

$16.00

aged cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion

*Guacamole Bacon Burger

*Guacamole Bacon Burger

$17.00

swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, guacamole

*Guinness Bacon Swiss Burger

*Guinness Bacon Swiss Burger

$17.00

our “G” sauce, swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions

*Impossible Burger

*Impossible Burger

$15.00

100% plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli

*Swiss Mushroom Burger

*Swiss Mushroom Burger

$15.50

swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and red onion

*Burger

$14.00

Bowls

*Burrito Bowl

*Burrito Bowl

$20.00

grilled cajun-spiced chicken, red & brown rice, quinoa, black beans, roasted corn & peppers, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, corn tortilla chips

*Gyros Bowl

*Gyros Bowl

$16.00

grilled marinated chicken over rice pilaf with feta, salad greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, red wine vinaigrette, grilled naan bread and tzatziki

Pizza

handcrafted thin crust or gluten-free cauliflower crust
*Buffalo Chicken Pizza

*Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00

grilled buffalo-sauced chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, mozzarella, housemade bleu cheese dressing, celery

*Charred Pepperoni Pizza

*Charred Pepperoni Pizza

$17.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

*Mediterranean Pizza

*Mediterranean Pizza

$17.00

olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, baby arugula

Pasta

served with toasted garlic cheese bread
*Blackened Chicken Alfredo

*Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

grilled cajun-spiced chicken, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, linguini, alfredo sauce, grated parmesan

*Skillet Baked Mac 'n Cheese

*Skillet Baked Mac 'n Cheese

$15.00

housemade mac ‘n cheese baked gratinée add grilled chicken +5

*Mediterranean Chicken Pasta

*Mediterranean Chicken Pasta

$19.00

linguini, olive oil, wine, garlic, feta, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, grilled chicken, kalamata olives

Off The Grill

add a house salad, small caesar or a cup of today’s soup +2.5
*Street Tacos

*Street Tacos

$16.00

grilled cajun-spiced chicken, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, black beans & rice, choice of flour or corn tortillas

*Chicken Spiedie

*Chicken Spiedie

$16.00

grilled marinated chicken skewer, rice pilaf, salad greens, feta, red onion, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, red wine vinaigrette, tzatziki, grilled naan bread / add an additional skewer +5

Sideline Choices

*Natural Cut Fries
$3.50

*Natural Cut Fries

$3.50
*Homemade Potato Chips
$2.00

*Homemade Potato Chips

$2.00
*Rice Pilaf

*Rice Pilaf

$3.00
*Roasted Broccoli
$5.00

*Roasted Broccoli

$5.00
*Steamed Broccoli
$5.00

*Steamed Broccoli

$5.00
*Side Mac 'n Cheese
$7.00

*Side Mac 'n Cheese

$7.00
*Side Pasta Marinara
$6.00

*Side Pasta Marinara

$6.00
*Sweet Potato Fries

*Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

with a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar

*Thick-Cut Onion Rings
$6.00

*Thick-Cut Onion Rings

$6.00
*Black Beans & Rice
$4.00

*Black Beans & Rice

$4.00

*Applesauce

$2.00

Desserts

*Dreaming of Chocolate Cake

*Dreaming of Chocolate Cake

$9.00

A generous layer of Belgian white chocolate mousse between two layers of dark chocolate sponge cake topped with chocolate ganache, you won't believe it's gluten free!

*Big Apple Crisp A La Mode

*Big Apple Crisp A La Mode

$8.00

If apple pie is your indulgence, this is hedonism. Ginger'd and cinnamon'd laced with fresh granny smith apples, caramelized and skillet-baked. Topped with vanilla ice cream.

*Still's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie

*Still's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie

$8.00

Giant morsels of milk chocolate and pretzel balls woven together in a light, buttery cookie dough. Topped with vanilla ice cream.

Alcoholic Beverages (Must be 21 to Purchase)

Must be 21 to purchase.

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

ABV 4.2%

Coors Light Bottle

$3.25

ABV 4.2%

Corona Bottle

$4.75

ABV 4.6%

Corona Light Bottle

$4.75

ABV 4.1%

Heineken Bottle

$4.75

ABV 5%

Labatt Blue Can

$3.75

ABV 5%

Labatt Blue Light Can

$3.75

ABV 4%

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

ABV 4.2%

Genny Cream Ale Can

$2.50

16oz can ABV 5.1%

Genny Light Can

$2.50

16oz can ABV 3.6%

White Claw Black Cherry Can
$5.00
ABV 5%

$5.00

ABV 5%

White Claw Mango Can

$5.00

ABV 5%

Heineken 6 Pack
$19.95

Heineken 6 Pack

$19.95
Corona 6 Pack

Corona 6 Pack

$19.95
Bud Light 6 Pack
$16.80

Bud Light 6 Pack

$16.80
Coors Light 6 Pack
$13.65

Coors Light 6 Pack

$13.65
Michelob Ultra 6 Pack
$18.90

Michelob Ultra 6 Pack

$18.90
White Claw Mango 6 Pack
$21.00

White Claw Mango 6 Pack

$21.00
White Claw Black Cherry 6 Pack
$21.00

White Claw Black Cherry 6 Pack

$21.00
Genny Cream Ale 6 Pack
$10.50

Genny Cream Ale 6 Pack

$10.50

Genny Light 6 Pack
$10.50

$10.50

Angry Orchard Cider Growler

$22.75

5% ABV A crisp and refreshing cider, its fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make it hard to resist.

Blue Moon Belgian White Growler

Blue Moon Belgian White Growler

$20.50

ABV 5.4% light and cloudy with a subtle orange finish

Distillery's Scotch Ale Growler

$19.50

ABV 5.7% deep copper color, malty with a balanced hop profile

Ellicottville Blueberry Growler

$23.50

4.85% ABV light golden brew that starts out with Canadian 2 row barley, White wheat, and noble German Hops. just the right amount of blueberry to give a great flavor and aroma

Sloop Juice Bomb Growler

$21.50

6.5% ABV low bitterness and late hopping showcase the citrusy, juicy notes of American hops. A blast of tropical aroma is followed by a resiny and balanced flavor

Stella Artois Growler

Stella Artois Growler

$25.00

ABV 5% light golden color, clean & crisp flavor

Still's IPA Growler

$18.95

ABV 5.8% classic east coast IPA with an approachable medium bite and crisp clean finish!

Big Ditch Hayburner Growler

$23.50

7.2% ABV Hayburner is a luscious and citrusy IPA, with primary notes of orange, melon, grapefruit, and a slightly earthy finish

Extras

*Grilled Chicken Breast
$7.00

$7.00

*Side Alfredo
$2.00

$2.00

*Side Bleu Cheese
$0.50

$0.50

*Side Guacamole
$2.00

$2.00

Side Spicy Aioli

*Side Brewpub Mustard

Side Sour Cream

Side Mayo

Side Wing Sauce
$0.50

$0.50

Beverages

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

3.0

Cherry Berry Lemonade

$2.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.50
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.50
Gosling's Ginger Beer

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.50
Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Milk

Milk

$3.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Pomegranate Lemonade

$3.50
Raspberry Iced Tea

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.50
Root Beer Float

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.50
Saranac Orange Cream

Saranac Orange Cream

$3.50
Saranac Root Beer

Saranac Root Beer

$3.50
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50
Sugar Free Red Bull

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50
Tonic Water

Tonic Water

$3.50

Tropical Twister

$2.50
Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50
Vanilla Milkshake

Vanilla Milkshake

$4.50
Chocolate Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$4.50

Strawberry Milkshake

$4.50

Raspberry Milkshake

$4.50

Appetizers & Snacks

C-20 Boneless Wings

C-20 Boneless Wings

$35.00

lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in our famous buffalo wing sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery distillery’s award-winning fry’d or grilled wings, with choice sauce, served with celery sticks and housemade bleu cheese

C-20 Buffalo Tenders

C-20 Buffalo Tenders

$50.00

tossed in your choice of any one of our signature sauces, housemade bleu cheese dressing, celery

C-20 Chicken Tenders

C-20 Chicken Tenders

$46.00

hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with bbq sauce and brewpub mustard sauce

C-20 Mozzarella Sticks

C-20 Mozzarella Sticks

$44.00

crunchy outside, gooey cheese inside, served with marinara sauce

C-40 Boneless Wings

C-40 Boneless Wings

$65.00

lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in our famous buffalo wing sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery

C-40 Buffalo Tenders

C-40 Buffalo Tenders

$92.00

tossed in your choice of any one of our signature sauces, housemade bleu cheese dressing, celery

C-40 Chicken Tenders

C-40 Chicken Tenders

$86.00

fresh, hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with bbq sauce and brewpub mustard sauce

C-40 Jumbo Fresh Wings

C-40 Jumbo Fresh Wings

$75.00

the distillery’s award-winning fry’d or grilled wings, with choice sauce, served with celery sticks and housemade bleu cheese

C-40 Mozzarella Sticks

C-40 Mozzarella Sticks

$82.00

crunchy outside, gooey cheese inside, served with marinara sauce

C-80 Jumbo Fresh Wings

C-80 Jumbo Fresh Wings

$145.00

the distillery’s award-winning fry’d or grilled wings, with choice sauce, served with celery sticks and housemade bleu cheese

C-Buffalo Chicken Dip

C-Buffalo Chicken Dip

$38.00

with baked chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, and corn tortilla chips / Serves 10.

C-Quesadillas

C-Quesadillas

$36.00

flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo / Serves 10

C-Guacamole & Salsa

C-Guacamole & Salsa

$35.00

fresh guacamole & pico de gallo with fresh corn tortilla chips / Serves 10

C-Spinach 'n Artichoke Dip

C-Spinach 'n Artichoke Dip

$36.00

baby spinach, artichoke hearts, creamy cheese blend, pico de gallo, served with corn tortilla chips / Serves 10

Salads

C-Caesar Salad

C-Caesar Salad

$32.00

heaps of fresh crisp salad greens, seasoned croutons served with our creamy asiago caesar dressing and grated parmesan cheese

C-Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$52.00

heaps of fresh crisp salad greens, seasoned croutons served with our creamy asiago caesar dressing and grated parmesan cheese and grilled chicken

C-Fresh Vegetables

C-Fresh Vegetables

$34.00

fresh vegetables including - tomatoes, broccoli florets, celery sticks, cucumber slices, green peppers, served with our housemade ranch dressing / Serves 10

C-Greek Salad

C-Greek Salad

$40.00

fresh crisp salad greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, garbanzo beans, banana peppers, served with red wine herb vinaigrette

C-Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken

$60.00

fresh crisp salad greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, garbanzo beans, banana peppers, served with red wine vinaigrette

C-House Salad

C-House Salad

$30.00

fresh cool crisp salad greens, tomatoes, red onions, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, seasoned croutons and choice of dressing

C-House Salad with Grilled Chicken

$50.00

fresh cool crisp salad greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, seasoned croutons and choice of dressing

Entrees

C-Baked Mac 'n Cheese

C-Baked Mac 'n Cheese

$70.00

housemade mac ‘n cheese baked gratinée, toasted garlic cheese bread / Serves 10

C-Baked Riggies

C-Baked Riggies

$50.00

fresh cooked rigatoni with our housemade marinara sauce, oven-baked with mozzarella cheese, toasted garlic cheese bread / Serves 10

C-Blackened Chicken Alfredo

C-Blackened Chicken Alfredo

$90.00

linguini, cajun-spiced chicken, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, alfredo sauce, grated parmesan, served with toasted garlic cheese bread / Serves 10

C-Chicken Spiedie

C-Chicken Spiedie

$115.00

grilled marinated chicken skewer, rice pilaf, greek salad greens, tzatziki, grilled naan whole grain bread / Serves 10

C-Linguini Marinara

C-Linguini Marinara

$45.00

fresh cooked linguini with our housemade marinara sauce, toasted garlic cheese bread / Serves 10

C-Mediterranean Chicken Pasta

C-Mediterranean Chicken Pasta

$90.00

linguini, olive oil, wine, garlic, feta, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, served with toasted garlic cheese bread

Desserts

C-Dreaming of Chocolate Cake

C-Dreaming of Chocolate Cake

$55.00

a generous layer of Belgian white chocolate mousse between two layers of dark chocolate sponge cake topped with chocolate ganache, you won’t believe it’s gluten free! / 12 Slices

Beverages

Gallon Fresh-Brewed Lipton Unsweetened Tea

$15.00

serves 8

Gallon Fresh Lemonade

$15.00

serves 8

Individual Fountain Drinks

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Food You Can Enjoy at The Distillery, at Home or at the Office!

