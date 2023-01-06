Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery

review star

No reviews yet

30855 N Cave Creek Rd

Suite 140

Phoenix, AZ 85331

Black Mountain Cheese Burger
Fish & Chips
All American Burger

Addt'l Items V6.0

Additional Sauce

Side Caesar Salad

$3.25

Side Carrots & Celery

$3.25

Side Chips Only

$2.50

Side Extra Mahi Taco

$4.00

Side Garlic Bread

$2.50

Side Green Chile

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast x1

$4.25

Side House Salad

$3.25

Side Kale Slaw

$5.25

Side Of Avocado

$2.00

Side Of Bacon

$3.25

Side Of Beer Cheese

$2.75

Side Of Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Side Of Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Side Pretzels Only

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches V6.0

Ahi Sandwich

$16.00

All American Burger

$14.00

Beer Cheese Burger

$16.00

Black Mountain Cheese Burger

$15.00

Blackened BBQ Cheese Burger

$16.00

BM Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Distiller's Club

$14.00

Green Chili Burger

$16.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Sous Chef Burger

$16.00

Southwest Burger

$16.00

Dessert V6.0

Lava Cake

$9.00

Bourbon Bread Pudding

$9.00

Chef's Selection

$10.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Sundae

$6.00

Entrees V6.0

Tacos

$16.00

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Salmon

$23.00

Flat Iron Steak

$25.00

Flatbreads V6.0

Margherita FB

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken FB

$15.00

Pesto Chicken FB

$15.00

Traditional FB

$13.00

Greens V6.0

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Ahi Salad

$17.00

Steak Salad

$17.00

Keto V6.0

Sonoran (w/Broccolini)

$17.00

Taco Salad

$15.00

Double Burger (any style)

$18.00

Kids V6.0

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Pizza

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sides V6.0

Loaded Fries

$9.00

House Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Roasted Broccolini

$6.00

Side - Green Chili Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Cajun Green Beans

$6.00

Gluten Free Green Chili Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Starters V6.0

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.00

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$11.00

Fried Green Beans

$11.00

Sliders

$14.00

Beer Battered Shrimp

$13.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Fried Pickles

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Located on the outer edges of Cave Creek, AZ. Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery offers a warm and welcoming dining experience accompanied with in house distilled spirits. Make sure to ask your server or bartender what the Daily Special is.

30855 N Cave Creek Rd, Suite 140, Phoenix, AZ 85331

Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery image
Black Mountain Tavern & Distillery image

