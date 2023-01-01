Food Menu

Appetizers

Cheesy Grit Croquetts

$9.00

Voodoo Eggrolls

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Crispy Brussels

$12.00

Crawfish Queso Fries

$14.00

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$14.00

Soups

Shrimp and Crawfish Corn Bisque

$7.00+

Sweet Potato Tasso

$7.00+

Salads

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Strawberry Salad

$10.00

District Salad

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Specialties

BBQ Shrimp

$18.00

Cajun Chicken Fried Chicken

$19.00

Shrimp and Sweet Corn Grits

$16.00

Chicken and Waffles

$15.00

District Shrimp Fried Rice

$19.00

12 Spice Chicken Pasta

$18.00

District Pasta

$22.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese Cavatappi

$16.00

Mahi Pasta Al Limon

$23.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

From The Grill

Ribeye

$39.00

T-Bone

$41.00

Skirt Steak

$29.00

Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Mahi-Mahi

$23.00

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwhich

$15.00

Classic Cheeseburger

$16.00

District Burger

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Kids Corner

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Kids Chicken Crispito

$7.99

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Sides

Side Garlic Butter Potatos

$6.00

Side Garlic Butter Veggies

$6.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Side Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Corn Grits

$6.00

Desert

Blueberry Crumble Cheesecake

$11.00

Passion Fruit Mango

$11.00

Beignets

$4.00Out of stock

Souffles

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50

Side Chipotle Ranch

$1.50

Side Queso

$2.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Side Garlic Parm Sauce

$1.50

Side Nashville Hot Sauce

$1.50

Side Fry Sauce

$1.50

Side Ranch

$1.50

Side Vinegar Jalapeños

$1.50

Side Pepper Jelly

$1.50

Bar Menu

Cocktail

Passion Fruit Smoke Smash

$13.00

Spicy Agave Margarita

$12.00

Classic Margarita

$11.00

Strawberry Colada

$12.00

Deja Brew

$12.00

Strawberry Mojito

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mules

Strawberry Mule

$11.00

Peach Mule

$11.00

Blueberry Mule

$11.00

Mule Flight

$19.00

Bottle Beer

Corona

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Draft Beer

Catahoula Common

$7.00

Jucifer

$7.00

Mango Cart

$7.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Ghost in a Machine

$8.00

Skater Aid

$7.00

Martinis

Cactus Pear Cosmo

$11.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$11.00

Espresso Martini

$11.00

Strawberry Martini

$11.00

Cosmo

$11.00

Dirty Martini

$11.00

Wine

Quenoc Red

$5.00+

Homemade Sangria

$9.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Noir Red

$8.00+

Josh Cabernet Red

$8.00+

Quenoc White

$5.00+

Clos Du Bois White

$8.00+

A to Z Pinot Gris White

$8.00+

House Champagne

$5.00+

Mimosa

$6.00

Liquor

Teramana

$7.50

Basil Hayden

$7.50

Cruzan Rum

$7.50

Titos

$7.50

Clase Azul

$20.00

Bacardi

$7.50

Lunch Menu

Chicken Tenders Lunch

$11.00

Soup and Salad Lunch

$10.00

Steak and Eggs Lunch

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Hash Bowl Lunch

$12.00

12 Spice Chicken Pasta Lunch

$13.00

Chicken Fried Rice Lunch

$13.00

Classic Caesar Salad Lunch

$8.00

Strawberry Salad Lunch

$9.00

District Salad Lunch

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad Lunch

$13.00

Beverages

Zero Coke

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coca-Cola

$3.25

H20

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.25

Other

Coffee

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mocktail Mojito

$8.00

Mocktail Bloody Mary

$8.00