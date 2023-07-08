The District 313 N 1st Avenue
313 N 1st Avenue
Sandpoint, ID 83864
Beverage
N/A Beverages
Coffee
Hot Tea
Huckleberry Iced Tea
Cola
Diet Cola
Boylan Cream Soda
Bolan Root Beer
Spindrift Lime
Spindrift Lemon
Spindrift Grapefruit
Dry Soda Rainier Cherry
Dry Soda Cucumber
Dry Soda Lavender
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
Fever Tree Club Soda
Wildwonder
Jones Berry Soda
Jones Orange Soda
Topo Chico Mineral Water
Bottled Coke
Lemonade
Bottle Water
Canned Cocktails
All Day Menu
Soups & Appetizers
French Onion Soup (cup)
Crouton, Gruyere Cheese
French Soup (bowl)
Grilled Apples with Prosciutto
Topped with Goat Cheese & Pecans, Drizzled with Spiced Apricot Honey
The District Melted Cheese Pot
Our 8 Cheese Blend with Garlic, Red Pepper, Served with Crostini
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Topped with Creamy Parmesan Sauce
Polpetta Di Mortadella
Two Mortadella Meatballs served on Arugula with Pistachio Pesto, Crushed Pistachios, Crispy Beets
Olive Appetizer
Fried Green Beans
Small Charcuterie Board
Large Charcuterie Board
Salads
Traditional Ceasar Salad with Anchovies
House Made Ceasar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Anchovies
The District Salad
Mixed Greens with Balsamic Vinaigrette, Sundried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Maple Walnuts
Roasted Beet & Marinated Sheeps Milk Cheese Salad
Mixed Greens Topped with Roasted Beets, Marinated Sheep's Milk Cheese, Red Onion, Candied Pecans
Caprese Salad with Heirloom Tomatoes
Fresh Mozzarella with Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze
Strawberry Salad
Sandwiches
The District Cheeseburger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Your Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Garlic Parmesan Aioli, Served with Pomme Frittes
Steak & Cheese Sandwich
Carmelized Onions, Creamy Dill Horseradish Aioli, Served with Pomme Frittes
Jalepeno Bacon Blue Cheese Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Served with Pomme Frittes
Grilled Chicken Pistachio Pesto Sandwich
Prosciutto & Provolone, Served with Pomme Frites
Braised Mango BBQ Pork Belly Sandwich
Served on Chibata, Cheddar Cheese & Pickles, Pomme Frittes
Asian Cod Sandwich
Entrees
Duck Confit with Morel Mushrooms
Served with Saffron Risotto & Seasonal Vegetables
Shrimp, Prosciutto & Aparagus Fettucine
Sauteed with Garlic Butter, Fresh Basil, White Wine
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Breast in a Spicy Cream Sauce
Ribeye Steak Maitre D
Topped with Compound Butter, Sauteed Mushrooms, Served with Roasted Potatoes
Filet Mignon with Morel Mushrooms
Sauteed Locally Harvested Morel Mushrooms, Risotto
Mac & Cheese
Curried Scallops
Pork Chop
Dessert
Sides
July 4th
Truffles
Sweet Shop Amaretto Truffle
Sweet Shop Black Forest Truffle
Sweet Shop Butter Pecan Truffle
Sweet Shop Butter Toffee Truffle
Sweet Shop Cappuccino Truffle
Sweet Shop Carrot Cake Truffle
Sweet Shop Chocolate Mousse Truffle
Sweet Shop Christmas Fudge Lovers Truffle
Sweet Shop Dark Bourbon Truffle
Sweet Shop Dark Chocolate Coconut Truffle
Sweet Shop Double Latte Truffle
Sweet Shop Frosted Christmas Cut Out Truffle
Sweet Shop Frosted Gingerbread Truffle
Sweet Shop German Chocolate Cake Truffle
Sweet Shop Irish Cream Truffle
Sweet Shop Key Lime Truffle
Sweet Shop Macadamia
Sweet Shop Meyer Lemon
Sweet Shop Champagne Truffle
Sweet Shop Mint Cookie Crunch Truffle
Sweet Shop Oreo Pops
Sweet Shop Over The Top Truffle
Sweet Shop Peanut Butter Truffle
Sweet Shop Pecan Pie Truffle
Sweet Shop Rocky Road Truffle
Sweet Shop Strawberry Truffle
Sweet Shop Tiramisu Truffle
Sweet Shop White Russian Truffle
Wine Accessories
Wine Glass Small Gold Ball
Wine Glass on Gold Pedestal
Flute on Gold Ball
Gold Hammered Martini Glass
Evergreen Stemless Wine Glass
VinOAir Wine Aerator
IWA Champagne Stopper
Vacuum Wine Stopper
Wine Drip Ring
Wine Cork Puller
Wine Foil Cutter
Felt Bottle Net Apple
Felt Bottle Net Burgundy
Felt Bottle Net Olive
Silicone Bottle Net Lime
Silicone Bottle Net Red
Chocolates
Dark Chocolate Cherry Cordials
Dark Chocolate Coconut Haystack
Dark Chocolate Creamy Meltaways
Dark Chocolate Mint Meltaways
Dark Chocolate Orange Creams
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, with sea salt
Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cream
Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Dark Chocolate Toffee with Almonds
Dark Chocolate Vanilla Caramels
Milk Chocolate Almond Butter Crunch
Milk Chocolate Cherry Cordials
Milk Chocolate Mocha Meltaways
Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways
Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Patties
Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels
Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Peanut Butter
Milk Chocolate Toasted Coconut Haystacks
Milk Chocolate Vanilla Caramels
Sugar Free White Frosted Almond Bark
Sweet Shop Dark Chocolate Fudge
Gifts
Bibol Bamboo Fruit Bowl Large
Bibol Bamboo Dining Bowl Matte Eggshell
Bibol Bamboo Flat Plate Eggshell
Reine Mere Salad Cutlery
Reine Mere Trivet L'Arbe Large
Reine Mere Trivet L'Arbe Small
Reine Mere Coasters L'Arbe
Reine Mere Coasters Monstera
Reine Mere Door Stop Cat
Selbrae House Antler Spoons
Selbrae House Bee Slate Cheese Board
Selbrae Gold Bee Cheese Knives
Selbrae Stag Engraved Glass Set
Savory Cutting Board Small
Savory Cutting Board Large
Bee Slate Cheese Board
Sandpoint Kitchen Towel
Books
Pacific Natural
Wineries of the World
Peppers of the Americas
North Wild Kitchen
Hunter Chef Cookbook
Food With Friends
Feast By Firelight
Fermented Vegetables
British Columbia Wine Lover's Cookbook
A Great Party
Bucket Beer List
American Craft Beer Cookbook
Mexican Keto Cookbook
The Art of Outdoor Living
Packaged Chocolates
Almond Roca Large
Almond Roca Small
Dark Chocolate Almond Roca Large
Dark Chocolate Almond Roca Small
Dark Chocolate Almonds
Dark Chocolate Cashews
Dark Chocolate Double Dipped Peanuts
Dark Chocolate Dried Cherries
Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans
Dark Chocolate Grand Marnier Pecans
Dark Chocolate Pretzels
Dark Choclate Raisins
Dark Chocolate Triple Dipped Maltballs
Dark Chocolate Walnuts
Milk Chocolate Almonds
Milk Chocolate Amaretto Almonds
Milk Chocolate Amaretto Pecans
Milk Chocolate Caramel Bites
Milk Chocolate Double Dipped Peanuts
Milk Chocolate Espresso Beans
Milk Chocolate Grand Marnier Pecans
Milk Chocolate Gummie Bears
Milk Chocolate Malted Milk Balls
Milk Chocolate Pretzels
Milk Chocolate Raisins
Milk Chocolate Red Velvet Cherries
Yogurt Pretzel balls
Yogurt Pretzels
Yogurt Raisins
Specialty Foods
Gastros Calabrian Chili Salami
Gastros Bacon & Bourbon Salami
Terrapin Ridge Hot Habanero Bacon Jam
Terrapin Ridge Apple Maple Bacon Jam
Terrapin Ridge Cranberry Relish Jam
Terrapin Ridge Hot Pepper Bacon Jam
Terrapin Ridge Smokey Onion Mustard
Pan’s Mushroom Jerky Applewood BBQ
Pan’s Mushroom Jerky Original
Pan’s Mushroom Jerky Teriyaki
Pan's Mushroom Zesty Thai
Rustic Bakery Sugar Cookies
Flouwers Artisanal Crackers
Rustic Bakery Rosemary Olive Oil Crackers
Rustic Bakery Olive Oil Sea Salt Crackers
Rustic Bakery Meyer Lemon Shortbread
Zia Hand Painted Olive Oil Cruet
Flat Iron Pepper Mill
Flat Iron Asian Red Chili Pepper
Flat Iron Garlic Ghost Pepper
Flat Iron Four Pepper Blend
Flat Iron Can't Feel My Face
Bella Cucina Olivado Olive Pesto
Terrapin Ridge Sweet Beet & Horseradish Mustard
Spreadable Chorizio
Rust Belt Saucisson
Gin & Juice Salame
Saucisson Rouge
Stagberry Salame
Terrapin Ridge Dill Pickle Mustard
Terrapin Ridge Pecan Honey Mustard
Terrapin Ridge Smokey Onion Mustard
Terrapin Ridge Raspberry Amaretto Preserve
Hammitt
Hammitt B/W Contrast Large Daniel
Hammitt Toluca Blue Large Daniel
Hammitt Mr G Black Gold Red Zip
Hammitt Otis Tote Mahagony Suede
Hammitt VIP Medium Periwinkle Haze
Hammitt 110 North Natural Grey
Hammitt Felix Small Winter Cherry
Hammitt Felix Small Satin Tides
Hammitt Painted Rattle Medium Daniel
Hammitt Charles Black Bgold Red Zip
Hammitt VIP Medium Skyes Nubuck
Hammitt Daniel Medium Manzanita Tan
Hammitt Tony Small Pewter Red Zip
Hammitt Tony Small Painted Rattle
Hammitt Daniel Large Manzanita Tan
Cheese Shop
Ewephoria Extra Aged Sheep Gouda
Meredith Marinated Sheep/Goat Cheese
Summer Milk Comte
Moltinero
Beemster Classic Gouda
Beemster Vlaskaas
Sottocenere Al Tartufo
Balarina Extra Aged Goat Gouda
Cambozola
Manchego
Ossau Iraty
le Fromager
Glacier Wildfire Blue
Wine Shop
White Wine
Annabella Chardonnay
Antica Masseria Fiano
Averaen Chardonnay
Blanc Pescador
Bodegas Olivares Rosado
Botijo Rojo Garnacha Blanco
Bravium Chardonnay
Brotte Bais Doreen Viognier
Candoni Organic Pinot Grigio
Chateau Fonfroide Bordeaux Blanc
Chemistry Pinot Gris
Coelho Apreciacao Chardonnay
Cougar Crest Albarino
Cougar Crest Viognier
Crios Torrontes
Darioush Napa Valley Chardonnay
Decibel Sauvignon Blanc
Domaine Gassier Viognier
Dry Creek Chenin Blanc
Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc
Efeste Evergreen Reisling
Elephant 7 Winery Side E White
Blend
Enzo Bartoli Cortese
Espirit Sauvignon Blanc
Esporao Reserva Branco
Frank Family Carneros Chardonnay
G.D. Varna Moscato d’Asti
Granbazan Albarino
Husch Chenin Blanc
Husch Vineyards Chardonnay
Justin Sauvignon Blanc
Kimmeridgien Chadonnay
King Estate Pinot Gris
Kuranui Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
La Cantina Pizzolato Moscato
Le Monde Pinot Blanc
Lucian Lardy Chardonnay
Marabelle Pecorino
Mark Ryan The Vincent Chardonnay
Morgan Chardonnay
Mulderbosch Sauvignon Blanc
Peju Sauvignon Blanc
Piattelli Reserve Torontes
Roero Arneis
Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc
Savee Sea Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Scarpetta Chardonnay
Scarpetta Pinot Grigio
Scotto Family Cellars Sauvignon Blanc
Seven Terraces Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc
Supernatural Sauvignon Blanc
Two Mountain Chardonnay
Valravn Chardonnay
Vire Clesse Chardonnay
Waters Prelude White
Wonderwall Chardonnay
Zazou Picpol de Pinet
Frisk Riesling
Milou Chardonnay
Le Garenne Sancerre Rose
Indian Creek Dry Rose
Castelmaure St Felix Rose
Justin Rose
Smak Spring Rose
Smak Autumn Rose
Sparkling
Allegro Lambrusco Secco
Borgoluce Gaiante Rose Prosecco
Collet Art Deco Champagne
Denis Chaput Champagne
Graham Beck, Bliss Nectar Sparkling Rose
Mercat Cava
Mirabelle Brut Schramsberg
Mo Rose Poderi Morini
Palmer & Co Champagne Brut NV
Raventos Blanc de Nit 2018 Spain
Rivarose Mediterranee
Roger Goulart Coral Rose
Scarpetta Timido Brut Rose
Tapiz Torrontes Sparkling Wine
Veuve Clicquot Brut
Veuve Du Vernay Rose
Voga NV Sparkling Rose
Smak Winter Bubbly Rose
Red Wine
12e Mezzo Negroamaro
1847 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon
Airfield Estates Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon
Airfield Merlot
Airfield Reserve Merlot
Alary VdP Rouge La Grange Daniel
Altocedro La Consulta
Altrocedro Ano Cero Tempranillo
Alvaro Palacios Camins del Priorat
Anne Amie Gamay
Aresan Cabernet Sauvignon
Aresan Petit Verdot Blend
Axel Carmenere
Barons Cabernet Sauvignon
Barracuda Macon Vergisson La Roche
Barrister Sangiovese Red Mountain
Barter & Trade Cabernet Sauvignon
Bodegas Olivares Altos de La Hoya
Botijo Rojo Garnacha
Bravium Pinot Noir
Cabin View Cabernet Franc
Cabin View Petit Syrah
Cabin View Red Blend
Cabin View Syrah
Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano
Cantine Spinelli Montelpuciano d'Abbruzzo
Carol Shelton Wild Thing Zinfandel
CasaSmith Primativo
Castelmaure St Felix Red
Charles Krug Cabernet
Charles Krug Merlot
Chateau De Cliffe Saint-Chinian Rouge
Chateau de Haute-Serre Malbec
Chateau De Panigon Medoc
Chateau Fonfroide Bordeaux
Clos de Luz Massal 1945 Carmenere
Cote Bonneville Carriage House
Cote Bonneville Train Station Cabernet Sauvignon
Cote Bonneville Train Station Red
Cougar Crest Anniversary Cuvee
Cougar Crest Block Eleven Syrah
Cougar Crest Cabernet Franc
Cougar Crest Malbec
Darioush Caravan Cabernet Sauvignon
Dollar Bills Only Pinot Noir
Domaine de la Solitude Chateauneuf Du Pape
Domaine De Pasquiers Cotes Du Rhone
Domaine Des Soulanes
Domaine des Soulanes Cuvee
Domaine Le Grands Bois Maximilien
Dominio de Valdelacasa Consecha
Dry Creek Zinfandel
Elephant 7 Yellowbird Vineyard Grenache
Enzo Bartoli Barbera
Enzo Bartoli Barolo
Enzo Bartoli Nebbiolo
Esporao Reserva Tinto
Familia Torres Gran Coronas Penedes
Fiddletown Zinfandel
Flat Top Red Blend
Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Napa Valley, California
Frank Family Pinot Noir
G.D. Vajra Langhe Russo
Garzon Marselan
Garzon Reserve Tannat
Giunto Decibel Malbec
Grand Veneur Chateauneuf-du-Pape
Headturner Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Red Mountain, Washington
Hirsch Vinyards San Andreas Fault Pinot Noir
Iris Vinyard Pinot Noir
Italo Cescon Cabernet Sauvignon
Jacques Bourguignon Pinot Noir
Kamusha Cabernet Sauvignon Cinsault
Ken Wright Canary Hill Pinot Noir
Koenig Cabernet Sauvignon
La Jassine Cotes Du Rhone
La Playa Cabernet Sauvignon
La Storia Zinfandel
Larchago Crianza
Las Nencias Family Selection Malbec
Latium Morini Valpolicella Ripasso
Le Coeur de la Reine Touraine Gamay
Le Fruit Defendu
Le Garenne Pinot Noir
Le Grand Ballon Tourain Rouge Gamay
Llama Malbec Belasco De Baquedano
Lost Chapters Pinot Noir
Marabelle Montepulciano
Marabelle Sangiovese Primitivo
Marius IGP Pays d'Oc Grenache
Mark Ryan The Shift
Matchbook Petit Syrah
Maysara Cyrus Pinot Noir, Momtazi Vineyard
Maysara Jamsaed Pinot Noir
Medianias Lisan Negro
Meyer Family Oakville Fluffy Billows
Morgan Cotes Du Crow
My Favorite Neighbor
Nexus One
Neyers Sage Canyon
Neyers Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon
Neyers Vineyard Zinfandel Vista Luna
Paranormal Hawkes Bay Cabernet Franc
Patterson Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon
Patterson Cellars Forbidden Red
Penfolds Bin 28 2020
Penfolds Bin 389 2019
Penfolds Bin 704 2019
Plouzeau Chinon Rive Gauche
Poggerino Chianti Classico
Portlandia Pinot Noir
Portteus Rouge 66 Red Blend
Proprietary Rock
Ramsey Merlot
Red Schooner Malbec
Saracco Piedmont Pinot Noir
Saviah Cellars Big Sky Cuvee
Sean Minor Pinot Noir
Senorio De P. Pecina Cosecha
Siglo Crianza Seleccion
Siglo Gran Reserva
Stag's Leap "The Leap"
Straight Shooter Pinot Noir
Tapiz Black Tears
Tarot Rosso
Terra D'Oro Barbera Amador
Terra D'Orro Zinfandel
The F Bomb Red
Varvaglione Papale Primitivo di Manduria
Vassal de Mercues Malbec
Villadoria Barbaresco
Villadoria Senatore Primo
Volcanes Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon
Wonderwall Syrah
WT Vintners Damavian Syrah Les Colline
Xavier Chateauneuf-Du-Pape
Zazou Cotes Du Rhone
Zuccardi Q Malbec
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Sit by the fireplace and enjoy our fabulous wine & food!
