Restaurant header imageView gallery

The District 313 N 1st Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

313 N 1st Avenue

Sandpoint, ID 83864

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beverage

N/A Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Huckleberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Boylan Cream Soda

$4.00

Bolan Root Beer

$4.00

Spindrift Lime

$3.00

Spindrift Lemon

$3.00

Spindrift Grapefruit

$3.00

Dry Soda Rainier Cherry

$4.25

Dry Soda Cucumber

$4.25

Dry Soda Lavender

$4.25

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.75

Fever Tree Club Soda

$3.75

Wildwonder

$5.00

Jones Berry Soda

$4.00

Jones Orange Soda

$4.00

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

Bottled Coke

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Bottle Water

$2.00

Canned Cocktails

Mojito

$6.50

Jack Daniels & Coke

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$6.50

Bombay & Tonic

$6.50

Svedka

$6.50

Schilling Hard Cider

$6.50

Hard Seltzer

$6.50

503 Huckleberry Lemonade

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$6.50

Margarita

$6.50

Happy Hour

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cabernet

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Canned Beer

$5.50

Draft Beer

$5.50

Frisk Riesling

$8.00

All Day Menu

Soups & Appetizers

French Onion Soup (cup)

$8.00

Crouton, Gruyere Cheese

French Soup (bowl)

$10.00

Grilled Apples with Prosciutto

$14.00

Topped with Goat Cheese & Pecans, Drizzled with Spiced Apricot Honey

The District Melted Cheese Pot

$15.00

Our 8 Cheese Blend with Garlic, Red Pepper, Served with Crostini

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$18.00

Topped with Creamy Parmesan Sauce

Polpetta Di Mortadella

$14.00

Two Mortadella Meatballs served on Arugula with Pistachio Pesto, Crushed Pistachios, Crispy Beets

Olive Appetizer

$14.00

Fried Green Beans

$14.00

Small Charcuterie Board

$39.00

Large Charcuterie Board

$58.00

Salads

Traditional Ceasar Salad with Anchovies

$12.00

House Made Ceasar Dressing, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Anchovies

The District Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens with Balsamic Vinaigrette, Sundried Tomatoes, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Maple Walnuts

Roasted Beet & Marinated Sheeps Milk Cheese Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens Topped with Roasted Beets, Marinated Sheep's Milk Cheese, Red Onion, Candied Pecans

Caprese Salad with Heirloom Tomatoes

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella with Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze

Strawberry Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches

The District Cheeseburger

$17.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Your Choice of Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, Garlic Parmesan Aioli, Served with Pomme Frittes

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$17.00

Carmelized Onions, Creamy Dill Horseradish Aioli, Served with Pomme Frittes

Jalepeno Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$19.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Served with Pomme Frittes

Grilled Chicken Pistachio Pesto Sandwich

$17.00

Prosciutto & Provolone, Served with Pomme Frites

Braised Mango BBQ Pork Belly Sandwich

$18.00

Served on Chibata, Cheddar Cheese & Pickles, Pomme Frittes

Asian Cod Sandwich

$20.00

Entrees

Duck Confit with Morel Mushrooms

$29.00

Served with Saffron Risotto & Seasonal Vegetables

Shrimp, Prosciutto & Aparagus Fettucine

$32.00

Sauteed with Garlic Butter, Fresh Basil, White Wine

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$29.00

Chicken Breast in a Spicy Cream Sauce

Ribeye Steak Maitre D

$40.00

Topped with Compound Butter, Sauteed Mushrooms, Served with Roasted Potatoes

Filet Mignon with Morel Mushrooms

$39.00

Sauteed Locally Harvested Morel Mushrooms, Risotto

Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Curried Scallops

$21.00

Pork Chop

$30.00

Dessert

Fresh Cake Slice

$9.00

Fresh Cakes Daily

Crème Brulee

$7.00

Topped with Seasonal Berries

Seasonal Dessert

$9.00

Chef's Choice

Sides

Pomme Frites

$6.00

Side Bread

$4.00

Truffle Frites

$10.00

Burger Sauce

Buttered Noodles

$8.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$10.00

$2 Side

$2.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sampler Menu

Samler Mac & Cheese Pork Belly

$5.00

Sampler Cod Slider

$6.00

Brulee Tart

$3.00

July 4th

Hot Dog

$8.00

Bratwurst

$10.00

Sliders

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Waffle Sundae

$8.00

Truffles

Sweet Shop Amaretto Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Black Forest Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Butter Pecan Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Butter Toffee Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Cappuccino Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Carrot Cake Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Chocolate Mousse Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Christmas Fudge Lovers Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Dark Bourbon Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Dark Chocolate Coconut Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Double Latte Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Frosted Christmas Cut Out Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Frosted Gingerbread Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop German Chocolate Cake Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Irish Cream Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Key Lime Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Macadamia

$4.50

Sweet Shop Meyer Lemon

$4.50

Sweet Shop Champagne Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Mint Cookie Crunch Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Oreo Pops

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Over The Top Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Peanut Butter Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Pecan Pie Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Rocky Road Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Shop Strawberry Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop Tiramisu Truffle

$4.50

Sweet Shop White Russian Truffle

$4.50Out of stock

Wine Accessories

Wine Glass Small Gold Ball

$15.00

Wine Glass on Gold Pedestal

$15.00

Flute on Gold Ball

$16.00

Gold Hammered Martini Glass

$34.00

Evergreen Stemless Wine Glass

$22.00

VinOAir Wine Aerator

$20.00

IWA Champagne Stopper

$12.00

Vacuum Wine Stopper

$9.00

Wine Drip Ring

$8.00

Wine Cork Puller

$10.00

Wine Foil Cutter

$14.00

Felt Bottle Net Apple

$5.00

Felt Bottle Net Burgundy

$5.00

Felt Bottle Net Olive

$5.00

Silicone Bottle Net Lime

$10.00

Silicone Bottle Net Red

$10.00

Chocolates

Dark Chocolate Cherry Cordials

$1.25

Dark Chocolate Coconut Haystack

$1.50

Dark Chocolate Creamy Meltaways

$0.85

Dark Chocolate Mint Meltaways

$0.85

Dark Chocolate Orange Creams

$0.85

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, with sea salt

$0.85

Dark Chocolate Raspberry Cream

$0.85

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

$0.85

Dark Chocolate Toffee with Almonds

$1.50

Dark Chocolate Vanilla Caramels

$0.85Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Almond Butter Crunch

$1.50Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Cherry Cordials

$1.25

Milk Chocolate Mocha Meltaways

$0.85

Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways

$0.85

Milk Chocolate Pecan Caramel Patties

$1.50

Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels

$0.85

Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Peanut Butter

$0.85Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Toasted Coconut Haystacks

$1.50

Milk Chocolate Vanilla Caramels

$0.85

Sugar Free White Frosted Almond Bark

$1.50

Sweet Shop Dark Chocolate Fudge

$4.50Out of stock

Gifts

Bibol Bamboo Fruit Bowl Large

$90.00

Bibol Bamboo Dining Bowl Matte Eggshell

$30.00

Bibol Bamboo Flat Plate Eggshell

$34.00

Reine Mere Salad Cutlery

$29.00

Reine Mere Trivet L'Arbe Large

$32.00

Reine Mere Trivet L'Arbe Small

$26.00

Reine Mere Coasters L'Arbe

$25.00

Reine Mere Coasters Monstera

$16.00

Reine Mere Door Stop Cat

$19.00

Selbrae House Antler Spoons

$45.00

Selbrae House Bee Slate Cheese Board

$42.00Out of stock

Selbrae Gold Bee Cheese Knives

$55.00

Selbrae Stag Engraved Glass Set

$65.00

Savory Cutting Board Small

$42.00

Savory Cutting Board Large

$49.00

Bee Slate Cheese Board

$45.00

Sandpoint Kitchen Towel

$20.00

Books

Pacific Natural

$45.00

Wineries of the World

$55.00

Peppers of the Americas

$35.00

North Wild Kitchen

$35.00

Hunter Chef Cookbook

$30.00

Food With Friends

$25.00

Feast By Firelight

$22.00

Fermented Vegetables

$24.95

British Columbia Wine Lover's Cookbook

$30.00

A Great Party

$55.00

Bucket Beer List

$35.00

American Craft Beer Cookbook

$22.95

Mexican Keto Cookbook

$24.99

The Art of Outdoor Living

$50.00

Packaged Chocolates

Almond Roca Large

$7.00

Almond Roca Small

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Almond Roca Large

$7.00

Dark Chocolate Almond Roca Small

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Almonds

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Cashews

$9.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Double Dipped Peanuts

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Dried Cherries

$8.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Grand Marnier Pecans

$9.00

Dark Chocolate Pretzels

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Choclate Raisins

$7.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Triple Dipped Maltballs

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Walnuts

$8.00Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Almonds

$9.00

Milk Chocolate Amaretto Almonds

$8.00

Milk Chocolate Amaretto Pecans

$9.00Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Caramel Bites

$8.00

Milk Chocolate Double Dipped Peanuts

$7.00Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Espresso Beans

$9.00

Milk Chocolate Grand Marnier Pecans

$9.00

Milk Chocolate Gummie Bears

$8.00

Milk Chocolate Malted Milk Balls

$7.00

Milk Chocolate Pretzels

$7.00

Milk Chocolate Raisins

$7.00Out of stock

Milk Chocolate Red Velvet Cherries

$9.00

Yogurt Pretzel balls

$7.00

Yogurt Pretzels

$7.00Out of stock

Yogurt Raisins

$7.00Out of stock

Specialty Foods

Gastros Calabrian Chili Salami

$15.00

Gastros Bacon & Bourbon Salami

$15.00

Terrapin Ridge Hot Habanero Bacon Jam

$10.00

Terrapin Ridge Apple Maple Bacon Jam

$10.00

Terrapin Ridge Cranberry Relish Jam

$10.00

Terrapin Ridge Hot Pepper Bacon Jam

$10.00

Terrapin Ridge Smokey Onion Mustard

$9.00

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky Applewood BBQ

$10.00

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky Original

$10.00

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky Teriyaki

$10.00

Pan's Mushroom Zesty Thai

$10.00

Rustic Bakery Sugar Cookies

$8.00

Flouwers Artisanal Crackers

$12.00

Rustic Bakery Rosemary Olive Oil Crackers

$8.00

Rustic Bakery Olive Oil Sea Salt Crackers

$8.00

Rustic Bakery Meyer Lemon Shortbread

$8.00

Zia Hand Painted Olive Oil Cruet

$59.00

Flat Iron Pepper Mill

$24.00

Flat Iron Asian Red Chili Pepper

$9.00

Flat Iron Garlic Ghost Pepper

$9.00

Flat Iron Four Pepper Blend

$9.00

Flat Iron Can't Feel My Face

$24.00

Bella Cucina Olivado Olive Pesto

$18.00

Terrapin Ridge Sweet Beet & Horseradish Mustard

$10.00

Spreadable Chorizio

$12.00

Rust Belt Saucisson

$17.00

Gin & Juice Salame

$17.00

Saucisson Rouge

$17.00

Stagberry Salame

$17.00

Terrapin Ridge Dill Pickle Mustard

$12.00

Terrapin Ridge Pecan Honey Mustard

$12.00

Terrapin Ridge Smokey Onion Mustard

$12.00

Terrapin Ridge Raspberry Amaretto Preserve

$12.00

Hammitt

Hammitt B/W Contrast Large Daniel

$645.00

Hammitt Toluca Blue Large Daniel

$645.00

Hammitt Mr G Black Gold Red Zip

$595.00

Hammitt Otis Tote Mahagony Suede

$495.00

Hammitt VIP Medium Periwinkle Haze

$375.00

Hammitt 110 North Natural Grey

$215.00

Hammitt Felix Small Winter Cherry

$95.00

Hammitt Felix Small Satin Tides

$96.00

Hammitt Painted Rattle Medium Daniel

$575.00

Hammitt Charles Black Bgold Red Zip

$295.00

Hammitt VIP Medium Skyes Nubuck

$325.00

Hammitt Daniel Medium Manzanita Tan

$575.00

Hammitt Tony Small Pewter Red Zip

$245.00

Hammitt Tony Small Painted Rattle

$245.00

Hammitt Daniel Large Manzanita Tan

$645.00

Cheese Shop

Ewephoria Extra Aged Sheep Gouda

$2.60

Meredith Marinated Sheep/Goat Cheese

$19.00

Summer Milk Comte

$2.85

Moltinero

$1.80

Beemster Classic Gouda

$12.00

Beemster Vlaskaas

$12.00

Sottocenere Al Tartufo

$2.20

Balarina Extra Aged Goat Gouda

$2.60

Cambozola

$1.70

Manchego

$2.20

Ossau Iraty

$3.00

le Fromager

$1.90

Glacier Wildfire Blue

$2.00

Wine Shop

White Wine

Annabella Chardonnay

$21.00

Antica Masseria Fiano

$20.00

Averaen Chardonnay

$27.00

Blanc Pescador

$17.00

Bodegas Olivares Rosado

$20.00

Botijo Rojo Garnacha Blanco

$20.00

Bravium Chardonnay

$29.00

Brotte Bais Doreen Viognier

$18.00

Candoni Organic Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Chateau Fonfroide Bordeaux Blanc

$19.00

Chemistry Pinot Gris

$18.00

Coelho Apreciacao Chardonnay

$45.00

Cougar Crest Albarino

$36.00

Cougar Crest Viognier

$30.00

Crios Torrontes

$15.00

Darioush Napa Valley Chardonnay

$84.00

Decibel Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Domaine Gassier Viognier

$19.00

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc

$21.00

Dry Creek Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Efeste Evergreen Reisling

$31.00

Elephant 7 Winery Side E White

$28.00

Blend

Enzo Bartoli Cortese

$19.00

Espirit Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

Esporao Reserva Branco

$32.00

Esporao Reserva Branco

$27.00

Frank Family Carneros Chardonnay

$54.00

G.D. Varna Moscato d’Asti

$25.00

Granbazan Albarino

$30.00

Husch Chenin Blanc

$26.00

Husch Vineyards Chardonnay

$26.00

Justin Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Kimmeridgien Chadonnay

$28.00

King Estate Pinot Gris

$26.00

Kuranui Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

La Cantina Pizzolato Moscato

$22.50

Le Monde Pinot Blanc

$31.00

Lucian Lardy Chardonnay

$21.00

Marabelle Pecorino

$21.00

Mark Ryan The Vincent Chardonnay

$31.00

Morgan Chardonnay

$32.00

Mulderbosch Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Peju Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Piattelli Reserve Torontes

$21.00

Roero Arneis

$24.00

Saint Clair Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Savee Sea Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Scarpetta Chardonnay

$45.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$21.00

Scotto Family Cellars Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Seven Terraces Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc

$21.00

Supernatural Sauvignon Blanc

$33.00

Two Mountain Chardonnay

$25.00

Valravn Chardonnay

$28.00

Vire Clesse Chardonnay

$28.00

Waters Prelude White

$46.00

Wonderwall Chardonnay

$29.00

Zazou Picpol de Pinet

$20.00

Frisk Riesling

$22.00

Milou Chardonnay

$27.00

Le Garenne Sancerre Rose

$42.00

Indian Creek Dry Rose

$30.00

Castelmaure St Felix Rose

$15.00

Justin Rose

$30.00

Smak Spring Rose

$30.00

Smak Autumn Rose

$30.00

Sparkling

Allegro Lambrusco Secco

$26.00

Borgoluce Gaiante Rose Prosecco

$30.00

Collet Art Deco Champagne

$70.00

Denis Chaput Champagne

$80.00

Graham Beck, Bliss Nectar Sparkling Rose

$28.00

Mercat Cava

$20.00

Mirabelle Brut Schramsberg

$38.00

Mo Rose Poderi Morini

$22.00

Palmer & Co Champagne Brut NV

$72.00

Raventos Blanc de Nit 2018 Spain

$48.00

Rivarose Mediterranee

$22.00

Roger Goulart Coral Rose

$28.00

Scarpetta Timido Brut Rose

$18.00

Tapiz Torrontes Sparkling Wine

$28.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut

$80.00

Veuve Du Vernay Rose

$19.00

Voga NV Sparkling Rose

$24.00Out of stock

Smak Winter Bubbly Rose

$30.00

Red Wine

12e Mezzo Negroamaro

$18.00

1847 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Airfield Estates Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Airfield Merlot

$25.00

Airfield Reserve Merlot

$46.00

Alary VdP Rouge La Grange Daniel

$22.00

Altocedro La Consulta

$28.00

Altrocedro Ano Cero Tempranillo

$23.00

Alvaro Palacios Camins del Priorat

$34.00

Anne Amie Gamay

$34.00

Aresan Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Aresan Petit Verdot Blend

$17.00

Axel Carmenere

$25.00

Barons Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Barracuda Macon Vergisson La Roche

$58.00

Barrister Sangiovese Red Mountain

$56.00

Barter & Trade Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Bodegas Olivares Altos de La Hoya

$15.00

Botijo Rojo Garnacha

$20.00

Bravium Pinot Noir

$61.00

Cabin View Cabernet Franc

$49.00

Cabin View Petit Syrah

$55.00

Cabin View Red Blend

$49.00

Cabin View Syrah

$49.00

Cantina Zaccagnini Montepulciano

$18.00

Cantine Spinelli Montelpuciano d'Abbruzzo

$13.00

Carol Shelton Wild Thing Zinfandel

$29.00

CasaSmith Primativo

$24.00

Castelmaure St Felix Red

$15.00

Charles Krug Cabernet

$47.00

Charles Krug Merlot

$56.00

Chateau De Cliffe Saint-Chinian Rouge

$29.00

Chateau de Haute-Serre Malbec

$35.00

Chateau De Panigon Medoc

$22.00

Chateau Fonfroide Bordeaux

$18.00

Clos de Luz Massal 1945 Carmenere

$55.00

Cote Bonneville Carriage House

$70.00

Cote Bonneville Train Station Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00Out of stock

Cote Bonneville Train Station Red

$36.00

Cougar Crest Anniversary Cuvee

$40.00

Cougar Crest Block Eleven Syrah

$40.00

Cougar Crest Cabernet Franc

$40.00

Cougar Crest Malbec

$40.00

Darioush Caravan Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Dollar Bills Only Pinot Noir

$24.00

Domaine de la Solitude Chateauneuf Du Pape

$110.00

Domaine De Pasquiers Cotes Du Rhone

$17.00

Domaine Des Soulanes

$25.00

Domaine des Soulanes Cuvee

$25.00

Domaine Le Grands Bois Maximilien

$31.00

Dominio de Valdelacasa Consecha

$23.00

Dry Creek Zinfandel

$33.00

Elephant 7 Yellowbird Vineyard Grenache

$54.00

Enzo Bartoli Barbera

$24.00

Enzo Bartoli Barolo

$58.00

Enzo Bartoli Nebbiolo

$27.00

Esporao Reserva Tinto

$32.00

Familia Torres Gran Coronas Penedes

$31.00

Fiddletown Zinfandel

$29.00Out of stock

Flat Top Red Blend

$20.00

Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Napa Valley, California

$92.00

Frank Family Pinot Noir

$56.00

G.D. Vajra Langhe Russo

$23.00

Garzon Marselan

$25.00

Garzon Reserve Tannat

$24.00

Giunto Decibel Malbec

$24.00

Grand Veneur Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$82.00

Headturner Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 Red Mountain, Washington

$38.00

Hirsch Vinyards San Andreas Fault Pinot Noir

$80.00

Iris Vinyard Pinot Noir

$32.00

Italo Cescon Cabernet Sauvignon

$23.00

Jacques Bourguignon Pinot Noir

$15.00

Kamusha Cabernet Sauvignon Cinsault

$26.00

Ken Wright Canary Hill Pinot Noir

$85.00

Koenig Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

La Jassine Cotes Du Rhone

$24.00

La Playa Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

La Storia Zinfandel

$34.00

Larchago Crianza

$21.00

Las Nencias Family Selection Malbec

$35.00

Latium Morini Valpolicella Ripasso

$58.00

Le Coeur de la Reine Touraine Gamay

$22.00

Le Fruit Defendu

$18.00Out of stock

Le Garenne Pinot Noir

$22.00

Le Grand Ballon Tourain Rouge Gamay

$21.00

Llama Malbec Belasco De Baquedano

$20.00

Lost Chapters Pinot Noir

$45.00

Marabelle Montepulciano

$21.00

Marabelle Sangiovese Primitivo

$21.00

Marius IGP Pays d'Oc Grenache

$22.00

Mark Ryan The Shift

$39.00

Matchbook Petit Syrah

$20.00

Maysara Cyrus Pinot Noir, Momtazi Vineyard

$43.00

Maysara Jamsaed Pinot Noir

$44.00

Medianias Lisan Negro

$38.00

Meyer Family Oakville Fluffy Billows

$70.00

Morgan Cotes Du Crow

$24.00

My Favorite Neighbor

$56.00

Nexus One

$23.00

Neyers Sage Canyon

$25.00

Neyers Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

$96.00

Neyers Vineyard Zinfandel Vista Luna

$35.00Out of stock

Paranormal Hawkes Bay Cabernet Franc

$45.00

Patterson Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Patterson Cellars Forbidden Red

$18.00

Penfolds Bin 28 2020

$40.00Out of stock

Penfolds Bin 389 2019

$99.00

Penfolds Bin 704 2019

$98.00

Plouzeau Chinon Rive Gauche

$24.00

Poggerino Chianti Classico

$44.00

Portlandia Pinot Noir

$28.00

Portteus Rouge 66 Red Blend

$17.00

Proprietary Rock

$28.00

Ramsey Merlot

$26.00

Red Schooner Malbec

$40.00

Saracco Piedmont Pinot Noir

$29.00Out of stock

Saviah Cellars Big Sky Cuvee

$64.00

Sean Minor Pinot Noir

$19.00

Senorio De P. Pecina Cosecha

$21.00

Siglo Crianza Seleccion

$20.00

Siglo Gran Reserva

$28.00

Stag's Leap "The Leap"

$129.00

Straight Shooter Pinot Noir

$26.00

Tapiz Black Tears

$80.00

Tarot Rosso

$25.00

Terra D'Oro Barbera Amador

$21.00

Terra D'Orro Zinfandel

$21.00

The F Bomb Red

$18.00

Varvaglione Papale Primitivo di Manduria

$35.00

Vassal de Mercues Malbec

$28.00

Villadoria Barbaresco

$48.00

Villadoria Senatore Primo

$24.00

Volcanes Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Wonderwall Syrah

$32.00

WT Vintners Damavian Syrah Les Colline

$70.00

Xavier Chateauneuf-Du-Pape

$73.00

Zazou Cotes Du Rhone

$19.00

Zuccardi Q Malbec

$29.00

Dessert Wine

Chateau Laribotte Sauternes

$37.00

Smith Woodhouse LBV Port

$39.00

Statement Colheita Porto

$42.00

Taylor Fladgate 20 Year Tawny

$94.00

Taylor Fladgate LBV

$35.00

Trentadue Chocolate Amore

$25.00

Two Mountain Tawny Vinho Vermelho

$62.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sit by the fireplace and enjoy our fabulous wine & food!

Location

313 N 1st Avenue, Sandpoint, ID 83864

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Babs' Pizzeria - 1319 hwy 2
orange starNo Reviews
1319 US Route 2 Sandpoint, ID 83864
View restaurantnext
Simply Pho - 476534 Hwy 95 Ste B
orange starNo Reviews
476534 Hwy 95 Ste B Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Farmhouse Kitchen BBQ - 477227 Highway US-95 N
orange starNo Reviews
477227 Highway US-95 N Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Breakfast Cantina - 477100 US-95
orange starNo Reviews
477100 US-95 Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Sweet Lou's Restaurant and Bar - Ponderay
orange star4.0 • 149
477272 Hwy 95 Ponderay, ID 83852
View restaurantnext
Drift Lakeside Kitchen and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
46624 Hwy 200 East Hope, ID 83836
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sandpoint

Jalapenos Sandpoint
orange star4.2 • 954
314 N 2nd Ave Sandpoint, ID 83864
View restaurantnext
A & P Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 192
_222 N 1st St Sandpoint, ID 83864
View restaurantnext
Arlo’s Ristorante
orange star4.0 • 97
124 S 2nd Ave Sandpoint, ID 83864
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sandpoint
Hayden
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Coeur D Alene
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Spokane
review star
Avg 4.3 (91 restaurants)
Whitefish
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Kalispell
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Columbia Falls
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Moscow
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Pullman
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Missoula
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston