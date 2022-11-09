A map showing the location of The District 43 Phila Street View gallery

The District 43 Phila Street

43 Phila Street

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Snacks

Roasted Garlic Bread

$6.00

cultured butter, parmesan, rosemary

Giardiniera

$8.00

pickled cauliflower, carrots, peppers, celery, spices

Marcona Almonds

$10.00

orange zest, Aleppo pepper, olive oil

Marinated Olives

$10.00

mixed olives, house spices

House Fries

$8.00

preserved lemon aioli, ketchup

Oysters

$3.25

mignonette, lemon

Rootbeer

$3.95

Starters

Kofta

$15.00

naan, red onion, tomato, cucumber, tzatziki

Hummus

$14.00

crudites, naan, confit garlic

Chicken Liver Mousse

$14.00

Wings (6)

$12.00

smoked pepper hot sauce, tzatziki, pickled celery, burnt pepper powder

Mussels

$16.00

Caesar Salad

$15.00

grana padano, focaccia breadcrumb, calabrian aioli, romaine

Fried Calamari

$16.00

tomato risotto, capers, lemon

Buratta

$20.00

prosciutto, fig, arugula, parm, pom. molasses, marcona almond, baguette

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

preserved lemon aioli, marinara

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Caprese

$9.00

Clams

$16.00

Mains

Airline Chicken

$32.00

pearl couscous, beet, dried apricot, fried carrot greens

Market Fish

$38.00

peppered hummus, crispy chickpeas, swiss chard, paprika, saffron

Burger

$17.00

2 patties, 'shredduce', American, onion, secret sauce,

Risotto

$16.00

Strip Steak

$38.00

10oz, roasted tricolor carrots, guajillo, romesco, burnt salsa verde

Pork Chop

$32.00

cannellini beans, artichoke hearts, fennel, cherry tomatoes, herb de provence

Lamb

$42.00

braised leeks, lentils, red pepper puree, date, pistachio, spices

Gyros

$15.00

Seasoned beef on gyro bread with tomato, lettuce, onion, and tzatziki

Grilled Chicken Avocado

$17.00

Grilled chicken on brioche with avocado, arugula, aged cheddar, and tzatziki

Desserts

Zeppole

$10.00

pastry cream, melba, chocolate

Affogato

$8.00

coffee, biscotti, ice cream

Pot de Creme

$10.00

chocolate cake debris, whipped cream, sponge candy

Baklava

$10.00

nuts, orange & rose syrup, phyllo dough

Pavlova

$10.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Soft Beverages

Coca cola

$3.25

Ginger ale

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Cranberry juice

$3.25

Tonic water

$3.25

Ginger beer

$3.25

Diet coke

$3.25

Coffee

$3.25

Tea

$3.25

Sweet/iced tea

$3.25

Small Sparkling Water

$4.20

Quenches ya thirst

Espresso

$5.95

Cappuccino

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.25

Large Sparkling water

$6.00

Raspberry juice

$4.00

Apple juice

$4.00

Orange juice

$4.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Saranac Rootbeer

$4.00

Saratoga Still Large

$6.00

Saratoga Still Small

$4.00

Cafe Latte

$4.95

Breakfast

Chicken and waffles

$14.00

Challah French Toast

$12.00

Fruit parfait

$9.00

2 Eggs any style

$11.00

Bacon egg and cheese

$12.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Steak and eggs

$19.00

home fries

$6.00

Build Your Own

$14.00

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Side bacon

$3.75

Side Sausage

$4.50

Side toast

$2.00

Side one egg

$2.00

Lemon Scone

$4.00

Cranberry Scone

$4.00

Muffins

$2.00

Pancakes

$11.00

Mocktail

Blackberry Julep

$6.00

Cranberry cooler

$6.00

Sloptart

$6.00

Cherry Limeade

$6.00

Mary Mary

$6.00

Restaurant Week

Caesar Salad

Caprese Salad

Airline Chicken

$35.00

Strip Steak

$35.00

Salmon

$35.00

Cheese Cake

Pot de creme

Tequila

Hornitos

$15.00

100% Pure Agave Tequila

Open Drinks

Open 12.00

$12.00

Open 10.00

$12.00

Open 8.00

$8.00

Open 5.00

$5.00

Open 8.00

$8.00

Open 6.00

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Location

43 Phila Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Directions

Gallery

