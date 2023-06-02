Restaurant header imageView gallery

The DIstrict By G's 3888 Crenshaw Bl

review star

No reviews yet

3888 Crenshaw Bl

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

Small Plates

TEXMEX EGG ROLL

TEXMEX EGG ROLL

$14.00
BUFFALO BLAST

BUFFALO BLAST

$12.00
FRIED BROCCOLI

FRIED BROCCOLI

$11.00
FRIED CAULIFLOWER

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$12.00
DISTRICT DEVILED

DISTRICT DEVILED

$16.00
TURKEY BACON SHRIMP

TURKEY BACON SHRIMP

$15.00
HONEY BACON SHRIMP

HONEY BACON SHRIMP

$14.00
CHICKEN TAQUITO

CHICKEN TAQUITO

$12.00
SALMON TAQUITO

SALMON TAQUITO

$14.00
TRUFFLE MAC

TRUFFLE MAC

CRAB CAKE SHARABLE

CRAB CAKE SHARABLE

$21.00
CRAB CAKE

CRAB CAKE

$12.00

District Skewers

$18.00

Wings

WINGS SMALL (6)

$10.00

WINGS MEDIUM (8)

$13.00

WINGS LARGE (10)

$16.00

WINGS X-LARGE (12)

$19.00

WINGS XX-LARGE (24)

$36.00

BONELESS SM (6)

$10.00

BONELESS MED (8)

$13.00

BONELESS LRG (10)

$16.00

BONELESS XL (12)

$19.00

BONELESS XXL (24)

$38.00

BONELESS XXXL WING (50)

$80.00

Burgers

BEEF BURGER

$14.00

TURKEY BURGER

$16.00

IMPOSSIBLE DISTRIC BURGER

$21.00

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Ceasar Salad 1/2

$7.00

Salmon Salad

$18.00

Salmon Salad 1/2

$13.00

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Garden Salad

$11.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Chinese Chicken Salad

$18.00

Chinese Chicken Salad 1/2

$13.00

Entrees

Killer Cajun Fettuccini

Fettuccini

Jambalaya

$18.00

Garlic Mushroom Shrimp

$19.00

Garlic Mushroom Chicken

$19.00

Miso Salmon

$21.00

Double Surf

$29.00

Fried Lobster

$46.00

Salmon & Grits

$22.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Catfish & Grits

$19.00

CATFISH DISTRICT

$17.00

SALMON DISTRICT

$19.00

SHRMP DISTRICT

$18.00

S Salmon Chowder

$14.00Out of stock

L Salmon Chowder

$19.00Out of stock

🌱Vegan

IMPOSSIBLE DISTRIC BURGER

$21.00

Vegan Cauliflower

$13.00

Vegan Broccoli

$11.00

Vegan Impossible Wraps

$19.00

Dessert

Buttercake Blueberry

$11.00

Buttercake Strawberry

$11.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$5.00

+Protein Side

+SD Salmon 1/2

$8.00

+SD Salmon Full

$13.00

+SD Catfish Fried

$8.00

+SD Catfish Grilled

$8.00

+SD Shrimp Fried

$7.00

+SD Shrimp Grilled

$8.00

+SD Bacon Pork

$4.00

+SD Bacon Turkey

$5.00

SD Chicken

$6.00

+Bread Side

+SD Bread

$5.00

+SD Garlic Knot

$5.00

+Veggie Side

+SD Asparagus

$12.00

+SD Asparagus 1/2

$8.00

+SD Sautéed Veg

$11.00

+SD Broccoli

$9.00

+SD Sautéed Spin

$8.00

SD Broc Spin

$6.00

+SD Starch

+SD FRIES SM

$6.00

+SD Fries LG

$11.00

+SD Mashed Pot FUll

$13.00

+Sd White Rice

$6.00

+SD Yellow Rice

$9.00

+Sauce Side

+SD Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

+SD Buffalo Sauce

$4.00

+SD Lemon Pepper Sauce

$4.00

+SD Asian Sauce

$4.00

+SD BBQ Sauce

$4.00

+SD Ranch

$2.00

+SD Blue Cheese

$2.00

+SD Cajun Sauce

$4.00

Cocktails

GS Classics

PREMIUM DIZZLE

$18.00

DIZZLE

$15.00

HAWAIIAN PUNCH

$15.00

PEACH DREAM

$15.00

PEAR OF TITS

$15.00

CHIPOTLE KISS

$15.00

PLATINUM PINA DELEON

$14.00

SUMMER TIME

$14.00

KING WITHOUT A CROWN

$15.00

BLUE IVY

$14.00

HOT SUMMER NIGHTS

$16.00

ROYAL PEACH

$12.00

BLUE SKY MARTINI

$14.00

RED BOTTOM

$16.00

DIZZLE ON THE BEACH

$16.00

Beverages

Water

Bottle Water

$4.00

Sodas

APPLE JUICE

$7.00

COKE

$6.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$7.00

GINGERALE

$6.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$7.00

LEMONADE

$7.00

MANGO LEMONADE

$7.00

ORANGE JUICE

$7.00

PEACH LEMONADE

$7.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$7.00

RED BULL

$10.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$7.00

SODA WATER

$6.00

SPRITE

$6.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$7.00

TONIC WATER

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$10.00

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$7.00

Hot Tea

$7.00

Tea

Ice Tea Unsweet

$6.00

Ice Tea Sweet

$6.00

Ice Tea Peach

$6.00

Ice Tea Green

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3888 Crenshaw Bl, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Harold and Belles - 2920 W Jefferson Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2920 W Jefferson Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90018
View restaurantnext
Southern Girl Desserts--Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90008
View restaurantnext
Party Beer Co - 4203 W Jefferson Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4203 W Jefferson Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90016
View restaurantnext
Highly Likely - Highly Likely West Adams
orange starNo Reviews
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90016
View restaurantnext
Swift Cafe - 4279 1/2 Crenshaw Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
4279 1/2 Crenshaw Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90008
View restaurantnext
LA prime caffe - 4626 w Adams blv
orange starNo Reviews
4626 w Adams blv Los Angeles, CA 90016
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston