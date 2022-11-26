  • Home
The District Gastrobar and Scratch Kitchen

No reviews yet

534 W Church St

Orlando, FL 32805

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Truffle Mac & Cheese
Deep Fried Shrimp
District Wings

Soups & Salads

Authentic Nola Gumbo (Bowl)

Authentic Nola Gumbo (Bowl)

$18.95

Authentic Nola Gumbo (Cup)

$14.95

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

Garden Salad

$11.00

Lobster Bisque (Bowl)

$9.95

Lobster Bisque (Cup)

$6.95

Mushroom soup (Bowl)

$9.95

Mushroom soup (cup)

$6.95

Appetizers

Avocado Hummus

Avocado Hummus

$12.00

Crab Sliders

$20.00

Cuban Nachos

$13.00

District Wings

Deep Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Oysters

$25.00

Gator Bites

$16.95Out of stock
Lobster Sliders

Lobster Sliders

$19.95

Philly CheeseSteak Slider

$13.00

Southern Fried Chicken Slider

$15.00

Shareable Sides

Candied Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

French Fries

$4.95

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Parmeasean Truffle Fries

$6.95

Truffle Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Yukon mashed potatoes

$5.00

Sandwich Board

Chipolte Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00
Guinness Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Guinness Short Rib Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$16.95

Pimento Cheese Burger

$16.00

Saffron Lobster Burger

$26.95
The District.33 Burger

The District.33 Burger

$17.00
The Monroe Classic Cheeseburger

The Monroe Classic Cheeseburger

$14.95

Pizza/Flatbreads

Cheese flatbread

$11.00

Spicy tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, grated pecorino cheese

Margherita flatbread

$14.95

Roasted Tomato, spicy tomato sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic vinegar.

Meat Lovers flatbread

Meat Lovers flatbread

$14.95

Spicy tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, crispy prosciutto, capicola, mild Italian sausage, shaved pecorino.

Melted Veggie flatbread

$12.00

Caramelized onion, oyster mushrooms, spicy tomato sauce, poached garlic, garlic oil, ricotta & Mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni flatbread

Pepperoni flatbread

$12.95

Spicy Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella cheese & Pepperoni

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.95

Meat lovers pizza

$20.95

Melted veggie Pizza

$18.00

Cheese pizza

$17.00

Marghertia Pizza

$20.95

Speciality Tacos

Beef Taco

$12.95

Black Bean Taco

$10.95

Cajun Chicken Pesto Taco

$10.95

Lobster Taco

$17.00

Pork Taco

$10.95

Shrimp Taco

$15.00

Chef Specials

Hennessy French Toast

$20.95

Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$19.95Out of stock
Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$23.95

Orleans Cajun Pasta

$23.95

Penne with cajun alfredo sauce served with chicken

Vegan Pasta

Vegan Pasta

$18.95
Reds Baby back rib board

Reds Baby back rib board

$24.95

Merry Me Chicken

$26.00
Catch of the Day

Catch of the Day

$26.95

Desserts

Chocolate Mouse cake (slice)

Chocolate Mouse cake (slice)

$8.95Out of stock

Chocolate cream and vanilla flavored cream covered in a hazelnut glaze, topped with white chocolate flakes.

Red Velvet Cake (Slice)

Red Velvet Cake (Slice)

$7.95
Ruby Deans Triple layer Carrot Cake

Ruby Deans Triple layer Carrot Cake

$8.95

Aunt Ruby’s signature homemade Carrot Cake made with a real cream cheese layering , sliced walnuts and golden raisins.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.95

Tres Leches

$7.95Out of stock

Taco Tuesday

Beef Taco

$6.50

Pork Taco

$5.50

Cajun Chicken Taco

$5.50

Black Bean

$5.50

Kids menu

Chicken Bite Frites w/Fries

$8.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Kids Pizza

$8.95

Beverages

Charred Pineapple Augua Fresca

$6.95

Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00

Lady Lavender

$6.95

Mock-a-colada

$6.95

Orange

$3.00

Pink Lemondade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Nojito

$6.95

Sartatoga Sparkling Water

$7.95

Sartatoga Still Water

$7.95

Ginger beer

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Bottle Water

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

he District GastroBar has an innovative design that starts in the restaurant's entrance, a well ­curated modern speak easy with a nostalgic vintage ambiance and an eclectic array of "one ­off" pieces of Prohibition and 1940 era inspired artwork. Walk past the restaurants front door, guests encounter a antique bronze tin ceiling wrapped around historic 1900 brick, custom vintage lighting, but only the adventurous will discover all that The District GastroBar has to offer. With a distinct dining room, grandiose bar layout, an open air patio and a women’s bathroom complete with a salon inspired feel and antique perfume bottles. The cuisine, much like the design, is intended to set a new course. Owner KC Preston and menu creator Andre Walton have adapted to the new shared plate dining trend that has swept the nation, and with The District GastroBar menu, they have created waves on the food scene better known as GASTRONOMY!

Location

534 W Church St, Orlando, FL 32805

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

