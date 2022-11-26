The District Gastrobar and Scratch Kitchen

Restaurant info

he District GastroBar has an innovative design that starts in the restaurant's entrance, a well ­curated modern speak easy with a nostalgic vintage ambiance and an eclectic array of "one ­off" pieces of Prohibition and 1940 era inspired artwork. Walk past the restaurants front door, guests encounter a antique bronze tin ceiling wrapped around historic 1900 brick, custom vintage lighting, but only the adventurous will discover all that The District GastroBar has to offer. With a distinct dining room, grandiose bar layout, an open air patio and a women’s bathroom complete with a salon inspired feel and antique perfume bottles. The cuisine, much like the design, is intended to set a new course. Owner KC Preston and menu creator Andre Walton have adapted to the new shared plate dining trend that has swept the nation, and with The District GastroBar menu, they have created waves on the food scene better known as GASTRONOMY!