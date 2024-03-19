- Home
367 East Bennett Avenue
Cripple Creek, CO 80813
Beverage
Beer
- Angry Orchard Bottle$4.50
- Bud Light Bottle$4.00
- Budweiser Bottle$4.00
- Coors Orginal$4.00
- Corona$4.75
- Corona N/A$4.75
- Dos Equis Bottle$4.75
- Guinness Can$5.00
- Heineken Bottle$4.75
- Heineken N/A Bottle$4.75
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$4.00
- Miller Lite Bottle$4.00
- Modelo Especial Bottle$4.75
- Pabst Tall Boy$4.00
- Stella Bottle$4.75
- Truly Wild Berry$4.50
- White Claw Blackberry$4.50
- White Claw Green Apple$4.50
- Avery Brewing IPA 16oz$6.00
- Avery Brewing Maharaja Imperial IPA 9oz$6.00
- Blue Moon 16oz$6.00
- Breckenridge Avalanche 16oz$6.00Out of stock
- Bristol Brewing Laughing Lab 16oz$6.00
- Cerveceria Colorado Venga Mexican Lager 16oz$6.00
- Coors Light 16oz$4.25
- Denver Beer Company Princess Yum Yum 16oz$6.00
- Dry Dock Brewing Apricot Blonde 16oz$6.00
- Left hand Milk Stout 16oz$6.00
- New Belguin Voodoo Ranger 16oz$6.00
- O'dell Mountain Standard IPA 16oz$6.00
- Upslope Brewing 16oz$6.00
- Blue Moon 22oz$8.00
- Breckenridge Avalanche Amber Ale 22oz$8.00Out of stock
- Bristol Brewery Laughing Lab 22oz$8.00
- Cerveceria Colorado Venga Mexican Lager 22oz$8.00
- Coors Light 22oz$6.25
- Denver Beer Company Princess Yum Yum 22oz$8.00
- Dry Dock Brewing Apricot Blonde 22oz$8.00
- Left Hand Milk Stout 22oz$8.00
- New Belguim Voodoo Ranger 22oz$8.00
- O'dell Brewing Company Mountain standard 22oz$8.00
- Upslope Brewing Company Citra Pale Ale 22oz$8.00
Liquor
- Adios MF$7.22
- Appletini$7.82
- Baybreeze$6.31
- Black Russian$7.44
- Bloody Maria$6.30
- Bloody Mary$6.70
- Cadillac Marg/Top Shelf$9.01
- Cadillac Marg/Well$6.31
- Colorado Bulldog$7.51
- Cosmopolitan$9.44
- Cranberry Rita$7.00
- Dark & Stormy$6.91
- Fuzzy Navel$5.78
- Grey Hound$6.30
- Irish Coffee$8.41
- Jeff Bev$5.00
- John Daily$6.01
- Lemon Drop Martini$9.44
- Long Island (Top Shelf)$9.61
- Long Island (Well)$7.22
- Mai Thai$7.22
- Manhattan$7.82
- Margarita (Top Shelf)$11.01
- Margarita (Well)$6.31
- Martini$9.44
- Moscow Mule$7.82
- Old Fashion$8.18
- Pineapple Spicey Margarita$7.00
- Raspberry Margarita$6.50
- Salty Dog$6.30
- Screwdriver$6.30
- Seabreeze$6.31
- Sex on the Beach$6.31
- Shillelagh$8.11
- Spicey Margarita$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$6.31
- That’s Hot$4.00
- White Russian$7.44
- Madras$7.01
- B-52 Shot$7.23
- Breakfast Shot$7.50
- Butter Baby Shot$6.62
- Butterfinger$6.62
- Buttery Crown$7.83
- Candace Bomb$7.23
- Captain Crunch$6.33
- Car Bomb$8.44
- Cherry Bear$6.62
- Chocolate Cake Shot$6.62
- Cinnamin Toast Crunch Shot$6.93
- Dan Fart$7.83
- Double Vegas Bomb$13.36
- Doums-Day Shot$6.62
- Duck Fart$7.83
- Fireball Shot$5.00
- Fuzzy Navel$6.33
- Gary Bomb$6.23
- Goldschlager Shot$6.62
- Green Tea Shot$7.31
- Jack Daniels Shot$6.93
- Jack Fire Shot$6.93
- Jack Honey Shot$6.93
- Jager Bomb$7.23
- Jagermeister Shot$6.93
- Kamikaze Orange Shot$6.33
- Kamikaze Raspberry Shot$6.33
- Kamikaze Shot$6.33
- Lemon Drop Shot$6.33
- Liquid Marijuana Shot$6.62
- Lucky Irishman$6.93
- Lunch box shot$6.62
- Nerd Shot$6.33
- Oatmeal Cookie Shot$7.23
- Orange Spritzer$7.50
- Otter Shot$6.33
- Pay Day Shot$6.33
- Peanut Butter and Jelly Shot$7.37
- Pepperoncini Vodka Shot$5.32
- Pepperoncini Vodka Shot/DBL$9.35
- Pickle Pepper Shot$5.32
- Pickle Vodka Shot$5.32
- Pickle Vodka Shot/DBL$9.35
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$6.33
- Purple Hooter Shot$6.62
- Red Headed Slut Shot$6.93
- Red snapper shot$6.76
- Rootbeer barrel shot$5.62
- Rootbeer Schnapps$4.72
- Royal Flush$6.76
- Scooby Snack Shot$6.93
- Skittles Shot$6.33
- Slammer Shot$6.62
- Slippery Nipple Shot$6.62
- Spiced Apple$6.33
- Surfer on Acid Shot$6.62
- Three Wise Men Shot$9.03
- Tuaca Bomb$7.23
- Tuaca Shot$6.93
- Vegas Bomb$7.83
- Wash Apple Shot$6.62
- Well Wash Apple$5.32
- White Gummy Bear Shot$6.33
- White Tea Shot$6.33
- Absolut$6.14
- Amaretto Bols$4.97
- Bacardi Limon$6.14
- Bacardi Silver$6.14
- Bailey's Irish Cream$7.09
- Basil Hayden Toast$8.18
- Bombay Saphire$7.15
- Buffalo Trace$7.50
- Bulleit Bourbon$8.18
- Bulleit Rye$8.18
- Butterscotch Schnapps$4.99
- DBL Absolut$10.12
- DBL Amaretto Bols$8.19
- DBL Bacardi Limon$10.12
- DBL Bacardi Oakheart$11.09
- DBL Bacardi Rock Coconut$10.12
- DBL Bacardi Silver$10.12
- DBL Bailey's Irish Cream$11.09
- DBL Blackberry Brandy HW$8.19
- DBL Bombay Saphire$11.57
- DBL Buffalo Trace Bourbon$12.05
- DBL Bulleit Bourbon$12.05
- DBL Bulleit Rye Bourbon$12.05
- DBL Absolut Pear$11.09
- Captain Morgan$6.30
- Casamigos Blanco$9.16
- Cazadores Blanco$7.01
- Cazadores Reposado$8.01
- Chambord$7.01
- Cown Apple$7.44
- Crown Peach$7.44
- Crown Royal$7.44
- Crown Vanilla$7.44
- Deep Eddy Cranberry$6.91
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$6.91
- Deep Eddy Sweet Tea$6.93
- Dewars$5.25
- Diplomatico Rum$5.01
- Don Julio 1942$19.85
- Don Julio Blanco$8.99
- Fireball$5.00
- Frangelico$6.42
- Grand Marnier$7.59
- Grey Goose$8.01
- Hornitos$6.71
- Jack Daniels$6.93
- Jack Fire$6.93
- Jack Honey$6.93
- Jack Single Barrel$8.29
- Jagermeister$6.93
- Jameson$8.01
- Jim Beam$6.42
- Jim Beam Apple$5.00
- Jim Beam Peach$5.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$10.51
- Johnnie Walker Blue$40.86
- Johnnie Walker Red$7.01
- Jose Cuervo Gold$6.42
- DBL Captain Morgan$10.24
- DBL Casamigos$14.49
- DBL Cazadores Blanco$11.57
- DBL Cazadores Reposado$11.57
- DBL Chambord$11.57
- DBL Cown Vanilla$12.05
- DBL Crown Apple$12.05
- DBL Crown Royal$12.60
- DBL Crown Royal Peach$12.60
- DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit$9.64
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$13.91
- DBL Don Julio 1942$36.41
- DBL Eddy Cranberry$11.09
- DBL Fireball$11.09
- DBL Frangelico$10.61
- DBL Grand Marnier$12.53
- DBL Grey Goose$14.44
- DBL Hornitos$10.61
- DBL Jack Daniels$11.09
- DBL Jack Fire$11.09
- DBL Jack Honey$11.09
- DBL Jagermeister$11.09
- DBL Jameson$13.91
- DBL Jim Beam$10.61
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$17.35
- DBL Johnnie Walker Blue$67.47
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$11.57
- DBL Jose Cuervo Gold$10.61
- DBL dewars$8.25
- Kahlua$6.71
- Ketel One$8.01
- Ketel One Citroen$8.01
- Ketel One Cucumber$7.01
- Ketel One Orange$8.01
- Knob Creek$8.18
- Knob Creek Rye$8.18
- Makers Mark$7.88
- Malibu$7.01
- Melon Liquor$4.97
- Meyers Rum$6.14
- Patron Reposado$8.50
- Patron Silver$8.18
- Peach Schnapps$4.97
- Pendleton$7.23
- Proper Twelve$6.14
- Rumchata$6.14
- Rumpleminze$6.42
- DBL Don Julio 1942$32.77
- DBL Hornitos$11.09
- DBL Kahlua$11.09
- DBL Ketel One$13.91
- DBL Ketel One Citroen$13.01
- DBL Ketel One Cucumber$13.01
- DBL Ketel One Oranj$13.01
- DBL Kettle Grapefruit Rose$13.01
- DBL Knob Creek$13.49
- DBL Knob Creek Rye$13.49
- DBL Larceny$13.01
- DBL Makers 46$15.53
- DBL Makers Mark$13.01
- DBL Melon Liquor$7.35
- DBL Patron Silver$13.49
- DBL Pendleton$11.57
- DBL Proper 12$12.60
- DBL Rumchata$10.12
- DBL Rumpleminze$10.61
- DBL Sambucca$10.61
- Dbl Malibu$10.10
- DBL Meyers$8.14
- Sailor Jerry$6.71
- Screwball$6.58
- Seagram's Seven$6.42
- Seagrams Gin$6.15
- Smirnoff$6.42
- Smirnoff Blueberry$6.42
- Smirnoff Cherry$6.42
- Smirnoff Citrus$6.42
- Smirnoff Orange$6.42
- Smirnoff Raspberry$6.42
- Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind$5.42
- Smirnoff Vanilla$6.42
- Southern Comfort$6.42
- Stranahan's$8.75
- Stranahan's Blue Peak$9.92
- Sweetens Cove Kennessee$8.75
- Tanqueray$7.15
- Teremana Blanco$9.16
- Teremana Reposado$9.73
- Tin Cup$7.15
- Tito's$7.73
- Tuaca$6.93
- Wild Turkey 101$7.01
- Woodford Reserve$8.18
- Woody Creek Potato Vodka$7.15
- Vermouth$5.00
- DBL Makers 46$13.49
- DBL Sailor Jerry$11.09
- DBL ScrewBall$12.05
- DBL Seagrams Gin$10.61
- DBL Seagram's Seven$10.61
- DBL Seagram's VO$11.57
- DBL Smirnoff$10.61
- DBL Smirnoff Blueberry$10.61
- DBL Smirnoff Cherry$10.61
- DBL Smirnoff Citrus$10.61
- DBL Smirnoff Orange$10.61
- DBL Smirnoff Raspberry$10.61
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$10.61
- DBL Southern Comfort$10.61
- DBL Stranahan's$14.46
- DBL Stranahan's Blue Peak$16.39
- DBL Tanqueray$11.57
- DBL Teremana Blanco$14.70
- DBL Teremana Repesado$15.23
- DBL Tin Cup$10.61
- DBL Tito's$12.86
- DBL Wild Turkey 101$11.57
- DBL Woodford Reserve$13.49
- DBL Casamigos$15.10
- DBL Woody Creek Vodka$12.61
- DBL Sweetens Cove$13.25
- Well Vodka$4.95
- Well Bourbon$4.95
- Well Tequila$4.95
- Well Rum$4.95
- Well Gin$4.95
- DBL Well Bourbon$8.91
- DBL Well Gin$8.91
- DBL Well Rum$8.91
- DBL Well Tequila$8.91
- DBL Well Vodka$8.91
- DBL Well Scotch$8.91
Wine
- Barefoot Cabernet$6.00
- Barefoot Merlot$6.00
- Barefoot Chardanay$6.00
- Barefoot Pinot Grigio$6.00
- Barefoot Pinot Noir$6.00
- Cupcake Sauvion Blanc$8.00
- Cupcake Chardanay$8.00
- Mimosa$5.00
- Barefoot Cabernet$35.74
- Barefoot Chardonney$35.74
- Barefoot Merlot$35.74
- Barefoot Pinot Grigio$35.74
- Barefoot Pinot Noir$35.74
- Cupcake Chardonnay Btl$30.74
- Cupcake Merlot Btl$30.74
- Cupcake Sauv Blanc Btl$30.74
- J Roget Bottle$23.98
Full Menu
Let's Get This Party Started
- 10 Wings Chicken Wings$16.00
Classic buffalo, holy habanero, spicy Thai, tangy chipotle BBQ, mango habanero, honey sriracha, sweet and spicy dry rub
- 14 Wings Chicken Wings$19.00
Classic buffalo, holy habanero, spicy Thai, tangy chipotle BBQ, mango habanero, honey sriracha, sweet and spicy dry rub
- 6 Wings Chicken Wings$10.00
Classic buffalo, holy habanero, spicy Thai, tangy chipotle BBQ, mango habanero, honey sriracha, sweet and spicy dry rub
- Avocado Tower$11.00Out of stock
Tower of avocado, pico, and roasted corn served with tortilla chips
- Boomers$9.00
Hand battered fried mushrooms served with ranch dressing
- Chips & House-Made Fire Roasted Salsa$7.00
- Crispy Cheese Curds$9.00
Served with ranch dressing
- Devilish Eggs$9.00Out of stock
With bacon and candied jalapeños
- Giant Jalapeño Pepper Jack Stuffed Pretzel$9.00
- Giant Spinach and Feta Stuffed Pretzel$9.00Out of stock
- House-Made Guacamole & Chips$9.00
- Piggy Wings$11.00
Bone in pork drumettes with your choice of wing sauce
- Piled High Nachos$13.00
Roasted chicken, black beans, Cheddar Jack, pico de gallo, sour cream, and house-made guacamole
- Shrimp Tostada Bites$13.00
Crispy chips topped with guacamole, grilled shrimp, and jalapeño crema drizzle
- Smoked Brisket Queso & Chips$10.00
- Spicy Shrimp & Avocado Cocktail$13.00
Grilled shrimp, avocado, red onions, cilantro. Served with tortilla chips
Greens & Grains
- Sexy Lil' Side Salad$6.00
Mixed greens, cucumbers, shredded carrots, cherry toms, red onions, your choice of dressing
- Strawberry Spinach Chicken Salad$17.00Out of stock
Strawberries, candied pecans, roasted chicken, red onion, feta, roasted garlic lemon vinaigrette
- Grilled Salmon Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, cucumber, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, scallions, feta, roasted garlic lemon vinaigrette
- Grilled Steak Salad$18.00
Mixed greens, grilled red onion, avocado, cherry tomatoes, sliced mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing, and balsamic drizzle.
- Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, bacon, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots
- Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, bacon, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, and carrots
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and blue cheese crumbles
- Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, red onions, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, and blue cheese crumbles
- Grilled Shrimp Warm Ancient Grain Bowl$17.00
Grilled shrimp, ancient grains, mixed greens, shredded carrots, cucumber, feta cheese, roasted garlic lemon vinaigrette, honey sriracha drizzle
- Grilled Steak Warm Ancient Grain Bowl$18.00
Chimichurri marinated grilled steak, ancient grains, mixed greens, black beans, roasted corn, red onions, red bell peppers, cherry toms, feta cheese, chipotle ranch drizzle
- Grilled Fish Taco Warm Ancient Grain Bowl$15.00
Ancient grains, spicy slaw, avocado, pico de gallo, chipotle lime ranch drizzle
- Southwest Chicken Bowl$15.00
Ancient grains, mixed greens, roasted chicken, black beans, red bell peppers, red onions, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, chipotle lime ranch drizzle
Handhelds
- Roast Beef Dip$16.00
Slow roasted ribeye thinly sliced, red onions, horseradish mayo on a toasted hoagie roll served with rosemary au jus
- Salmon Sammy$16.00
Pan seared salmon filet, roasted garlic aioli, spinach, cucumber, tomato, and lemon vinaigrette on a toasted brioche bun
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken breast, wing sauce, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun
- Slow Roasted Pulled Pork$14.00
Slow roasted pulled pork, slaw, pickles, and house-made chipotle BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
- Best in the West Hot Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Spicy, crispy chicken, coleslaw, pickles, and mayo on a toasted brioche bun
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Slow smoked brisket, coleslaw, pickles, crispy jalapeño coins, and house-made chipotle BBQ sauce on a toasted brioche bun
- Crispy Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich$15.00
Crispy chicken breast, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun
- Grilled Chicken Club$16.00
Grilled chicken, provolone, mayo, bacon, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted brioche bun
The District's Best Burgers!
- The Ringer$15.00
Cheddar, bacon, and two crispy onion rings
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Bacon, chipotle BBQ sauce, Cheddar cheese
- Alpine Boomer Burger$15.00
Loaded with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese
- Colorado Burger$16.00
Grilled onions, pepper Jack cheese, pork, green chili
- Red Chili Burger$16.00
Smothered with red chili, Cheddar Jack cheese, red onions
- Big Ol' Brisket Burger$20.00
Topped with smoked brisket, chipotle BBQ sauce, and crispy jalapeño coins
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Burger$16.00
Crisp bacon, soft fried egg, and provolone cheese
- The Classic$12.00
- Mac N Cheese Burger$16.00
American cheese, topped with house-made mac and cheese
- Jalapeño Popper Burger$15.00
Grilled jalapeños, bacon, Cheddar Jack cream cheese
Tacos
- Crispy Fish Tacos$14.00Out of stock
Crispy cod, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle lime ranch drizzle
- Seared Fish Tacos$14.00Out of stock
Seared cod, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle lime ranch drizzle
- Steak Fajita Tacos$16.00
Ribeye steak, sauteed peppers, and onions, chipotle lime ranch drizzle
- Smoked Brisket Tacos$16.00
Smoked brisket, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle lime ranch drizzle
- Crispy Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Crispy shrimp, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle lime ranch drizzle
- Grilled Shrimp Tacos$15.00
Grilled shrimp, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle lime ranch drizzle
- Slow Roasted Pork Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Smoked brisket, cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, chipotle lime ranch drizzle
Mac & Cheese
- Buffalo Blue Mac$17.00
Grilled chicken, buffalo wing sauce, bleu cheese crumbles
- Jalapeño Popper Mac$17.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, jalapeños, Cheddar Jack cream cheese
- Pulled Pork Green Chili Mac$17.00
Slow roasted pulled pork, green chili, Cheddar Jack cheese
- Chicken Bacon Mac$17.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, Cheddar Jack cheese, scallions
- Pulled Pork Mac$17.00
Slow roasted pulled pork, bacon, chipotle BBQ drizzle, scallions
- Smoked Brisket Mac$19.00
Smoked brisket, Cheddar Jack cheese, chipotle BBQ drizzle, crispy jalapeños
- Red Chili Mac$17.00
Meaty home-made red chili, Cheddar Jack cheese, red onion
Our Favorites
- Crispy Chicken Tenders$13.00
Fresh hand breaded crispy chicken tenders with fries
- Pub Style Fish & Chips$16.00
Hand battered crispy cod with fries and tartar sauce
- Grilled Salmon Filet$18.00
Grilled 6 oz salmon filet, topped with garlic herb butter, served with broccolini and roasted garlic mashed potatoes
- Grilled Ribeye$35.00
Hand cut 12 oz ribeye, grilled to perfection, topped with garlic herb butter, served with fresh green beans and roasted garlic mashed potatoes
- Chicken Fried Steak$18.00
Hand breaded crispy ribeye steak with white gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and fresh green beans
- Chicken Fried Chicken$15.00
Hand breaded crispy chicken breast with white gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and fresh green beans
- Crispy Shrimp Basket$16.00
Hand battered crispy shrimp with fries and tartar sauce
- Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Brochettes$19.00Out of stock
Jalapeño and cream cheese stuffed jumbo shrimp, wrapped with bacon, skewered and grilled. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini
- Smoked Brisket Bites of Deliciousness$19.00
A generous portion of smoked brisket bites, served with chipotle BBQ sauce, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and green beans
- Grilled Pork Chop$18.00
12 oz frenched bone in pork chop grilled to medium, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, and broccolini
- 6 Oz Gaucho Steak Frites$18.00
Marinated skirt steak, grilled topped with an herb chimichurri, served with fries
- 12 Oz Gaucho Steak Frites$28.00
Marinated skirt steak, grilled topped with an herb chimichurri, served with fries
Sides & Such
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
367 East Bennett Avenue, Cripple Creek, CO 80813