American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

The District Marketplace Denver

1,507 Reviews

$$

1320 E 17th Ave

Denver, CO 80218

Popular Items

District OG Burger
Chicken Tenders*
Delivery To-Go Pint

Starters Online Menu

Cracklins*

$7.00

Fresh pork rinds, house seasoned, served with a side of BBQ sauce

Half Smoked Chicken Wings*

$9.00

House smoked chicken wings served in one of five different styles with your choice of dipping sauce

Full Smoked Chicken Wings*

$17.00

House smoked chicken wings served in one of five different styles with your choice of dipping sauce

Garlic Fried Cheese Curds

$9.50

Wisconsin cheese curds seasoned with garlic, lightly breaded and flash fried, served with spicy ranch

Soups, Salads & Wraps Online Menu

Honey Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted beets, mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, and a side of house-made honey vinaigrette

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot, your choice of dressing on the side

Southwest

$13.00

Romaine, black bean, roasted corn, tomato, avocado, tortilla crisp, salsa & spicy ranch.

The Uptown

$11.00

Mixed greens, oranges, blue cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, walnuts, raspberry walnut vinaigrette.

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrot & balsamic.

Cup Pork Green Chile w/Cheese

$5.00

Bowl Pork Green Chile w/Cheese

$8.00

Cup Veggie Green Chile w/Cheese

$5.00

Bowl Veggie Green Chile w/Cheese

$8.00

Cup Texas Chili w/Cheese

$5.00

Bowl Texas Chili w/Cheese

$8.00

Sandwiches Online Menu

BLT

$11.00

House bacon on toasted sourdough with lemon-garlic aioli, lettuce, and tomato

The Buff

$16.00

Fried chicken thigh tossed in buffalo sauce topped with blue cheese crumbles on a toasted brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

Dirty Bird*

$15.00

Dry rub spiced grilled chicken thigh served on brioche bun with a lemon-garlic aioli, swiss cheese, bacon, crispy onion straws, and topped with Texas BBQ sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Lightly fried chicken thigh on a brioche bun with mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, and pickles

Turkey Bacon

$15.00

House-smoked, hand-carved turkey breast on toasted texas toast with lemon-garlic aioli, bacon, lettuce, and tomato

BBQ Beyond Link Sandwich (vegetarian)*

$12.00

Served on your choice of Brioche Roll or Texas Toast with a side of house pickles and choice of housemade side.

BBQ Hot Link Sandwich

$11.00

Served on your choice of Brioche Roll or Texas Toast with a side of house pickles and choice of housemade side.

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Served on your choice of Brioche Roll or Texas Toast with a side of house pickles and choice of housemade side.

BBQ Smoked Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.00

Served on your choice of Brioche Roll or Texas Toast with a side of house pickles and choice of housemade side.

BBQ Tempeh Sandwich (vegetarian)

$12.00

Served on your choice of Brioche Roll or Texas Toast with a side of house pickles and choice of housemade side.

Burgers Online Menu

BBQ Beast Burger*

$18.00

Burger with swiss, bacon, onion straws, BBQ sauce, and your choice of pork or jackfruit on toasted brioche with your choice of house made side

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Impossible Foods plant based patty, lemon garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion, on toasted Brioche with your choice of house made side

District OG Burger

$14.00

Served with a lemon-garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, your choice of cheese and a side.

Firecracker Burger*

$17.00

Half pound patty, spicy aioli, smoked jalapeño cream cheese, caramelized onions, chopped roasted jalapeños, crispy fried jalapeños, and topped with a cherry pepper

Mexi Burger*

$14.00

House made pork green chili, cheddar jack cheese, black beans, sour cream, and pico wrapped in a flour tortilla and served with your choice of house made side. Available smothered for $2; served on the side for delivery.

Patty Melt*

$14.00

Half pound patty, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese on grilled texas toast

Sauced Smokehouse BBQ Online Menu

One Meat Plate*

$11.00

Your choice of one Sauced Smokehouse main and one side served with house pickles and a slice of Texas Toast.

Two Meat Plate*

$15.00

Your choice of two Sauced Smokehouse mains and served with your choice of side and a slice of Texas Toast.

Three Meat Plate*

$19.00

Your choice of three Sauced Smokehouse mains and served with your choice of side and a slice of Texas Toast.

Favorites Online Menu

Chicken Tenders*

$13.00

Chicken breast tenderloins breaded and fried. Try them with your choice of dipping sauce such as our signature house BBQ sauces like Texas mustard or go classic with honey mustard or ranch.

Fried Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Belgian waffle with boneless crispy fried chicken breast topped with arugula, chipotle butter, and a side of syrup

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

House-made, creamy and delicious with a blend of cheeses over cavatappi pasta

Quesadilla

$12.00

Your choice of meat in a flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese, tomato, and black beans with salsa and sour cream on the side

Garlic Parm Loaded Fries/Tots

$8.00

Your choice of fries or tots covered in roasted garlic oil and parmesan, served with your choice of dipping sauce

TX Chili Loaded Fries/Tots

$10.00

Your choice of fries or tots smothered in Texas red bean and beef chili and cheese. Chili and cheese served on the side for delivery.

Mexi Loaded Fries/Tots

$10.00

House made pork green chili, cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo

BBQ Loaded

$12.00

House smoked pulled pork, our BBQ spice, Texas BBQ drizzle, pickled onions

Sides Online Menu

SIDE Coleslaw

$5.00

SIDE Cracklin's

$5.00

SIDE Fries Online

$5.00

SIDE Green Beans

$5.00

SIDE Mac & Cheese (Not GF)

$5.00

SIDE Potato Salad

$5.00

SIDE Texas Toast

$2.00

SIDE Tots Online

$5.00

Dipping Sauce

Side of Meat

$5.00

Ice Cream Online Menu

Delivery To-Go Pint

$6.50

Freshly Churned by Little Man Ice Cream

Kid's Menu* Online Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Comes with French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Comes with French Fries

Kids Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Comes with French Fries

Kids Quesadilla

$9.00

Comes with French Fries

Soda and Water

CAN Coke

$1.50Out of stock

CAN Diet Coke

$1.50

CAN Sprite

$1.50

BOTTLE Water

$1.50

Beer Bottles/Can Cocktails for Pick Up Only w/ ID and Food Purchase

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Budweiser

$5.00

BTL Coors Banquet

$5.00

BTL Stella Artois

$6.00

Wine for Pick Up Only w/ ID and Food Purchase

Mimosa To Go

$5.00

House Sparkling with OJ

District Sangria To Go

$8.00

Choose Red or White Sangria, mixed with fresh fruits, apricot brandy and a light splash of sparkling water

GL District To Go

$6.50

13% ABV

GL District White-Chardonnay To Go

$6.50

GL Pratsch To Go

$8.00

GL Santa Julia Brut Rose To Go

$8.00

BTL Alto Molina - House Red

$21.00

Aromas of cherries and subtle hints of oak and cedar. Jammy mid-palate of red fruits, finishing with gentle tannins. Stainless steel fermentation; aged on French oak.

BTL Fleur Pinot Noir

$30.00

This Pinot’s expansive array of fresh, ripe red fruit aromas are accentuated by a spicy perfume note. Generous flavors envelop the palate with similar spicy red fruit flavors.

BTL Pietro Malbec

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Woodbridge Chardonnay - House White

$21.00

This vibrant, medium-bodied Chardonnay has aromas of tropical fruit with a hint of cinnamon and maple, leading to a rich, toasty finish.

BTL Chasing Venus Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Bright, crisp, lively and refreshing; there is no doubt that this is a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. Explosive aromas of tropical fruit, lychee and pineapple lead to big flavors of grapefruit, mango, papaya, gooseberry and lime.

BTL Hook & Ladder Chardonnay

$34.00Out of stock

BTL Toschi Pinot Grigio

$30.00

This Pinot Grigio has subtle aromas of apples, pears, and Myer lemons. On the palate the wine is crisp and fresh, with plenty of tropical fruit flavors and a light note of minerals and refreshing acidity.

BTL House Sparkling

$22.00

BTL Pratsch

$30.00Out of stock

Made from estate-grown organic Zweigelt grapes, this Austrian rose is delicate and dry featuring aromas and flavors of wild strawberries, peach, and pear, backed by crisp, refreshing acidity.

BTL Jeio Cuvee Rose

$34.00

Delicate rose color with fine and persistent perlage. Elegant, complex bouquet on the nose with scents of rose, hints of fresh fruits and lychees. The sip is full, sapid, harmonious, with a well-balanced acidity.

Cocktails for Pick Up Only w/ ID and Food Purchase

Barrel-Aged Old Fashioned To Go

$11.00

Benchmark Old No. 8 Kentucky Straight Bourbon and Maraska Maraschino Liqueur. Barrel-Aged in house with Angostura Bitters

Bloody Mary To Go

$8.00

Vodka with our twice awarded "Best Bloody Mary in Denver" house mix and garnish

Blueberry Bliss To Go

$8.00

Infused blueberry vodka, blueberries, fresh lemon, house made lemonade and club soda

District Margarita To Go

$8.00

100% Blue Agave Tequila with fresh squeezed juices

District Mule To Go

$9.00

Triple Distilled Imported French Vodka, House-made Organic Ginger Shrub, Fresh Squeeze Lime Juice and Club

District Sangria To Go

$8.00

Choose Red or White Sangria, mixed with fresh fruits, apricot brandy and a light splash of sparkling water

Picnic Packages for Pick Up Only w/ ID and Food Purchase

Mimosa Pack One Round

$15.00

Bottle of Sparkling, 1/2 Liter of Juice, District Frisbee

Mimosa Pack Two Round

$25.00

Two Bottles of Sparkling, 1 Liter of Juice, District Frisbee

Mimosa Pack Three Round

$40.00

Three Bottles of Sparkling, 1 1/2 Liter of Juice, District Frisbee

Afternoon Delight Once

$18.00

Bottle of House Red or White, District Frisbee

Afteroon Delight Twice

$30.00

Two Bottles of House Red or White, District Frisbee

Afteroon Delight Three Times

$40.00

Three Bottles of House Red or White, District Frisbee

Bloody Mary Pack One Time

$25.00

Vodka and Mary Mix for 4, Garnish Skewer, District Frisbee

Bloody Mary Pack Two Times

$45.00

Vodka and Mary Mix for 8, Garnish Skewer, District Frisbee

Bloody Mary Pack Three Times

$60.00

Vodka and Mary Mix for 12, Garnish Skewer, District Frisbee

EXTRA Juice

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1320 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO 80218

Directions

Gallery
The District Marketplace image
The District Marketplace image

