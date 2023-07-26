Restaurant info

When we opened our doors on Indy’s north side in 2014, we were focused on two things. Craft beer on tap, and damn good food. These two things are at the heart of who we are – at the heart of our promise to be your go-to place for whatever you’re looking for. Your place for lunch, dinner, or drinks after work. Your place for local live music, your sports bar for all of the sports, or to celebrate a special occasion. We’ve had a damn good run so far, and we’re just getting started. The District Tap has planted roots in Downtown Indianapolis and has brought craft beer on tap and damn good food to the heart of the Circle City! So, if you’re looking for things to do in Indianapolis, a space to celebrate, or to listen to local live music, you’re always welcome at The District Tap.