N/A Beverage

NA BEV

Water

Soda

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Club Soda

Tonic

Ginger Beer

$3.00

No Bev

Apple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Flavor Shot

To Go Beverage

$2.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Blue

$4.00

Red Bull Red

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Icelandic Water

$3.00

Sprecher's Root Beer

$3.00

Mineragua

$3.00

Food

District Apps

Seared Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Sashimi grade blackened tuna served on a bed of asian spring mix. Ponzu and Soy sauce for dipping

Tap Pretzel

$13.00

Salted pub-style Bavarian Pretzel served with Scotch ale beer cheese and white queso

Chip Refill

Chips and Guac

$5.00

Chips and Queso

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Chori-Queso Potato Dippers

$13.00

White queso with chorizo and shredded pepper jack cheese topped with house-mare pico. Served with fried Cajun potato wedges

Dirty Style Wings

$18.00

Bone-in and deep-fried, then grilled to perfection with our signature blend of buffalo sauce and Cajun dry rub. Takes a bit longer, but worth the wait.

Firecracker Shrimp

$13.00

Hand Breaded and tossed in our house-made firecracker sauce served on a bed of Asian slaw. Topped with green onion and sesame seeds.

Deep Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Hand breaded and tossed in Cajun spices, served over chipotle mayo with a side of buffalo sauce.

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Hand-breaded and crispy fried. Served with creamy horseradish peppercorn sauce and ranch.

Hummus Platter

$13.00

Roasted red pepper hummus and spicy feta dip with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives and pita chips. Feta cheese for garnish

Mr.B's Spicy Meatballs & Goat Cheese Dip

$13.00

Meatballs in a spicy marinara with melted goat cheese. Toasted Italian bread with Cajun spices and Parmesan for dipping.

Potstickers

$13.00

Pan-seared dumplings filled with pork and vegetables, drizzled with soy glaze. Served with a side of soy sauce for dipping

Oven Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.00

Oven-roasted and served over a bed of greens with a side of buffalo sauce, chipotle ranch and a lemon wedge.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$14.00

Chicken, pepper jack cheese, black beans, spinach, corn and cilantro. Served with sriracha aioli.

TDT Chicken Nachos Snack Size

$11.00

White queso , red onion, jalapeno, cheddar cheese, tomato, green onion and cilantro with sriracha aioli

TDT Chicken Nachos Full Size

$15.00

White queso , red onion, jalapeno, cheddar cheese, tomato, green onion and cilantro with sriracha aioli

District Boneless Wings

$17.00

Served with celery, one sauce and your choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese

District Bone-in Wings

$17.00

Served with celery, one sauce and your choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Sashimi grade Ahi Tuna tossed with sweet soy sauce on a bed of Asian Slaw. Topped with avocado, green and red onion, sesame seeds and drizzled with soy mayo. Served in fried wonton cups.

Cajun Potato Dippers Refill

$1.50

Soups and Salads

Apple Walnut

$12.00

Field greens, red apple, red grapes, bleu cheese and candied walnuts. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Baja Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine blend, black bean and corn salsa, cilantro, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. Tossed with chipotle ranch and topped with Cajun chicken and crispy tortilla strips.

BBQ Chicken Chop

$14.00

Romaine blend, black bean and corn salsa, jicama, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, tomato and cucumber. Tossed with house made ranch and topped with bbq chicken and crispy onion straws.

Big Caesar

$10.00

Bowl of Chili

$7.00

Bowl of French Onion Soup

$7.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$7.00

Bowl of Tomato Soup

$7.00

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Cup of French Onion Soup

$5.00

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.00

Cup of Tomato Soup

$5.00

District Cobb

$14.00

Romaine blend, roasted turkey, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, tomato and avocado. Served with house-made ranch

Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, cheddar cheese and red onion. Tossed with buffalo ranch and topped with fried buffalo chicken tenders

House Salad

$4.00

Small Caesar

$5.00

Steak 'N Blue

$17.00

Field greens, red onion, grape tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with filet grilled just the way you like it.

Super Food Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby spinach, blueberries, craisins, edamame, shredded carrots, red onion, avocado and sunflower seeds. Tossed with a raspberry walnut vinaigrette.

Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg wedge, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles and grape tomatoes. Drizzled with house-made ranch.

Mac & Cheese Pots

District Mac

$14.00

Parmesan cheese with white queso topped with a toasted parmesan crust

Daddy Mac

$16.00

Pork bbq, cheddar cheese, roasted red pepper and cherrywood smoked bacon

Cajun Mac

$16.00

Jalapeno, andouille sausage, shrimp, parmesan cheese and Cajun spices

Steakburgers

District Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and American cheese

Bottle Cap Burger

$15.00

Cajun seasoned patty, pepper jack cream cheese, fried jalapenos, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion

Bulleit Burger

$16.00

Melted provolone cheese, shaved prime rib, cherrywood smoked bacon, Bulleit Bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws and pickles

Triple B Burger

$15.00

Cheddar cheese, cherrywood smoked bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws and pickles

Good Egg Burger

$15.00

American Cheese, cherrywood smoked bacon, over-easy egg, tater tots, tomato jam, lettuce and onion

Funk 'N Cheesy Burger

$15.00

Swiss and beer cheese, sauteed onion and mushroom, pickled jalapenos mayo and spring mix

Hamburger

$10.00

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Impossible to tell it's not meat! Provolone cheese, chipotle mayo, LTOP

TDT Pizza

Pepperoni & Sausage

$14.00

Spicy Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella

Margherita

$14.00

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, Parmesan, Roma tomato slices and fresh basil

Salty Pig

$14.00

Bacon, white queso, mozzarella, chihuahua, cheddar and pepper jack

5 Cheese

$13.00

TDT Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

3 Tacos served on a corn/flour blend tortilla, sauteed shrimp, citrus slaw, pico de gallo, mango salsa and sweet chili sauce

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$15.00

3 Tacos served on a corn/flour blend tortilla, Blackened mahi mahi, citrus slaw, avocado salsa and mango salsa

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$13.00

3 Tacos served on a corn/flour blend tortilla, pulled chicken, sauteed onions, lettuce, white queso, avocado salsa tomatoes and sour cream

Steak Fajita Tacos

$15.00

3 Tacos served on a corn/flour blend tortilla, blackened ribeye, melted chihuahua cheese, sauteed tri-colored bell peppers, onion, jalapenos and tomatoes

Mains

TDT Tenders

$13.00

Hand breaded and crispy. Served with fries and choice of two sauces

Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with Alfredo sauce, sauteed shrimp, Parmesan, sauteed red onions and garlic. Topped with blackened chicken. Served with a breadstick

District Fish 'n Chips

$15.00

Atlantic Salmon, hand-battered and deep-fried to a golden crisp. Served with fries and Asian slaw. Dijon horseradish and tartar sauce for dipping.

Pork Chop

$17.00

Brown sugar marinated, French-grilled maple bacon glazed bone-in pork chop. Served with jasmine rice and bacon-wrapped asparagus. Extra maple bacon glaze for dipping

Ribeye

$24.00

Ribeye grilled to your liking and topped with lemon butter. Served with mashed potatoes and veggies

Cajun Butter Ribeye

$26.00

Cajun seasoned ribeye, grilled the way you like it and topped with Cajun butter. Served with mashed potatoes and veggies

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Blackened salmon topped with lemon butter and served with mashed potatoes and veggies

Creole Pasta

$17.00

Penne pasta, shrimp andouille sausage, asparagus, mushrooms and bacon. Tossed in sun-dried tomato pesto cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes. Served with a breadstick

Shish Ka-Bobbys

$16.00

Loaded skewers with blackened sirloin, onion and mixed bell peppers, brushed with sriracha soy sauce cooked to medium. Drizzled teriyaki sauce and served over rice pilaf and broccoli

Steak Stir Fry

$17.00

Ribeye, stir fry veggies and baby corn sauteed in stir fry sauce, and served atop jasmine rice. Topped with a drizzle of orange glaze, red pepper flakes and sesame seeds

Tap Chicken Madeira

$17.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella and mushroom madeira sauce. Served over mashed potatoes

Salmon Penne Rosa

$17.00

Penne pasta with mushrooms, onions, garlic, spinach and roma tomatoes tossed in Rosa sauce. Topped with blackened salmon, Parmesan cheese and basil. Served with a breadstick

Center Cut Sirloin

$18.00

8oz. Sirloin topped with melted lemon butter and served with mashed potatoes and veggies

Poke Bowl

$16.00

Sashimi grade tuna tossed with sriracha soy sauce, shredded carrots, red cabbage, edamame, avocado and cucumber served on a bed of chilled jasmine rice. Drizzled with soy and wasabi glaze, topped with sesame seeds and green onions. Can substitute grilled shrimp

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Sammies/Wraps

Beef on Weck

$16.00

Thin-sliced prime rib served warm, topped with horseradish on a kummelweck roll. Served with au jus and a pickle

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo, topped with lettuce tomato, pickle, chipotle mayo and pepper jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun

District Club

$15.00

Ham, turkey, cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted hoagie. Try it as a wrap!

Steak Burrito

$16.00

Blackened ribeye with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, pinto beans, rice pilaf, cilantro, queso, tomatillo salsa and a drizzle of chipotle ranch. Wrapped in a flour tortilla. Try it as a bowl!

Fried Steak Torta

$16.00

Fried sirloin topped with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, avocado, pickled jalapenos, mayo and melted Muenster on torta bread.

Filet Sliders (2)

$17.00

Filet, creamy horseradish peppercorn sauce and fried onion straws

Hoosier Daddy Breaded Tenderloin

$14.00

A hand-breaded, crispy tenderloin with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with extra mayo, in true Indiana fashion.

Shrimp Po' Boy

$14.00

Hand-breaded shrimp, pepper jack, boom boom sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato and red onion on a hoagie bun. Try it as a wrap!

Left Coast Chicken Club

$16.00

Grilled chicken topped with cherrywood smoked bacon, avocado, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and roasted garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Try it as a wrap!

Indy's Cheesesteak

$16.00

Ribeye steak topped with bell peppers, onions, jalapenos, mushrooms, mayo and provolone cheese. Served on a hoagie bun.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Crispy buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, shredded lettuce, celery and a drizzle of house-made ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch.

The G-Mac

$14.00

Grilled cheese done TDT's way. Mayo, cheddar, honey mustard, bacon, avocado slices and white cheddar mac on grilled sourdough. Served with house-made tomato soup.

Happy Endings

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

Ghirardelli triple chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and caramel sauce

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Served with fresh strawberries, strawberry puree and whipped cream

Cast Iron Cookie

$9.00

Chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream and your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce

Birthday Sundae

$4.00

One Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Sides

Applesauce

$3.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$6.00

Cactus Chili

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$2.00

Creamy Coleslaw

$3.00

Cup of Soup of the Day

$5.00

French Onion Soup

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Tap House Salad

$1.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Kids Fettuccine

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Mini Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Kids Pizza

$9.00

Add ons

Add Baja Chicken $

$5.00

Add Breadstick $

$1.00

Add Chicken $

$5.00

Add Fried Egg $

$0.50

Add on Cup of Chili $

$2.00

Add on Caesar Salad $

$2.00

Add On Cup of French Onion $

$2.00

Add on Cup of Soup $

$2.00

Add on House Salad $

$2.00

Add Salmon $

$6.00

Add Sauteed Shrimp $

$5.00

Add Skewer of Shrimp $

$5.00

Horseradish $

$0.50

Pico de Gallo $

$1.00

Side Beer Cheese $

$0.75

Side BoomBoom Sauce $

$0.50

Side Guac $

$3.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Ranch $

$0.50

Side Salsa $

$0.50

Side Spicy Queso $

$0.75

Add Cup of Soup of the Day $

$2.00

Damn Good Brunch

Smothered Chicken 'N Biscuit

$14.00

TDT's homemade Creole butter biscuit stuffed with Cajun Fried chicken and smothered in sausage gravy. Topped with a sunny-side up egg. Served with hashbrowns

B.F.F. Toast

$14.00

Our take on Bananas Foster French toast. Our signature French toast topped with bourbon-infused, homemade bananas Foster. Finished with whipped cream and powdered sugar

Hangover Burrito

$14.00

Large flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, Cajun potato dippers, mushrooms, tomato and onion. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cilantro. Served with a side of white queso.

TDT's Damn Big Omelet

$15.00

It's big, it's fluffy and it's soon to be famous! 4 egg omelet stuffed with grilled steak, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese and tomatoes. Topped with sour cream, diced tomatoes and cilantro. Served with sourdough toast, jalapenos and salsa

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Hand-breaded and deep-fried, covered with sausage gravy. Served with scrambled eggs and hashbrowns.

Bacon

$2.00

Hashbrown

$3.50

Fried Eggs

$3.00

Scrambled Eggs

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Damn Good Lunch

The District Burger

$13.00

Mini Mac Pot

$13.00

District Club

$13.00

Lunch Size Signature Salad with Cup of Soup

$13.00

Hoosier Daddy Breaded Tenderloin

$13.00

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

G-Mac

$13.00

Thursday Specials

Thursday Food

District Mac

$12.00

Parmesan cheese with white queso topped with a toasted parmesan crust

Thursday Beer

PN 16 oz 3F Barbarian Haze

$4.00Out of stock

PN 16oz 3F Gumballhead

$4.00

PN 16oz 3F Zombie Dust

$4.00

PN 16oz Ace Pineapple

$4.00

PN 16oz Angry Orchard

$4.00

PN 16oz Bell's Oberon

$4.00

PN 16oz Bells Two Hearted

$4.00

PN 16oz Bier John's Porter

$4.00

PN 16oz Blue Mood

$4.00

PN 16oz Bud Light

$4.00

PN 16oz Coors Light

$4.00

PN 16oz Daredevil Indy Lager

$4.00

PN 16oz Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA

$4.00

PN 16oz Elysian Space Dust

$4.00

PN 16oz Fat Heads Bumbleberry

$4.00

PN 16oz Founder's All Day West Coast

$4.00

PN 16oz Golden Road Mango Cart

$4.00Out of stock

PN 16oz Grand Junction A Clockwork Haze

$4.00

PN 16oz Guinness

$4.00

PN 16oz Kona Big wave

$4.00

PN 16oz Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$4.00

PN 16oz Metazoa Black Tie Optional

$4.00

PN 16oz Metazoa Llama Mia!

$4.00

PN 16oz Mich Ultra

$4.00

PN 16oz Miller Lite

$4.00

PN 16oz Modelo

$4.00Out of stock

PN 16oz Moody Tongue Peeled Grft Pilsner

$4.00

PN 16oz New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA

$4.00

PN 16oz New Holland Tangerine Space Machine

$4.00Out of stock

PN 16oz Old Style

$4.00Out of stock

PN 16oz Pacifico

$4.00

PN 16oz QO Blood Orange Yellow Dwarf

$4.00

PN 16oz QO Busted Knuckle

$4.00

PN 16oz QO Strawberry Blonde

$4.00

PN 16oz Revolution Freedom Lemonade

$4.00

PN 16oz Rhinegeist Cheetah

$4.00

PN 16oz Rhinegeist Juicy Truth

$4.00

PN 16oz Rhinegeist Lawnchair Hotrod

$4.00

PN 16oz Rhinegeist Truth

$4.00

PN 16oz Sam Adams Summer Ale

$4.00

PN 16oz St Joseph Confessional

$4.00

PN 16oz Stella Artois

$4.00

PN 16oz Sun King Cream Ale

$4.00

PN 16oz Sun King Osiris

$4.00

PN 16oz Sun King Pachanga

$4.00

PN 16oz Sun King Grapefruit Jungle

$4.00

PN 16oz Sun King Wee Mac

$4.00

PN 16oz Terre Haute CitraExodus

$4.00

PN 16oz Toppling Pseudo Sue

$4.00

PN 16oz Upland Dragonfly IPA

$4.00

PN 16oz WarPigs Reign of Hera

$4.00

PN 16oz Weihenstephaner

$4.00

PN 16oz Yuengling Lager

$4.00

PN 16oz Schlafly Summer Lager

$4.00

Thursday Drinks

Thurs Jack Apple

$6.00

Thurs Jack Daniels

$6.00

Thurs Jack Fire

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Dragon Bomb

$6.00

Grapefruit Bomb

$6.00

Grape Bomb

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

O Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Merch

Hoodies

$35.00

T-Shirts

$25.00

Hats

$20.00

Pint Glass

$10.00

Shot Glass

$7.00