- The District Tap - Keystone - 3720 East 82nd Street
The District Tap - Keystone 3720 East 82nd Street
3720 East 82nd Street
Indianapolis, IN 46240
N/A Beverage
NA BEV
Water
Soda
Tea
Milk
Coffee
Ginger Ale
Club Soda
Tonic
Ginger Beer
No Bev
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Flavor Shot
To Go Beverage
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Blue
Red Bull Red
Red Bull Yellow
Employee Redbull
Icelandic Water
Sprecher's Root Beer
Mineragua
Food
District Apps
Seared Ahi Tuna
Sashimi grade blackened tuna served on a bed of asian spring mix. Ponzu and Soy sauce for dipping
Tap Pretzel
Salted pub-style Bavarian Pretzel served with Scotch ale beer cheese and white queso
Chip Refill
Chips and Guac
Chips and Queso
Chips and Salsa
Chori-Queso Potato Dippers
White queso with chorizo and shredded pepper jack cheese topped with house-mare pico. Served with fried Cajun potato wedges
Dirty Style Wings
Bone-in and deep-fried, then grilled to perfection with our signature blend of buffalo sauce and Cajun dry rub. Takes a bit longer, but worth the wait.
Firecracker Shrimp
Hand Breaded and tossed in our house-made firecracker sauce served on a bed of Asian slaw. Topped with green onion and sesame seeds.
Deep Fried Buffalo Cauliflower
Hand breaded and tossed in Cajun spices, served over chipotle mayo with a side of buffalo sauce.
Fried Pickles
Hand-breaded and crispy fried. Served with creamy horseradish peppercorn sauce and ranch.
Hummus Platter
Roasted red pepper hummus and spicy feta dip with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives and pita chips. Feta cheese for garnish
Mr.B's Spicy Meatballs & Goat Cheese Dip
Meatballs in a spicy marinara with melted goat cheese. Toasted Italian bread with Cajun spices and Parmesan for dipping.
Potstickers
Pan-seared dumplings filled with pork and vegetables, drizzled with soy glaze. Served with a side of soy sauce for dipping
Oven Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower
Oven-roasted and served over a bed of greens with a side of buffalo sauce, chipotle ranch and a lemon wedge.
Southwest Egg Rolls
Chicken, pepper jack cheese, black beans, spinach, corn and cilantro. Served with sriracha aioli.
TDT Chicken Nachos Snack Size
White queso , red onion, jalapeno, cheddar cheese, tomato, green onion and cilantro with sriracha aioli
TDT Chicken Nachos Full Size
White queso , red onion, jalapeno, cheddar cheese, tomato, green onion and cilantro with sriracha aioli
District Boneless Wings
Served with celery, one sauce and your choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese
District Bone-in Wings
Served with celery, one sauce and your choice of house-made ranch or bleu cheese
Tuna Tartare
Sashimi grade Ahi Tuna tossed with sweet soy sauce on a bed of Asian Slaw. Topped with avocado, green and red onion, sesame seeds and drizzled with soy mayo. Served in fried wonton cups.
Cajun Potato Dippers Refill
Soups and Salads
Apple Walnut
Field greens, red apple, red grapes, bleu cheese and candied walnuts. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.
Baja Chicken Salad
Romaine blend, black bean and corn salsa, cilantro, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. Tossed with chipotle ranch and topped with Cajun chicken and crispy tortilla strips.
BBQ Chicken Chop
Romaine blend, black bean and corn salsa, jicama, cilantro, pepper jack cheese, tomato and cucumber. Tossed with house made ranch and topped with bbq chicken and crispy onion straws.
Big Caesar
Bowl of Chili
Bowl of French Onion Soup
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Bowl of Tomato Soup
Cup of Chili
Cup of French Onion Soup
Cup of Soup of the Day
Cup of Tomato Soup
District Cobb
Romaine blend, roasted turkey, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, hard boiled egg, tomato and avocado. Served with house-made ranch
Fried Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine blend, tomatoes, cucumbers, celery, cheddar cheese and red onion. Tossed with buffalo ranch and topped with fried buffalo chicken tenders
House Salad
Small Caesar
Steak 'N Blue
Field greens, red onion, grape tomatoes and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and topped with filet grilled just the way you like it.
Super Food Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, blueberries, craisins, edamame, shredded carrots, red onion, avocado and sunflower seeds. Tossed with a raspberry walnut vinaigrette.
Wedge
Iceberg wedge, bacon bits, bleu cheese crumbles and grape tomatoes. Drizzled with house-made ranch.
Mac & Cheese Pots
Steakburgers
District Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle and American cheese
Bottle Cap Burger
Cajun seasoned patty, pepper jack cream cheese, fried jalapenos, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion
Bulleit Burger
Melted provolone cheese, shaved prime rib, cherrywood smoked bacon, Bulleit Bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws and pickles
Triple B Burger
Cheddar cheese, cherrywood smoked bacon, bourbon BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws and pickles
Good Egg Burger
American Cheese, cherrywood smoked bacon, over-easy egg, tater tots, tomato jam, lettuce and onion
Funk 'N Cheesy Burger
Swiss and beer cheese, sauteed onion and mushroom, pickled jalapenos mayo and spring mix
Hamburger
Impossible Burger
Impossible to tell it's not meat! Provolone cheese, chipotle mayo, LTOP
TDT Pizza
TDT Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
3 Tacos served on a corn/flour blend tortilla, sauteed shrimp, citrus slaw, pico de gallo, mango salsa and sweet chili sauce
Grilled Mahi Tacos
3 Tacos served on a corn/flour blend tortilla, Blackened mahi mahi, citrus slaw, avocado salsa and mango salsa
Grilled Chicken Tacos
3 Tacos served on a corn/flour blend tortilla, pulled chicken, sauteed onions, lettuce, white queso, avocado salsa tomatoes and sour cream
Steak Fajita Tacos
3 Tacos served on a corn/flour blend tortilla, blackened ribeye, melted chihuahua cheese, sauteed tri-colored bell peppers, onion, jalapenos and tomatoes
Mains
TDT Tenders
Hand breaded and crispy. Served with fries and choice of two sauces
Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed with Alfredo sauce, sauteed shrimp, Parmesan, sauteed red onions and garlic. Topped with blackened chicken. Served with a breadstick
District Fish 'n Chips
Atlantic Salmon, hand-battered and deep-fried to a golden crisp. Served with fries and Asian slaw. Dijon horseradish and tartar sauce for dipping.
Pork Chop
Brown sugar marinated, French-grilled maple bacon glazed bone-in pork chop. Served with jasmine rice and bacon-wrapped asparagus. Extra maple bacon glaze for dipping
Ribeye
Ribeye grilled to your liking and topped with lemon butter. Served with mashed potatoes and veggies
Cajun Butter Ribeye
Cajun seasoned ribeye, grilled the way you like it and topped with Cajun butter. Served with mashed potatoes and veggies
Grilled Salmon
Blackened salmon topped with lemon butter and served with mashed potatoes and veggies
Creole Pasta
Penne pasta, shrimp andouille sausage, asparagus, mushrooms and bacon. Tossed in sun-dried tomato pesto cream sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese and red pepper flakes. Served with a breadstick
Shish Ka-Bobbys
Loaded skewers with blackened sirloin, onion and mixed bell peppers, brushed with sriracha soy sauce cooked to medium. Drizzled teriyaki sauce and served over rice pilaf and broccoli
Steak Stir Fry
Ribeye, stir fry veggies and baby corn sauteed in stir fry sauce, and served atop jasmine rice. Topped with a drizzle of orange glaze, red pepper flakes and sesame seeds
Tap Chicken Madeira
Breaded chicken breast topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella and mushroom madeira sauce. Served over mashed potatoes
Salmon Penne Rosa
Penne pasta with mushrooms, onions, garlic, spinach and roma tomatoes tossed in Rosa sauce. Topped with blackened salmon, Parmesan cheese and basil. Served with a breadstick
Center Cut Sirloin
8oz. Sirloin topped with melted lemon butter and served with mashed potatoes and veggies
Poke Bowl
Sashimi grade tuna tossed with sriracha soy sauce, shredded carrots, red cabbage, edamame, avocado and cucumber served on a bed of chilled jasmine rice. Drizzled with soy and wasabi glaze, topped with sesame seeds and green onions. Can substitute grilled shrimp
Grilled Chicken
Sammies/Wraps
Beef on Weck
Thin-sliced prime rib served warm, topped with horseradish on a kummelweck roll. Served with au jus and a pickle
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo, topped with lettuce tomato, pickle, chipotle mayo and pepper jack cheese. Served on a brioche bun
District Club
Ham, turkey, cherrywood smoked bacon, cheddar, Swiss, avocado, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a toasted hoagie. Try it as a wrap!
Steak Burrito
Blackened ribeye with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, pinto beans, rice pilaf, cilantro, queso, tomatillo salsa and a drizzle of chipotle ranch. Wrapped in a flour tortilla. Try it as a bowl!
Fried Steak Torta
Fried sirloin topped with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onion, avocado, pickled jalapenos, mayo and melted Muenster on torta bread.
Filet Sliders (2)
Filet, creamy horseradish peppercorn sauce and fried onion straws
Hoosier Daddy Breaded Tenderloin
A hand-breaded, crispy tenderloin with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with extra mayo, in true Indiana fashion.
Shrimp Po' Boy
Hand-breaded shrimp, pepper jack, boom boom sauce, shredded lettuce, tomato and red onion on a hoagie bun. Try it as a wrap!
Left Coast Chicken Club
Grilled chicken topped with cherrywood smoked bacon, avocado, melted Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion and roasted garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun. Try it as a wrap!
Indy's Cheesesteak
Ribeye steak topped with bell peppers, onions, jalapenos, mushrooms, mayo and provolone cheese. Served on a hoagie bun.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar, shredded lettuce, celery and a drizzle of house-made ranch wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of ranch.
The G-Mac
Grilled cheese done TDT's way. Mayo, cheddar, honey mustard, bacon, avocado slices and white cheddar mac on grilled sourdough. Served with house-made tomato soup.
Happy Endings
Brownie Sundae
Ghirardelli triple chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and caramel sauce
New York Cheesecake
Served with fresh strawberries, strawberry puree and whipped cream
Cast Iron Cookie
Chocolate chip cookie topped with vanilla ice cream and your choice of chocolate or caramel sauce
Birthday Sundae
One Scoop of Ice Cream
Sides
Applesauce
Asparagus
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
Cactus Chili
Caesar Salad
Creamy Coleslaw
Cup of Soup of the Day
French Onion Soup
Jasmine Rice
Mac & Cheese
Rice Pilaf
Seasonal Vegetables
Seasoned Fries
Steamed Broccoli
Sweet Potato Fries
Tap House Salad
Tater Tots
White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes
Kid's Menu
Add ons
Add Baja Chicken $
Add Breadstick $
Add Chicken $
Add Fried Egg $
Add on Cup of Chili $
Add on Caesar Salad $
Add On Cup of French Onion $
Add on Cup of Soup $
Add on House Salad $
Add Salmon $
Add Sauteed Shrimp $
Add Skewer of Shrimp $
Horseradish $
Pico de Gallo $
Side Beer Cheese $
Side BoomBoom Sauce $
Side Guac $
Side Honey Mustard
Side Ranch $
Side Salsa $
Side Spicy Queso $
Add Cup of Soup of the Day $
Damn Good Brunch
Smothered Chicken 'N Biscuit
TDT's homemade Creole butter biscuit stuffed with Cajun Fried chicken and smothered in sausage gravy. Topped with a sunny-side up egg. Served with hashbrowns
B.F.F. Toast
Our take on Bananas Foster French toast. Our signature French toast topped with bourbon-infused, homemade bananas Foster. Finished with whipped cream and powdered sugar
Hangover Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, chorizo, pepper jack cheese, Cajun potato dippers, mushrooms, tomato and onion. Topped with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cilantro. Served with a side of white queso.
TDT's Damn Big Omelet
It's big, it's fluffy and it's soon to be famous! 4 egg omelet stuffed with grilled steak, onions, peppers, pepper jack cheese and tomatoes. Topped with sour cream, diced tomatoes and cilantro. Served with sourdough toast, jalapenos and salsa
Country Fried Steak
Hand-breaded and deep-fried, covered with sausage gravy. Served with scrambled eggs and hashbrowns.
Bacon
Hashbrown
Fried Eggs
Scrambled Eggs
Tater Tots
Toast
Damn Good Lunch
Thursday Specials
Thursday Food
Thursday Beer
PN 16 oz 3F Barbarian Haze
PN 16oz 3F Gumballhead
PN 16oz 3F Zombie Dust
PN 16oz Ace Pineapple
PN 16oz Angry Orchard
PN 16oz Bell's Oberon
PN 16oz Bells Two Hearted
PN 16oz Bier John's Porter
PN 16oz Blue Mood
PN 16oz Bud Light
PN 16oz Coors Light
PN 16oz Daredevil Indy Lager
PN 16oz Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA
PN 16oz Elysian Space Dust
PN 16oz Fat Heads Bumbleberry
PN 16oz Founder's All Day West Coast
PN 16oz Golden Road Mango Cart
PN 16oz Grand Junction A Clockwork Haze
PN 16oz Guinness
PN 16oz Kona Big wave
PN 16oz Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
PN 16oz Metazoa Black Tie Optional
PN 16oz Metazoa Llama Mia!
PN 16oz Mich Ultra
PN 16oz Miller Lite
PN 16oz Modelo
PN 16oz Moody Tongue Peeled Grft Pilsner
PN 16oz New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA
PN 16oz New Holland Tangerine Space Machine
PN 16oz Old Style
PN 16oz Pacifico
PN 16oz QO Blood Orange Yellow Dwarf
PN 16oz QO Busted Knuckle
PN 16oz QO Strawberry Blonde
PN 16oz Revolution Freedom Lemonade
PN 16oz Rhinegeist Cheetah
PN 16oz Rhinegeist Juicy Truth
PN 16oz Rhinegeist Lawnchair Hotrod
PN 16oz Rhinegeist Truth
PN 16oz Sam Adams Summer Ale
PN 16oz St Joseph Confessional
PN 16oz Stella Artois
PN 16oz Sun King Cream Ale
PN 16oz Sun King Osiris
PN 16oz Sun King Pachanga
PN 16oz Sun King Grapefruit Jungle
PN 16oz Sun King Wee Mac
PN 16oz Terre Haute CitraExodus
PN 16oz Toppling Pseudo Sue
PN 16oz Upland Dragonfly IPA
PN 16oz WarPigs Reign of Hera
PN 16oz Weihenstephaner
PN 16oz Yuengling Lager
PN 16oz Schlafly Summer Lager
Thursday Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3720 East 82nd Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240