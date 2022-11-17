Restaurant header imageView gallery

The District Wood Fired Kitchen

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

90 Harding Street

Worcester, MA 01604

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Fries
Classic Cheese Pizzette
Margherita Pizzette

Small Bites

Ballpark Style Nachos

$12.50

Corn tortilla chips with house made cheese sauce, pickled Fresno peppers, pico de gallo, sour cream

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Chopped romaine, house Caesar dressing, garlic butter croutons, parmesan

Garden Greens

$8.00

Mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, grilled red onion, cucumber, carrots, house ranch

Jamm'n Mozzarella

$11.00

Fried fresh mozzarella slices, topped with tomato and onion jam, fresh herbs

Oven Roasted Butternut Soup

$6.50

Finished with pumpkin seeds, pumpkin seed oil, fried sage

Roasted Garlic Tomato Bisque

$6.50

Creamy woodfired tomato and garlic bisque

Smoked Tomato Mussels

$16.00

PEI Mussels, smoked tomatoes, cream, chorizo sausage, herbs, grilled bread

Vietnamese Noodle Salad

$10.00

Soy lime vinaigrette, cucumber, vermicelli, pickled fresno, shaved carrot, cilantro, scallions, crushed peanuts

Grilled Wings

$13.99Out of stock

Tender Platters

BBQ Tenders

$13.00

Tossed in house BBQ, shredded cheddar, scallions

Buffalo Style Tenders

$11.50

Chef’s hot sauce, house bleu cheese dressing, shaved carrot, celery slaw

Country Style Tenders

$11.00

Simply chicken fried

Maple Mustard Woo

$12.00

Local maple and tangy mustard with sesame seeds, scallions

DipDip Tenders

$11.50

Sweet Soy, ginger, garlic, scallions with fresh lime, cilantro

Hand Cut Fry Baskets

Classic Fries

$6.50

Sea salt, cracked pepper, ketchup

Cheese Fries

$8.00

With house cheese sauce

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$7.00

Tangy malt vinegar powder with sea salt

Truffle Fries

$7.50

Cracked pepper, truffle salt, parmesan, herbs

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Served with remoulade dipping sauce

Loaded Fry Basket

$8.50

Cheddar, bacon, scallions, house ranch

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Sandwiches

Chef's Burger

$17.00

6oz Lilac Hedge grass fed ground beef, miso ketchup, arugula, crispy shallots, fontina cheese on Portuguese muffin

It's A Hamburger

$16.00

6oz Lilac Hedge grass fed ground beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese on Portuguese muffin

Cuban Sandwich

$14.00

Wood oven roasted mojo pork, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard, crown regal pickles on Portuguese muffin

Woodfire Chicken BLT

$16.00

Wood roasted chicken, North Country bacon, lettuce, tomato, herb mayo on crispy sourdough

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Bulkie piled high with pulled pork, pickled onions, slaw, house BBQ

Sloppy Joe

$15.00

Old school classic made from fresh (not a can), with Lilac Hedge beef on a Worcester style bulkie

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Cheddar and American melted to perfection on buttered sourdough, served with roasted tomato bisque

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Buttermilk and herb marinated chicken thigh, crown regal pickles, house hot sauce, lettuce

Meatball Sandwich

$14.50

Worcester style bulkie, filled with the wood oven meatballs, pomodoro sauce, provolone

Fishwich

$14.00

Fried haddock, slaw, remoulade on Worcester bulkie

The Bear

$17.00Out of stock

Wood Fired Pizzette

Margherita Pizzette

$15.00

House pomodoro sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, fresh basil

Barbeque Pizzette

$16.00

Pulled pork, BBQ sauce, pickled onions, cheddar, pickled fresno peppers

Sausage & Pepper Pizzette

$15.50

Italian sausage, peppers, onions, cheese

Hot Hawaiian Pizzette

$15.00

Smoked ham, pickled fresno peppers, pineapple, cheese, pomodoro

Caesar Pizzette

$16.00

Parmesan topped crust, topped with Caesar dressed romaine and grape tomatoes, woodfire chicken

Classic Cheese Pizzette

$15.00

Pomodoro, cheese blend

Pizzette Special

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees

Mojo Marinated Chop

$25.00Out of stock

Woodfired pork chop, peas & rice, roasted peppers

12 Hour Korean Short Rib

$31.00

Bulgogi style short rib, crispy rice, kimchi

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Beer battered haddock, hand cut fries with sea salt and vinegar dust, remoulade, grilled lemon, slaw

Half Roast Chicken

$24.00

Marinated half semi boneless chicken, oven roasted and served with crispy bacon brussels sprouts, sweet potato puree

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.00

Wood roasted house meatballs, served over fresh local spaghetti, pomodoro sauce, ricotta, parmesan, basil

Chorizo Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Cavatappi pasta, cheddar mac sauce, chorizo sausage, toasted breadcrumbs, pico de gallo

Wood Grilled Sirloin

$34.00

Horseradish Dijon whipped potatoes, herb butter, crispy shallots

Steak Frites

$25.00

Prime ranch steak, hand cut fries, dressed greens, pickled onions

Salmon Entree

$26.00

Garden veggie grain bowl with lemon dill crema

Wood Oven Shepherd's Pie

$20.00

Lilac Hedge ground beef, garden veggies in rich gravy, topped with crispy whipped potato

Sides

Side Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Side Hand Cut Fries

$5.00

Side Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Side Slaw

$5.00

Side Crispy Rice & Kimchi

$5.00

Side Peas & Rice

$5.00

Side Ceasar

$5.00

Side Plain Mashed

$5.00

Side Horseradish Dijon Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

Bacon Green Beans

$5.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side DRESSED Greens

$5.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Hamburger w/ Fries

$9.00

Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$9.50

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Kid Fish & Chips

$8.50

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Salad W/ CHICKEN

$8.50

Kid Spaghetti and Meatballs

$8.50

Kids Pasta & Butter

$7.50

Dinner Events

Greater Good Beer Dinner

$75.00

Come and join us as Greater Good Brewing and The District Wood Fired Kitchen collide for a unique dinner experience with beer and food pairings. Check our social media for beer and food menus coming soon! *Please put your name under special instructions* *Your receipt is your ticket, Please save your receipt*

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our new, elevated american comfort food!

Location

90 Harding Street, Worcester, MA 01604

Directions

