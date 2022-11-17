The District Wood Fired Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our new, elevated american comfort food!
Location
90 Harding Street, Worcester, MA 01604
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Worcester Beer Garden - 64 Franklin Street
No Reviews
64 Franklin Street Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Worcester
MEZCAL TEQUILA CANTINA - MEZCAL WORCESTER
4.3 • 1,962
30 Major Taylor Blvd Worcester, MA 01608
View restaurant