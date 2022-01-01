American
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
THE DISTRICT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
The District is a Pizza Fanatics love child. All pizzas are fired in our 800° custom brick wood-fired oven along with artisan sandwiches, rockin' wings and salads. Back to Back winners of RI food fights - Lord of the Pies - Voted best Pizza in Rhode Island 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020
54 South Street, Providence, RI 02903
