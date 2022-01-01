Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch

THE DISTRICT

review star

No reviews yet

54 South Street

Providence, RI 02903

The Graduate Bowl
Truffle Fries
Barbecue Chicken Pizza

APPETIZERS

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$10.00

Fresh Burrata with a cherry tomato melody with fresh basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze drizzle with toasted points.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Two cakes made with fresh, lump crab meat blended with herbs, red onions, red peppers and house spices. Panko-breaded and pan seared served with cajun remoulade sauce served with corn salsa

District Dip

District Dip

$10.00

Blend of mozzarella, parmesan, artichokes, baby spinach, served with toasted points

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Two Beer Battered Cod served in a flour tortilla, shredded cabbage, and mango Salsa. Served with a side of Tartar Sauce.

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Tossed in a garlic-parmesan and parsley oil with marinara

Italian Egg roll

Italian Egg roll

$10.00Out of stock

A blend of ham, capicola, prosciutto, salami, pepperoni, asiago, mozzarella, & parmesan served in a crispy egg roll with house made marinara

Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.00

Loaded with mozzarella, bacon, scallions and District Sauce

Meatballs

Meatballs

$11.00

Three Decadent meatballs with house red sauce and a dollop of ricotta cheese

Moon Bites

$10.00

Three fried half moon of whole milk mozzarella cheese in an oregano, Romano cheese and garlic Italian breading served with marinara.

Pulled Pork Loaded Tots

$14.00

SOUPS AND SALADS

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce and shaved gran padano parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing with house made garlic croutons.

Jewelry District Salad

Jewelry District Salad

$10.00

A bed of Kale, quinoa, chick peas, roasted red peppers, craisins, tossed with a house vinagrette.

The Graduate Bowl

The Graduate Bowl

$15.00

Shredded chicken, mango, avocado, quinoa, sweet potatoes, black bean salsa, with house dressing

Undergrad

Undergrad

$10.00

Mescalin greens tossed with tomatoes, pickled red onions, cucumber, carrots, toasted almonds, apples and District house dressing.

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$10.00

Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce topped with blue cheese dressing, bacon & diced tomatoes & red onions

Greek Salad

$12.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.00Out of stock

JUMBO WINGS

Baked Wings

$13.00Out of stock

Dry rub - Garlic Parmesan - Buffalo - Honey Barbecue - Asian Chili - Mango Habanero - Thai Peanut - Lemon Pepper

Tray of Wings

$30.99

BURGERS

Confession

Confession

$16.00

Two 4oz beef patties, baby iceburg bun, cheddar cheese, tomato, pickle and The District Sauce (ketchup, mustard, sweet relish and cayenne) All burgers served with The District fries and a pickle. All burgers cooked Medium-Well unless otherwise specified

Felony

Felony

$16.00

Two four oz. patties caramelized onions, fried egg, steak sauce, cheddar cheese. All burgers cooked Medium-Well unless otherwise specified

The Defendant

$16.00

Two four oz. patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, mustard, mayo American cheese red onion. All burgers cooked Medium-Well unless otherwise specified

The Sheriff

The Sheriff

$16.00

Two 4oz Burgers, onion rings, bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, mushrooms, honey mustard

SANDWICHES

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$16.00

Fish Sandwich

$16.00
The AG

The AG

$16.00

Shaved steak, American cheese, red & green peppers and onions on a torpedo roll.

The Bondsman

The Bondsman

$16.00

Pan-Fried chicken cutlet, provolone cheese, garlic sauteed broccoli rabe with roasted red and pepper garlic aioli.

The Da

The Da

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast, arugula, bacon, Brie cheese, apple aioli, sliced apples.

The Godfather

$14.00

The Public Defender

$16.00

Slow-braised smoked pork belly, jalapeno jam, cheddar cheese and house pickles on house-made bread.

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

THE DISTRICT PIZZA

Topped with Mozzarella and our house made marinara
Small district pizza

Small district pizza

$15.00

Large district pizza

$18.00

CHEF SPECIALTY PIZZA

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$17.00+

Cheddar scallion sauce, bbq sauce, shredded chicken, onions and mozzarella.

Bourbon Steak Pizza

Bourbon Steak Pizza

$17.00+

Shaved Steak, American Cheese, Light marinara, onions, green peppers, tomato topped with shredded lettuce

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00+

Buffalo bechamel, shredded chicken, blue cheese crumble, and mozzarella.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.00+

Chicken, Bacon, cheddar, and House made ranch dressing

Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

$17.00+
Hot Honey White Pizza

Hot Honey White Pizza

$17.00+

Margherita Pizza

$17.00+

Tomato, basil and mozzarella

Meat Lovers Pizza

Meat Lovers Pizza

$17.00+

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, meatballs, and mozzarella

Pesto Pizza

Pesto Pizza

$17.00+

Basil, pesto, ricotta, caramelized onions, and roasted red pepper

Pink Ala Vodka

Pink Ala Vodka

$17.00+

Pink Vodka sauce, sausage, banana peppers, arugula, mushrooms, and balsamic drizzle.

Pulled Pork Pizza

Pulled Pork Pizza

$17.00+

BBQ Sauce, Pulled Pork, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, honey garlic.

Vegan veggie Pizza - With Vegan Cheese

$17.00+
White Pizza

White Pizza

$15.00+
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Scallion

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Scallion

$17.00+

Buffalo bechamel, shredded chicken, blue cheese crumble, and mozzarella.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

ENTREES

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta tossed in buffalo bechamel, blue cheese crumbles with sliced chicken cutlets.

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.00

Breaded chicken topped with melted mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce. Served with penne or linguine pasta

District Crispy Fish & Chips

District Crispy Fish & Chips

$17.00

Fresh cod loin dredged in house-made dogfish 60minute IPA beer batter served with house fries, tartar sauce, and house-made cole slaw

Salmon Entree

Salmon Entree

$23.99

Pan-Seared seasoned salmon topped with a mango salsa and blood orange glaze. served with jasmine rice and vegetables

Penne alla Vodka

$14.00

Penne pasta tossed with pink vodka sauce

Penne Alfredo

$13.00

Penne pasta tossed with pink vodka sauce

Penne Marinara

$14.00

Cheese Tortellini

$17.00

EXTRAS

Side Aioli

$0.25

Side Asian Chili

$0.25

Side Balsalmic Glaze

$0.25

Side Blue Cheese

$0.25

Side Buffalo sauce

$0.25

Side Ceasar Dressing

$0.25

Side District Sauce

$0.25

Side Honey BBQ

$0.25

Side Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side House Dressing

$0.25

Side Hummus Bread

$1.25

Side Mango Dressing

$0.25

Side Mango Habanero

$0.25

Side Marinara

$0.25

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.25

Side Ricotta Cheese

$0.25

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.25

Side Thai Peanut

$0.25

KIDS MENU

Kids Meatball & Pasta

$7.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

SIDES

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Only

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp Only

$6.00

Side Jewelry District

$5.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Salmon Only

$11.00

Side of Bread

$1.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Tater Tots

$5.00

Side Truffle Tater Tots

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

The District Fries

$4.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Greek Dressing

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
The District is a Pizza Fanatics love child. All pizzas are fired in our 800° custom brick wood-fired oven along with artisan sandwiches, rockin' wings and salads. Back to Back winners of RI food fights - Lord of the Pies - Voted best Pizza in Rhode Island 2017, 2018, 2019 & 2020

THE DISTRICT image
THE DISTRICT image
THE DISTRICT image
THE DISTRICT image

