The Dive

review star

No reviews yet

3350 Unicorn lake blvd

DENTON, TX 76210

Chip Refill

$1.00

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Chips/Salsa/Queso

$8.75

Crab Cake Balls

$10.00

Dive Bombs

$12.00

Dumpster Fries

$9.95

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Potato Skins

$10.75

Slider Trio

$12.45

Trashcan Nachos

$15.00

Wings

$8.00+

Xtra large pretzel

$11.00

Handhelds

Adult grilled cheese

$12.00

BBQ Sirloin Burger

$17.95

BLT

$10.95

BYO Burger

$9.25

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Ghost Pepper Steak Sandwich

$17.95

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$9.95

Grammy's Turkey Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Gyro

$15.00

Mean Green

$12.95

Ranch Hand

$10.95

Roasted Veggie Melt

$9.50

The Dive Burger

$16.95

Salmon Avocado Toast

$11.95

Desserts

Dee's Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00

Dee's Pecan Cheesecake

$6.00

Dee's Peach Cheesecake

$6.00

Entree

Blackened Chicken

$14.75

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.50

Chicken Fried Steak

$17.95

Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Fish N Chips

$17.25

Fried Catfish

$16.75

Kofta Platter

$17.00

Quesadilla

$13.25

Sirloin Steak

$24.95

Stuffed Avocados

$15.50

Taco Plate

$12.95

Texas Chop Steak

$16.95

The "Jaky"

$18.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Mini Corndogs

$7.95

Kids Burger Sliders

$7.95

Salad

Caesar salad

$9.95

House salad

$10.50

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Caesar

$4.95

Side

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Grilled Veggies

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Potato Chip

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Broccoli

$3.00

Side HBBQ

$1.00

Side Mango Hab

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue cheese

$1.00

Jap ranch

$1.00

Balsamic

Honey mustard

$1.00

Ghost pepper

$1.00

Mild sd

$1.00

Med sd

$1.00

Hot sd

$1.00

Garvey white

$1.00

Garvey brown

$1.00

Spicy bbq

$1.00

Specials

Giants NY Fat Sandwich

$12.00

Philly cheesesteak

$12.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Ginger ale

$2.50

Water

Bottles

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull SF

$4.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Juice/ Teas

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Tonic Water

$1.00

Zing Zang

$1.00

Water

club

General admission

$8.00

private table

$60.00

Table

$40.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Beautiful live music and entertainment venue, sports bar, restaurant and late night hangout

Location

3350 Unicorn lake blvd, DENTON, TX 76210

Directions

