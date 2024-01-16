The Dive Pub
213 W. TOMICHI AVE
Gunnison, CO 81230
FOOD
Snacks
- Side Fries$3.00
With house-made ketchup
- Trout Dip$12.00
Smoked trout, pickled veg, crackers
- Tots$7.00
Bacon and bleu cheese
- Burrata$16.00
Fresh burrata, greens, hot honey, smoked walnuts, bacon, beets, grilled pear, grilled bread, tajin
- Pub Board$16.00
Pork belly, prosciutto, duck, honey brie, cranberry goat cheese, grilled pears, beets, smoked walnuts, grilled flatbread. Item may be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk o
- Sliders$6.00
Scanga beef and pork blend, gouda, bacon marmalade
- Popcorn Chicken$6.00
Soups + Salads
- Half PGC$3.00
- Pork Green Chile$5.00
- Half SOD$3.00
- SOD$5.00
- Half Farro$8.00
Mixed greens, beets, tomato, cucumber, broccolini, goat cheese, dried chickpeas
- Full Farro$13.00
Mixed greens, beets, tomato, cucumber, broccolini, goat cheese, dried chickpeas
- Half COBB$8.00
Mixed greens, chilled grilled chicken, egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, smoked walnuts
- Full COBB$13.00
Mixed greens, chilled grilled chicken, egg, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, smoked walnuts
- Half Chopped$8.00
Mixed greens, pancetta, walnut, parm, broccolini, radish, carrot, pickled mustard seeds
- Full Chopped$13.00
Mixed greens, pancetta, walnut, parm, broccolini, radish, carrot, pickled mustard seeds
- Half Wedge$7.00
Iceberg, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, leeks, everything seasoning
- Full Wedge$12.00
Iceberg, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese, leeks, everything seasoning
- Side Salad$5.00
Greens, carrot salad, radish, parm
Sandwiches
- Dive Burger$15.00
7 oz scanga beef and pork blend, gouda, bacon marmalade, rocket, fries. Item may be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Teocalli Turkey$13.00
Turkey, bacon, rocket, cranberry jam, brie, served warm, chips
- Chicken Scratch$13.00
Grilled chicken, brie spread, grilled pears, rocket, croissant, served hot, chips
- Cubano$15.00
Ham, pulled pork, pickles, Swiss, sriracha mayo, mustard, fries
- Buttermilk Chicken$14.00
Fried chicken, carrot salad, sriracha mayo, greens, fries
- Remy-Wich$13.00
Seasonal veggies, greens, Havarti, red pepper coulis, grilled flatbread, fries
- Poboy$14.00Out of stock
Pub Specials
- Half Poutine$6.00
Fries, cheese curds, choice of beef gravy, pork green chile, duck or tomato-basil
- Full Poutine$13.00
Fries, cheese cards, choice of beef gravy, pork green chile, duck or tomato-basil
- Fish and Chips$16.00
Alaskan cod, carrot salad, tartar sauce, fries
- Pot Roast$27.00Out of stock
Red wine braised, carrots, onions, mushroom, herbs, mashed potatoes
- Ratatouille$14.00
Roasted vegetables, tomato-basil, havarti
- Steak Frites$29.00
9 oz. Bavette, leeks, grilled bread, red pepper coulis, fries. Item may be served raw or undercooked, consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Chicken and Gnocchi$19.00
House made Gnocchi, Chicken Breast,Pancetta, tomato-basil, parm
Chalkboard
Sweets
Sauces
DRINKS
Liquor
- Well Vodka$4.00+
- Deep Eddy$8.00+
- Wheatley$8.00+
- Well Gin$7.50+
- Bombay Saphire$9.00+
- Well Rum$5.00+
- Montanya Oro$8.00+
- Montanya Platino$7.00+
- Well Tequila$5.00+
- Corazon$7.00+
- Fiero$8.00
- Patron$12.00+
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Tincup$7.00
- Maker’s Mark$10.00
- Eilija Craig$8.00
- Jameson$9.00
- Four Roses$9.00
- Templeton Rye$8.00
- High West$9.00
- Balcone’s Baby Blue$10.00
- Clyde Mays Rye$10.00
- Buffalo Trace$10.00
- Garrison Brothers$14.00
- Eagle Rye$12.00
- Sazerac Rye$15.00
- Suntory$12.00
- Jefferson’s$15.00
- Law’s$12.00
- Thomas Handy$55.00
- George T. Stagg$80.00
- Weller Special Reserve$18.00
- Blanton’s$20.00
- Pappy 10yr.$85.00
- Pappy 12yr.$95.00
- Pappy 13yr.$105.00
- Pappy 15yr.$125.00
- Well Scotch
- Well Bourbon
Draft & Canned
- Telluride Russel Kelly IPA$6.00
Russel Kelly ipa 6.7% abv / 83 ibu
- High Alpine$7.00
Espresso Stout
- Eddyline$6.00
Boater Beer Pilsner
- New Belgium$6.00
Juicy Haze
- New Belgium Fat Tire$6.00
Fat tire 5.2% abv / 22 ibu
- Odell$6.00
Elephant IPA
- Odell Drumroll IPA$6.00
Drumrall apa 5.3% abv / 42 ibu
- Irwin Brewing Co.$6.00
Mexi Lager
- Coors$6.00
- Coors Light$6.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Bud Light$6.00
- Modelo$4.00
- PBR$5.00
- Eddyline Sour$7.00
- Snow Capped Cider$7.00
- Guinness$6.00
- White Claw$6.00
- Blue Moon$6.00
- NA Beer$5.00
Signature Cocktails
- Pomegranate Old Fashioned$12.00+
Buffalo trace burboun, pomegranate liquor, simple, orange bitters
- Minneapolis Dive$12.00+
Templeton rye, orange bitters, sweet vermouth, orange, cherry
- Even Flow$10.00+
Tincup whiskey, apple, cinnamon, lemon, lime
- Main Squeeze Marg$16.00+
Patron silver, grove street orange liqueur, line juice
- Gin Fizz 4.0$11.00+
Bombay sapphire, blackberry, fresh sage, lemon
- Foxhound$10.00+
Pear-infused wheatley vodka, lemon, grapefruit soda, cinnamon, simple syrup
- Dr. Pierotti$7.00+
Benchmark whiskey, lemon, soda
- 401 Rum$11.00+
Montanya ore rum, cinnamon, clove, fresh ginger, apple cider
- Show Some Love$15.00
Buy a round for the staff!
- Whiskey Wednesday$12.00+
- Bar Feature$12.00+
- Salty Dog$10.00+
- Old Fashioned$10.00
Tincup whiskey, bitters, simple syrup, orange
- Basic Lebowski$9.00
Deep eddy vodka, arrosta coffee, liqueur, cream
- Negroni$11.00
Bombay sapphire, bruto Americano, sweet vermouth
- Dark and Stormy$10.00
Montanya ero, lime, ginger beer
- Mule$11.00
Deep eddy vodka, lime, ginger beer
- Snowy Margarita$11.00
Corazon tequila, triple sec, lime, coconut cream, sugar rim
- Bloody Mary I Maria$10.00
Deep eddy vodka or corazon tequila
Classic Cocktails
Wine
Beer Tails
Lunch Boxes
HAPPY HOUR
Drafts (HH)
Cocktails (HH)
Wines (HH)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
213 W. TOMICHI AVE, Gunnison, CO 81230