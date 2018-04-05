Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dive at North Harford Swim Club

No reviews yet

3809 Federal Hill Road

Jarrettsville, MD 21084

Hot Food

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$4.00
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00
Nachos

Nachos

$4.00
Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.50
Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$3.50
Soft Pretzel

Soft Pretzel

$2.50
Cinnamon Pretzel

Cinnamon Pretzel

$2.50
Churro

Churro

$2.00
Pizza - Slice

Pizza - Slice

$2.00
Pizza - Whole

Pizza - Whole

$12.00

Frozen Treats

Snowball

Snowball

$1.50+
Ice Cream - Soft Serve

Ice Cream - Soft Serve

$3.50+
Snowcream (Snowball/Soft Serve Split)

Snowcream (Snowball/Soft Serve Split)

$3.50+
Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich

$3.00
Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00
Vanilla Cone with Chocolate Coating

Vanilla Cone with Chocolate Coating

$2.00
Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Pop

Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Pop

$3.50
Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Pop

Strawberry Shortcake Ice Cream Pop

$2.00
Chocolate Dipped Vanilla Ice Cream Pop

Chocolate Dipped Vanilla Ice Cream Pop

$2.00
Popsicle - Rainbow

Popsicle - Rainbow

$2.50
Popsicle - Red, White & Blue

Popsicle - Red, White & Blue

$2.50
Popsicle - Sponge Bob

Popsicle - Sponge Bob

$3.50 Out of stock
Popsicle - Spiderman

Popsicle - Spiderman

$3.50 Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$1.50+
Bottled Water - 20 oz.

Bottled Water - 20 oz.

$2.25
Gatorade - 20 oz.

Gatorade - 20 oz.

$2.50
Refillable Drink Tumbler

Refillable Drink Tumbler

$20.00

Candy

Reese's Cups

Reese's Cups

$2.00
KitKat

KitKat

$2.00
Twix

Twix

$2.00
Hershey Bar

Hershey Bar

$2.00
Hershey Bar with Almonds

Hershey Bar with Almonds

$2.00
Snickers

Snickers

$2.00
M&M's

M&M's

$2.00
Peanut M&M's

Peanut M&M's

$2.00
Sour Patch Kids

Sour Patch Kids

$2.00
Sour Patch Watermelon

Sour Patch Watermelon

$2.00
Swedish Fish

Swedish Fish

$2.00
Ring Pop

Ring Pop

$1.25
Air Heads

Air Heads

$0.75

Snacks

Chips

Chips

$1.50
Welch's Fruit Snacks

Welch's Fruit Snacks

$1.50

Gear

Sunscreen - SPF 50

Sunscreen - SPF 50

$10.00
Goggles - Youth

Goggles - Youth

$4.00
NHSC Carabiner Clip

NHSC Carabiner Clip

$3.00
NHSC Lanyard

NHSC Lanyard

$2.00
NHSC SPF 15 Coconut Lip Balm

NHSC SPF 15 Coconut Lip Balm

$2.00 Out of stock
NHSC 20oz Tumbler with Lid

NHSC 20oz Tumbler with Lid

$8.00
Spiral Keychain

Spiral Keychain

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
North Harford Swim Club's in-house snack bar. Check out our new menu items for our 50th anniversary season. See you at The Dive!

3809 Federal Hill Road, Jarrettsville, MD 21084

