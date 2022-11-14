Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Dixie Pig 2007 Celanese Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2007 Celanese Rd

Rock Hill, SC 29732

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork BBQ
The Black Betty
Smoked Chicken 1/4

Starters

Smoked Onion Dip

Smoked Onion Dip

$6.25

Smoked Vidalia onions, blended with mayo, sour cream and spices. Topped with green onion and served with fried "Dixie Chips"

Grilled Pork Belly

Grilled Pork Belly

$6.50

Beer braised whole pork belly, sliced then char grilled to perfection. Topped with our Asain BBQ sauce, cajun peanuts and parsley

Pork Sundae

Pork Sundae

$5.50

Potato salad, baked beans and pulled pork layered like a sundae and topped with our House BBQ sauce

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

Jalapeno Pimento Cheese

$7.50

Homemade pimento cheese with diced jalapenos for a little kick. Served with fresh fried pork rinds

BBQ Hash

BBQ Hash

$6.50

Pulled pork, smoked chicken with potatoes, corn and seasonings, stewed together, then mashed. Served over white rice

Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$4.25
Smoked Cajun Shrimp

Smoked Cajun Shrimp

$7.25

6 large shrimp smoked with cajun seasoning. Served on a bed of lettuce and a side of Cajun 1000 Island

6 Wings

6 Wings

$8.00

Jumbo wings fried to perfection and tossed with your favorite sauce. Ranch or Blue Cheese included

12 Wings

12 Wings

$15.00

Jumbo wings fried to perfection and tossed with your favorite sauce. Ranch or Blue Cheese included

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork BBQ

Pulled Pork BBQ

$8.25

Slow smoked pork butt shredded and served with your choice of BBQ saucered slaw on a bun, with one homemade side and a pickle.

Chopped Chicken

Chopped Chicken

$8.25

Chopped smoked chicken served with your choice of BBQ saucered slaw on a bun, with one homemade side and a pickle.

Grilled Bologna and Cheese

Grilled Bologna and Cheese

$7.25

Thick cut all beef bologna grill to perfection, topped with american cheese on Texas Toast served with one homemade side and a pickle

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$9.50

All Natural, farm raised catfish, deep fried and served with tartar sauce on a burger bun. Comes with one homemade side and a pickle

Brat Dog

Brat Dog

$8.25

Beer braised Bratwurst, chargrilled and served on a dog bun. Add cheese and onions for an even better experience! Served with our Dixie Gold sauce, one homemade side and a pickle

The Paulie

The Paulie

$11.75

One split beer braised brat topped with pulled pork, Dixie Gold sauce and fried pork belly. Topped with provolone and swiss cheese and served on a grilled onion bun. Comes with one homemade side and a pickle

"Dixie Pig" French Dip

"Dixie Pig" French Dip

$11.75

Thin sliced Prime rib beef served with garlic mayo, and topped with provolone and swiss cheese on Texas toast. Comes with one homemade side, Au Jus and a pickle

BBQ Prime Rib

BBQ Prime Rib

$11.75

Thin sliced Prime rib beef served with fried pork belly, cheese sauce, horseradish sauce, and our House BBQ sauce on a grilled onion bun. Comes with one homemade side and a pickle

Big BLT

Big BLT

$8.75

Fried pork belly with lettuce, tomato, sweet corn mayo on Texas toast. Comes with one homemade side and a pickle

Chicken Tender Sandwich

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$8.75

Served on Texas Toast. Add cheese and any of our sauces Comes with one Homemade side and a pickle.

Chopped Brisket (After 5pm Only)

Chopped Brisket (After 5pm Only)

$9.75

Chopped slow smoked beef brisket with your choice of sauce and white slaw on a burger bun. Comes with one Homemade side and a pickle.

Signature Plates

Pulled Pork BBQ

Pulled Pork BBQ

$13.00

Slow smoked pork butt, shredded with your choice of BBQ Sauce. Comes with two homemade sides and two hushpuppies

Smoked Chicken 1/4

Smoked Chicken 1/4

$11.00

Choice of white or dark meat and your choice of BBQ sauce. Comes with two Homemade sides and two hushpuppies.

Smoked Chicken 1/2

Smoked Chicken 1/2

$15.00

Two Pieces of chicken with your choice of BBQ Sauce. Comes with two Homemade sides and two hushpuppies.

St. Louis Ribs 1/2 Rack

St. Louis Ribs 1/2 Rack

$18.00

6 Bones of Ribs topped with our special rib sauce. Comes with two Homemade sides and two hushpuppies

St. Louis Ribs Full Rack

St. Louis Ribs Full Rack

$28.00

12 Bones of Ribs topped with our special rib sauce. Comes with two Homemade sides and two hushpuppies

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

$20.00

All Natural, Farm Raised Catfish fried to perfection. Served with tartar sauce, two Homemade sides and two Hushpuppies.

Smoked Cajun Shrimp

Smoked Cajun Shrimp

$16.00

9 Smoked Large Shrimp smoked with cajun seasoning. Served on a bed of lettuce and cajun 1000 island sauce. Comes with two Homemade sides and two hushpuppies

Smoked Bratwurst

Smoked Bratwurst

$15.50

3 Smoked, beer braised brats served with our Dixie Gold sauce. Comes with two Homemade sides and two hushpuppies.

BBQ Hash

BBQ Hash

$13.50

Served with three Homemade sides and two hushpuppies

Chopped Brisket (After 5pm Only)

Chopped Brisket (After 5pm Only)

$17.50

10 oz. of chopped slow smoked beef brisket and your choice of BBQ Sauce. Comes with two Homemade sides and two hushpuppies.

Homemade Sides

White Slaw

White Slaw

$2.00
Red Slaw

Red Slaw

$2.00
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.75
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.75
Black Eyed Peas & Collards

Black Eyed Peas & Collards

$2.75
Hash & Rice

Hash & Rice

$3.25
Braised Cabbage

Braised Cabbage

$2.00
French Fries

French Fries

$2.50
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.00
Fried Corn on the Cob

Fried Corn on the Cob

$1.50

Kids Menu

Kids BBQ Plate

Kids BBQ Plate

$5.00
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.50
Kids Corn Dogs

Kids Corn Dogs

$4.00
Kids Mac

Kids Mac

$4.00
Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$4.50

Kids Sundae

$1.50

Desserts

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$5.00
Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$5.00
Peach Dumplings

Peach Dumplings

$4.00
Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.50
The Black Betty

The Black Betty

$5.00

Grilled rspberry donut topped with cheesecake, raspberry sauce and lemon butter cream.

Xtras

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Mayo

$0.25

Corn Mayo

$0.25

Garlic Mayo

$0.25

Horsey Sauce

$0.25

Tartar

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Lettuce

$0.15

Tomato

$0.15

1 Pickle

1 Brat

$4.50

1 Belly

$2.00

Dixie Chips

$1.50

Pork Rind Side

$2.50

1 Catfish

$7.00

SD Medium

SD XXX

SD Monkey

SD Honey BBQ

SD Parm Garlic

SD Asian BBQ

A La Mode

$0.75

Texas Toast

$0.75

Fried Egg

$1.00

Pnt Pimento Cheese

$6.50

Sand Solo

Pork Sand Solo

$7.00

Chick Sand Solo

$7.00

BLT Solo

$7.50

Prime Rib Solo

$10.50

Bolagna & Cheese Solo

$6.00

French Dip Solo

$10.50

Catfish Sand Solo

$8.25

Paulie Solo

$10.50

Brat Dog Solo

$7.00

Tender Sand Solo

$7.50

Brisket Sand Solo

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Classic Southern BBQ

Location

2007 Celanese Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Directions

Gallery
The Dixie Pig image
The Dixie Pig image
The Dixie Pig image

Similar restaurants in your area

NC Noodle Bar (2) - 2365 Cherry Rd
orange starNo Reviews
2365 Cherry Rd Rock hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
Empire Pizza - Rock Hill
orange star4.6 • 10,100
1405 Riverchase Blvd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
The Pump House - Rock Hill
orange starNo Reviews
575 Herrons Ferry Road Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Rock Hill SC
orange star4.0 • 632
819 Terrace Park Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Sol Cafe - 1039 Charlotte Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1039 Charlotte Ave Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
The Little Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
725 Cherry Rd suite 180 Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rock Hill

Empire Pizza - Rock Hill
orange star4.6 • 10,100
1405 Riverchase Blvd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
Empire Pizza - Newport
orange star4.6 • 9,226
4811 Old York Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
WingBonz
orange star4.4 • 6,194
1027 Oakland Ave Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Rock Hill, SC
orange star4.6 • 2,912
2732 Celanese Rd Rock Hill, SC 29732
View restaurantnext
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
orange star4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Rock Hill SC
orange star4.0 • 632
819 Terrace Park Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rock Hill
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Clover
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Charlotte
review star
Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston