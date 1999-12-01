- Home
Newport Beach
- American
- The Dock - 2816 Lafayette Ave
American
Seafood
French
The Dock 2816 Lafayette Ave
No reviews yet
2816 Lafayette Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Amuse
First Course
Second Course
Dessert
Gin
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Cosmo
$22.00
Lemondrop
$22.00
Rapsberry Lemondrop
$22.00
Moscow Mule
$20.00
Gimlet
$20.00
Tom Collins
$20.00
French Martini
$22.00
French 75
$20.00
Vesper
$20.00
Negroni
$20.00
Margarita
$23.00
Paloma
$20.00
Mojito
$20.00
Mai Tai
$20.00
Old Fashion
$20.00
Manhattan
$20.00
Whiskey Sour
$20.00
Espresso Martini
$20.00
Cocktail
$20.00
Dark And Stormy
$20.00
Grey Hound
$20.00
Spritz
$18.00
Champ Cocktail
$20.00
White Russian
$20.00
Midori Sour
$20.00
Sour
$20.00
Long Island Tea
$20.00
Ocho Tequila
$23.00
Cocktail
$20.00
Aperitif & Dessert
Bordeaux
Amiral De Beychevelle 2016
$95.00Out of stock
Belair Monange 2014
$235.00
Bellevue Mondotte, 2008
$280.00
Bourgneuf 2015
$125.00
Brio de Cantenac Brown 2015
$115.00
Certan De May 2010
$350.00Out of stock
Grand Cru 11
$375.00
Chantelune 2016
$125.00
Chateau Bernadotte
Chateau Bernadotte
$75.00
Chateau Latour Pomerol Mouiex
$200.00
Clarendelle
$65.00
Ducru-Beaucaillou 1995
$475.00
Ducru-Beaucaillou 2009
$575.00
Gazin 2016
$225.00Out of stock
Giscours, Margaux, Grand Cru 2014
$175.00Out of stock
Grand Puy Lacoste, Grand Cru 2012
$175.00Out of stock
Gruaud Larose 2005
$200.00
Gruaud Larose 2006
$200.00Out of stock
Haut Bailly 2009
$375.00
Haut Bailly 2010
$375.00
Haut Brion 2004
$795.00
Haut Brion 2016
$1,150.00
Hosanna, 2011
$285.00
Hosanna, 2016
$325.00
La Conseillante 2009
$425.00Out of stock
La Conseillante 2016
$325.00
La Dame Montrose 2018
$125.00
La Fleur de Bouard,2012
$85.00Out of stock
La Fleur, 2006
$2,900.00
La Miss Haut Brion 2006
$850.00
La Miss Haut Brion 2014
$395.00
La Mission Haut Brion 2001
$575.00
Lafite Rothschild 2010
$2,250.00
Lafon-Rochet 2016
$145.00Out of stock
Langoa Barton St. Julient 2018
$150.00
Latour a Pomerol 2013
$225.00
Le Petit Ducru 2019
$115.00
Le Saint Estephe - Montrose 2015
$295.00
Le Saint Montrose 2015
$295.00
Leoville Poyferree
$280.00
Les Grandes Chenes, Medoc 2012
$70.00
Lynch Bages 2018
$250.00
Lynch Bages, 2015
$345.00
L’Angelus, 2009
$675.00
Malescot St. Exupery 2018
$150.00
Margaux, Margaux, Grand Cru 2004
$1,000.00
Margaux, Margaux, Grand Cur 2016
$1,200.00
Montrose, Saint-Estephe 2008
$265.00Out of stock
Pavie Mquin
$175.00
Moulin De La Rose 14
$105.00
Pagodes Cos D’ Estournel 2018
$150.00
Pape Clement, 2016
$275.00Out of stock
Peby Faugeres, 2016
$215.00
Petite Ducru 18
$115.00
Petrus 2012
$4,900.00
Petrus. 2008. PC
$4,900.00
Pichon 18
$375.00
Plince 2015
$120.00
Pontet Canet 2012
$325.00
Pontet Canet 2018
$300.00
Rauzan Segla 2010 Grand Cru Margaux
$325.00
Rouget 2017
$125.00
Tour Pibran 2014
$105.00
Troplong 2006
$315.00
Troplong Mondot, 2010
$575.00
Trotanoy 2010
$500.00
Trotanoy 2011
$325.00
Vallendraud 1998
$575.00
By the Glass
GLS - Coutet 2010
$30.00
GLS - Haag Riesling
$19.00
GLS - Belle Cotes Sancerre 2021
$24.00
GLS - Hg3 Red Blend
$24.00
GLS - Chablis, Petit Chablis
$25.00
GLS - Chamisal
$17.00
GLS - Champs de Reves
$24.00
GLS - Coudelet Beaucastel 2019
$23.00
GLS - Cru Cab
$30.00
GLS - Delaporte Sancerre
$26.00
GLS - Dow 2016
$30.00
GLS - Gainey Pinot Noir
$22.00
GLS - Jeio Prosecco
$17.00
GLS - Le Volte delle Ornellaia
$24.00
GLS - Marquis De Tomares
$18.00
GLS - Norris Dry Reisling
$19.00
GLS - Rabotine Sancerre
$24.00Out of stock
GLS - Riverrain Sauv Blanc
$22.00Out of stock
GLS - Roederer Estate
$22.00
GLS - Roederer Rose And Valley
$23.00
GLS - Rombauer Chardonnay
$27.00
GLS - Rombaurer 2020
$26.00
GLS - Ruinart Blanc
$45.00
GLS - Ruinart Blanc
$45.00
GLS - Ruinart Brut Rose NV
$45.00
GLS - Sandeman 20 Yr Tawny
$21.00
GLS - Sandeman Ruby
$12.00
GLS - Seven Hills Cab
$22.00
GLS - Taittinger Brut
$29.00
GLS - Walt Chard
$23.00
GLS - Whispering Angel Rose
$20.00
Cabernet Sauvignon/Red Blends
Aiken 2013
$195.00Out of stock
Altagracia 14
$195.00Out of stock
Araujo Eisele 2013
$500.00
Bond Eden 2014
$840.00
Bond Melbury 2012
$600.00
Bond Queslla 2014
$840.00
Bond Vecin 2014
$840.00
Cade HM 2017
$250.00
Cain 5 One Vinyard 2017
$195.00
Cain Cuve
$100.00
Caymus Napa 2020
$175.00
Caymus Ss 2017
$265.00
Cru Vyd 29 2019
$115.00
Dana Lotus 2012
$650.00
Daou 2020
$95.00
Cain Concept 2013
$125.00
Daou - Soul Of Lion 2019
$225.00
Dominus 2012
$450.00
Dominus 2014
$455.00
Dominus 2015
$575.00
Dominus 2016
$575.00
Fortunate Son 2018 "100" Acre
$300.00
Fortunate Son, 100 Acre 2018
$300.00
Futo Oakville 2011
$375.00Out of stock
Halter Ranch 2018
$105.00
Harlan Estate, Napa Valley 2014
$1,900.00
Heitz LOT C-91, Napa Valley, Rutherford, Oakville Blend 2016
$150.00Out of stock
Heitz Lot C91
$150.00
Hg3 Napa 19
$95.00
Hillwaker Estate 2019
$260.00
Hourglass BL CAB 19
$220.00
Hourglass BL Merlot
$150.00
Hourglass Estate
$280.00
Impetuous, Checkboard 2019
$175.00
J Phelps Insignia, Napa 2018
$425.00
Kapscandy Estate Cuvee 2014
$225.00
Kapscandy Estate Yountville 2014
$550.00
Kapscandy Roberta 2014
$425.00
Leonetti Merlot
$155.00
Leonetti Sangiovesse 18
$145.00Out of stock
M Etain
$500.00
Dalle Valle Collina
$200.00
Momento Mori 2018
$325.00
Opus 2018
$500.00
P Michael Esprit Les Pavots 2019
$195.00
P Michael Les Pavots 2015
$375.00Out of stock
Patrimony, Paso Robles 2016
$365.00Out of stock
Penultimate 2012
$750.00
Peter Michael Pavots 19
$250.00
Peter Michael Pavots 2019
$335.00
Pine Ridge 2019
$125.00
Promontory, Napa Valley 2012
$1,200.00
Promontory, Napa Valley 2013
$1,200.00
Promontory, Napa Valley 2014
$1,200.00
Pym-Rae, Tesseron Estate 2016
$545.00
Quinstessa 2019
$300.00
Quintessa
$275.00
Realm Moonracer 2019
$450.00Out of stock
Realm The Absurd 2019
$1,750.00
Realm The Bard 19
$265.00
Realm The Bard 2019
$250.00Out of stock
Rombauer 2017
$165.00
Screaming Eagle Second Flight 2011
$1,450.00
Screaming Eagle 2018
$3,750.00
Screaming Eagles 2007
$3,200.00
Seghesio Zinfandel
$85.00
Seven Hills Cab
$75.00
Shafer Hillside Select 97
$650.00
Silver Oak Alex
$145.00
Silver Oak Napa
$195.00
Spotswoode Cab 2017
$335.00
Spottswood Estate 2016
$325.00
Spottswoode Cab 2018
$350.00
The Setting, Oakville 2019
$225.00
Vineyard 29 Ceanda 2018
$150.00
Vineyard 29 Estate 2018
$295.00
Chardonnay
Adversity Wells Vinyard
$200.00
Chateau De Meursault 16
$175.00
Dumol Chloe
$125.00
Dumol Estate
$135.00
Kistler 2020
$145.00
Hanzell
$95.00
Hilt
$85.00
Hyde & Sons Carneros 2018
$130.00
Jordon RR 2018
$85.00Out of stock
Kistler 2020
$110.00
L Hyde Carneros 2017
$105.00
Larry Hyde 2019
$165.00
Liquid Farms Chard
$100.00Out of stock
Kongsgaard Napa 2020
$225.00Out of stock
Lumen 2019
$80.00
Maggy Hawk
$105.00
Nid Tisse Carneros
$175.00
Kistler 2020
$145.00Out of stock
P Michael Carrieres 2020
$150.00
P Michael Ma Belle
$185.00
Patria
$110.00
Pisoni 2014
$115.00Out of stock
Raen Seaview 2020
$105.00
Romanet Ch Mon 2018 Mor
$225.00
Rombauer Chard
$100.00
Rombauer Proprietor
$125.00Out of stock
Route Stock 2017
$70.00
Walt 2018
$90.00
Wayferer
$125.00Out of stock
Corkage Fee
Half Bottle
Billecart Salmon Rose 375 ml
$90.00
Castelnau Suduiraut 2007 375 ml
$75.00
Castelnau Suduiraut 2009 375 ml
$75.00
Continuum 2018 375ml
$150.00Out of stock
D'Yquem 2015 375 ml
$415.00Out of stock
D'Yquem 99
$315.00
Krug
$175.00
Lynch Bages 2008 375 ml
$175.00
Lynch Bages 2017 375 ml
$170.00
Opus One 2016 375ml
$235.00
Ormes de Pez 2015 375 ml
$115.00
Palmer 2012 375ml
$250.00
Realm The Bard 2018 375ml
$140.00Out of stock
Rombauer
$50.00
Ruinart Bl d Bl 375 ml
$85.00
Ruinart Bl de Blanc 375
$85.00
Cain Five 375ml
$110.00
Scarecrow Etain 18 375ml
$225.00
Taittinger Brut 375ml
$60.00
Italy-Red
Bruno Giacosa Barolo 2017
$335.00
Canapone, Rosso, Maremma Toscana 2009
$55.00Out of stock
Caparzo, Brunello Di Montalcino 2016
$110.00Out of stock
Castel Giocondo Brunello Di Montaicino 2013
Castel Giocondo Brunello Di Montalcino 2013
$105.00Out of stock
Colore, Bibi Graetz, Toscana 2016
$525.00
Gran Clos Piiorat
$85.00
Guado Al Tasso, Bolgeri Superiore 2017
$195.00Out of stock
Guidalberto Toscano
$120.00
Halter Ranch CDP
$95.00Out of stock
Le Volte 2019
$90.00
Leonetti Merlot
$155.00
Marquis De Tomaes Crianza
$75.00
Massetto 1997
$1,450.00
Michele Chiarlo Barolo 2015
$90.00Out of stock
Orneillaia 2016
$350.00Out of stock
Orneillaia La Grazia 2018
$365.00Out of stock
Ornellaia 2019
$375.00
Sassacaia 2017
$400.00
Sassicaia 2019
$400.00
Scarpetta, Friuli Colli Orientali 2015
$170.00
Siepi, Tuscan 2016
$150.00Out of stock
Solaia
$425.00Out of stock
Testamatta, Bibi Graetz, Toscana 2018
$195.00
Tomares Rioja Reserva 15
$90.00
Trediberri, Barbera d’Alba, Piedmont 2019
$75.00
Vietti, Barolo, Brunate 2013
$290.00Out of stock
Vietti, Barolo, Lazzarito 2013
$290.00Out of stock
Orneillaia, Bolgheri 2019
$375.00
Pinot Noir
Arterberry Dundee 2018
$120.00Out of stock
Car Phillips 2018
$115.00Out of stock
Champ de Reves 2017
$90.00
Chev Browne Family
$175.00
Chev RRV 2018
$175.00
Dellinger Gold RR 2017
$100.00Out of stock
Dumol Syrah
$115.00
Dumol Wester Reach
$135.00Out of stock
Dumol, Ryan, Jentoft 2019
$145.00
Dumol, Wester Reach 2019
$135.00Out of stock
Elk Cove Pinot
$100.00
Elks Cove Five Mt.
$105.00
Champ De Reves - STAFF
$25.00Out of stock
Ernest Vineyards 2021
$85.00
Eryie 2017
$80.00Out of stock
Flowers 2019
$95.00Out of stock
Gainey PN
$85.00
Hyde Carneros 2016
$115.00
Kister Pinot 19
$135.00Out of stock
Kosta Browne
$175.00Out of stock
La Barge Estate Santa Rita Hills 2013 CCOF
$200.00
Liquid Farm Pn 19
$125.00Out of stock
Liquid Farms
$125.00
Maggie Hawk Unforgetable
$105.00
Maggy Hawk Afleet
$110.00
Maggy Hawk Jorry
$115.00
Melville Blk M 2019
$105.00Out of stock
P Michael Danseuse 2019
$165.00Out of stock
Raen Ft Ross Pinot 2020
$155.00
Relic Kashaya Sonoma Coast 2018
$175.00
Seasmoke South
$175.00
Seasmoke Ten
$200.00
Red Burgundy
Beaucastel Cote Du Rhone
$80.00
Beaune Clos de la Mousse, Bouchard Pere & Fils Monopole Pre Cru 2018
$155.00
Chamb Clos d Beze 2018 Luc Burguet
$500.00Out of stock
Chamb Musigny Bouchard 2018
$165.00Out of stock
Charmes-Chambertin Rousseau 2017
$1,050.00
Chass-Montrachet Clos St. Jean -Ch Maltroye Red Burg
$195.00
Clos de la Roche Dujac 2008
$1,450.00
Clos Vougeot B\Grivot 2011
$350.00
Clos Vougeot Mugneret 1985
$875.00Out of stock
Clos-Vougeot Ch LaTour VV 2009
$400.00
Corton Clos du Roi Latour G Cru 2019
$275.00
Corton Dom Ponsot 2009
$450.00Out of stock
Corton Grancy. Latour 2019
$300.00
Corton Latour 2018
$210.00Out of stock
Corton-Bressandes Prieuer 2017
$315.00Out of stock
Echezeaux Romanee-Conti 1985
$3,600.00Out of stock
Eschezeau Ponsot 2009
$650.00Out of stock
Fleurie, De Ponce, Le Pre Roi 2016
$85.00
Gev Chamb Favoriyes Burguet 2019
$200.00
Gev Chamb St Jacq Arnaud 2016
$375.00Out of stock
Gevrey Chambertin Mes Fav 2018
$200.00
Gevrey-Chambertin Faiveley 2019
$175.00
Lech Chambolle Musigny 17
$150.00