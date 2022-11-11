A map showing the location of The Dock at BayviewView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Dock at Bayview

review star

No reviews yet

12504 E D Ave

Richland, MI 49083

Appetizers

Bone-In Wings

$16.00

Our jumbo chicken wings tossed in any of our sauces: bbq, spicy bbq, honey bbq, mild, hot, bourbon glaze, sweet chili, parmesan & garlic, cajun dry rub

Boneless Wings

$12.00

10 ounces of deep fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our sauces: bbq, spicy bbq, honey bbq, mild, hot, bourbon glaze, sweet chili, parmesan & garlic, cajun dry rub

Brussels

$10.00

Cheese Balls

$10.00

Deep fried cubes of pepperjack cheese in seasoned breading

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Six breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried to a cheesy perfections. Served with house marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$10.00Out of stock

Brew City beer battered onion rings served with wasabi aioli

Potato Wedges

$14.00

Hand scooped potato skins, generously topped with cheddar, bacon bits & chives

Pretzels'n'Chz

$10.00

SW Egg Rolls

$10.00

Quesadilla

$10.00Out of stock

A cheese treat. Served with lettuce & diced tomato. Add ground beef (+$2), chicken (+$3) or pork (+$3)

Chips & Dip

$5.00Out of stock

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00Out of stock

Chips and Queso

$8.00Out of stock

Chips And Salsa

$5.00Out of stock

Soup & Salad

Asian Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast over fresh romaine, spring mix, red onion, carrot, crispy noodles & almonds. Served with our toasted sesame dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Fresh cut romaine, parmesan & croutons. Add chicken (+$2), bacon (+2), salmon (+7) or sirloin (+8)

Cobb

$12.00

Grilled chicken served over mixed greens with tomato, green pepper, cucumber, bacon, egg & red onion topped with parmesan & cheddar cheese

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken breast atop tomaine & spinach with feta cheese, black olives, sundried tomatoes & green peppers served with a creamy greek dressing

SD Caesar

$4.00

SD House Salad

$4.00

FULL House Salad

$9.00

Chili

$4.00

House made chili

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Homemade soup of the day feature

Sandwiches & Wraps

BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.00

Our house perfected root beer braised BBQ pilled pork topped with smoked cheddar

Classic Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Julicy grilled chicken breast rolled up with shredded romaine, diced tomato & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of ranch.

Club Wrap

$12.00

Cubano

$12.00

Shaved ham covered in our house recipe pulled pork & swiss cheese. Served on a soft pretzel bun with tomato, pickl & dock sauce

Dock Dip

$13.00

Tender shaved roast beef on our house made bread, smothered in mushrooms, onions & swiss cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Perch Sandwich

$14.00

Our hand breaded perch on house baked bread with lettuce & tomato with a side of tartar sauce

Reuben

$13.00

Slow cooked tender corned beef & saurerkraut on rye with swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing

BLT

$12.00

Tony's Wrap

$12.00

Baskets

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

3 perfectly breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce - served with waffle or regular fries & coleslaw or cottage cheese

Shrimp Basket

$14.00

Jumbo breaded shrimp lightly fried & served with cocktail sauce - served with waffle or regular fries & coleslaw or cottage cheese

Cod (Cajun) Basket

$12.00Out of stock

Hand dipped Guinness battered cod fillets with tartar sauce - served with waffle or regular fries & coleslaw or cottage cheese

Burgers

1/4lb Basic Burger

$8.00

Our special beef blend, hand pattied & charbroiled to order. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion

1/2lb Basic Burger

$12.00

Our special beef blend, hand pattied & charbroiled to order. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.00

Our juicy 1/2lb burger, blackened & topped with bleu cheese crumbles & thick cut bacon. Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion

Bayview Melt

$13.00

Our 1/2lb buger with melted swiss & sautéed onions. Served on toasted rye bread

Olive Burger

$14.00

Portabella Burger

$14.00

A marinated & grilled portabella cap served on a bun with tomato, red onion, spinach & pesto aioli

A1 Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Our 1/2lb beef blend grilled to your liking, topped with A1 sauce, sauteed onions, mushrooms, pepperjack cheese & bacon

Buffalo Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Cheddar Olive Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Delicious melted cheddar & green olives on top of our 1/2lb burger patty. Finished with bourbon bbq, mayo, lettuce & tomato

Hungry Texan Burger

$15.00Out of stock

This is a monster burger! Topped with a mound of BBQ pulled pork, bacon, smoked cheddar lettuce & tomato

Turkey Burger

$12.00Out of stock

A grilled turkey burger with lemon pesto aioli, spinach & tomato on a bun

Entrees

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Simple can be perfect! Grilled chicken breast covered in your choice of lemon pepper, BBQ, bourbon sauce or korean pepper. Served with vegetables of the day, your choice of potato & a fresh garden side salad to start!

Sirloin Steak Dinner

$24.00

One of our house favorites! 8oz culotte sirloin steak cooked to order, topped with the Chef's compound butter - Served with vegetables of the day, your choice of potato & a fresh garden side salad to start!

Perch Dinner

$22.00

Lightly hand breaded fillets, fried to a crispy golden brown - Served with vegetables of the day, your choice of potato & a fresh garden side salad to start!

Glazed Salmon

$22.00

Grilled salmon fillet glazed with our bourbon sauce - Served with vegetables of the day, your choice of potato & a fresh garden side salad to start!

Smoked Cheddar Chicken Mac

$18.00Out of stock

Perfectly grilled chicken breasts atop our house smoked chedddar mac & cheese with green pepper, red onion & mushrooms

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Lots of BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella & red onion

Carnivore Pizza

$22.00

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham & beef with our house pizza sauce & mozzerella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$22.00

Grilled chicken, bacon & red onion with mozzerella & house ranch for the sauce

CYO Pizza

$12.00

A basic classic treat topped with out house pizza saice & mozzerella cheese

Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00Out of stock

Our house pizza sauce with ham, bacon & pineapple

Pesto & Veggie Pizza

$19.00

House made pesto sauce, mozzarella, red onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper & banana pepper make this a favorite!

Pickle Pizza

$20.00

Primo Supremo Pizza

$20.00

Topped with pepperoni, sausage, red onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olive

Italian Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Hawaiian BBQ Pork Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Margherita Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Crab Rangoon Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Features

1/2 Sandwich & Soup

$7.50

<<< prompt to type in price

1/2 Sand & Chili

$7.50

1/2 Sand & Bowl Soup

$8.50

1/2 Sand & Bowl Chili

$8.50

Half Sand N Chips

$7.50

Half Sand & Pot Salad

$7.50

Half Sand & Pasta Salad

$7.50

Full Sand\cup Soup

$10.00

Full Sand\cup Chili

$10.00

Meatloaf

$18.00

Lasagna

$16.00

Pasta Feature

$16.00Out of stock

Ribeye

$28.00Out of stock

Seafood Feature

$20.00Out of stock

Salmon Feature

$16.00Out of stock

Pizza Feature

$14.00Out of stock

Breakfast Skillet

$14.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

K Burger

$8.00Out of stock

K Dog

$8.00

K Grilled Cheese

$8.00

K Mac & Cheese

$8.00

K Tenders

$8.00

Dessert

Mint Chocolate Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Creme Bruelee Chzcake

$7.00Out of stock

Creme Cheese Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.00

Lemon Mascarpone

$6.00Out of stock

Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

Turtle Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Rasp Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Berry Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Sundae

$6.00Out of stock

Sides

Applesauce Cup

$1.50

Applesauce Bowl

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Basket House Chips

$3.00

Basket Reg FF

$6.00

2 Chicken Breasts

$10.00

Chips N Salsa

$3.50Out of stock

Coleslaw Cup

$2.00

Coleslaw Bowl

$4.00

SD Carrots

$1.00Out of stock

SD Celery

$1.00

Cottage Cheese Cup

$2.00

Cottage Cheese Bowl

$4.00

Garlic Toast (2 pcs / 4 halves)

$2.50

SD Mashed

$3.50

SD Mac

$5.00

SD Jalapeños

$0.75

SD Pita

$2.00Out of stock

SD Veg

$3.00

Sd Potato Salad

$4.00

Beer Cheese 3.5oz

$2.50

Sd Pasta Salad

$4.00

1000 Island

$0.50

Balsamic Vin

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chip Ranch

$0.50

Dock Sauce

$0.50

French

$0.50

Greek

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horsey Sauce

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Korean Pepper

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Poppyseed

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spicy BB

$0.50

SW Sauce

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Cajun Rub

$0.50

BACKROOM ENTREES

Lasagna (catering)

$210.00

Chicken Parmesan (catering)

$350.00

Asiago Chicken Alfredo (catering)

$350.00

Baked Pork Loin (catering)

$300.00

Baked Ham (catering)

$250.00

Baked Chicken (catering)

$300.00

Baked Roast Beef (catering)

$425.00

Hamburger Grill Package

$225.00

Cheeseburger Grill Package

$215.00

Chicken Grill Package

$300.00

Kabob Grill Package

$300.00

Hot Dog Grill Package

$150.00

Smoked Brisket Sandwiches (catering)

$400.00

Pulled Pork Sandwiches (catering)

$250.00

Mini Turkey/Ham Sandwiches (catering)

$175.00

Tossed Salad (catering)

$75.00

House Chips (catering)

$50.00

Scalloped Potatoes (catering)

$75.00

Red Skin Potato Salad (catering)

$75.00

Coleslaw (catering)

$50.00

Chips & Salsa (catering)

$50.00

Brownies (catering)

$35.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Located on the south end of Gull Lake - The Dock at Bayview is a great place to drink, eat & unwind!

Location

12504 E D Ave, Richland, MI 49083

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

