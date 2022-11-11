- Home
The Dock at Bayview
12504 E D Ave
Richland, MI 49083
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bone-In Wings
Our jumbo chicken wings tossed in any of our sauces: bbq, spicy bbq, honey bbq, mild, hot, bourbon glaze, sweet chili, parmesan & garlic, cajun dry rub
Boneless Wings
10 ounces of deep fried boneless chicken wings tossed in any of our sauces: bbq, spicy bbq, honey bbq, mild, hot, bourbon glaze, sweet chili, parmesan & garlic, cajun dry rub
Brussels
Cheese Balls
Deep fried cubes of pepperjack cheese in seasoned breading
Mozzarella Sticks
Six breaded mozzarella sticks deep fried to a cheesy perfections. Served with house marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Brew City beer battered onion rings served with wasabi aioli
Potato Wedges
Hand scooped potato skins, generously topped with cheddar, bacon bits & chives
Pretzels'n'Chz
SW Egg Rolls
Quesadilla
A cheese treat. Served with lettuce & diced tomato. Add ground beef (+$2), chicken (+$3) or pork (+$3)
Chips & Dip
Chili Cheese Fries
Chips and Queso
Chips And Salsa
Soup & Salad
Asian Salad
Grilled chicken breast over fresh romaine, spring mix, red onion, carrot, crispy noodles & almonds. Served with our toasted sesame dressing.
Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine, parmesan & croutons. Add chicken (+$2), bacon (+2), salmon (+7) or sirloin (+8)
Cobb
Grilled chicken served over mixed greens with tomato, green pepper, cucumber, bacon, egg & red onion topped with parmesan & cheddar cheese
Mediterranean Salad
Grilled chicken breast atop tomaine & spinach with feta cheese, black olives, sundried tomatoes & green peppers served with a creamy greek dressing
SD Caesar
SD House Salad
FULL House Salad
Chili
House made chili
Soup of the Day
Homemade soup of the day feature
Sandwiches & Wraps
BBQ Pulled Pork
Our house perfected root beer braised BBQ pilled pork topped with smoked cheddar
Classic Chicken Wrap
Julicy grilled chicken breast rolled up with shredded romaine, diced tomato & cheddar cheese. Served with a side of ranch.
Club Wrap
Cubano
Shaved ham covered in our house recipe pulled pork & swiss cheese. Served on a soft pretzel bun with tomato, pickl & dock sauce
Dock Dip
Tender shaved roast beef on our house made bread, smothered in mushrooms, onions & swiss cheese
Grilled Cheese
Perch Sandwich
Our hand breaded perch on house baked bread with lettuce & tomato with a side of tartar sauce
Reuben
Slow cooked tender corned beef & saurerkraut on rye with swiss cheese & 1000 island dressing
BLT
Tony's Wrap
Baskets
Chicken Tender Basket
3 perfectly breaded chicken tenders with your choice of sauce - served with waffle or regular fries & coleslaw or cottage cheese
Shrimp Basket
Jumbo breaded shrimp lightly fried & served with cocktail sauce - served with waffle or regular fries & coleslaw or cottage cheese
Cod (Cajun) Basket
Hand dipped Guinness battered cod fillets with tartar sauce - served with waffle or regular fries & coleslaw or cottage cheese
Burgers
1/4lb Basic Burger
Our special beef blend, hand pattied & charbroiled to order. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion
1/2lb Basic Burger
Our special beef blend, hand pattied & charbroiled to order. Served with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion
Black & Bleu Burger
Our juicy 1/2lb burger, blackened & topped with bleu cheese crumbles & thick cut bacon. Served on a pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle & onion
Bayview Melt
Our 1/2lb buger with melted swiss & sautéed onions. Served on toasted rye bread
Olive Burger
Portabella Burger
A marinated & grilled portabella cap served on a bun with tomato, red onion, spinach & pesto aioli
A1 Burger
Our 1/2lb beef blend grilled to your liking, topped with A1 sauce, sauteed onions, mushrooms, pepperjack cheese & bacon
Buffalo Burger
Cheddar Olive Burger
Delicious melted cheddar & green olives on top of our 1/2lb burger patty. Finished with bourbon bbq, mayo, lettuce & tomato
Hungry Texan Burger
This is a monster burger! Topped with a mound of BBQ pulled pork, bacon, smoked cheddar lettuce & tomato
Turkey Burger
A grilled turkey burger with lemon pesto aioli, spinach & tomato on a bun
Entrees
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Simple can be perfect! Grilled chicken breast covered in your choice of lemon pepper, BBQ, bourbon sauce or korean pepper. Served with vegetables of the day, your choice of potato & a fresh garden side salad to start!
Sirloin Steak Dinner
One of our house favorites! 8oz culotte sirloin steak cooked to order, topped with the Chef's compound butter - Served with vegetables of the day, your choice of potato & a fresh garden side salad to start!
Perch Dinner
Lightly hand breaded fillets, fried to a crispy golden brown - Served with vegetables of the day, your choice of potato & a fresh garden side salad to start!
Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon fillet glazed with our bourbon sauce - Served with vegetables of the day, your choice of potato & a fresh garden side salad to start!
Smoked Cheddar Chicken Mac
Perfectly grilled chicken breasts atop our house smoked chedddar mac & cheese with green pepper, red onion & mushrooms
Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Lots of BBQ sauce, chicken, mozzarella & red onion
Carnivore Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham & beef with our house pizza sauce & mozzerella
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, bacon & red onion with mozzerella & house ranch for the sauce
CYO Pizza
A basic classic treat topped with out house pizza saice & mozzerella cheese
Hawaiian Pizza
Our house pizza sauce with ham, bacon & pineapple
Pesto & Veggie Pizza
House made pesto sauce, mozzarella, red onion, mushroom, black olive, green pepper & banana pepper make this a favorite!
Pickle Pizza
Primo Supremo Pizza
Topped with pepperoni, sausage, red onion, mushroom, green pepper & black olive
Italian Pizza
Hawaiian BBQ Pork Pizza
Margherita Pizza
Crab Rangoon Pizza
Features
1/2 Sandwich & Soup
1/2 Sand & Chili
1/2 Sand & Bowl Soup
1/2 Sand & Bowl Chili
Half Sand N Chips
Half Sand & Pot Salad
Half Sand & Pasta Salad
Full Sand\cup Soup
Full Sand\cup Chili
Meatloaf
Lasagna
Pasta Feature
Ribeye
Seafood Feature
Salmon Feature
Pizza Feature
Breakfast Skillet
Breakfast Burrito
Dessert
Mint Chocolate Pie
Creme Bruelee Chzcake
Creme Cheese Brownie
Red Velvet Cake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Lemon Mascarpone
Brownie
Red Velvet Cake
Turtle Cheesecake
White Chocolate Rasp Cheesecake
Lemon Berry Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Salted Caramel Cheesecake
Strawberry Shortcake
Key Lime Pie
Strawberry Sundae
Sides
Applesauce Cup
Applesauce Bowl
Baked Potato
Basket House Chips
Basket Reg FF
2 Chicken Breasts
Chips N Salsa
Coleslaw Cup
Coleslaw Bowl
SD Carrots
SD Celery
Cottage Cheese Cup
Cottage Cheese Bowl
Garlic Toast (2 pcs / 4 halves)
SD Mashed
SD Mac
SD Jalapeños
SD Pita
SD Veg
Sd Potato Salad
Beer Cheese 3.5oz
Sd Pasta Salad
1000 Island
Balsamic Vin
BBQ
Blue Cheese Dressing
Caesar Dressing
Chip Ranch
Dock Sauce
French
Greek
Honey Mustard
Horsey Sauce
Hot Sauce
Italian
Korean Pepper
Marinara
Mild Sauce
Poppyseed
Ranch
Salsa
Sour Cream
Spicy BB
SW Sauce
Sweet Chili
Tarter
Cajun Rub
BACKROOM ENTREES
Lasagna (catering)
Chicken Parmesan (catering)
Asiago Chicken Alfredo (catering)
Baked Pork Loin (catering)
Baked Ham (catering)
Baked Chicken (catering)
Baked Roast Beef (catering)
Hamburger Grill Package
Cheeseburger Grill Package
Chicken Grill Package
Kabob Grill Package
Hot Dog Grill Package
Smoked Brisket Sandwiches (catering)
Pulled Pork Sandwiches (catering)
Mini Turkey/Ham Sandwiches (catering)
Tossed Salad (catering)
House Chips (catering)
Scalloped Potatoes (catering)
Red Skin Potato Salad (catering)
Coleslaw (catering)
Chips & Salsa (catering)
Brownies (catering)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Located on the south end of Gull Lake - The Dock at Bayview is a great place to drink, eat & unwind!
12504 E D Ave, Richland, MI 49083
