American
Pizza

The Dock At Water 80 E Water St

review star

No reviews yet

80 E Water St

Chillicothe, OH 45601

Appetizers

10 Chicken Wings

$14.99

Plain or Grilled with your favorite sauces: Inferno, Dock Hot, Mild, BBQ, Teriyaki, Spicy Jamaican, Hawaiian BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Teriyaki, and Bourbon Sriracha. Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

20 Chicken Wings

$24.99

Plain or Grilled with your favorite sauces: Inferno, Dock Hot, Mild, BBQ, Teriyaki, Spicy Jamaican, Hawaiian BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Teriyaki, and Bourbon Sriracha. Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

5 Chicken Wings

$7.99

Plain or Grilled with your favorite sauces: Inferno, Dock Hot, Mild, BBQ, Teriyaki, Spicy Jamaican, Hawaiian BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Teriyaki, and Bourbon Sriracha. Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Mouth watering buffalo chicken dip served with pita chips for dipping. Enough to share!

Cheese Churds

$7.99

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Six mozzarella cheese with an Italian breading. Served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Chunks

$9.99

Ten tender cut pieces of lightly floured all-white chicken meat.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Blackened chicken and cheese in a wheat tortilla topped with chipotle sauce, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes served with a side of chips and salsa.

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99

Fries topped with chili, onion, jalapeno peppers, and cheese. Your choice of natural or crinkle-cut.

Chip/sauce

$1.50

Chips & Cheese

$2.25

Game Day Special Brat & Ff

$9.99

Game Day Special 1 Coney Dog & Ff

$7.99

Game Day Special 2 Coney Dog & Ff

$10.99

House Chips

$4.99

Basket of deep-fried chips served with ranch.

Loaded House Chips

$8.99

Basket of House Chips topped with cheddar jack cheese and bacon. Served with ranch.

Mini Dockos

$7.99

Twelve crunchy mini tacos. Served with nacho cheese.

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Golden , warm, and delicious. Served with your choice of nacho cheese or spicy mustard.

Sensational Nachos

$8.99

Tortilla chips topped with beef, warm nacho cheese and all the toppings.

Skins

$8.99

Six potato skins loaded with cheese and crispy bacon.

Steak Quesadilla

$15.99

Sirloin and cheese in a wheat tortilla topped with chipotle sauce, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes served with a side of chips and salsa.

The Dock Fries

$9.99

Fries loaded with cheese and bacon. Your choice of natural or crinkle-cut.

Water Street Whale

$13.99

A sampler platter that has a taste of all the Dock favorites! Chicken tenders, Mini Burgers, Dockos and Skins.

Beverages

Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coffee

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Powerade

$2.00

Root beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Burgers

BBQ Ranch Burger

$11.99

Cheddar and bacon with a special blend of BBQ sauce and ranch dressing.

Build Your Own Burger

$10.99

Our 1/2 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese. Additional toppings are 50 cents each.

Dock Hot Burger

$11.99

Our burger topped with Dock Hot sauce and pepper jack cheese.

Mini Burgers

$10.99

Four tasty, juicy little burgers. Perfect for sharing or keeping to yourself!

Mushroom Swiss

$11.99

1/2 lb burger smothered in Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms.

The Dock Burger

$11.99

Double Decker burger topped with our special sauce and all the toppings!

For Kids

Kids Chicken Chunks

$5.99

Served with your choice of sauce, fries, and a cookie.

Kids Hot Diggity Dog

$5.99

Hot dog served with fries and a cookie.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Bowl of mac and cheese served with breadstick and a cookie.

Kids Mini Burgers

$5.99

Two mini burgers with fries and a cookie.

Kids Pizza

$5.99

A one topping pita bread pizza served with a cookie.

Kids Spaghetti

$5.99

Served with garlic bread and a cookie.

Kids Grilled Cheese&Fries

$5.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.99

Real cheese on top of a hand-tossed crust. Additional toppings one dollar each.

Combo Pizza

$13.99Out of stock

Pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onion, green peppers, black olives, and cheese.

Dock White Pizza

$10.99Out of stock

For all you veggie lovers. Our pizza brushed with olive oil and special seasonings, topped with tomatoes, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, and olives.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99Out of stock

A delicious blend of garlic and spices topped with cheese and served with warm marinara for dipping.

GlutenFree Crust

$3.00Out of stock

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Tender, fried chicken breast dipped in our Dock Hot sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and a side of bleu cheese dressing.

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Cajun chicken topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Chicken Philly

$12.99

Chicken breast, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and pickles served on an Italian hoagie roll with mayo and lettuce.

Crispy Chicken Club

$10.99

Juicy, fried chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato.

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Chicken Sand

$10.99

Fresh chicken breast grilled to your liking. You choose the sauce and toppings.

Hanner’s Home Run

$10.99

Our famous tenderloin! Your choice, breaded or grilled, topped the way you like.

Perch Sandwich

$11.99

Freshly breaded and delicious. Served on a toasted bun with a side of tarter sauce.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$16.99

Our original prime rib cooked to your liking topped with sautéed onions and melted Swiss on toasted sour dough bread.

Steak Philly

$16.99

Steak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and pickles served on an Italian hoagie roll with mayo and lettuce.

Strips & Straws Wrap

$9.99

Strips of grilled BBQ chicken, crisp bacon, and onion straws wrapped with lettuce and tomato.

Triple Decker Club

$9.99

A classic club. Turkey, ham and bacon stacked high topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Turkey Bacon Club Wrap

$9.99

Fresh turkey breast wrapped with crisp bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.

Meatloaf Sandwich

$11.99

Side Dishes

Baked Potato

$2.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Chili Cheese Fries (Side)

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Crinkle-Cut Fries

$2.99Out of stock

Green Beans

$2.99

Grill Chicken Breast

$5.50

Grilled Chees

$2.50

Hamburger Patty

$4.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Natural-Cut Fries

$2.99

Onion Straws

$2.99

Perch Each

$2.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Deep fried chips

$2.99

Side Dock Fries

$3.99

Side Of Loaded deep chips

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Side tortilla chips

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Ball tip steak

$7.50

Soups & Salads

BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad

$10.99

Garden salad tossed with tortilla strips, a blend of cheeses, and BBQ chicken.

Black & Bleu Salad

$14.99

Salad greens tossed with char-grilled sirloin, bacon, onion, green peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Bowl of Chili

$4.99

Served piping hot to warm you up! Add cheese or onion for 25 cents.

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$3.99

Chicken Bite Delight Salad

$9.99

Fresh garden salad topped with chicken bites, a blend of cheeses, tomatoes, croutons and almonds.

Open Special

$12.99

Cup of Chili

$3.99

Served piping hot to warm you up! Add cheese or onion for 25 cents.

Cup of Soup of the Day

$2.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast atop a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Our garden salad topped with tender grilled chicken, a blend of cheeses, tomatoes, croutons, and almonds

Pick Two Combo

$8.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Lettuce mix with tomato, almonds, croutons, and cheese.

Taco Salad

$8.99

Salad greens topped with our taco meat and loaded with onion, cheese, tomatoes, and tortilla chips.

The Dock House Salad

$6.99

A generous salad topped with cheese, tomato, bacon, croutons, and crunchy almonds.

Deserts

Dessert

$5.99

Beer Bottles And Cans

Bang

$5.00

Bass...

$3.50

Bells *Selection*...

$5.00

Bluemoon Light Sky

$4.00

Bud Light Lime...

$3.00

Bud Light Next

$3.00

Bud Light...

$3.00

Bud Select 55...

$3.00

Bud Select...

$3.00

Budweiser Zero

$3.00

Budweiser...

$3.00

Busch Apple

$3.00Out of stock

Busch Light...

$2.50

Coors Banquet...

$3.00

Coors Can (16 Oz)

$2.00

Coors Edge

$3.00

Coors Light...

$3.00

Corona Light...

$3.75Out of stock

Corona...

$3.75

Crabbies Ginger Beer (4.8% A.B.V.)...

$5.50

Dos Equis...

$3.75

Fat Head's Bumble Berry Ale (5.3% A.B.V.)...

$5.00

Guinness Extra Stout...

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken...

$3.75

High Noon

$4.00

Jackie O's *Selection* (Athens, Oh)...

$5.00

Jackie O’s Razz Wheat (Athens, Oh) (5.5% A.B.V.)...

$4.25

Kentucky Bourbon Ale

$5.00

Land Shark...

$3.50

Left Hand Milk Stout

$5.00

Madtree *Selection* (Cincinnati, Oh)...

$5.00

Madtree Psychopothy (Cincinnati, Oh) (6.9% A.B.V.)...

$4.50

Mamaitas

$4.00

Mango Cart Variety

$4.00

Michelob Ultra...

$3.25

Mikes Seltzer

$3.00

Miller High Life...

$2.50

Miller Lite...

$3.00

Modelo...

$3.75

O’douls (N/A)...

$3.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon...

$2.50

Pabst Hard Coffee

$3.25

Red Bridge (Gluten-Free)...

$4.00

Rolling Rock...

$3.00

Sam Adams Boston Lager...

$3.75

Scrimshaw Pilsner (4.7% A.B.V.)...

$4.50

Southern Tier 2Xmas

$5.25

Stella Artois...

$4.25

Twisted Tea

$4.50

Vizzy (Selection)

$3.00Out of stock

White Claw Selection*Selection*...

$4.00

Yuengling Flight...

$3.00Out of stock

Yuengling...

$3.00

Bud Zero Cans

$3.00

SIMPLY HARD LEMONADE

$4.00

Beers On Tap

- Black & Blue (Guinness & Blue Moon) (22oz)...

$7.00

- Black & Tan (Guinness & Bass) (22oz)...

$7.00

50 West Ipa (16 Oz)...

$4.75

50 West Ipa (22Oz)...

$6.00

Blue Moon (16 Oz)...

$4.75

Blue Moon (22 Oz)...

$5.50

Bud Light (16 Oz)...

$3.00

Bud Light (22 Oz)...

$4.25

Busch Light (16oz)...

$2.75

Busch Light (22oz)...

$4.00

Cider Boys (Variety) (16 oz)

$4.50

Cider Boys (Variety)(22oz)..

$6.00

Coors Light (16 Oz)...

$3.00

Coors Light (22Oz)...

$4.25

Corona (16oz)

$2.75Out of stock

Corona (22oz)

$3.75Out of stock

Dark Horse (Guinness & Kbb Ale) (22 Oz)

$8.50Out of stock

Dark Side of the Moon (16 oz.)

$5.25

Dark Side of the Moon (22 oz.)

$7.00

Elvis Juice (16oz)

$4.75Out of stock

Elvis Juice (16oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Elvis Juice (22oz)

$6.50Out of stock

Fat Tire (16oz)

$5.00Out of stock

Fat Tire (22oz)

$6.50Out of stock

Goose Island Porter (16oz)

$6.00

Guinness (16 Oz)...

$5.50

Guinness (22 oz)

$7.00

Juice Force (16 oz)

$7.00

Leinenkugel 16

$4.50Out of stock

Leinenkugel 22

$6.00Out of stock

Mango Cart (16oz)

$4.50Out of stock

Mango Cart (22oz)

$6.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra (16 Oz)...

$3.00

Michelob Ultra (22 Oz)...

$4.25

Miller Lite (16 Oz)...

$3.00

Miller Lite (22Oz)...

$4.25

Pabst Blue Ribbon (16 Oz)...

$2.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon (22Oz)...

$3.75

Sam Adams (22Oz)

$6.00Out of stock

Sam Adams (16Oz)

$4.75Out of stock

Sample

$0.50

Southern Tier IPA 160z

$4.50Out of stock

Southern Tier IPA 22oz

$6.00Out of stock

Sweetwater Blue (16 oz)

$4.50Out of stock

Sweetwater Blue (22 oz)

$6.00Out of stock

Terrapin (16oz)

$6.00

Terrapin (22oz)

$7.50

Yuengling (16 Oz)...

$3.00Out of stock

Yuengling 22

$4.25Out of stock

Wolfs Ridge (16 Oz)

$4.50

Wolfs Ridge (22oz)

$6.00

Buckets

Bud 55 Bucket

$15.00

Bud light Bucket

$15.00

Bud light lime Bucket

$15.00

Bud select Bucket

$15.00

Budweiser Bucket

$15.00

Busch light Buckets

$13.75

Coors banquet Bucket

$15.00

Coors light Bucket

$15.00

Corona Bucket

$17.50

Corona light Bucket

$17.50

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Dos Equis Bucket

$17.50

Heiniken Bucket

$17.50

Landshark Bucket

$16.25

Mich ultra Bucket

$16.25

Miller high life Bucket

$13.50

Miller lite Bucket

$15.00

Modelo Bucket

$17.50

Pabst Bucket

$12.50

Rolling rock Bucket

$13.75

White claw Bucket

$15.00

Yuenling Bucket

$15.00

Yuenling lite Bucket

$15.00

Ciders And Coolers

Angry Orchard (Gluten Free

$4.00

Redd’s Apple Ale

$3.50

Smirnoff Ice

$3.50

Smirnoff Ice Raspberry

$3.50

Flavor Syrups-Skinny Mixes

Mermaid

$2.00

Unicorn Dreams

$2.00

Passion Fruit & Acai

$2.00

Cotton Candy

$2.00

Hibiscus Passion Fruit

$2.00

Blueberry Burst + Antioxidant

$2.00

Peach Ring + Energy

$2.00

Liquor

1800 TEQUILLA

$6.00

CABO

$6.00

Well Tequila

$3.50

CUERVO GOLD

$5.00

EL TORO GOLD

$3.25

PATRON 750

$8.00

ABSOLUTE

$4.00Out of stock

ABSOLUTE Lime

$4.00Out of stock

BEEFEATER

$3.25Out of stock

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$4.00

DEEP EDDYS S LEMON

$5.00Out of stock

DEEP EDDYS S TEA

$5.00

EFFEN CUCUMBER

$4.00

GREY GOOSE

$7.00

NEW AMSTERDAM

$4.00

NEW AMSTERDAM LEMON

$4.00

PINNACLE CAKE

$4.00

PINNACLE WHIPPED

$4.00

SEAGRAMS GIN

$3.25

Smirnoff

$3.50

Smirnoff Blueberry

$3.50

Smirnoff Cherry

$3.50

Smirnoff Grape

$3.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$3.50

Smirnoff Vanilla

$3.50

Smithworks Vodka

$3.75

TANQUERAY

$4.00

TITOS VODKA

$4.50

WELL VODKA

$3.25

BUCKEYE VODKA

$4.50

Paramount Gin

$3.25

AMERICAN HONEY

$5.00

Angels Envy

$7.00

BLACK VELVET

$3.25

CANADIAN CLUB

$3.25

CROWN APPLE

$6.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

CROWN ROYAL

$6.00

CROWN VANILLA

$6.00

EVAN WILLIAMS

$3.50

FIREBALL WHISKEY

$3.75

JACK DANIELS BLK

$4.25

Jack Daniels Fire

$4.00

JAMESON IRISH

$6.00

Jim Beam

$3.50

MAKERS MARK

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$3.25

Skrewball Whiskey

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$3.25

WILD TURKEY 101

$5.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$6.00

Jack Daniel Bonded

$5.25

DEWARS

$4.00

GLENLEVIT

$7.00

JWALKER RED

$6.00

JWALKER BLACK

$7.00

SEAGRAMS 7

$4.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$3.50

MALIBU RUM

$3.25

BACARIDI (SILVER)

$3.75

BACARDI BLACK

$3.75

WELL RUM

$3.25

Rum Chata

$3.50

PARAMOUNT SLOE GIN

$3.25

LICOR 43

$4.00

KAHLUA

$4.50

JAGERMEISTER

$5.00

HENNESSY VS L

$6.00

GRAND MARNIER

$4.00

Cointreau

$4.00

COURVOISER

$6.00

Baileys

$3.25

Mocktails

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Virgin Mango Daiquiri

$4.00

Virgin Peach Daiquiri

$4.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$4.00

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.00

Pitchers

Pitcher Bud Light

$10.00

Pitcher Budweiser

$10.00

Pitcher Busch Light

$10.00

Pitcher Coors Light

$10.00

Pitcher Mich Amber

$10.00

Pitcher Michelob Ultra

$10.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$10.00

Pitcher Pabst Blue Ribbon

$10.00

Pitcher Yuengling

$10.00

Redbull

Red bull

$5.00

$5.00

Shots

6 For 5 Jello Shots

$5.00

Alabama Slammer

$5.00

Applesauce Shot

$4.00

B-52

$4.50

Bend Me Over

$6.00

Blow Job

$4.00

Blue Hawaii Shot

$5.00

Blueberry Pancake Shot

$3.50

Buttery Nipple Shot

$3.25

Cherry Bomb

$4.50

Chocolate Cake Shot

$4.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot

$7.00

Dreamsicle Shot

$3.50

Duck Fart

$4.50

Four Horsemen

$6.00

Gobstoppers Shot

$4.00

Golden Delicious Shot

$6.00

Grape Bomb

$4.50

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Gummy Bear Shot

$4.00

Hawiian Punch Shot

$4.00

Hollywood Shot

$6.00

Irish Breakfast

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Jaeger Bomb Shot

$8.00

Jello Shot

$1.00

Jesus Juice Shot

$4.00

Jolly Rancher Shot

$3.00

Kamikazee

$3.50

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Liquid Cocaine Shot

$6.00

Little Beer

$4.50Out of stock

Navy Seal Shot

$5.00

Oatmeal Cookie Shot

$4.00

Patron Shot

$8.00

Piece of Ass Shot

$4.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot

$5.00

Purple Hooter

$4.00

Red Headed Slut Shot

$5.00

Royal Flush Shot

$6.00

ShockTart Shot

$4.00

Smurf Pussy Shot

$7.00

Surfer on Acid Shot

$5.00

Three Wiseman

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Washington Apple Shot

$6.00

Signature Cocktails

Ameretto Sour

$3.50

Bahama Mama

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Blue Lagoon

$4.00

Caramel & PB Kiss Martini

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$7.00

Classic Margarita

$5.00

CoronaRita

$9.00

Deep Daly

$8.00

Dirty Bongwater

$6.00

Emerald Isle

$6.00

Envy

$6.00

Evan's Sour

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$3.00

Golden Delicious

$6.00

Grey Goose “Dirty” Martini

$9.00

Hampshire House

$8.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$6.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Long Island - Well

$7.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$9.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Mule

$7.00

New Amsterdam Cosmopolitan

$5.00

PB & J

$8.00

Pina Colada

$5.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake Drink

$5.00

Reese's Cup

$8.00

Sangria

$10.00

Santas Cookies

$10.00

Screwdriver

$4.25

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Smokin' Old Fashion

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$3.00

The Anchor

$7.00

The Gilligan

$6.00

Tiffy

$10.00

Tom Collins

$5.00

Trashcan Drink

$9.00

Walking Scotsman

$10.00

Washington Apple Drink

$6.00

White R******s - Top Shelf

$8.00

White R******s - Well Liquor

$6.00

Witches

$10.00

Summer Bliss

$6.00

4th July

$8.00

Carmel Apple

$7.00

Skinny Bitches

Unicorn Tears

$5.00

Oh Bloody Hell

$5.00

It's Mojito Time

$5.00

S'more Fun

$8.00

Sweet Tart

$5.00

Hibiscus Passion Fruit

$5.00

Mermaid Water

$5.00

Dragon Ass

$5.00

Sweet Jesus

$5.00

Peachy Keen

$6.00

Wine

Cavit Chard

$5.50

Cavit Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Cider Sangria

$6.00

J Roget Sparkling Wine

$5.50

Kris Kringle

$6.00

Sutter Home Chardonnay...

$3.95

Sutter Home Moscato...

$3.95

Sutter Home Pinot Grigio

$3.95

Sutter Home Sweet Riesling.

$5.00

Sutter Home White Zinfandel...

$3.95

Barefoot Merlot

$4.00

Cavit Cabernet

$5.50

Cavit Merlot

$5.50

Cavit Piont Noir

$5.50

Sutter Home Cabernet...

$3.95

Sutter Home Merlot...

$3.95

Wings

Wings

$1.25

Bbq Meatballs

Half tray

$40.00

Full tray

$70.00

Veggie tray

Small

$35.00

Medium

$45.00

Large

$55.00

Party Subs

Turkey

$50.00

Ham

$50.00

Italian

$55.00

Cheese and Crackers

Cheese and crackers

Pitcher of Soda

Pepsi products

$8.00

Pasta Bar

Pasta

$10.95

Prime Rib

Prime Rib

$18.95

Bbq Pork

Bbq Pork

$10.95

Beef \Noodles

Beef / Noodles

$13.95

Lasagna

Lasagna

$12.95

Baked Steak

Baked Steak

$14.95

Sheet Pizza

Sheet pizza One topping

$40.00

Add Toppings

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
