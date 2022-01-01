- Home
The Dock At Water 80 E Water St
80 E Water St
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Appetizers
10 Chicken Wings
Plain or Grilled with your favorite sauces: Inferno, Dock Hot, Mild, BBQ, Teriyaki, Spicy Jamaican, Hawaiian BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Teriyaki, and Bourbon Sriracha. Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
20 Chicken Wings
Plain or Grilled with your favorite sauces: Inferno, Dock Hot, Mild, BBQ, Teriyaki, Spicy Jamaican, Hawaiian BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Teriyaki, and Bourbon Sriracha. Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
5 Chicken Wings
Plain or Grilled with your favorite sauces: Inferno, Dock Hot, Mild, BBQ, Teriyaki, Spicy Jamaican, Hawaiian BBQ, Spicy Garlic, Hot BBQ, Spicy Teriyaki, and Bourbon Sriracha. Served with celery and blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Mouth watering buffalo chicken dip served with pita chips for dipping. Enough to share!
Cheese Churds
Cheese Sticks
Six mozzarella cheese with an Italian breading. Served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Chunks
Ten tender cut pieces of lightly floured all-white chicken meat.
Chicken Quesadilla
Blackened chicken and cheese in a wheat tortilla topped with chipotle sauce, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes served with a side of chips and salsa.
Chili Cheese Fries
Fries topped with chili, onion, jalapeno peppers, and cheese. Your choice of natural or crinkle-cut.
Chip/sauce
Chips & Cheese
Game Day Special Brat & Ff
Game Day Special 1 Coney Dog & Ff
Game Day Special 2 Coney Dog & Ff
House Chips
Basket of deep-fried chips served with ranch.
Loaded House Chips
Basket of House Chips topped with cheddar jack cheese and bacon. Served with ranch.
Mini Dockos
Twelve crunchy mini tacos. Served with nacho cheese.
Pretzel Sticks
Golden , warm, and delicious. Served with your choice of nacho cheese or spicy mustard.
Sensational Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with beef, warm nacho cheese and all the toppings.
Skins
Six potato skins loaded with cheese and crispy bacon.
Steak Quesadilla
Sirloin and cheese in a wheat tortilla topped with chipotle sauce, red onions, lettuce, and tomatoes served with a side of chips and salsa.
The Dock Fries
Fries loaded with cheese and bacon. Your choice of natural or crinkle-cut.
Water Street Whale
A sampler platter that has a taste of all the Dock favorites! Chicken tenders, Mini Burgers, Dockos and Skins.
Beverages
Burgers
BBQ Ranch Burger
Cheddar and bacon with a special blend of BBQ sauce and ranch dressing.
Build Your Own Burger
Our 1/2 lb. burger with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of cheese. Additional toppings are 50 cents each.
Dock Hot Burger
Our burger topped with Dock Hot sauce and pepper jack cheese.
Mini Burgers
Four tasty, juicy little burgers. Perfect for sharing or keeping to yourself!
Mushroom Swiss
1/2 lb burger smothered in Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms.
The Dock Burger
Double Decker burger topped with our special sauce and all the toppings!
For Kids
Kids Chicken Chunks
Served with your choice of sauce, fries, and a cookie.
Kids Hot Diggity Dog
Hot dog served with fries and a cookie.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Bowl of mac and cheese served with breadstick and a cookie.
Kids Mini Burgers
Two mini burgers with fries and a cookie.
Kids Pizza
A one topping pita bread pizza served with a cookie.
Kids Spaghetti
Served with garlic bread and a cookie.
Kids Grilled Cheese&Fries
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Real cheese on top of a hand-tossed crust. Additional toppings one dollar each.
Combo Pizza
Pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onion, green peppers, black olives, and cheese.
Dock White Pizza
For all you veggie lovers. Our pizza brushed with olive oil and special seasonings, topped with tomatoes, onion, green peppers, banana peppers, and olives.
Garlic Cheese Bread
A delicious blend of garlic and spices topped with cheese and served with warm marinara for dipping.
GlutenFree Crust
Sandwiches & Wraps
BLT
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Tender, fried chicken breast dipped in our Dock Hot sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and a side of bleu cheese dressing.
Cajun Chicken Sandwich
Cajun chicken topped with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Chicken Philly
Chicken breast, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and pickles served on an Italian hoagie roll with mayo and lettuce.
Crispy Chicken Club
Juicy, fried chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sand
Fresh chicken breast grilled to your liking. You choose the sauce and toppings.
Hanner’s Home Run
Our famous tenderloin! Your choice, breaded or grilled, topped the way you like.
Perch Sandwich
Freshly breaded and delicious. Served on a toasted bun with a side of tarter sauce.
Prime Rib Sandwich
Our original prime rib cooked to your liking topped with sautéed onions and melted Swiss on toasted sour dough bread.
Steak Philly
Steak, sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and pickles served on an Italian hoagie roll with mayo and lettuce.
Strips & Straws Wrap
Strips of grilled BBQ chicken, crisp bacon, and onion straws wrapped with lettuce and tomato.
Triple Decker Club
A classic club. Turkey, ham and bacon stacked high topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.
Turkey Bacon Club Wrap
Fresh turkey breast wrapped with crisp bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing.
Meatloaf Sandwich
Side Dishes
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Chili Cheese Fries (Side)
Cole Slaw
Crinkle-Cut Fries
Green Beans
Grill Chicken Breast
Grilled Chees
Hamburger Patty
Macaroni & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Natural-Cut Fries
Onion Straws
Perch Each
Side Celery
Side Deep fried chips
Side Dock Fries
Side Of Loaded deep chips
Side Salad
Side tortilla chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Ball tip steak
Soups & Salads
BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad
Garden salad tossed with tortilla strips, a blend of cheeses, and BBQ chicken.
Black & Bleu Salad
Salad greens tossed with char-grilled sirloin, bacon, onion, green peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles.
Bowl of Chili
Served piping hot to warm you up! Add cheese or onion for 25 cents.
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Chicken Bite Delight Salad
Fresh garden salad topped with chicken bites, a blend of cheeses, tomatoes, croutons and almonds.
Open Special
Cup of Chili
Served piping hot to warm you up! Add cheese or onion for 25 cents.
Cup of Soup of the Day
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken breast atop a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in creamy Caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Our garden salad topped with tender grilled chicken, a blend of cheeses, tomatoes, croutons, and almonds
Pick Two Combo
Side Salad
Lettuce mix with tomato, almonds, croutons, and cheese.
Taco Salad
Salad greens topped with our taco meat and loaded with onion, cheese, tomatoes, and tortilla chips.
The Dock House Salad
A generous salad topped with cheese, tomato, bacon, croutons, and crunchy almonds.
Deserts
Beer Bottles And Cans
Bang
Bass...
Bells *Selection*...
Bluemoon Light Sky
Bud Light Lime...
Bud Light Next
Bud Light...
Bud Select 55...
Bud Select...
Budweiser Zero
Budweiser...
Busch Apple
Busch Light...
Coors Banquet...
Coors Can (16 Oz)
Coors Edge
Coors Light...
Corona Light...
Corona...
Crabbies Ginger Beer (4.8% A.B.V.)...
Dos Equis...
Fat Head's Bumble Berry Ale (5.3% A.B.V.)...
FRONT BAR
Guinness Extra Stout...
Heineken...
High Noon
Jackie O's *Selection* (Athens, Oh)...
Jackie O’s Razz Wheat (Athens, Oh) (5.5% A.B.V.)...
Kentucky Bourbon Ale
Land Shark...
Left Hand Milk Stout
Madtree *Selection* (Cincinnati, Oh)...
Madtree Psychopothy (Cincinnati, Oh) (6.9% A.B.V.)...
Mamaitas
Mango Cart Variety
Michelob Ultra...
Mikes Seltzer
Miller High Life...
Miller Lite...
Modelo...
O’douls (N/A)...
Pabst Blue Ribbon...
Pabst Hard Coffee
Red Bridge (Gluten-Free)...
Rolling Rock...
Sam Adams Boston Lager...
Scrimshaw Pilsner (4.7% A.B.V.)...
Southern Tier 2Xmas
Stella Artois...
Twisted Tea
Vizzy (Selection)
White Claw Selection*Selection*...
Yuengling Flight...
Yuengling...
Bud Zero Cans
SIMPLY HARD LEMONADE
Beers On Tap
- Black & Blue (Guinness & Blue Moon) (22oz)...
- Black & Tan (Guinness & Bass) (22oz)...
50 West Ipa (16 Oz)...
50 West Ipa (22Oz)...
Blue Moon (16 Oz)...
Blue Moon (22 Oz)...
Bud Light (16 Oz)...
Bud Light (22 Oz)...
Busch Light (16oz)...
Busch Light (22oz)...
Cider Boys (Variety) (16 oz)
Cider Boys (Variety)(22oz)..
Coors Light (16 Oz)...
Coors Light (22Oz)...
Corona (16oz)
Corona (22oz)
Dark Horse (Guinness & Kbb Ale) (22 Oz)
Dark Side of the Moon (16 oz.)
Dark Side of the Moon (22 oz.)
Elvis Juice (16oz)
Elvis Juice (16oz)
Elvis Juice (22oz)
Fat Tire (16oz)
Fat Tire (22oz)
FRONT BAR
Goose Island Porter (16oz)
Guinness (16 Oz)...
Guinness (22 oz)
Juice Force (16 oz)
Leinenkugel 16
Leinenkugel 22
Mango Cart (16oz)
Mango Cart (22oz)
Michelob Ultra (16 Oz)...
Michelob Ultra (22 Oz)...
Miller Lite (16 Oz)...
Miller Lite (22Oz)...
Pabst Blue Ribbon (16 Oz)...
Pabst Blue Ribbon (22Oz)...
Sam Adams (22Oz)
Sam Adams (16Oz)
Sample
Southern Tier IPA 160z
Southern Tier IPA 22oz
Sweetwater Blue (16 oz)
Sweetwater Blue (22 oz)
Terrapin (16oz)
Terrapin (22oz)
Yuengling (16 Oz)...
Yuengling 22
Wolfs Ridge (16 Oz)
Wolfs Ridge (22oz)
Buckets
Bud 55 Bucket
Bud light Bucket
Bud light lime Bucket
Bud select Bucket
Budweiser Bucket
Busch light Buckets
Coors banquet Bucket
Coors light Bucket
Corona Bucket
Corona light Bucket
Domestic Bucket
Dos Equis Bucket
FRONT BAR
Heiniken Bucket
Landshark Bucket
Mich ultra Bucket
Miller high life Bucket
Miller lite Bucket
Modelo Bucket
Pabst Bucket
Rolling rock Bucket
White claw Bucket
Yuenling Bucket
Yuenling lite Bucket
Ciders And Coolers
Flavor Syrups-Skinny Mixes
Liquor
1800 TEQUILLA
CABO
Well Tequila
CUERVO GOLD
EL TORO GOLD
PATRON 750
ABSOLUTE
ABSOLUTE Lime
BEEFEATER
BOMBAY SAPHIRE
DEEP EDDYS S LEMON
DEEP EDDYS S TEA
EFFEN CUCUMBER
GREY GOOSE
NEW AMSTERDAM
NEW AMSTERDAM LEMON
PINNACLE CAKE
PINNACLE WHIPPED
SEAGRAMS GIN
Smirnoff
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Cherry
Smirnoff Grape
Smirnoff Raspberry
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smithworks Vodka
TANQUERAY
TITOS VODKA
WELL VODKA
BUCKEYE VODKA
Paramount Gin
AMERICAN HONEY
Angels Envy
BLACK VELVET
CANADIAN CLUB
CROWN APPLE
Crown Peach
CROWN ROYAL
CROWN VANILLA
EVAN WILLIAMS
FIREBALL WHISKEY
JACK DANIELS BLK
Jack Daniels Fire
JAMESON IRISH
Jim Beam
MAKERS MARK
Seagram's 7
Skrewball Whiskey
Southern Comfort
WILD TURKEY 101
WOODFORD RESERVE
Jack Daniel Bonded
DEWARS
GLENLEVIT
JWALKER RED
JWALKER BLACK
SEAGRAMS 7
CAPTAIN MORGAN
MALIBU RUM
BACARIDI (SILVER)
BACARDI BLACK
WELL RUM
Rum Chata
PARAMOUNT SLOE GIN
LICOR 43
KAHLUA
JAGERMEISTER
HENNESSY VS L
GRAND MARNIER
Cointreau
COURVOISER
Baileys
Mocktails
Pitchers
Redbull
Shots
6 For 5 Jello Shots
Alabama Slammer
Applesauce Shot
B-52
Bend Me Over
Blow Job
Blue Hawaii Shot
Blueberry Pancake Shot
Buttery Nipple Shot
Cherry Bomb
Chocolate Cake Shot
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shot
Dreamsicle Shot
Duck Fart
Four Horsemen
FRONT BAR
Gobstoppers Shot
Golden Delicious Shot
Grape Bomb
Green Tea Shot
Gummy Bear Shot
Hawiian Punch Shot
Hollywood Shot
Irish Breakfast
Irish Car Bomb
Jaeger Bomb Shot
Jello Shot
Jesus Juice Shot
Jolly Rancher Shot
Kamikazee
Lemon Drop
Liquid Cocaine Shot
Little Beer
Navy Seal Shot
Oatmeal Cookie Shot
Patron Shot
Piece of Ass Shot
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Shot
Purple Hooter
Red Headed Slut Shot
Royal Flush Shot
ShockTart Shot
Smurf Pussy Shot
Surfer on Acid Shot
Three Wiseman
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple Shot
Signature Cocktails
Ameretto Sour
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Blue Lagoon
Caramel & PB Kiss Martini
Chocolate Martini
Classic Margarita
CoronaRita
Deep Daly
Dirty Bongwater
Emerald Isle
Envy
Evan's Sour
FRONT BAR
Fuzzy Navel
Golden Delicious
Grey Goose “Dirty” Martini
Hampshire House
Jalapeno Margarita
Lemon Drop Martini
Liquid Marijuana
Long Island - Well
Long Island Top Shelf
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Mimosa
Mule
New Amsterdam Cosmopolitan
PB & J
Pina Colada
Pineapple Upside Down Cake Drink
Reese's Cup
Sangria
Santas Cookies
Screwdriver
Sex On The Beach
Smokin' Old Fashion
Strawberry Daiquiri
Tequila Sunrise
The Anchor
The Gilligan
Tiffy
Tom Collins
Trashcan Drink
Walking Scotsman
Washington Apple Drink
White R******s - Top Shelf
White R******s - Well Liquor
Witches
Summer Bliss
4th July
Carmel Apple
Skinny Bitches
Wine
Cavit Chard
Cavit Pinot Grigio
Cider Sangria
FRONT BAR
J Roget Sparkling Wine
Kris Kringle
Sutter Home Chardonnay...
Sutter Home Moscato...
Sutter Home Pinot Grigio
Sutter Home Sweet Riesling.
Sutter Home White Zinfandel...
Barefoot Merlot
Cavit Cabernet
Cavit Merlot
Cavit Piont Noir
FRONT BAR
Sutter Home Cabernet...
Sutter Home Merlot...
Wings
Bbq Meatballs
Veggie tray
Party Subs
Cheese and Crackers
Pitcher of Soda
Pasta Bar
Prime Rib
Bbq Pork
Beef \Noodles
Lasagna
Baked Steak
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
80 E Water St, Chillicothe, OH 45601
Photos coming soon!