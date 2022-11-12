Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dock Local Uptown

781 Reviews

$$

3839 McKinney Ave

Dallas, TX 75204

Popular Items

Lobster Grinder
Baja Fish Taco
Lobster Grilled Cheese

Hot Crab Queso

$7.50

Warm crab, pepper jack cheese, blended cheese, cotija, cilantro and valentina sauce.

Panama Pork

Panama Pork

$9.00

Fried Pork Belly, Sweet Chili Sauce, House Sauce, Asian Slaw

Garlic Lobster Fries

Garlic Lobster Fries

$15.95

Lobster, Fries, Cheese, Garlic, Parsley, Bacon, Chives, Cilantro, House Aioli

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.95

Dock Lobsicle Tempura 4 oz. Lobster Tail deep fried and served with our house sauce and lemon.

Sticky Ribs

$12.00

Tempura Battered Zucchini and Squash.

Peel 'N' Eat Shrimp

$20.00

Rolls

Lobster Grinder

Lobster Grinder

$17.95

Lobster, Langostino Lobster Tails, Claw and Knuckle Meat, Mayo, Seasoning, Fresh Herbs, Chives, Lemon, House Sauce drizzle, Butter and Roll. Note: This item is already tossed in Light Mayo. TY.

Connecticut

Connecticut

$24.95

Lobster, Hot Butter, Lemon, Chives and Roll

All-In Knot

All-In Knot

$17.50

Lobster, Shrimp and Crab, Mayo, Seasoning, Chives, Lemon and Roll

Maine Roll

$24.95

Fresh Lobster claw and knuckle meat, light mayo, and seasoning on a New England Style Roll.

Po'Boy Sandwich (Secret Menu)

$20.00Out of stock

Signature Citrus Rubbed Smoked Salmon, bbq sauce, ancho lime and slaw

Ultimate Roll (Secret Menu)

$27.95

Blackened Shrimp Roll (Secret Menu)

$12.95

BBQ Salmon Roll

$12.95

Locals

Low Country Boil

$25.00Out of stock
Dynamite Shrimp

Dynamite Shrimp

$11.95

8 ct. Shrimp tempura battered, Sweet chili sce., Asian Slaw, House Chips, House Sauce

Surfside Slider

Surfside Slider

$8.00

Custom Blend of Beef, Tomato, Gouda Cheese, Micro greens, Cajun remoulade, Shrimp garnish

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$18.95

Lobster, Sriracha, Crab Queso, Sourdough Bread.

Terrapin Slider

Terrapin Slider

$9.00

Maryland Style Crab Cake, Pesto, Tomato, Bacon, Micro Greens, House Sce., Brioche Bun

Grilled Fresh Catch

Grilled Fresh Catch

$14.95

Fresh Catch changes periodically. Please phone in for catch of the day.

Fish n' Chips

$14.95

3 pc Battered Cod, Slaw, Fries, Pickles, Lemons and House Sauce.

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$18.95

Coffee Rubbed Brisket, BBQ sauce, smoked gouda and swiss, ancho lime sauce, on texas toast. Served with fries and dipping sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Mac

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Seafood Basket

$7.95

Brisket #1 sliced

$20.00

Burnt BBQ Coffee Grind Brisket comes with the following: Mexican "Elote" Corn Jalapeno Ancho Slaw Homemade Pickles Rolls and Sauce

Bowls

Northern Bowl

Northern Bowl

$7.50

Fresh Greens, Pico de gallo, Black beans, Corn, Avocado

Southern Bowl

Southern Bowl

$6.50

Mac Bowl with cavatappi pasta tossed in our poblano mac sauce with pico, bacon, cheese, fresh herbs and crumbled chips

Pacific Bowl

Pacific Bowl

$8.50

Greens, Cauliflower Rice, Black beans, Tomato, Almonds, Asian Cucumber Dressing, Avocado and Veggies.

Build a Bowl

$14.95

Lunch or anytime build a bowl. Step 1 add your ingredients with choice of 5 of 9 includes your base cauliflower rice or mix greens or both. Step 2 pick your protein.

Tacos

Nashville Baja Taco

$5.50

Signature baja taco with Nashville Hot Sauce and ancho lime sauce. OMG!!

Baja Fish Taco

Baja Fish Taco

$5.50

Battered Cod, flour tortilla, house sauce, pico, slaw, cilantro and mango habanero.

Smokin Salmon Taco

Smokin Salmon Taco

$6.00

House smoked salmon, flour tortilla, pico, slaw, cilantro, house sauce, mango habanero sauce.

Garlic Shrimp Taco

Garlic Shrimp Taco

$5.50

Garlic Shrimp, Slaw, Pico de gallo, Cilantro, Sweet Chili, Lime on Flour Tortilla

Panama Pork Taco

Panama Pork Taco

$4.75

House smoke pork belly, flour tortilla, pico, cilantro, slaw, cheese, and sweet chili sauce.

Lobster Tacos (3) Street Style

$18.95

Blackened ShrimpTaco

Reel Sides

House “Crab” Chips

House “Crab” Chips

$4.00

Homemade Potato Chips w/ house crab seasoning

PIER St. Corn

$5.00

Dockside Pickles

$4.00

Homemade Pickles, House Sauce and Paprika.

Shoestring Fries

$4.50

Crispy shoestring style potato with a Ancho Lime Dipping Sauce.

Seafood Mac

Seafood Mac

$5.00

Cavatappi pasta, Creamy gouda cheese, Bacon, Crumbled Chips, Lobster, Cotija Cheese, Chives, Cilantro and Lime

Small Salad

$4.00

Soup

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$7.00+

New England clam chowder, bacon, chives served with house chips.

Lobster Bisque

$7.00+

Classic bisque, smoked bacon, chives, lobster chunks garnish.

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$7.00

Our homemade Key Lime Pie in a cup. Layers of buttery graham cracker crumbles, key lime pie filling, whipped cream and topped with toasted almonds

The Chocoholic by the Sea

$10.00

Brownie/Cookie

$3.00

Bread Pudding Bites

$7.95

Our delicious bread pudding bites deep fried, tossed in cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with a vanilla sauce.

N/A Beverages

Fountain

$2.95

Dock Lemonade

$3.00

Peach Mango Lemonade

$3.25

Fiji Water

$2.95

Sweet Tea Bottle

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.95

Jarritos

$2.95

Mexican Coke

$2.95

Topo Chico

$2.95

Souvenir Cup

$3.00

Unsweet Tea Bottle

$3.00

Cocktails

Drink of the Month

$10.00

Lemonade Mint Mule

$9.00

Example

Shrimp Bucket Bloody Mary

$11.00

Captain’s Punch

$10.00

TX Citrus Crush

$9.00

Small 9oz Margarita

$5.50

Large 20oz Margarita

$10.00

Margarita's TO GO 32 oz. Jug

$11.00

Lemonade Mule Kit

$28.00

This kit comes with two cooper mugs, ginger beer, lemonade, lemons, mint and 375ml of standard vodka.

Tequila Flight

$25.00

Signature Tequila Flight x 3

Beers

Miller Light

$4.00

Ultra

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

XX

$5.00

Outfit IPA

$6.00

White Claw

$6.50

Deep Ellum Blonde

$6.00

Neato Bandito

$6.00

Spirits

Don Julio

$10.00

Casamigos

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00Out of stock

Kettle

$8.00

Tito's

$6.00

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$6.50

Deep Eddy's Lemon

$6.50

Maker's

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Green Tea

$8.00

Purple Hooter

$6.00

Vino

Chardonnay

$7.50

Cabernet

$7.50

Rose

$7.50

Bottle of Vino

$30.00

Mimosa

$6.50

Sauv Blanc

$7.50

Wine of the month

$6.00

House Recipes

Dock Lemonade Recipe

1.75 Gallon Recipe: 1 QT Sugar 5 QT Hot Water .9 QT Lemon Juice Instructions: 1. Add hot water to sugar and whisk. 2. Add Lemon Juice Concentrate.

Featured Lemonade Recipe

Frozen Margarita Recipe

Recipe: 2 (1.75 Liter) Tequila 1 Bag Lime Margarita Mix 1 Bag Lemon Margarita Mix 1 (1 Liter) Triple Sec 14 QTS Water Instructions: 1. In 18 QT container add tequila, triple sec, lime margarita mix & lemon margarita mix. 2. While adding a steady stream of cold water, whisk the margarita batch and continue to whisk until the water level reaches the 18 QT marker level, about 14 QTS of water. 3. Place margarita mix in the front counter cooler.

Merchandise

T-Shirts

$20.00

Dock Hats

$24.00

Hot Sauce

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Dock Local offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s focus is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.

Website

Location

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204

Directions

