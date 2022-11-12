Dock Local Uptown
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Dock Local offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s focus is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
