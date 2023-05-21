A map showing the location of The Dog House 4214 Emancipation AveView gallery

The Dog House 4214 Emancipation Ave

review star

No reviews yet

4214 Emancipation Ave

Houston, TX 77004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Soft Bites

Fish Tacos

$1.00

Chicken Tacos

Wings

Nachos

Wells

$8.00

Premium

$15.00

Top Shelf

$10.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4214 Emancipation Ave, Houston, TX 77004

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Savoy 1 - 4402 Emancipation
orange starNo Reviews
4402 Emancipation Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
Leighton's - 4405 Emancipation Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4405 Emancipation Ave Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
Jamaica Pon Di Road - Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
4501 Almeda Road Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
Lottie's Barbecue & Wings
orange starNo Reviews
4501 Almeda Road Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
The Turkey Leg Hut - 4830 Almeda - Houston, Texas 77004
orange starNo Reviews
4830 Almeda Road Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext
Turkey Leg Hut Express
orange starNo Reviews
4902 Almeda Houston, TX 77004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston