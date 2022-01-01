Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Doghouse

review star

No reviews yet

1207 Estero Blvd.

Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own BURGER
CUBAN
HOT DOG

SANDWICHES

Deliciousness!!!!....some of the best sandwiches....EVER!
BBQ PULLED PORK

BBQ PULLED PORK

$9.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich (shown with Fresh cut Fries)

CUBAN

CUBAN

$12.00

Homemade Pulled Pork, smoked Ham, Swiss cheese, Pickle, mustard and mayo

REUBEN

REUBEN

$12.00

Rye bread topped with corned beef, sour kraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing

Doghouse Chicken Sandwich

Doghouse Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Caribbean Jerk Seasoning, lettuce, tomatoes, onion and Mayo.

PHILLY

PHILLY

$12.00

Sirloin beef, onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheddar sauce

SEAFOOD

Shrimp PO'Boys

$14.00

Grouper PO'Boys

$16.00

Mahi PO'Boys

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Grouper Tacos

$16.00

Mahi Tacos

$14.00

LOBSTER ROLL W/ FF

$27.00Out of stock

BURGERS

1/2 lb Fresh Angus burgers, pattied to order....which one will you choose? Perhaps you'll create your own!
Build Your Own BURGER

Build Your Own BURGER

$10.00

1/2 lb Burger with your choice of lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, onion, mayo, and pickles

HANGOVER BURGER

HANGOVER BURGER

$13.00

Topped with fresh cut fries, cheddar cheese, bacon and a fried egg

STEAKOUT BURGER

STEAKOUT BURGER

$12.00

Fresh burger topped with steak seasoning, grilled onions, mushrooms, peppers, Swiss cheese and house sauce.

GREEN CHILI BURGER

GREEN CHILI BURGER

$12.00

Hand pressed burger topped with Salsa Verde, mushrooms, grilled jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese

MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER

$12.00

Fresh burger topped with Swiss cheese and mushrooms

TRIPLE "B" BURGER

TRIPLE "B" BURGER

$13.00

Juicy burger topped with Bacon, Blue cheese and blackening seasoning

OINKER

OINKER

$13.00

Fresh made burger topped with Our homemade pulled pork, pepper jack cheese and BBQ Sauce.

"Beyond" (Vegan) Burger

$13.00

Vegan Burger, Lettuce Tomato, Pickle, Ketchup, Mustard & Onion

MEAT THE DOGS

Nathans ALL BEEF Hot dogs (Gluten free) ....topped the way you want it!
HOT DOG

HOT DOG

$3.00

Hot dog, topped with what you want!

CHICAGO 'STYLE ' DOG

CHICAGO 'STYLE ' DOG

$5.00

Mustard, Neon green relish, tomato, onion, pickle spear, sport peppers, celery salt, all on top of a poppy seed bun and hot dog.

SOUTHPAW DOG

SOUTHPAW DOG

$6.00

Hot dog topped with homemade pulled pork, BBQ sauce and homemade coleslaw

CHILI DOG

CHILI DOG

$6.00

Hot Dog topped with homemade chili, cheddar, mustard and onion

Italian Sausage with Grilled Peppers and Onions

$8.00

Kielbasa & Kraut

$10.00

IN THE GARDEN

It's a salad....prepared the way you like it!

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

Mixed Greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and shredded cheddar cheese...you can always add on your choice of chicken or blackened Mahi

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Romanian lettuce, Parmesan , croutons and Caesar dressing...topped with?

FRESH CUT FRIES

Don't worry........still the same FRESH CUT FRIES.....We Just gave you more ways to eat them...

SMALL FF

$4.00

LARGE FF

$7.00

CHEESE FRIES

$8.00

CHILI FF

$9.00

CHILI CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

BACON & BLUE CHEESE FRIES

$13.00

'PHILLY" FRIES

$14.00
PULLED PORK Fries W/BBQ

PULLED PORK Fries W/BBQ

$14.00

SPECIALS

Whats on Special today?

Jumbo giant pretzel

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Philly Quesadilla

$12.00

Mahi Sandwich W/ FF

$14.00

BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.00

Cowboy Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich W FF

$13.00

Grouper Sandwich W Ff

$16.00

Chili Cheese Nachos

$12.00

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH W/ Ff

$10.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

KIDS MENU

Kids Meals (12 & under Please) All meals come with Fries and a Drink
KIDS HOT DOG

KIDS HOT DOG

$9.00

Kids hot dog, topped the way they like it.

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

1/4 cheeseburger topped with what they want....

KIDS HAMBURGER

$9.00

1/4 burger served with Fresh cut fries and a drink, served the way they want it!!!

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

lightly breaded, fresh cut chicken strips! your choice of dips...

KIDS CORN DOG

$9.00

Cornbread covered, deep fried hot dog....on a stick!

SIDES

Chicken Strips, GIANT HOT PRETZEL /w cheese sauce, Corn Dog, Chili,

CORN DOG

$3.00

Deep fried, corn bread wrapped, hot dog

FRESH CHICKEN STRIPS

FRESH CHICKEN STRIPS

$9.00

LIGHTLY BREADED FRESH CHICKEN STRIPS. (ONE SAUCE INCLUDED)

HOUSE MADE CHILI

$7.00

Homemade chili....with beans

HOUSE MADE SLAW

$2.00

3 Pieces Applewood Smoked Bacon

$3.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Po'Boy Sauce

$1.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Extra Korean BBQ

$1.00

Extra 1000 Island

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Extra Caesar

$1.00

Extra Balsamic Vinegar

$1.00

Extra Honey Mustard

$1.00

Extra Cuban Sauce

$1.00

Extra Cheese Sauce

$1.00

BREAKFAST

BREAKFAST OFFERED FROM OPEN CLOSE!
BREAKFAST SANDWICH ON A BUN

BREAKFAST SANDWICH ON A BUN

$5.00

Sandwich on a bun with your choice of meat and egg style.

BREAKFAST SANDWHICH ON AN ENGLISH MUFFIN

BREAKFAST SANDWHICH ON AN ENGLISH MUFFIN

$5.50Out of stock

Sandwich on an English muffin with your choice of meat and egg style.

BREAKFAST CROISSANT

BREAKFAST CROISSANT

$7.00

Double the meat double the eggs, made just the way you like it!

Sausage Skillet

$9.00

Biscuits and gravy

$8.00Out of stock

DRINKS

COKE

COKE

$2.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$2.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$2.00
ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$2.00
ORANGE Soda

ORANGE Soda

$2.00
WATER

WATER

$2.00
TEA

TEA

$2.00Out of stock

CAPRI SUN

$1.00

Mitra Go Paks

$5.00Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$2.00

GIFT CERTIFICATES

GC $5

$5.00

GC$10

$10.00

GC $20

$20.00

GC $50

$50.00

GC $100

$100.00

T Shirts And Tank Tops

M Large T Shirt

$20.00

M XL T Shirt

$20.00

M 2X T Shirt

$20.00

M 3X T Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

M 4X Tshirt

$20.00

M Tank Med

M Tank Large

$15.00

M Tank XL

$20.00

M Tank 2X

$20.00

M Tank 3X

$20.00

M Tank 4x

W Tank Med

W Tank Large

Womens Tank Xl

Out of stock

Womens Tank 2X

Womens Tank 3X

Womens Med T Shirt

$20.00

Womens Lg T Shirt

$20.00

Womens XL T Shirt

$20.00

Womens 2X T Shirt

$20.00
Womens 3X T Shirt

Womens 3X T Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Made on the spot just the way you like it!

OS W Small

$20.00

W Large DF

$20.00

Swag

Koozie

$3.00

Hat

$20.00

Sticker

$2.00

1 Coaster

$15.00

2 Coasters

$25.00

Winter Beanie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Two guys in a hut bringing fresh food at reasonable prices to locals and tourists alike. One a bartender for 17 years. Another a chef that started cooking twenty years ago. Together they decided to quit their jobs and start up a food stand with great food at a price that you can't beat! 42 years of service industry experience combined. We try to make as much as possible from scratch! Come on by and enjoy the great food and sun! We are here to make you smile with our great food and friendly conversation! Don't forget practice safe lunch, use condiments!

Website

Location

1207 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
THE DOGHOUSE image
THE DOGHOUSE image
THE DOGHOUSE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lit Coco
orange starNo Reviews
1661 Estero Boulevard Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Shucker's at the Gulf Shore - 1250 Estero Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,428
1250 Estero Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Mr Tequila - Fort Meyers
orange starNo Reviews
1661 Estero Blvd. #11 Ft Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Zanzibar Greek & American Food - 1400 Estero Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1400 Estero Boulevard Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Wahoo Willie's - 441 Old San Carlos Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
441 Old San Carlos Boulevard Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Parrot Key Caribbean Grill & Bar - Fort Myers Beach
orange star3.6 • 480
2500 Main St Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Myers Beach

Edelweiss Burger
orange star4.9 • 1,759
1365 Estero Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Shucker's at the Gulf Shore - 1250 Estero Blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,428
1250 Estero Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Kava Culture - Fort Myers Beach
orange star4.7 • 87
17979 San Carlos Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Myers Beach
Estero
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Bonita Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Lehigh Acres
review star
Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 4.4 (122 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston