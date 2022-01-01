The Doghouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Two guys in a hut bringing fresh food at reasonable prices to locals and tourists alike. One a bartender for 17 years. Another a chef that started cooking twenty years ago. Together they decided to quit their jobs and start up a food stand with great food at a price that you can't beat! 42 years of service industry experience combined. We try to make as much as possible from scratch! Come on by and enjoy the great food and sun! We are here to make you smile with our great food and friendly conversation! Don't forget practice safe lunch, use condiments!
Location
1207 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shucker's at the Gulf Shore - 1250 Estero Blvd
4.3 • 1,428
1250 Estero Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurant
Zanzibar Greek & American Food - 1400 Estero Boulevard
No Reviews
1400 Estero Boulevard Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurant
Wahoo Willie's - 441 Old San Carlos Boulevard
No Reviews
441 Old San Carlos Boulevard Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Myers Beach
Shucker's at the Gulf Shore - 1250 Estero Blvd
4.3 • 1,428
1250 Estero Blvd Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931
View restaurant
More near Fort Myers Beach