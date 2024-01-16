The Doghouse PDX
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
At The Doghouse PDX, we take pride in serving our community with delicious eats. As a family-owned small business raised in Portland, we are committed to providing friendly vibes and supporting diversity. Come join us for a memorable dining experience filled with scrumptious burgers, hotdogs, breakfast burritos, tots, and more!
Location
5029 Se Division St, Portland, OR 97215